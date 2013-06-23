Armitstead takes her second title with solo move
Laura Trott and Dani King complete the podium
Elite Women Road Race: -
Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) secured her second British road title when she soloed to victory in Glasgow Green on Sunday 23rd June. The Yorkshire girl delivered her third podium spot in three years with an aggressive ride on a tough Kermesse style course of 14.2 km around the historic city.
Amy Roberts (Wiggle Honda) and Emma Trott had established small lead on the fourth lap when Armitstead used the climb on Montrose Street to put in a blistering attack and only King and Trott could hold onto her wheel.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans CT
|3:12:40
|2
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:01:03
|3
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|4
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:58
|5
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans CT
|0:03:20
|6
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto - Belisol
|0:04:49
|7
|Claire Thomas (GBr) Unattached
|0:04:52
|8
|Emma Grant (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing
|0:04:54
|9
|Natalie Creswick (GBr) Mulebar Girl - Sigma Sport
|0:05:33
|10
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:07:29
|11
|Alexie Shaw (GBr) Les Filles Racing Team
|0:08:12
|12
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:10:30
|13
|Laura Massey (GBr) Abergavenny RC
|0:11:14
|14
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Argos - Shimano
|0:11:51
|15
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
|16
|Charline Joiner (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
|17
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Breast Cancer Care
|18
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Breast Cancer Care
|19
|Hannah Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing
|20
|Julie Erskine (GBr) Granite City RT
|21
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing
|22
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing
|0:11:54
|23
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans CT
|0:11:55
|24
|Helen Ralston (GBr) Les Filles Racing Team
|0:14:04
|25
|Jane Barr (GBr) Breast Cancer Care
|0:14:05
|26
|Karen Poole (GBr) GB Cycles.co.uk
|0:14:06
|27
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Unattached
|28
|Joanna Tindley (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing
|0:17:29
|29
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Breast Cancer Care
|0:17:30
|30
|Melissa Brand (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
|31
|Jennifer Taylor (GBr) Velo Ecosse/Montpeliers
|32
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Breast Cancer Care
|0:17:33
|OTL
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Abergavenny RC
|OTL
|Laura Murray (GBr) Breast Cancer Care
|OTL
|Lowri Devey (GBr) Abergavenny RC
|OTL
|Laura Wasley (GBr) Scott Contessa Epic
|OTL
|Brit Tate (GBr) GB Cycles.co.uk
|OTL
|Jennifer Edwards (GBr) Rhos On Sea CC
|OTL
|Hayley Edwards (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Team ASL360
|OTL
|Nicole Oh (GBr) Les Filles Racing Team
|OTL
|Joanna Smith (GBr) Feminin Languedoc Roussillon
|OTL
|Claire Martin (GBr) Edinburgh RC
|OTL
|Rachel Przybylski (GBr) WyndyMilla
|DNF
|Lauren Brown (GBr) Abergavenny RC
|DNF
|Jessica Learmonth (GBr) BBM Revolution CC
|DNF
|Anne Ewing (GBr) Breast Cancer Care
|DNF
|Eve Dixon (GBr) Champion Maxgear/Base
|DNF
|Katie Archibald (GBr) City of Edinburgh RC
|DNF
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) GB Cycles.co.uk
|DNF
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing
|DNF
|Karla Boddy (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Gemma Neill (GBr) Pedal Power RT
|DNF
|Anda-Jay Burgess (GBr) Sandy Wallace Cycles
|DNF
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-Lululemon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Trott (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|3:13:43
|2
|Emma Grant (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing
|0:03:51
|3
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:06:26
|4
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:09:27
|5
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Argos - Shimano
|0:10:48
|6
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling
|7
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Breast Cancer Care
|8
|Hannah Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing
|9
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing
|10
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Matrix Fitness Racing
|0:10:51
|11
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Breast Cancer Care
|0:16:27
|12
|Penny Rowson (GBr) Breast Cancer Care
|0:16:30
