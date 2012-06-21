Trending

Hughes dominates Canadian time trial championship

Tuft repeats in men's test

Canada crowned its national time trial champions for 2012: Clara Hughes and Svein Tuft, both repeat champions. For Tuft, it was his fifth consecutive title and the eighth of his career.Svein Tuft Wins Canadian National Time Trial Championship

Tuft flew through the 39km route in Lac-Mégantic, clocking a 47:25 - more than two minutes faster than second placed Christian Meier.

"I wanted to defend the title, of course, but for me, my approach and the way I ride are more important to me than the result," said Tuft. "I'm not interested in only having a good ride today. I'm looking down the road at the World Time Trial Championships. It's a huge goal for the team, and I want to contribute to us having a good crack at it there. Every time I'm on the time trial bike, it's in preparation for that end of the season goal."

The hot, windy day made the rolling, open course more challenging for the field. While Tuft was careful to stay hydrated and limit his warmup, Meier realized the error of his ways halfway through.

"In the end, my result today was much better than my ride. The first lap of three went well for me, and by the midway point of the second lap, I could already feel my power dropping. From there, it was more damage control than anything else," Meier said.

"Svein was a real ripper out there," added Meier. "He truly showed his class with the time trial win."

Third placed Hugo Houle was the top U23 rider in the test.

"I knew I had the second fastest time in the second lap. I knew I was fine, but Tuft was just too strong today," said Houle. "The course was tough, and the heat was scorching. The course required a lot of concentration.

"Considering my young age, the podium with two WorldTour guys is very good. We have to be realistic, and I am really satisfied."

In the women's field, Clara Hughes once again showed her class with a commanding victory, 1:40 over Rhae-Christie Shaw.

The event took place on the day of the announcement of the country's Olympic team, with the committee having made its decision the previous week.

Shaw, not among the riders named for the team, overcame her disappointment to clock a time almost four minutes quicker than Canada's second rider for the Olympics, Denise Ramsden.

"I am happy to win the silver medal at the Canadian National Time Trial Championships. It was a very challenging course, with windy and hot conditions," Shaw told Cyclingnews.

"It has been a difficult week of preparation and travel, given that I was notified a week ago (but had to keep it quiet) that I was not selected for the Canadian Olympic Team, so I am proud of how I raced and handled myself this week.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Specialized-Lululemon)0:39:42
2Rhae-Christie Shaw (Exergy TWENTY12 )0:01:40
3Julie Beveridge (Equipe Vienne Futuroscope)0:02:54
4Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)0:02:59
5Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:47
6Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:25
7Alizée Brien (Specialized-Mazda SGC)0:05:25
8Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:34
9Annick Dufour (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:05:49
10Moriah Macgregor (Cycling BC)0:06:24
11Allison Beveridge (Specialized-Mazda SGC)0:07:30
12Cather Dessureault (Real Deal Racing / La Bicicletta)0:08:09
13Evelyne Gagnon (Equipe du Québec)0:08:10
14Adriane Provost (Equipe du Québec)0:08:17
15Gabrie Pilote Fortin (Equipe du Québec)0:08:19
16Virginie Gauthier (Specialized-Mazda SGC)
17Sarah Rasmussen (Team Ontario/Hamilton Cycling Club)0:09:02
18Veronik Bourgon (Infinit/Cycle Power)0:09:10
19Jozina Vander Klok (Powerwatts-FITTIME)0:09:14
20Heather Shearer (Infinit/Cycle Power)0:09:21
21Emily Flynn (Team Ontario/Tommy and Lefebvre Cycling)0:10:01
22Ruth Mclean (Powerwatts-FITTIME)
23Josiane Boily (Alma Acura Ultraviolet Devinci)0:10:08
24Nina Nesdoly (Infinit/Cycle Power)0:10:27
25Audrey Bernard (Powerwatts-FITTIME)0:10:52
26Ellen Watters (Outdoor Elements)0:11:18
27Justine Dallaire (Powerwatts-FITTIME)0:14:49
28Hélène Pilote Fortin (Equipe du Québec)0:15:32
29Elyse Nieuwold (Team CHCH)0:16:08

Full results - elite and U23 men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEdge)0:47:26
2Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge)0:02:08
3Hugo Houle (Team Spidertech C10)*0:02:49
4Aaron Fillion (Ride With Rendall)0:03:25
5Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech C10)0:03:26
6Zach Bell (Team Spidertech pwd by C10)0:03:31
7Rob Britton (Team H&R BLOCK)0:03:42
8David Boily (Team Spidertech C10)*0:03:47
9Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose)*0:03:58
10Ryan Roth (Team Spidertech C10)0:04:13
11Jordan Cheyne (Team H&R BLOCK)*0:04:29
12Antoine Duchesne (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose)*0:04:38
13Stuart Wight (Atlantic Cycling Centre)*0:05:31
14Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)0:05:46
15Cody Campbell (Cycling BC)*0:06:11
16Kris Dahl (Team H&R BLOCK)*0:06:36
17Adam De Vos (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosiac Homes)*0:06:52
18Bruce Bird (Wheels of Bloor/Graywood Developments)0:07:00
19Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)0:07:13
20Pierrick Naud (EKOI.com / Gaspésien)*0:07:16
21Charly Vives (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose)0:07:19
22Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)0:07:21
23Émile Jean (Indépendant)*0:07:42
24Ryan Aitcheson (Ontario/ Panther pb Competitve Cyclist)*
25Casey Roth (Ride With Rendall)0:07:44
26Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)*0:07:59
27Matteo Dal-Cin (Team Ontario/ Ride with Rendall)*0:08:01
28Zach Hughes (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose)*0:08:23
29Robert Ralph (Medique p/b Silbet Investments)*0:08:51
30Charles Bryer (EKOI.com / Gaspésien)0:08:53
31Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Equipe du Quebec)*0:09:00
32Mike Sidic (Team H&R BLOCK)0:09:06
33Kyle Buckosky (Cycling BC)*0:09:14
34Jordan Brochu (Ekoï.com-gaspésien)*0:09:16
35Michael Mandel (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
36James Piccoli (Equipe du Québec)*0:09:26
37Joël Desgreniers (Équipe du Québec)*0:09:36
38Marco Li (Team Ontario/Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)0:09:46
39Matthew Degiacomo (Garneau- Quebecor-Norton Rose)*0:09:59
40Kevin Massicotte (TEAM ONTARIO/NATIVO CONCEPT)*0:10:11
41Andrew Buzzell (Fitworks)0:10:32
42Raphaël Massé Viau (Equipe du Québec)*0:10:35
43Dylan Cunningham (Cycling BC)*0:10:36
44Logan Cornel (Real Deal Racing / La Bicicletta)*0:10:40
45Brandon Spencer (Team Ontario/Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)*0:11:14
46Olivier Delaney (Ride with Rendall)*0:11:20
47Jean Samuel Deshaies (EKOI.com / Gaspésien)*0:11:26
48Brad Clifford (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)*0:11:39
49Jason Abbott (West Of Quebec Wheelers/Powerwatts-FITTIM)0:12:07
50Jordane Gauthier Beaulieu (Equipe du Québec)*0:12:31
51David Onsow (Quilicot-Elite)*0:12:49
52Olivier Maltais (La Vie Sportive)0:12:56
53Kiernan Orange (Ride with Rendall)*0:13:28
DNFColter Young (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)*
DNFDavid Stephens (Garneau Evolution)
DNFMathieu Roy (EKOI.com / Gaspésien)
DNFJesse Reams (Cycling BC)
DNFJeffery Muise (Coastal Financial Credit Union)
DNFMarc Freemantle (Espoir- Asia)
DNFTrevor Connor (Team Rio Grande/BCSM)
DNFAlexander Cataford (Cycling BC)*
DNFWilliam Blackburn (Medique p/b Silbet Investments)

* denotes under 23 rider

