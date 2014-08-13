Image 1 of 8 Joan Llordella of the Buff Pro Team (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 2 of 8 Joan Llordella from the Buff Pro Team (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 3 of 8 Solo men's 30 leader Ciro Zarte on the Colorado trail (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 4 of 8 Open Men 6 day Solo leader Alex Grant and Stan's NoTubes' Ben Sonntag prepare for the last aid station of the stage (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 5 of 8 Taylor Shelden descends through deep foliage (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 6 of 8 Ben Sonntag and stage winner Joan Llordella (Buff Pro Team) relax after a big stage. (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 7 of 8 After a chilly day one, racers enjoy a warm, clear day (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 8 of 8 Racers spin by in quick succession (Image credit: Liam Doran)

Day two dawned warm and bluebird, promising racers a day of abundant sunshine and carefree riding. As the countdown began, the nerves were as palpable as on day one. Soon racers were off to tackle Heinous Hill for the first time (but not the last). As the clock ticked over to 9:30 am, an hour to the minute from the start, the first riders were seen riding towards the first aid station. Joan Llordella from the Buff Pro Team lead out Stan's NoTubes rider and former Breck Epic champion, Ben Sonntag. As Sonntag rounded the corner, he yelled out that Alex Grant had a rear flat. Grant soon came through and quickly changed out his rear wheel, but not before four or five other racers came through the aid.

In true spirit of the Epic, a racer was down a mile from the aid station and every single rider that came through relayed the message. No rider is ever alone out on the course and the care and camaraderie were evident in that moment.

Not long after the top men, the women came through with Kate Aardal and the leader, Moots rider Kelly Boniface at the front. It was a tight race though, as Catherine Williamson from Squirt Lube came through just 10 seconds later and Breckenridge local, Marlee Dixon (mtbracenews.com/Epic Brewing) was soon through.

Riders then tackled the Colorado trail climb. A technical, punchy climb rewarded with fast, flowing descents speckled with technical sections. Riders couldn't help but smile the entire way down.

Twenty miles in, Alex Grant had pulled his way back up to the front of the race. On his wheel was Sonntag, but Llordella was only seconds away. Kyosuke Takei went down in a corner just minutes before aid two, dislocating his shoulder, so he was out for the stage. But, before the day was over, Llordella would find some steam and take the win with Grant and Sonntag taking second and third.

The women's race was close as well. Williamson pulled through with the win, Dixon came in a couple minutes later and Aardal was just seconds after.

In the singlespeed race, Vince Anderson gave Dax Massey a run for his money, finishing just 21 seconds behind Massey. Dan Durland finished third, seven minutes back.

Galo Tamayo Teran took the men's 30+ win again, while Jason Tullous also kept the top spot in the 40+ category.

Tomorrow's stage proves to be one of the toughest, as racers cross the Continental Divide twice. At times, the altitude and terrain will force racers off their bikes, but the satisfaction once at the top will erase the pain of getting there.

Results

Men stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joan Llordella 2:58:39 2 Alex Grant 0:01:14 3 Ben Sonntag 0:02:49 4 Bryan Dillon 0:06:52 5 Justin Lindine 0:07:28 6 Brad Bingham 0:08:14 7 Carl Decker 0:09:20 8 Taylor Shelden 0:10:18 9 Nick Gould 0:11:10 10 Sean Gilligan 0:15:27 11 John Klish 0:17:57 12 Nick Truitt 0:18:25 13 Justin Piontek 0:25:36 14 Jason Kiefer 0:34:12 15 Rocky Gingg 0:47:21 16 Ryan Chambers 0:51:49 17 Andres Verdugo 0:56:53 18 Galen Omoore 1:00:18 19 Brandon Barber 1:01:48 20 Enrique Uribe 1:05:39 21 Josh Patterson 1:30:35 22 Eric Wen 1:34:59 23 Angel Hinojosa Urrutia 1:47:36 24 Mariano Montero 3:17:56 25 Enrique Valverde 4:04:36

Women stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catherine Williamson 3:36:33 2 Marlee Dixon 0:02:14 3 Kate Aardal 0:02:26 4 Kelly Boniface 0:09:25 5 Laura Omeara 0:17:16 6 Kate Zander 0:23:55 7 Elizabeth Sampey 0:27:59 8 Amy Chiuchiolo 0:40:34 9 Ivy Pedersen 0:46:10 10 Katie Carmichael 0:49:09 11 Shantel Koenig 1:14:46 12 Brooke Connell 1:31:19 13 Liz Lee 1:32:01 14 Karen Armstrong 1:38:16 15 Kelly Neville 1:54:13

Singlespeed men stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dax Massey 3:30:22 2 Vince Anderson 0:00:22 3 Jason Hilgers 0:06:14 4 Dan Durland 0:07:20 5 Henry Fischer 0:10:57 6 Rob Lockey 0:15:54 7 Dean Cahow 0:17:27 8 James Prentice 0:20:21 9 Hans Hjelde 1:05:37 10 Wael Amara 1:07:28 11 David Kilmoyer 1:37:43 12 Michael Beck 1:38:00 13 Carlos Vulgamott 3:05:52

Singlespeed women stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maaike Everts 5:11:35 2 Sundra Hines 0:10:12

Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 5:37:09 2 Ben Sonntag (Stan's NoTubes Elite Racing) 0:08:19 3 Joan Llordella (Buff Pro Team) 0:12:16 4 Justin Lindine (Team Redline) 0:21:45 5 Brad Bingham (Kent Eriksen Cycles) 0:23:09 6 Nick Gould (Ska/Zia/Trek) 0:23:25 7 Bryan Dillon (Bryan Dillon) 0:23:40 8 Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off-Road powered by SRAM) 0:27:00 9 Nick Truitt (Breck Bike Guides) 0:35:03 10 John Klish (Klishy) 0:39:31 11 Taylor Shelden (5-hour ENERGY p/b Kenda) 0:46:13 12 Sean Gilligan 0:46:34 13 Justin Piontek (Adventure 212) 0:48:26 14 Jason Kiefer (Sports Garage) 1:06:53 15 Ryan Chambers 1:42:02 16 Andres Verdugo (continental- cikla cuenca-la europea) 1:53:05 17 Galen Omoore (Bike Mag Heavy Pedal Tour) 1:55:55 18 Brandon Barber (Mafia Racing/WTF) 2:02:17 19 Enrique Uribe (Hinojosa-Uribe) 2:11:34 20 Rocky Gingg (Cycle Progression/Thunderbird Energetica) 2:37:04 21 Josh Patterson (Bad Goat Racing) 3:02:02 22 Eric Wen 3:04:22 23 Angel Hinojosa Urrutia 3:08:04 24 Mariano Montero (Los Roqui-ticos) 5:53:08 25 Enrique Valverde 7:10:43

Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Aardal 7:03:27 2 Catherine Williamson 0:00:08 3 Kelly Boniface (Moots Cycles) 0:01:00 4 Marlee Dixon (mtbracenews.com / epic brewing) 0:24:47 5 Laura Omeara 0:26:36 6 Elizabeth Sampey (Independent) 0:36:45 7 Kate Zander (Chumba Racing) 0:37:45 8 Amy Chiuchiolo 0:59:50 9 Ivy Pedersen 1:15:15 10 Katie Carmichael 1:25:07 11 Brooke Connell 2:27:26 12 Liz Lee 2:31:32 13 Karen Armstrong 2:47:30 14 Shantel Koenig 3:10:28 15 Kelly Neville 3:21:52

Singlespeed men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dax Massey (Thrasher) 6:36:48 2 Vince Anderson 0:05:47 3 Dan Durland 0:14:08 4 Jason Hilgers 0:17:04 5 Henry Fischer (Willa's Wheels) 0:29:52 6 Dean Cahow 0:38:34 7 Rob Lockey 0:38:53 8 James Prentice 0:41:28 9 Wael Amara 2:17:24 10 Hans Hjelde (HH) 2:18:31 11 David Kilmoyer (Routine Leg Works) 2:52:52 12 Michael Beck (RLW Cycling Team) 2:53:46 13 Carlos Vulgamott (Gates Carbon Drive) 3:17:36