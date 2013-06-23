Image 1 of 12 Lizzie Armitstead (Dolmans Boels) celebrates winning the Britsih road race championships (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 12 Emma Trott (Dolmans Boels) leads the chase - (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 12 Anda-Jay Burgess (Sandy Wallace Cycles) adds local interest and makes the early breakaway (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 12 Laura Trott and Dani King (Honda Wiggle) await the race start (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 12 The Women's podium Laura Trott - Silver, Lizzie Armitstead - Gold and Dani King ­ bronze (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 6 of 12 Laura Trott (Team Honda - Wiggle) sprays the champagne as U23 Champion (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 7 of 12 Katie Colclough (Specialized-Lululemon) ahead of the race (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 8 of 12 Dani King (Wiggle Honda) leads the race winning break through Glasgow City Centre (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 9 of 12 Lizzie Armitstead (Dolmans Boels) puts in a sizzling attack on Montrose Street hill to take her and Laura Trott (Honda Wiggle) over to the leaders (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 12 Lizzie Armitstead (Dolmans Boels) waves in celebration (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 12 of 12 Laura Trott (Wiggle Honda) and Dani King (Wiggle Honda) take second and third in the Birtish national championships (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) secured her second British road title when she soloed to victory in Glasgow Green on Sunday 23rd June. The Yorkshire girl delivered her third podium spot in three years with an aggressive ride on a tough Kermesse style course of 14.2 km around the historic city.





Amy Roberts (Wiggle Honda) and Emma Trott had established small lead on the fourth lap when Armitstead used the climb on Montrose Street to put in a blistering attack and only King and Trott could hold onto her wheel.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans CT 3:12:40 2 Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:01:03 3 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 4 Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:02:58 5 Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans CT 0:03:20 6 Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto - Belisol 0:04:49 7 Claire Thomas (GBr) Unattached 0:04:52 8 Emma Grant (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing 0:04:54 9 Natalie Creswick (GBr) Mulebar Girl - Sigma Sport 0:05:33 10 Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:07:29 11 Alexie Shaw (GBr) Les Filles Racing Team 0:08:12 12 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:10:30 13 Laura Massey (GBr) Abergavenny RC 0:11:14 14 Lucy Garner (GBr) Argos - Shimano 0:11:51 15 Hannah Barnes (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling 16 Charline Joiner (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling 17 Eileen Roe (GBr) Breast Cancer Care 18 Molly Weaver (GBr) Breast Cancer Care 19 Hannah Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing 20 Julie Erskine (GBr) Granite City RT 21 Corrine Hall (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing 22 Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing 0:11:54 23 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans CT 0:11:55 24 Helen Ralston (GBr) Les Filles Racing Team 0:14:04 25 Jane Barr (GBr) Breast Cancer Care 0:14:05 26 Karen Poole (GBr) GB Cycles.co.uk 0:14:06 27 Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Unattached 28 Joanna Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing 0:17:29 29 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Breast Cancer Care 0:17:30 30 Melissa Brand (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling 31 Jennifer Taylor (GBr) Velo Ecosse/Montpeliers 32 Penny Rowson (GBr) Breast Cancer Care 0:17:33 OTL Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Abergavenny RC OTL Laura Murray (GBr) Breast Cancer Care OTL Lowri Devey (GBr) Abergavenny RC OTL Laura Wasley (GBr) Scott Contessa Epic OTL Brit Tate (GBr) GB Cycles.co.uk OTL Jennifer Edwards (GBr) Rhos On Sea CC OTL Hayley Edwards (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling OTL Danielle Christmas (GBr) Team ASL360 OTL Nicole Oh (GBr) Les Filles Racing Team OTL Joanna Smith (GBr) Feminin Languedoc Roussillon OTL Claire Martin (GBr) Edinburgh RC OTL Rachel Przybylski (GBr) WyndyMilla DNF Lauren Brown (GBr) Abergavenny RC DNF Jessica Learmonth (GBr) BBM Revolution CC DNF Anne Ewing (GBr) Breast Cancer Care DNF Eve Dixon (GBr) Champion Maxgear/Base DNF Katie Archibald (GBr) City of Edinburgh RC DNF Hayley Simmonds (GBr) GB Cycles.co.uk DNF Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing DNF Karla Boddy (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling DNF Gemma Neill (GBr) Pedal Power RT DNF Anda-Jay Burgess (GBr) Sandy Wallace Cycles DNF Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-Lululemon