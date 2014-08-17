Image 1 of 14 The Buff Pro Team duo leads Redline's Justin Lindine into some of the best singletrack of the entire race (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 2 of 14 Galen O'Moore is travelling with Hurl Everstone on the Heavy Pedal Tour for Bike magazine, searching out hidden singletrack and epic endurance events. (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 3 of 14 The men's solo 6 day leaders roll out for the final stage (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 4 of 14 Marlee Dixon and Kelly Boniface head out for the final stage (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 5 of 14 Mike McCormack, the man who makes this race happen and who is the reason racers come back year after year (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 6 of 14 Stan's NoTubes rider Ben Sonntag finishes the Epic in second place overall. He was one of the most consistent racers all week. (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 7 of 14 Kent Eriksen frame builder, Brad Bingham, puts his framework to the test down Gold Dust trail (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 8 of 14 Kyosuke Takei takes the unofficial win for stage six. Giant's Carl Decker took the official win (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 9 of 14 Alex Grant and Takei congratulate each other on a week well-fought (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 10 of 14 Ben Sonntag, Carl Decker, and Alex Grant celebrate finishing the race (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 11 of 14 The men's frontline for the week, Nick Gould, Decker, Sonntag, Lindine, Bryan Dillon, and Taylor Shelden (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 12 of 14 Liz Sampey, of Gunnison, CO finishes the Epic in fifth place overall in the women's solo open 6 day (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 13 of 14 The finish area was full of high fives and hugs after over 200 miles of singletrack in one of the hardest mountain bike stage races (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 14 of 14 Breckenridge local, Kate Zander, finishes her first Breck Epic all smiles (Image credit: Liam Doran)

Day 6 was a Breck Epic-light stage for tired racers. At only 28 miles and with moderate climbs, the day is one for celebrating new friendships and taking beer feeds, though whiskey had already been served on day five.

In many categories the top spot of the podium was already secured, but second, third and fourth were close enough to change today. As the countdown began, spectators were cheering and ringing cow bells. The racers were just a couple of hours away from nabbing the Breck Epic belt buckle.

As the top men crested the hill, 12 miles in to the race, they were once again in a tight group with Alex Grant huddled safely in the middle. Bryan Dillon once again stayed with the lead group, as well as Taylor Shelden, which on this road-heavy day, was not a surprise. After the lead group was through, racers trickled through solo or in pairs, spinning smoothly through the first aid station on their way to some of the best singletrack of the entire race. Marlee Dixon soon rolled through, pushing hard, trying to make up a couple of minutes to move from third overall to second.

As time ticked, the later riders began coming through at a more relaxed pace and as they crested the summit, they started looking around for a beer feed. Photos were snapped as racers threw shots of beer back and off they went for their singletrack descent.

Before the entire field came through the feed the first time, the men's leaders were back over the top and now they were gunning for the finish line. Kyosuke Takei came through first, looking strong. Soon the rest of the field flew over the top and down to the last descent of the race. In the end, Takei rolled through the finish line first, but Carl Decker took the official win. Taylor Shelden took second on the day, just 11 seconds off of Decker and Grant was third, nine seconds off of Shelden.

In the women's field, Marlee Dixon took her third win of the race, with Catherine Williamson two minutes behind in second, and Kate Aardal two minutes behind Williamson. It wasn't quite enough for Dixon to move into second overall, Williamson finished four minutes in front of Dixon, and Aardal was 14 minutes ahead on the top spot of the podium. It was a great week of racing at the top, and every competitor gave it their all.

In the three day race, Yuki Ikeda took the three-day open men's victory by almost an hour. Victoria Calisto finished on top in the women's open three-day race.

After the battles are fought and the adrenaline settles, new friendships are forged and stories are traded for months to come, with sights set on next year's Epic. What will 2015 hold?

Full Results

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off-Road Powered By Sram) 2:09:30 2 Taylor Shelden (5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda) 0:00:11 3 Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 0:00:19 4 Bryan Dillon (Griggs Orthopedics) 0:01:25 5 Joan Llordella (Buff Pro Team) 0:01:31 6 Nick Gould (Ska/Zia/Trek) 0:04:47 7 Ben Sonntag (Stan's Notubes Elite Racing) 0:05:14 8 Justin Lindine (Team Redline) 0:05:30 9 Brad Bingham (Kent Eriksen Cycles) 0:05:40 10 John Klish (Klishy) 0:11:23 11 Nick Truitt (Breck Bike Guides) 0:16:08 12 John Salskov (Slm Coaching) 0:16:41 13 Jason Kiefer (Sports Garage) 0:18:19 14 Galen Omoore (Bike Mag Heavy Pedal Tour) 0:31:31 15 Andres Verdugo (Continental- Cikla Cuenca-La Europea) 0:33:21 16 Ryan Chambers 0:33:39 17 Brandon Barber (Mafia Racing/Wtf) 0:37:27 18 Justin Piontek (Adventure 212) 0:38:01 19 Rocky Gingg (Cycle Progression/Thunderbird Energetica) 0:38:29 20 Enrique Uribe (Hinojosa-Uribe) 0:38:42 21 Angel Hinojosa Urrutia 0:42:08 22 Eric Wen 0:51:18 23 Josh Patterson (Bad Goat Racing) 1:03:21 24 Gerardo Trujillo (Tequila Bike Jalisco) 1:23:57

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marlee Dixon (Mtbracenews.Com / Epic Brewing) 2:32:13 2 Catherine Williamson 0:02:42 3 Kate Aardal 0:04:02 4 Kelly Boniface (Moots Cycles) 0:06:30 5 Elizabeth Sampey (Independent) 0:07:46 6 Laura Omeara 0:09:56 7 Kate Zander (Chumba Racing) 0:20:14 8 Amy Chiuchiolo 0:27:16 9 Ivy Pedersen 0:29:37 10 Shantel Koenig 0:38:05 11 Brooke Connell 0:43:08 12 Katie Carmichael (Xcracer.Com/Scimitar) 0:44:31 13 Liz Lee 0:56:46 14 Karen Armstrong 1:04:52 15 Kelly Neville 1:13:56

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Vulgamott (Gates Carbon Drive) 2:29:11 2 Dan Durland 0:03:36 3 Jason Hilgers 0:06:14 4 Henry Fischer (Willa's Wheels) 0:10:46 5 Vince Anderson 0:13:38 6 James Prentice 0:14:38 7 Dax Massey (Thrasher) 0:16:13 8 Dean Cahow 0:18:45 9 Rob Lockey 0:18:47 10 Hans Hjelde (Hh) 0:34:01 11 Wael Amara 0:41:36 12 David Kilmoyer (Routine Leg Works) 0:56:17 13 Michael Beck (Rlw Cycling Team) 0:56:56

Singlespeed women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maaike Everts 3:33:26 2 Sundra Hines 0:05:23

Solo men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 16:50:16 2 Joan Llordella (Buff Pro Team) 0:24:00 3 Ben Sonntag (Stan's Notubes Elite Racing) 0:31:51 4 Bryan Dillon (Griggs Orthopedics) 0:49:57 5 Justin Lindine (Team Redline) 0:56:13 6 Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off-Road Powered By Sram) 1:11:41 7 Brad Bingham (Kent Eriksen Cycles) 1:20:30 8 Nick Gould (Ska/Zia/Trek) 1:24:46 9 Nick Truitt (Breck Bike Guides) 2:02:01 10 John Klish (Klishy) 2:08:05 11 Taylor Shelden (5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda) 2:32:48 12 Justin Piontek (Adventure 212) 2:55:30 13 Jason Kiefer (Sports Garage) 3:23:09 14 John Salskov (Slm Coaching) 3:51:11 15 Ryan Chambers 5:11:22 16 Galen Omoore (Bike Mag Heavy Pedal Tour) 5:42:03 17 Andres Verdugo (Continental- Cikla Cuenca-La Europea) 5:54:04 18 Rocky Gingg (Cycle Progression/Thunderbird Energetica) 6:02:06 19 Brandon Barber (Mafia Racing/Wtf) 6:15:28 20 Enrique Uribe (Hinojosa-Uribe) 6:57:39 21 Josh Patterson (Bad Goat Racing) 8:34:51 22 Angel Hinojosa Urrutia 8:50:00 23 Eric Wen 9:27:27 24 Gerardo Trujillo (Tequila Bike Jalisco) 13:16:29

Solo women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Aardal 21:05:23 2 Catherine Williamson 0:10:55 3 Marlee Dixon (Mtbracenews.Com / Epic Brewing) 0:14:39 4 Kelly Boniface (Moots Cycles) 0:25:41 5 Elizabeth Sampey (Independent) 1:25:07 6 Laura Omeara 1:29:46 7 Kate Zander (Chumba Racing) 2:16:37 8 Amy Chiuchiolo 3:10:15 9 Ivy Pedersen 4:00:50 10 Katie Carmichael (Xcracer.Com/Scimitar) 4:38:01 11 Brooke Connell 6:16:54 12 Liz Lee 7:46:23 13 Shantel Koenig 7:55:31 14 Karen Armstrong 9:34:18 15 Kelly Neville 11:24:58

Singlespeed men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dax Massey (Thrasher) 19:57:49 2 Dan Durland 0:29:40 3 Vince Anderson 0:37:55 4 Jason Hilgers 0:50:48 5 Henry Fischer (Willa's Wheels) 1:26:47 6 Rob Lockey 1:50:25 7 James Prentice 2:01:44 8 Dean Cahow 2:28:18 9 Carlos Vulgamott (Gates Carbon Drive) 3:20:22 10 Hans Hjelde (Hh) 6:13:55 11 Wael Amara 6:34:51 12 David Kilmoyer (Routine Leg Works) 8:09:02 13 Michael Beck (Rlw Cycling Team) 8:44:18