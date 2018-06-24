Silber Pro Cycling sweep podium at Canadian Criterium Championships
Zukowsky secures elite and under-23 titles, Roth takes second and Cote third
Criterium - Men: Saguenay - Saguenay
Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling) won the Criterium Challenge at the Canadian Road Championships in Chicoutimi, Quebec, on Sunday.
Held on a 1.6km circuit, the course was more physically challenging than in the past, finishing at the top of a steep climb. The men raced for 60 minutes plus three laps.
The race was dominated by Silber, with 12 riders in the race. The team sent off waves of attacks, with Rally Cycling's Adam de Vos and Nigel Ellsay, and others, chasing down the Silber riders repeatedly, until Zukowsky was able to make a move stick.
De Vos set off in pursuit, marked by Silber's Ryan Roth, but was unable to make a dent in Zukowsky's lead. Roth took second, while a third Silber rider, Pier-Andre Cote, grabbed the final podium spot.
"The plan was to be super aggressive because we had 12 guys in there," said Zukowsky. "We always had numbers up the road and put pressure on the strong guys, like Rally and [Alex] Cataford from UHC. So we were aggressive and it paid off pretty well. I just followed De Vos' move and Ryan [Roth] bridged up to us. Ryan told me to go, so I went and didn't look back. I still can't believe it worked out."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
|1:05:05
|2
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:06
|3
|Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:08
|4
|Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling)
|5
|Derek Gee (Team RaceClean)
|6
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|7
|Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling)
|8
|Stephen Keeping (Probaclac/Devinci)
|9
|Mitchell Ketler (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
|10
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|11
|Max Rubarth (Probaclac/Devinci)
|12
|Olivier Brisebois (Probaclac/Devinci)
|13
|Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|14
|Chris Ernst (Team Race Clean)
|15
|Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|16
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Quebexico)
|17
|Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)
|18
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|19
|Jack Burke (Jelly belly pro cycling)
|20
|Adam Jamieson (Silber Pro Cycling)
|21
|Jordann Jones (NCCH Elite pb MGCC)
|22
|Hendrik Pineda (Probaclac/Devinci)
|23
|Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
|24
|Rémi Fagnan (Indépendant)
|0:00:20
|25
|Julien Gagne (Probaclac/Devinci)
|0:00:23
|26
|Francis Izquierdo Bernier (Probaclac/Devinci)
|27
|Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:28
|28
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:31
|29
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:00:38
|30
|Bruno Langlois (EC Vélo Cartel)
|0:00:53
|31
|Edward Walsh (T-Palm PCW)
|0:01:15
|32
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:39
|DNF
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)
|DNF
|Conor O'Brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Elliot Doyle (EC Vélo Cartel)
|DNF
|Geoffrey Chambers-Bedard (Ascent Cycling p/b Neworld Cycle)
|DNF
|Navarro Fong Roy (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
|DNF
|Gabriel Audet Boucher (EC Vélo Cartel)
|DNF
|Guillaume Lévesque (EC Vélo Cartel)
|DNF
|Amiel Flett-Brown (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|DNF
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Pierre-bernard Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
|DNF
|Zola Mehlomkulu (Independent)
|DNF
|Shawn Litster (J Mac Cycling LLC)
|DNF
|André Tremblay (Premier Tech p/b Argon 18)
|DNF
|Jules Cusson Fradet (Premier Tech p/b Argon 18)
|DNF
|Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling)
|DNF
|Ed Veal (RealDeal Aquila)
|DNF
|Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|DNF
|Tommy Waldeck (St. Catharines Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Leandre Bouchard (Team KMC Ekoï Sr Suntour)
|DNF
|Kyle Buckosky (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNF
|Jay Lamoureux (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNF
|Cedrick Bourgeois (Ultraviolet/skippet)
|DNF
|Jason Cote (Ultraviolet/skippet)
|DNF
|William Blackburn (Vélo 2000 - RhinoRack)
|DNF
|Mathieu Bouchard (Vélo 2000 - RhinoRack)
|DNF
|Michael Dalterio (VéloSelect-Apogee)
|DNF
|Guillaume Walsh (VéloSelect-Apogee)
|DNF
|William Goodfellow (VéloSelect-Apogee)
|DNF
|Thierry Kirouac-Marcassa (Équipe du Québec)
|DNF
|Olivier Peloquin (Probaclac/Devinci)
|DNF
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo cycling)
|DNF
|Lukas Conly (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
|DNF
|Jake Cullen (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
|DNF
|Joshua Kropf (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
|DNF
|Graham Lock (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
|DNF
|Kellen Viznaugh (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
|DNF
|André Boudreau (Craftsman Construction)
|DNF
|Titus Chan (Cyclemeisters/Bow Cycle)
|DNF
|Félix Boutin (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
|DNF
|Jonathan Cassivi (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
|DNF
|Guillaume Davidson (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
|DNF
|Gabriel Guay (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
|DNF
|Antoine Ippersiel (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
|DNF
|Félix Pelletier (Desjardins Ford p/b Cromwell)
|DNF
|Tristan Guillemette (Équipe du Québec)
|DNF
|Olivier Beaulieu (Espoirs Élite Primeau Vélo)
|DNF
|Philip Guimond (Espoirs Élite Primeau Vélo)
|DNF
|Alexander Amiri (Glotman Simpson Cycling)
|DNF
|Matt Staples (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jean-Denis Thibault (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Nicolas Cote (iBike)
|DNF
|Nicholas Diniz (NCCH Elite p/b MGCC)
|DNF
|Adam Wolfe (NCCH Elite p/b MGCC)
|DNF
|Thomas Pevalin (NCCH Elite pb MGCC)
|DNF
|Édouard Beaudoin (Probaclac/Devinci)
|DNF
|Graydon Staples (Silber Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|David Havill (Team Nova Scotia)
|DNF
|Ethan Palamerek (Toronto Hustle)
|DNF
|Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
|DNF
|Noah Simms (Toronto Hustle)
|DNF
|Lucas Lajoie (Ultraviolet/skippet)
|DNF
|Guillaume Larose Gingras (Velogamik)
|DNF
|Anthony Bergeron (Velogamik)
|DNF
|Daniel Koszela (Win Cycling Center)
|DNF
|Duncan Bryson (Applewood Garneau p/b Smart Savvy+)
|DNF
|Pierre Olivier Santerre (Espoirs Élite Primeau Vélo)
|DNS
|David Sylvestre-Williams (Independant)
|DNS
|Richard Bergeron (iBike)
|DNS
|Shawn Cranwell (Indépendant)
|DNS
|Warren Muir (The lead out project)
|DNS
|Felix Belhumeur (Indépendant)
|DNS
|Robert Starrs (NCCH Elite p/b MGCC)
|DNS
|Connor Toppings (Probaclac/Devinci)
|DNS
|Timothy Austen (Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme)
|DNS
|Vivien Rindisbacher (H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy