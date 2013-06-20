Rowsell on top in Britsh women's time trial championship
Armitstead, Colclough round out podium in East Ayrshire
Olympic and multi-time world team pursuit champion Joanna Rowsell (Wiggle Honda) claimed her first national time trial title at the 2013 British Road Championships in East Ayrshire. The 24-year-old topped Lizzy Armitstead (Dolmans Boels) by 32 seconds in the 35.2km test, with Specialized-lululemon rider Katie Colclough in third.
Rowsell, who has numerous national titles on the track, stepped up her road programme after her successful campaign in London's track events last year, joining her fellow team pursuiters Laura Trott and Dani King on the Wiggle Honda professional road team this year.
With the time trial title firmly in her sights, Rowsell held only a slim lead at the intermediate check, but had a much better second half than her competitors to come off with a resounding victory.
Trott was pushed to fifth by her sister Emma, while King finished outside the top 10.
“I’m absolutely over the moon,” Rowsell said. “I can’t believe that I’ve won, but I was targeting this and I came here to get the jersey, so I’m absolutely over the moon that I’ve managed it.
“I’ve won the under-23 road race title twice, but this is my first senior one,” Rowsell confirmed. “I think the thing with winning the title is that you can actually wear the jersey in races. I just can’t wait to get a skinsuit made up and wear it next time I do a time trial!”
|1
|Joanna Rowsell (Wiggle Honda)
|0:49:25.67
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)
|0:00:32.15
|3
|Katie Colclough (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:01:37.06
|4
|Emma Trott (Boels Dolmans)
|0:01:55.97
|5
|Laura Trott OBE (Wiggle Honda)
|0:02:00.82
|6
|Lucy Coldwell
|0:02:14.56
|7
|Elinor Barker (Wiggle Honda)
|0:02:17.07
|8
|Anna Turvey (Tyneside Vagabonds CC)
|0:02:38.01
|9
|Hannah Barnes (MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling)
|0:02:56.53
|10
|Julia Shaw (www.drag2zero.com)
|0:03:19.16
|11
|Rebecca Slack (Look Mum No Hands)
|0:03:46.60
|12
|Natalie Creswick (Mulebar Girl-Sigma Sport)
|0:03:47.60
|13
|Danielle King (Wiggle Honda)
|0:03:49.52
|14
|Emma Grant (Matrix Fitness RA)
|0:04:37.17
|15
|Katie Archibald (City of Edinburgh RC)
|0:04:58.54
|16
|Fiona Duncan (Ythan CC)
|0:05:01.76
|17
|Hayley Simmonds (GB Cycles.co.uk)
|0:05:03.76
|18
|Molly Weaver (Breast Cancer Care CT)
|0:05:31.65
|19
|Joanne Blakeley (Champion/Maxgear/Base)
|0:06:08.24
|20
|Rebecca Rimmington
|0:06:21.85
|21
|Anda-Jay Burgess (Sandy Wallace Cycles)
|0:06:28.13
|22
|Amy Roberts (Wiggle Honda)
|0:06:33.82
|23
|Jennifer Taylor (Velo Ecosse/Montpeliers)
|0:06:37.95
|24
|Helen McKay (Look Mum No Hands)
|0:07:23.96
|25
|Joanna Smith (Feminin Languedoc Roussillon)
|0:08:46.89
|26
|Lynne Wardrop (Ayr Roads Cycling Club)
|0:09:07.96
|27
|Danielle Christmas (Team ASL360)
|0:09:13.02
|28
|Laura Wasley (Scott Contessa Epic)
|0:10:04.27
|29
|Valerie Martin (Dooleys-Cycles.co.uk)
|0:11:03.79
|30
|Laura Nicolson (Moray Firth CC)
|0:11:18.32
|31
|Elanor Cadzow (Welwyn Whls CC)
|0:11:31.32
