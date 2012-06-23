Trending

Roth wins Canadian national championship over Barry

Duchesne top U23 rider

Ryan Roth (Team SpiderTech) will proudly bear the maple leaf jersey for the next year following his victory in the road race at the 2012 Canadian Road Championships, which were held in Lac-Megantic.

Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor) claims for his part the Canadian champion’s jersey in the U23 category.

Riders with Team Spidertech, with a full contingent, were seen as favorites before the start of the race. They also placed four riders in a breakaway that held on for a hundred of the 180 kilometers that the race lasted. The break even took a lead of six minutes before the peloton decided to close the gap.

The work of Michael Barry (Team Sky), Dominique Rollin (FDJ-Big Mat), Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEDGE) and Christian Meier (Orica GreenEDGE), all world class riders, managed to close the gap. David Veilleux (Europcar) has also done extensive work in the bunch, but a flat tire made him lose precious time.

After the seven climbs of the Mount Morne, riders headed back to the municipality of Lac-Megantic with a breakaway of four riders led by Michael Barry. The latter has been very active throughout the race and it was finally at the finish line that the race was decided, with Roth taking the win with a one second lead (4:35:21) on Barry, while Marsh Cooper (Optum-Kelly Benefit) crossed the line in third with the same time for third place.

“It was so tight at the finish line,” said the new Canadian champion. “I did not even raise my arms for fear of being passed. It's always hard to do a sprint finish, and I wanted the victory. When the peloton decided to react to catch the breakaway, the tempo became very high with the work of Tuft, Barry, Rollin, and Veilleux. When Michael decided to take the lead, I followed him. He worked very hard. With four of our guys in the break, there was Michael and I could try something in the mountain.”

In the U23 race, Antoine Duchesne, also fourth in the Elite race, savored his victory that completed an all-Quebec podium in the category, with David Boily (SpiderTech) in second place and Hugo Houle (Spidertech) in third.

“It's been four years since I had not won, so this win is very satisfying. I was a little apprehensive at first because I was not feeling well, I had stomach pain. But as the race progressed, I felt better and when we returned to town, I felt fine. When I had the opportunity to breakaway, I did it with François Parisien and Nic Hamilton. At six or seven kilometers from the finish, I went alone on a hill and I keep this position to the end. Fourth place among the Elite and a Canadian title in the U23, I could not ask for a better day.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Roth (SpiderTech powered by C10)4:35:21
2Michael Barry (Sky procycling)0:00:01
3Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Antoine Duchesne (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose)*0:00:06
5Rob Britton (Team H&R BLOCK)
6Sebastian Salas (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
7Martin Gilbert (SpiderTech powered by C10)
8Nic Hamilton (Indépendant)
9David Boily (Team Spidertech C10)*
10Derrick St John (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:00:14
11Ryan Anderson (SpiderTech powered by C10)0:00:19
12William Routley (SpiderTech powered by C10)
13Francois Parisien (SpiderTech powered by C10)0:00:34
14Hugo Houle (SpiderTech powered by C10)*0:02:13
15Ryan Aitcheson (Ontario/ Panther pb Competitve Cyclist)*
16Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose)*
17Bruno Langlois (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose)
18Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEDGE)
19Zach Hughes (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose)*
20Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
21Michael Woods (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)
22Timothy Abercrombie (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose)
23Guillaume Boivin (SpiderTech powered by C10)
24Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEDGE)
25Zach Bell (SpiderTech powered by C10)
26James Sparling (Raleigh-GAC)
27Adam De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosiac Homes)*0:04:13
28Pierrick Naud (EKOI.com - Gaspésien)*
29Luc Dionne (Suarez-ACQ)
30Jordan Brochu (EKOI.com - Gaspésien)*
31David Veilleux (Team Europcar)0:04:17
32Bruce Bird (Wheels of Bloor/Graywood Developments)0:05:41
33Mike Sidic (Team H&R BLOCK)0:07:03
34Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)0:13:20
35Geoffroy Dussault (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose)
36Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)*
37Aaron Fillion (Ride With Rendall)
38David Stephens (Garneau Evolution)
39Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)0:16:45
40Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Equipe du Quebec)*0:17:55
41Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)*0:18:29
42Samuel Blanchette (Deda/HYPE)
43Aaron Schooler (Team H&R BLOCK)
44Matteo Dal-Cin (Team Ontario/ Ride with Rendall)*
45Stuart Wight (Atlantic Cycling Centre)*
46Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)0:26:15
47Kevin Massicotte (Team ontario / nativo concept)*0:26:16
48Sébastien Rousseau (Deda/HYPE)0:26:22
49Brandon Spencer (Team Ontario/Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)*0:26:57
50Matthew Degiacomo (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose)*
51Kyle Buckosky (Cycling BC)*
52Nicolas Ammerlaan (Medique p/b Silbet Investments)
53Raphaël Massé Viau (Equipe du Québec)*
54Braydon Bourne (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)*
55Robert Gutgesell (Aquila/Racer Sportif/Mattamy Homes)*
56Patrick Paquette (Indépendant)
57Cody Campbell (Cycling BC)*
58Joël Desgreniers (Équipe du Québec)*
59Philippe Deschamps (CC Lac St-Louis)*0:27:02
60Mathieu Boudier-Revéret (Suarez-ACQ)
61Etienne Samson (Deda/HYPE)
62Jeffery Muise (Coastal Financial Credit Union)
63Casey Roth (Ride With Rendall)
64Stephen Keeping (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:27:10
65Justin Purificati (Medique p/b Silbet Investments)*0:37:16

* = U23

Latest on Cyclingnews