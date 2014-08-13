Trending

Llordella and Williamson win Breck Epic stage 2

Grant and Aardal lead overall standings

Joan Llordella of the Buff Pro Team

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Joan Llordella from the Buff Pro Team

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Solo men's 30 leader Ciro Zarte on the Colorado trail

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Open Men 6 day Solo leader Alex Grant and Stan's NoTubes' Ben Sonntag prepare for the last aid station of the stage

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Taylor Shelden descends through deep foliage

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Ben Sonntag and stage winner Joan Llordella (Buff Pro Team) relax after a big stage.

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
After a chilly day one, racers enjoy a warm, clear day

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Racers spin by in quick succession

(Image credit: Liam Doran)

Day two dawned warm and bluebird, promising racers a day of abundant sunshine and carefree riding. As the countdown began, the nerves were as palpable as on day one. Soon racers were off to tackle Heinous Hill for the first time (but not the last). As the clock ticked over to 9:30 am, an hour to the minute from the start, the first riders were seen riding towards the first aid station. Joan Llordella from the Buff Pro Team lead out Stan's NoTubes rider and former Breck Epic champion, Ben Sonntag. As Sonntag rounded the corner, he yelled out that Alex Grant had a rear flat. Grant soon came through and quickly changed out his rear wheel, but not before four or five other racers came through the aid.

In true spirit of the Epic, a racer was down a mile from the aid station and every single rider that came through relayed the message. No rider is ever alone out on the course and the care and camaraderie were evident in that moment.

Not long after the top men, the women came through with Kate Aardal and the leader, Moots rider Kelly Boniface at the front. It was a tight race though, as Catherine Williamson from Squirt Lube came through just 10 seconds later and Breckenridge local, Marlee Dixon (mtbracenews.com/Epic Brewing) was soon through.

Riders then tackled the Colorado trail climb. A technical, punchy climb rewarded with fast, flowing descents speckled with technical sections. Riders couldn't help but smile the entire way down.

Twenty miles in, Alex Grant had pulled his way back up to the front of the race. On his wheel was Sonntag, but Llordella was only seconds away. Kyosuke Takei went down in a corner just minutes before aid two, dislocating his shoulder, so he was out for the stage. But, before the day was over, Llordella would find some steam and take the win with Grant and Sonntag taking second and third.

The women's race was close as well. Williamson pulled through with the win, Dixon came in a couple minutes later and Aardal was just seconds after.

In the singlespeed race, Vince Anderson gave Dax Massey a run for his money, finishing just 21 seconds behind Massey. Dan Durland finished third, seven minutes back.

Galo Tamayo Teran took the men's 30+ win again, while Jason Tullous also kept the top spot in the 40+ category.

Tomorrow's stage proves to be one of the toughest, as racers cross the Continental Divide twice. At times, the altitude and terrain will force racers off their bikes, but the satisfaction once at the top will erase the pain of getting there.

Results

Men stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joan Llordella2:58:39
2Alex Grant0:01:14
3Ben Sonntag0:02:49
4Bryan Dillon0:06:52
5Justin Lindine0:07:28
6Brad Bingham0:08:14
7Carl Decker0:09:20
8Taylor Shelden0:10:18
9Nick Gould0:11:10
10Sean Gilligan0:15:27
11John Klish0:17:57
12Nick Truitt0:18:25
13Justin Piontek0:25:36
14Jason Kiefer0:34:12
15Rocky Gingg0:47:21
16Ryan Chambers0:51:49
17Andres Verdugo0:56:53
18Galen Omoore1:00:18
19Brandon Barber1:01:48
20Enrique Uribe1:05:39
21Josh Patterson1:30:35
22Eric Wen1:34:59
23Angel Hinojosa Urrutia1:47:36
24Mariano Montero3:17:56
25Enrique Valverde4:04:36

Women stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catherine Williamson3:36:33
2Marlee Dixon0:02:14
3Kate Aardal0:02:26
4Kelly Boniface0:09:25
5Laura Omeara0:17:16
6Kate Zander0:23:55
7Elizabeth Sampey0:27:59
8Amy Chiuchiolo0:40:34
9Ivy Pedersen0:46:10
10Katie Carmichael0:49:09
11Shantel Koenig1:14:46
12Brooke Connell1:31:19
13Liz Lee1:32:01
14Karen Armstrong1:38:16
15Kelly Neville1:54:13

Singlespeed men stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dax Massey3:30:22
2Vince Anderson0:00:22
3Jason Hilgers0:06:14
4Dan Durland0:07:20
5Henry Fischer0:10:57
6Rob Lockey0:15:54
7Dean Cahow0:17:27
8James Prentice0:20:21
9Hans Hjelde1:05:37
10Wael Amara1:07:28
11David Kilmoyer1:37:43
12Michael Beck1:38:00
13Carlos Vulgamott3:05:52

Singlespeed women stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maaike Everts5:11:35
2Sundra Hines0:10:12

Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale)5:37:09
2Ben Sonntag (Stan's NoTubes Elite Racing)0:08:19
3Joan Llordella (Buff Pro Team)0:12:16
4Justin Lindine (Team Redline)0:21:45
5Brad Bingham (Kent Eriksen Cycles)0:23:09
6Nick Gould (Ska/Zia/Trek)0:23:25
7Bryan Dillon (Bryan Dillon)0:23:40
8Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off-Road powered by SRAM)0:27:00
9Nick Truitt (Breck Bike Guides)0:35:03
10John Klish (Klishy)0:39:31
11Taylor Shelden (5-hour ENERGY p/b Kenda)0:46:13
12Sean Gilligan0:46:34
13Justin Piontek (Adventure 212)0:48:26
14Jason Kiefer (Sports Garage)1:06:53
15Ryan Chambers1:42:02
16Andres Verdugo (continental- cikla cuenca-la europea)1:53:05
17Galen Omoore (Bike Mag Heavy Pedal Tour)1:55:55
18Brandon Barber (Mafia Racing/WTF)2:02:17
19Enrique Uribe (Hinojosa-Uribe)2:11:34
20Rocky Gingg (Cycle Progression/Thunderbird Energetica)2:37:04
21Josh Patterson (Bad Goat Racing)3:02:02
22Eric Wen3:04:22
23Angel Hinojosa Urrutia3:08:04
24Mariano Montero (Los Roqui-ticos)5:53:08
25Enrique Valverde7:10:43

Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Aardal7:03:27
2Catherine Williamson0:00:08
3Kelly Boniface (Moots Cycles)0:01:00
4Marlee Dixon (mtbracenews.com / epic brewing)0:24:47
5Laura Omeara0:26:36
6Elizabeth Sampey (Independent)0:36:45
7Kate Zander (Chumba Racing)0:37:45
8Amy Chiuchiolo0:59:50
9Ivy Pedersen1:15:15
10Katie Carmichael1:25:07
11Brooke Connell2:27:26
12Liz Lee2:31:32
13Karen Armstrong2:47:30
14Shantel Koenig3:10:28
15Kelly Neville3:21:52

Singlespeed men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dax Massey (Thrasher)6:36:48
2Vince Anderson0:05:47
3Dan Durland0:14:08
4Jason Hilgers0:17:04
5Henry Fischer (Willa's Wheels)0:29:52
6Dean Cahow0:38:34
7Rob Lockey0:38:53
8James Prentice0:41:28
9Wael Amara2:17:24
10Hans Hjelde (HH)2:18:31
11David Kilmoyer (Routine Leg Works)2:52:52
12Michael Beck (RLW Cycling Team)2:53:46
13Carlos Vulgamott (Gates Carbon Drive)3:17:36

Singlespeed women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maaike Everts9:54:49
2Sundra Hines0:13:34

 

