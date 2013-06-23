Trending

Armitstead takes her second title with solo move

Laura Trott and Dani King complete the podium

Image 1 of 12

Lizzie Armitstead (Dolmans Boels) celebrates winning the Britsih road race championships

Lizzie Armitstead (Dolmans Boels) celebrates winning the Britsih road race championships
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 2 of 12

Emma Trott (Dolmans Boels) leads the chase -

Emma Trott (Dolmans Boels) leads the chase -
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 3 of 12

Anda-Jay Burgess (Sandy Wallace Cycles) adds local interest and makes the early breakaway

Anda-Jay Burgess (Sandy Wallace Cycles) adds local interest and makes the early breakaway
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 4 of 12

Laura Trott and Dani King (Honda Wiggle) await the race start

Laura Trott and Dani King (Honda Wiggle) await the race start
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 5 of 12

The Women's podium Laura Trott - Silver, Lizzie Armitstead - Gold and Dani King ­ bronze

The Women's podium Laura Trott - Silver, Lizzie Armitstead - Gold and Dani King ­ bronze
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 6 of 12

Laura Trott (Team Honda - Wiggle) sprays the champagne as U23 Champion

Laura Trott (Team Honda - Wiggle) sprays the champagne as U23 Champion
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 7 of 12

Katie Colclough (Specialized-Lululemon) ahead of the race

Katie Colclough (Specialized-Lululemon) ahead of the race
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 8 of 12

Dani King (Wiggle Honda) leads the race winning break through Glasgow City Centre

Dani King (Wiggle Honda) leads the race winning break through Glasgow City Centre
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 9 of 12

Lizzie Armitstead (Dolmans Boels) puts in a sizzling attack on Montrose Street hill to take her and Laura Trott (Honda Wiggle) over to the leaders

Lizzie Armitstead (Dolmans Boels) puts in a sizzling attack on Montrose Street hill to take her and Laura Trott (Honda Wiggle) over to the leaders
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 10 of 12

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 12

Lizzie Armitstead (Dolmans Boels) waves in celebration

Lizzie Armitstead (Dolmans Boels) waves in celebration
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 12 of 12

Laura Trott (Wiggle Honda) and Dani King (Wiggle Honda) take second and third in the Birtish national championships

Laura Trott (Wiggle Honda) and Dani King (Wiggle Honda) take second and third in the Birtish national championships
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) secured her second British road title when she soloed to victory in Glasgow Green on Sunday 23rd June. The Yorkshire girl delivered her third podium spot in three years with an aggressive ride on a tough Kermesse style course of 14.2 km around the historic city.

Amy Roberts (Wiggle Honda) and Emma Trott had established small lead on the fourth lap when Armitstead used the climb on Montrose Street to put in a blistering attack and only King and Trott could hold onto her wheel.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans CT3:12:40
2Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:01:03
3Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
4Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:02:58
5Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans CT0:03:20
6Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto - Belisol0:04:49
7Claire Thomas (GBr) Unattached0:04:52
8Emma Grant (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing0:04:54
9Natalie Creswick (GBr) Mulebar Girl - Sigma Sport0:05:33
10Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:07:29
11Alexie Shaw (GBr) Les Filles Racing Team0:08:12
12Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:10:30
13Laura Massey (GBr) Abergavenny RC0:11:14
14Lucy Garner (GBr) Argos - Shimano0:11:51
15Hannah Barnes (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
16Charline Joiner (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
17Eileen Roe (GBr) Breast Cancer Care
18Molly Weaver (GBr) Breast Cancer Care
19Hannah Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing
20Julie Erskine (GBr) Granite City RT
21Corrine Hall (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing
22Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing0:11:54
23Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans CT0:11:55
24Helen Ralston (GBr) Les Filles Racing Team0:14:04
25Jane Barr (GBr) Breast Cancer Care0:14:05
26Karen Poole (GBr) GB Cycles.co.uk0:14:06
27Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Unattached
28Joanna Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing0:17:29
29Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Breast Cancer Care0:17:30
30Melissa Brand (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
31Jennifer Taylor (GBr) Velo Ecosse/Montpeliers
32Penny Rowson (GBr) Breast Cancer Care0:17:33
OTLNatalie Grinczer (GBr) Abergavenny RC
OTLLaura Murray (GBr) Breast Cancer Care
OTLLowri Devey (GBr) Abergavenny RC
OTLLaura Wasley (GBr) Scott Contessa Epic
OTLBrit Tate (GBr) GB Cycles.co.uk
OTLJennifer Edwards (GBr) Rhos On Sea CC
OTLHayley Edwards (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
OTLDanielle Christmas (GBr) Team ASL360
OTLNicole Oh (GBr) Les Filles Racing Team
OTLJoanna Smith (GBr) Feminin Languedoc Roussillon
OTLClaire Martin (GBr) Edinburgh RC
OTLRachel Przybylski (GBr) WyndyMilla
DNFLauren Brown (GBr) Abergavenny RC
DNFJessica Learmonth (GBr) BBM Revolution CC
DNFAnne Ewing (GBr) Breast Cancer Care
DNFEve Dixon (GBr) Champion Maxgear/Base
DNFKatie Archibald (GBr) City of Edinburgh RC
DNFHayley Simmonds (GBr) GB Cycles.co.uk
DNFHarriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing
DNFKarla Boddy (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
DNFGemma Neill (GBr) Pedal Power RT
DNFAnda-Jay Burgess (GBr) Sandy Wallace Cycles
DNFKatie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-Lululemon

Under 23 Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda3:13:43
2Emma Grant (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing0:03:51
3Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:06:26
4Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:09:27
5Lucy Garner (GBr) Argos - Shimano0:10:48
6Hannah Barnes (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
7Molly Weaver (GBr) Breast Cancer Care
8Hannah Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing
9Corrine Hall (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing
10Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing0:10:51
11Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Breast Cancer Care0:16:27
12Penny Rowson (GBr) Breast Cancer Care0:16:30

 

