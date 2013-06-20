Great Britain's gold medal-winning team pursuit squad of Dani King, Joanna Rowsell and Laura Trott (Image credit: AFP)

Olympic and multi-time world team pursuit champion Joanna Rowsell (Wiggle Honda) claimed her first national time trial title at the 2013 British Road Championships in East Ayrshire. The 24-year-old topped Lizzy Armitstead (Dolmans Boels) by 32 seconds in the 35.2km test, with Specialized-lululemon rider Katie Colclough in third.

Rowsell, who has numerous national titles on the track, stepped up her road programme after her successful campaign in London's track events last year, joining her fellow team pursuiters Laura Trott and Dani King on the Wiggle Honda professional road team this year.

With the time trial title firmly in her sights, Rowsell held only a slim lead at the intermediate check, but had a much better second half than her competitors to come off with a resounding victory.

Trott was pushed to fifth by her sister Emma, while King finished outside the top 10.

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” Rowsell said. “I can’t believe that I’ve won, but I was targeting this and I came here to get the jersey, so I’m absolutely over the moon that I’ve managed it.

“I’ve won the under-23 road race title twice, but this is my first senior one,” Rowsell confirmed. “I think the thing with winning the title is that you can actually wear the jersey in races. I just can’t wait to get a skinsuit made up and wear it next time I do a time trial!”