Ryan Roth (Team SpiderTech) will proudly bear the maple leaf jersey for the next year following his victory in the road race at the 2012 Canadian Road Championships, which were held in Lac-Megantic.

Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor) claims for his part the Canadian champion’s jersey in the U23 category.

Riders with Team Spidertech, with a full contingent, were seen as favorites before the start of the race. They also placed four riders in a breakaway that held on for a hundred of the 180 kilometers that the race lasted. The break even took a lead of six minutes before the peloton decided to close the gap.

The work of Michael Barry (Team Sky), Dominique Rollin (FDJ-Big Mat), Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEDGE) and Christian Meier (Orica GreenEDGE), all world class riders, managed to close the gap. David Veilleux (Europcar) has also done extensive work in the bunch, but a flat tire made him lose precious time.

After the seven climbs of the Mount Morne, riders headed back to the municipality of Lac-Megantic with a breakaway of four riders led by Michael Barry. The latter has been very active throughout the race and it was finally at the finish line that the race was decided, with Roth taking the win with a one second lead (4:35:21) on Barry, while Marsh Cooper (Optum-Kelly Benefit) crossed the line in third with the same time for third place.

“It was so tight at the finish line,” said the new Canadian champion. “I did not even raise my arms for fear of being passed. It's always hard to do a sprint finish, and I wanted the victory. When the peloton decided to react to catch the breakaway, the tempo became very high with the work of Tuft, Barry, Rollin, and Veilleux. When Michael decided to take the lead, I followed him. He worked very hard. With four of our guys in the break, there was Michael and I could try something in the mountain.”

In the U23 race, Antoine Duchesne, also fourth in the Elite race, savored his victory that completed an all-Quebec podium in the category, with David Boily (SpiderTech) in second place and Hugo Houle (Spidertech) in third.

“It's been four years since I had not won, so this win is very satisfying. I was a little apprehensive at first because I was not feeling well, I had stomach pain. But as the race progressed, I felt better and when we returned to town, I felt fine. When I had the opportunity to breakaway, I did it with François Parisien and Nic Hamilton. At six or seven kilometers from the finish, I went alone on a hill and I keep this position to the end. Fourth place among the Elite and a Canadian title in the U23, I could not ask for a better day.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Roth (SpiderTech powered by C10) 4:35:21 2 Michael Barry (Sky procycling) 0:00:01 3 Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 Antoine Duchesne (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose)* 0:00:06 5 Rob Britton (Team H&R BLOCK) 6 Sebastian Salas (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 Martin Gilbert (SpiderTech powered by C10) 8 Nic Hamilton (Indépendant) 9 David Boily (Team Spidertech C10)* 10 Derrick St John (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) 0:00:14 11 Ryan Anderson (SpiderTech powered by C10) 0:00:19 12 William Routley (SpiderTech powered by C10) 13 Francois Parisien (SpiderTech powered by C10) 0:00:34 14 Hugo Houle (SpiderTech powered by C10)* 0:02:13 15 Ryan Aitcheson (Ontario/ Panther pb Competitve Cyclist)* 16 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose)* 17 Bruno Langlois (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose) 18 Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEDGE) 19 Zach Hughes (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose)* 20 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK) 21 Michael Woods (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) 22 Timothy Abercrombie (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose) 23 Guillaume Boivin (SpiderTech powered by C10) 24 Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEDGE) 25 Zach Bell (SpiderTech powered by C10) 26 James Sparling (Raleigh-GAC) 27 Adam De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosiac Homes)* 0:04:13 28 Pierrick Naud (EKOI.com - Gaspésien)* 29 Luc Dionne (Suarez-ACQ) 30 Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com - Gaspésien)* 31 David Veilleux (Team Europcar) 0:04:17 32 Bruce Bird (Wheels of Bloor/Graywood Developments) 0:05:41 33 Mike Sidic (Team H&R BLOCK) 0:07:03 34 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM) 0:13:20 35 Geoffroy Dussault (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose) 36 Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)* 37 Aaron Fillion (Ride With Rendall) 38 David Stephens (Garneau Evolution) 39 Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall) 0:16:45 40 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Equipe du Quebec)* 0:17:55 41 Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)* 0:18:29 42 Samuel Blanchette (Deda/HYPE) 43 Aaron Schooler (Team H&R BLOCK) 44 Matteo Dal-Cin (Team Ontario/ Ride with Rendall)* 45 Stuart Wight (Atlantic Cycling Centre)* 46 Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta) 0:26:15 47 Kevin Massicotte (Team ontario / nativo concept)* 0:26:16 48 Sébastien Rousseau (Deda/HYPE) 0:26:22 49 Brandon Spencer (Team Ontario/Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)* 0:26:57 50 Matthew Degiacomo (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose)* 51 Kyle Buckosky (Cycling BC)* 52 Nicolas Ammerlaan (Medique p/b Silbet Investments) 53 Raphaël Massé Viau (Equipe du Québec)* 54 Braydon Bourne (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)* 55 Robert Gutgesell (Aquila/Racer Sportif/Mattamy Homes)* 56 Patrick Paquette (Indépendant) 57 Cody Campbell (Cycling BC)* 58 Joël Desgreniers (Équipe du Québec)* 59 Philippe Deschamps (CC Lac St-Louis)* 0:27:02 60 Mathieu Boudier-Revéret (Suarez-ACQ) 61 Etienne Samson (Deda/HYPE) 62 Jeffery Muise (Coastal Financial Credit Union) 63 Casey Roth (Ride With Rendall) 64 Stephen Keeping (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) 0:27:10 65 Justin Purificati (Medique p/b Silbet Investments)* 0:37:16

* = U23