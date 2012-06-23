The Canadian women's road cycling scene has a new champion. And not once but twice, since by winning her first national title, Denise Ramsden (Optum-Kelly-Benefit) also won the U23 title.

The rider originally from the Northwest Territories completed this week full of emotions, as Thursday, Cycling Canada announced that she would be part of Olympic road cycling squad, along with Clara Hughes and Joëlle Numainville. The girls have traveled a total of 104.5 kilometers with twice climbing the challenging ascent at Mount Morne.

Among the Elites, Hughes took the second place after being overtaken in a sprint by Ramsden, and it's Joelle Numainville who finished third in a sprint. An All-Olympic podium.

“It's really wonderful to see that the three girls chosen for the Olympic team find themselves on the podium,” said Clara Hughes (Lululemon Specialized). It's also good to come back after 20 years, to Megantic, the place of my first national title in cycling. Denise attacked a lot during the race, and with 20 kilometers to go left in the race. I managed to link up with her and I asked her if she had the energy to work with me.”

Before the affirmative answer from Ramsden, the two took off. “I worked a little more than her, but it’s okay. I would have done the same thing in her place. And everything was decided in the sprint. The two girls who do not sprint finished the race in a sprint.”

On the top step of the podium, Denise Ramsden fully savored her victory. “It's really fantastic to don the jersey of National Champion. My team did a great job and everything worked well, according to the strategy that we implemented. When I left on a breakaway, I saw that Clara was trying to reach me. She is very strong. We worked together but of course she was doing the bulk of the work. At the end we were wondering how to finish the sprint because we are not girls who are recognized for sprint finishes. Fortunately, Joëlle (Numainville) gave me good advice.”

In the U23 category, Jasmin Glaesser (CyclingBC) finished second while Annie Ewart (Optum) finished third behind the champion Denise Ramsden.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denise Ramsden Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)* 2:57:06 2 Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon) 3 Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:20 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)* 0:02:21 5 Rhae-Chistie Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12) 6 Julie Beveridge (Equipe Vienne Futuroscope) 7 Véronique Labonté (CSM Epinay sur Seine) 8 Karol-Ann Canuel (Vienne-Futurocope) 0:05:00 9 Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)* 0:06:28 10 Jenny Lehmann (Trek Red Truck Racing) 0:06:41 11 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Equipe du Québec)* 12 Maghalie Rochette (Powerwatts-FITTIME)* 13 Myriam Gaudreault (GTH port) 0:07:59 14 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 15 Élisabeth Albert (Rocky Mountain-Forget -Aubin)* 0:08:09 16 Joanie Caron (Colavita-ESPNw) 17 Julia Bradley (Real Deal Racing/ La Bicicletta) 0:08:10 18 Carrie Cartmill (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) 19 Shoshauna Laxson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 20 Catherine Dessureault (Real Deal Racing / La Bicicletta) 21 Ruth Mclean (Powerwatts-FITTIME)* 22 Marie-Noel Labrecque (4CX) 23 Moriah Macgregor (Cycling BC) 24 Virginie Gauthier (Specialized-Mazda SGC)* 25 Véronique Fortin (TIBCO to the top) 0:08:16 26 Julie Lafrenière (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) 0:08:41 27 Jozina Vander Klok (Powerwatts-FITTIME) 28 Alizée Brien (Specialized-Mazda SGC)* 0:08:58 29 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Team Ontario/Team CHCH)* 0:10:50 30 Rachel Carbonneau (Sportically) 0:13:59 31 Annick Dufour (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) 0:15:07 32 Heather Shearer (Infinit/Cycle Power) 33 Kelly Knowles (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) 0:15:08 34 Alexandria Wilson (Infinit/Cycle Power) 35 Suzie Brown (P-K Express/ Biemme) 36 Allison Beveridge (Specialized-Mazda SGC)* 0:21:03 37 Drapeau-Zgoralski (Specialized-Mazda SGC)* 38 Katlyn Dundas (TEAM ONTARIO/Trek Store Cycling Club)* 39 Emily Flynn (Team Ontario/Tommy and Lefebvre Cycling)* 40 Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling) 0:21:04 41 Elyse Nieuwold (Team CHCH)* 42 Anne-Marie Morin (Specialized-Mazda SGC)* 0:21:08 43 Tatjana Zaharova (Aquila / Racer Sportif / Mattamy Homes) 0:23:48 44 Hélène Pilote Fortin (Equipe du Québec)* 0:23:52 45 Adriane Provost (Equipe du Québec)* 46 Sarah Rasmussen (Team Ontario/Hamilton Cycling Club)* 0:32:46 47 Evelyne Gagnon (Equipe du Québec)* 0:32:51 48 Audrey Bernard (Powerwatts-FITTIME)* 0:33:01 49 Josiane Boily (Alma Acura Ultraviolet Devinci)* 0:34:47 50 Nina Nesdoly (Infinit/Cycle Power)* 0:50:02

* = U23