The 2018 Canadian Road Championships opened on Thursday with the individual time trials, and Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott) showed once again why he is the greatest time triallist in Canadian history, defending his jersey and adding to his own record with an 11th elite men's title – his last, as he'll be retiring at the end of this season.

Tuft finished with a time of 46:38, 36 seconds ahead of Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), with Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) taking third, 1:42 back.

Adam Roberge finished fourth overall to defend his under-23 title, and led a Silber team sweep of the U23 podium, joined by teammates Nickolas Zukowsky and Adam Jamieson – both nearly a minute back on Roberge.

"I remember my first title, in 2004, so to win my 11th one here is pretty special," said Tuft. "At Beauce last week every day kept getting better for me; I'd been really fatigued after the Giro. But after that, and some rest, I knew things were good again. I felt that good old feeling again. I loved the course and thought it covered all the bases: there was a lot of climbing, a lot of wind, high speed sections. I think it was a real time trial."

