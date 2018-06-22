Svein Tuft defends men's Canadian time trial title
Mitchelton-Scott veteran takes his 11th men's TT jersey
Time Trial - Men: Saguenay - Saguenay
The 2018 Canadian Road Championships opened on Thursday with the individual time trials, and Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott) showed once again why he is the greatest time triallist in Canadian history, defending his jersey and adding to his own record with an 11th elite men's title – his last, as he'll be retiring at the end of this season.
Related Articles
Tuft finished with a time of 46:38, 36 seconds ahead of Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), with Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) taking third, 1:42 back.
Adam Roberge finished fourth overall to defend his under-23 title, and led a Silber team sweep of the U23 podium, joined by teammates Nickolas Zukowsky and Adam Jamieson – both nearly a minute back on Roberge.
"I remember my first title, in 2004, so to win my 11th one here is pretty special," said Tuft. "At Beauce last week every day kept getting better for me; I'd been really fatigued after the Giro. But after that, and some rest, I knew things were good again. I felt that good old feeling again. I loved the course and thought it covered all the bases: there was a lot of climbing, a lot of wind, high speed sections. I think it was a real time trial."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott)
|0:46:38
|2
|Robert Britton (RALLY Cycling)
|0:00:36
|3
|Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:01:43
|4
|Adam Roberge (SILBER Pro Cycling)
|0:01:58
|5
|Ryan Roth (SILBER Pro Cycling)
|0:02:07
|6
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:31
|7
|Travis Samuel (SILBER Pro Cycling)
|0:02:33
|8
|Warren Muir (The lead out project)
|0:02:46
|9
|Nickolas Zukowsky (SILBER Pro Cycling)
|0:02:50
|10
|Adam Jamieson (SILBER Pro Cycling)
|0:02:51
|11
|Nigel Ellsay (RALLY Cycling)
|0:03:09
|12
|Emile Jean (SILBER Pro Cycling)
|0:03:10
|13
|Jack Burke (Jelly belly Pro cycling)
|0:03:17
|14
|Danick Vandale (SILBER Pro Cycling)
|0:03:19
|15
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling)
|0:03:34
|16
|Pier Andre Cote (SILBER Pro Cycling)
|0:03:49
|17
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling)
|0:03:55
|18
|Jay Lamoureux (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b)
|0:04:04
|19
|Derek Gee (Team RaceClean)
|0:04:07
|20
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo cycling)
|0:04:13
|21
|Ed Veal (REALDEAL | AQUILA)
|0:04:16
|22
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (SILBER Pro Cycling)
|0:04:38
|23
|Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau p/b)
|0:04:43
|24
|Robert Gutgesell
|0:04:48
|25
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (SILBER Pro Cycling)
|0:04:56
|26
|Connor Toppings (Probaclac/Devinci)
|0:04:56
|27
|Christian Meier (The Service Course)
|0:05:00
|28
|Chris Ernst (Team Race Clean)
|0:05:28
|29
|Ethan Palamerek (Toronto Hustle)
|0:05:32
|30
|Max Rubarth (Probaclac/Devinci)
|0:05:43
|31
|Alexander Amiri (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|0:05:45
|32
|Olivier Peloquin (Probaclac/Devinci)
|0:05:57
|33
|Nicolas Masbourian (SILBER Pro Cycling)
|0:06:04
|34
|James Piccoli (Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:06:07
|35
|Julien Gagne (Probaclac/Devinci)
|0:06:09
|36
|Ryan Primeau (VéloSelect-Apogee)
|0:06:10
|37
|Noah Simms (Toronto Hustle)
|0:06:20
|38
|Félix Pelletier (DesjardiFord p/b)
|0:06:28
|39
|Jerome Mcnicoll (Cannondale Echelon p/b)
|0:06:36
|40
|Jordann Jones (NCCH Elite pb MGCC)
|0:06:43
|41
|Kyle Buckosky (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b)
|0:07:14
|42
|Michael Sametz (Bicisport)
|0:07:20
|43
|Gabriel Guay (DesjardiFord p/b)
|0:07:23
|44
|Andrew Buzzell (Fitworks)
|0:07:35
|45
|David Sylvestre-Williams (Independant)
|0:07:40
|46
|Pierre Olivier Santerre (Espoirs Élite Primeau Vélo)
|0:07:50
|47
|Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
|0:08:10
|48
|Graydon Staples (SILBER Pro Cycling)
|0:08:28
|49
|David Havill (Team Nova Scotia)
|0:09:02
|50
|Robert Starrs (NCCH Elite p/b MGCC)
|0:09:54
|51
|Jonathan Cassivi (DesjardiFord p/b)
|0:09:59
|52
|Timothy Austen (Ride With Rendall p/b)
|0:10:01
|53
|Édouard Beaudoin (Probaclac/Devinci)
|0:10:11
|54
|Antoine Ippersiel (DesjardiFord p/b)
|0:10:22
|55
|André Boudreau (PE Craftsman Construction)
|0:10:25
|56
|Titus Chan (Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle)
|0:10:40
|57
|Philip Guimond (Espoirs Élite Primeau Vélo)
|0:10:51
|58
|Olivier Beaulieu (Espoirs Élite Primeau Vélo)
|0:11:28
|59
|Adam Wolfe (NCCH Elite p/b MGCC)
|0:12:30
|60
|Guillaume Davidson (DesjardiFord p/b)
|0:12:38
|61
|Tommy Waldeck (St. Catharines Cycling Club)
|0:13:04
|DNF
|William Goodfellow (VéloSelect-Apogee)
|DNF
|Duncan Bryson (Applewood Garneau p/b)
|DNF
|Félix Boutin (DesjardiFord p/b)
|DNS
|Matteo Dal-Cin (RALLY Cycling)
|DNS
|Michel Jean
|DNS
|Nicholas Diniz (NCCH Elite p/b MGCC)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy