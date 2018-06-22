Trending

Svein Tuft defends men's Canadian time trial title

Mitchelton-Scott veteran takes his 11th men's TT jersey

Image 1 of 7

Elite Men's podium, left to right: Robert Britton (Rally Cycling), Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott), Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare)

Elite Men's podium, left to right: Robert Britton (Rally Cycling), Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott), Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 7

Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)

Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 7

Robert Britton (RALLY Cycling)

Robert Britton (RALLY Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 7

Adam Roberge (Silber Pro) was the top U23 rider

Adam Roberge (Silber Pro) was the top U23 rider
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 7

Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott) on his way to an 11th Canadian title

Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott) on his way to an 11th Canadian title
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 7

U23 Men podium, left to right: Nickolas Zukowsky, Adam Roberge, Adam Jamieson

U23 Men podium, left to right: Nickolas Zukowsky, Adam Roberge, Adam Jamieson
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 7

Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott) on his way to an 11th national TT title

Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott) on his way to an 11th national TT title
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

The 2018 Canadian Road Championships opened on Thursday with the individual time trials, and Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott) showed once again why he is the greatest time triallist in Canadian history, defending his jersey and adding to his own record with an 11th elite men's title – his last, as he'll be retiring at the end of this season.

Related Articles

Tuft extends with Orica-Scott to become oldest rider in 2018 WorldTour

Tuft confirms 2018 Giro d'Italia will 'more than likely' be his last

Tuft returns to Canadian roots at Tour de Beauce

Tuft finished with a time of 46:38, 36 seconds ahead of Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), with Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) taking third, 1:42 back.

Adam Roberge finished fourth overall to defend his under-23 title, and led a Silber team sweep of the U23 podium, joined by teammates Nickolas Zukowsky and Adam Jamieson – both nearly a minute back on Roberge.

"I remember my first title, in 2004, so to win my 11th one here is pretty special," said Tuft. "At Beauce last week every day kept getting better for me; I'd been really fatigued after the Giro. But after that, and some rest, I knew things were good again. I felt that good old feeling again. I loved the course and thought it covered all the bases: there was a lot of climbing, a lot of wind, high speed sections. I think it was a real time trial."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Svein Tuft (Michelton-Scott)0:46:38
2Robert Britton (RALLY Cycling)0:00:36
3Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:43
4Adam Roberge (SILBER Pro Cycling)0:01:58
5Ryan Roth (SILBER Pro Cycling)0:02:07
6Jordan Cheyne (Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:31
7Travis Samuel (SILBER Pro Cycling)0:02:33
8Warren Muir (The lead out project)0:02:46
9Nickolas Zukowsky (SILBER Pro Cycling)0:02:50
10Adam Jamieson (SILBER Pro Cycling)0:02:51
11Nigel Ellsay (RALLY Cycling)0:03:09
12Emile Jean (SILBER Pro Cycling)0:03:10
13Jack Burke (Jelly belly Pro cycling)0:03:17
14Danick Vandale (SILBER Pro Cycling)0:03:19
15Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling)0:03:34
16Pier Andre Cote (SILBER Pro Cycling)0:03:49
17Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling)0:03:55
18Jay Lamoureux (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b)0:04:04
19Derek Gee (Team RaceClean)0:04:07
20Laurent Gervais (Aevolo cycling)0:04:13
21Ed Veal (REALDEAL | AQUILA)0:04:16
22Charles-Etienne Chretien (SILBER Pro Cycling)0:04:38
23Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau p/b)0:04:43
24Robert Gutgesell0:04:48
25Marc-Antoine Soucy (SILBER Pro Cycling)0:04:56
26Connor Toppings (Probaclac/Devinci)0:04:56
27Christian Meier (The Service Course)0:05:00
28Chris Ernst (Team Race Clean)0:05:28
29Ethan Palamerek (Toronto Hustle)0:05:32
30Max Rubarth (Probaclac/Devinci)0:05:43
31Alexander Amiri (Glotman Simpson Cycling)0:05:45
32Olivier Peloquin (Probaclac/Devinci)0:05:57
33Nicolas Masbourian (SILBER Pro Cycling)0:06:04
34James Piccoli (Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling)0:06:07
35Julien Gagne (Probaclac/Devinci)0:06:09
36Ryan Primeau (VéloSelect-Apogee)0:06:10
37Noah Simms (Toronto Hustle)0:06:20
38Félix Pelletier (DesjardiFord p/b)0:06:28
39Jerome Mcnicoll (Cannondale Echelon p/b)0:06:36
40Jordann Jones (NCCH Elite pb MGCC)0:06:43
41Kyle Buckosky (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b)0:07:14
42Michael Sametz (Bicisport)0:07:20
43Gabriel Guay (DesjardiFord p/b)0:07:23
44Andrew Buzzell (Fitworks)0:07:35
45David Sylvestre-Williams (Independant)0:07:40
46Pierre Olivier Santerre (Espoirs Élite Primeau Vélo)0:07:50
47Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)0:08:10
48Graydon Staples (SILBER Pro Cycling)0:08:28
49David Havill (Team Nova Scotia)0:09:02
50Robert Starrs (NCCH Elite p/b MGCC)0:09:54
51Jonathan Cassivi (DesjardiFord p/b)0:09:59
52Timothy Austen (Ride With Rendall p/b)0:10:01
53Édouard Beaudoin (Probaclac/Devinci)0:10:11
54Antoine Ippersiel (DesjardiFord p/b)0:10:22
55André Boudreau (PE Craftsman Construction)0:10:25
56Titus Chan (Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle)0:10:40
57Philip Guimond (Espoirs Élite Primeau Vélo)0:10:51
58Olivier Beaulieu (Espoirs Élite Primeau Vélo)0:11:28
59Adam Wolfe (NCCH Elite p/b MGCC)0:12:30
60Guillaume Davidson (DesjardiFord p/b)0:12:38
61Tommy Waldeck (St. Catharines Cycling Club)0:13:04
DNFWilliam Goodfellow (VéloSelect-Apogee)
DNFDuncan Bryson (Applewood Garneau p/b)
DNFFélix Boutin (DesjardiFord p/b)
DNSMatteo Dal-Cin (RALLY Cycling)
DNSMichel Jean
DNSNicholas Diniz (NCCH Elite p/b MGCC)

Latest on Cyclingnews