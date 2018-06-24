Image 1 of 20 Team Silber takes home the best overall team prize (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 20 Alexander Cataford (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 20 Jack Burke (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 20 Silber Pro Cycling was very aggressive (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 20 Adam de Vos (Rally Cycling) attacks but is marked by Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 20 The race was dominated by Silber (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 20 Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling) attacks (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 20 Nickolas Zukowsky ( Silber Pro Cycling) wins (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 20 Podium: Ryan Roth, Nickolas Zukowsky, Pier Andre Cote (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 20 Pier Andre Cote (2nd rider) was defending champion (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 20 Silber's Ryan Roth and Pier Andre Cote (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 20 Waiting to start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 20 107 racers started (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 20 A leg burner of a climb at the end of every lap (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 20 MTB Pro Leandre Bouchard (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 20 SIlber's Masbourian takes a flyer (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 20 Rally works to control (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 20 Pier Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling ) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 20 Silber Pro Cycling was constantly at the front (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 20 The rest of the Silber Pro Cycling watch the podium (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling) won the Criterium Challenge at the Canadian Road Championships in Chicoutimi, Quebec, on Sunday.

Held on a 1.6km circuit, the course was more physically challenging than in the past, finishing at the top of a steep climb. The men raced for 60 minutes plus three laps.

The race was dominated by Silber, with 12 riders in the race. The team sent off waves of attacks, with Rally Cycling's Adam de Vos and Nigel Ellsay, and others, chasing down the Silber riders repeatedly, until Zukowsky was able to make a move stick.

De Vos set off in pursuit, marked by Silber's Ryan Roth, but was unable to make a dent in Zukowsky's lead. Roth took second, while a third Silber rider, Pier-Andre Cote, grabbed the final podium spot.

"The plan was to be super aggressive because we had 12 guys in there," said Zukowsky. "We always had numbers up the road and put pressure on the strong guys, like Rally and [Alex] Cataford from UHC. So we were aggressive and it paid off pretty well. I just followed De Vos' move and Ryan [Roth] bridged up to us. Ryan told me to go, so I went and didn't look back. I still can't believe it worked out."

