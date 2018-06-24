Trending

Silber Pro Cycling sweep podium at Canadian Criterium Championships

Zukowsky secures elite and under-23 titles, Roth takes second and Cote third

Team Silber takes home the best overall team prize

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jack Burke (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Silber Pro Cycling was very aggressive

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling) attacks but is marked by Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The race was dominated by Silber

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling) attacks

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Nickolas Zukowsky ( Silber Pro Cycling) wins

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Podium: Ryan Roth, Nickolas Zukowsky, Pier Andre Cote

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Pier Andre Cote (2nd rider) was defending champion

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Silber's Ryan Roth and Pier Andre Cote

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Waiting to start

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
107 racers started

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
A leg burner of a climb at the end of every lap

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
MTB Pro Leandre Bouchard

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
SIlber's Masbourian takes a flyer

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Rally works to control

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling )

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Silber Pro Cycling was constantly at the front

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The rest of the Silber Pro Cycling watch the podium

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling) won the Criterium Challenge at the Canadian Road Championships in Chicoutimi, Quebec, on Sunday.

Held on a 1.6km circuit, the course was more physically challenging than in the past, finishing at the top of a steep climb. The men raced for 60 minutes plus three laps.

The race was dominated by Silber, with 12 riders in the race. The team sent off waves of attacks, with Rally Cycling's Adam de Vos and Nigel Ellsay, and others, chasing down the Silber riders repeatedly, until Zukowsky was able to make a move stick.

De Vos set off in pursuit, marked by Silber's Ryan Roth, but was unable to make a dent in Zukowsky's lead. Roth took second, while a third Silber rider, Pier-Andre Cote, grabbed the final podium spot.

"The plan was to be super aggressive because we had 12 guys in there," said Zukowsky. "We always had numbers up the road and put pressure on the strong guys, like Rally and [Alex] Cataford from UHC. So we were aggressive and it paid off pretty well. I just followed De Vos' move and Ryan [Roth] bridged up to us. Ryan told me to go, so I went and didn't look back. I still can't believe it worked out."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)1:05:05
2Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:06
3Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:08
4Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling)
5Derek Gee (Team RaceClean)
6Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
7Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling)
8Stephen Keeping (Probaclac/Devinci)
9Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
10Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
11Max Rubarth (Probaclac/Devinci)
12Olivier Brisebois (Probaclac/Devinci)
13Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
14Chris Ernst (Team Race Clean)
15Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
16Jean-Michel Lachance (Quebexico)
17Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)
18Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
19Jack Burke (Jelly belly pro cycling)
20Adam Jamieson (Silber Pro Cycling)
21Jordann Jones (NCCH Elite pb MGCC)
22Hendrik Pineda (Probaclac/Devinci)
23Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
24Rémi Fagnan (Indépendant)0:00:20
25Julien Gagne (Probaclac/Devinci)0:00:23
26Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Probaclac/Devinci)
27Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:28
28Charles-Etienne Chretien (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:31
29Marc-Antoine Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)0:00:38
30Bruno Langlois (EC Vélo Cartel)0:00:53
31Edward Walsh (T-Palm PCW)0:01:15
32Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)0:01:39
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)
DNFConor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
DNFElliot Doyle (EC Vélo Cartel)
DNFGeoffrey Chambers-Bedard (Ascent Cycling p/b Neworld Cycle)
DNFNavarro Fong Roy (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
DNFGabriel Audet Boucher (EC Vélo Cartel)
DNFGuillaume Lévesque (EC Vélo Cartel)
DNFAmiel Flett-Brown (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
DNFMarc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
DNFPierre-bernard Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
DNFZola Mehlomkulu (Independent)
DNFShawn Litster (J Mac Cycling LLC)
DNFAndré Tremblay (Premier Tech p/b Argon 18)
DNFJules Cusson Fradet (Premier Tech p/b Argon 18)
DNFNigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling)
DNFEd Veal (RealDeal Aquila)
DNFJustin Purificati (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
DNFTommy Waldeck (St. Catharines Cycling Club)
DNFLeandre Bouchard (Team KMC Ekoï Sr Suntour)
DNFKyle Buckosky (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNFJay Lamoureux (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNFCedrick Bourgeois (Ultraviolet/skippet)
DNFJason Cote (Ultraviolet/skippet)
DNFWilliam Blackburn (Vélo 2000 - RhinoRack)
DNFMathieu Bouchard (Vélo 2000 - RhinoRack)
DNFMichael Dalterio (VéloSelect-Apogee)
DNFGuillaume Walsh (VéloSelect-Apogee)
DNFWilliam Goodfellow (VéloSelect-Apogee)
DNFThierry Kirouac-Marcassa (Équipe du Québec)
DNFOlivier Peloquin (Probaclac/Devinci)
DNFLaurent Gervais (Aevolo cycling)
DNFLukas Conly (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
DNFJake Cullen (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
DNFJoshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
DNFGraham Lock (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
DNFKellen Viznaugh (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
DNFAndré Boudreau (Craftsman Construction)
DNFTitus Chan (Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle)
DNFFélix Boutin (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
DNFJonathan Cassivi (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
DNFGuillaume Davidson (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
DNFGabriel Guay (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
DNFAntoine Ippersiel (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
DNFFélix Pelletier (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
DNFTristan Guillemette (Équipe du Québec)
DNFOlivier Beaulieu (Espoirs Élite Primeau Vélo)
DNFPhilip Guimond (Espoirs Élite Primeau Vélo)
DNFAlexander Amiri (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
DNFMatt Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
DNFJean-Denis Thibault (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
DNFNicolas Cote (iBike)
DNFNicholas Diniz (NCCH Elite p/b MGCC)
DNFAdam Wolfe (NCCH Elite p/b MGCC)
DNFThomas Pevalin (NCCH Elite pb MGCC)
DNFÉdouard Beaudoin (Probaclac/Devinci)
DNFGraydon Staples (Silber Pro Cycling)
DNFDavid Havill (Team Nova Scotia)
DNFEthan Palamerek (Toronto Hustle)
DNFKurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
DNFNoah Simms (Toronto Hustle)
DNFLucas Lajoie (Ultraviolet/skippet)
DNFGuillaume Larose Gingras (Velogamik)
DNFAnthony Bergeron (Velogamik)
DNFDaniel Koszela (Win Cycling Center)
DNFDuncan Bryson (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
DNFPierre Olivier Santerre (Espoirs Élite Primeau Vélo)
DNSDavid Sylvestre-Williams (Independant)
DNSRichard Bergeron (iBike)
DNSShawn Cranwell (Indépendant)
DNSWarren Muir (The lead out project)
DNSFelix Belhumeur (Indépendant)
DNSRobert Starrs (NCCH Elite p/b MGCC)
DNSConnor Toppings (Probaclac/Devinci)
DNSTimothy Austen (Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme)
DNSVivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team

