Image 1 of 12 Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) leads out Kyosuke Takei (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 2 of 12 Joan Llordella (Buff Pro Team) heads out for the descent (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 3 of 12 Carl Decker of Giant Factory Team begins the Colorado Trail (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 4 of 12 Ciro Zarate pushes hard on the pedals, retaining his lead in the men's 30 race (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 5 of 12 Local Marlee Dixon of mtbracenew.com/epic brewing pushes hard and takes the stage win (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 6 of 12 Women's solo open 6 day leader, Kate Aardal enjoys the descent (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 7 of 12 Even at the top of the Continental Divide, the mountains loom (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 8 of 12 Catherine Williamson (Squirt Lube) descends with Mt Guyot in the background (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 9 of 12 6 day solo 30 men competitor, Tyler Miller, recovers from a hard climb (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 10 of 12 Women's 3 day leader, Kerri Willis pushed hard for the last day to hold the top spot on the podium (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 11 of 12 Duo Open women Florencia Marinovic and Elisa Garca from Chile hold on to their leaders jerseys for the day (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 12 of 12 On top of the Continental Divide, the views are immense (Image credit: Liam Doran)

The paparazzi lined the streets, snapping photos of the rainbow of helmets and jerseys set against the dramatic Ten Mile range. Cow bells rang out while the man an the helm of the Breck Epic, Mike McCormack, scaled the start line scaffolding to conduct the morning meeting. On tap for today was the queen stage, with big climbs and descents to match. Arguably the best section of the Colorado trail was before the racers, with smooth, flowing trail that transitions suddenly to rock-strewn singletrack which tests even the most skilled riders.

Kyosuke Takei stood on the front line, ready to race. Questions were flying about the health of his shoulder after his crash yesterday, but the shoulder was back in place and Takei was determined to keep riding hard. Although he was no longer in contention for the overall because he didn't finish the day before, he could still push the top racers and push them he did.

The course climbed through town trails before descending down the loose, babyhead-rock filled Little French trail. After a hard left turn the racers found themselves at the first aid station. Takei led the charge at almost record pace, flying through the aid and on up to the first big climb of the day, French Pass. Joan Llordella was next through and Alex Grant and Ben Sonntag were wheel-to-wheel. The chase was on and the boys were up for the challenge.

The men's 30+ leader, Galo Tamayo Teran of the Continental-Cikla Cuenca- La Europa team, and men's 40+ leader, Jason Tullous, rolled through in the top 20 overall, as did the Duo Open men's team of Pau Zamora and Antonio Ortiz of the Buff Pro Team.

The trails lead racers through the valley between Mt Guyot and Baldy Mountain, up where the air is thin and the atmosphere is almost completely silent. Near the top of French Pass, riders were rewarded with Skittles for their giant effort. Soon it was a long descent followed by another long climb to ride over the Continental Divide, once more. This time, the reward was the best descent of the race, down a new section of the Colorado Trail.

At the top of the Divide, local Marlee Dixon was leading the women's race, with Kate Aardal sitting in second, Catherine Williamson in third, and Kelly Boniface in fourth. By the end of the Colorado Trail the men's race had strung out just a bit, with Takei and Grant in the lead. Llordello was not about to let them get away, however, and he was mere seconds behind. Soon Sonntag rolled through, but he had suffered a broken spoke, slowing down his descent. After a quick wheel change, he was back on for the chase.

Although the climbs had been tough up to this point, it wasn't going to let up any time soon. Riders were up another loose, rocky climb before contouring around the mountain, and then dropping down for a technical descent littered with punchy climbs. The relief of finishing today was visible on each racer's face.

Takei and Grant were racing together, with Grant just in front when Takei took a risk, passing Grant in a corner for the win, though Takei's time didn't count for the Solo Open men category. Llordella held his second place and Sonntag pulled up to Llordella but couldn't quite make the push to pass him. Redline's Justin Lindine rolled in in fourth and Grigg's Orthopedics racer Bryan Dillon came in fifth.

In the women's race, Dixon (mtbracenews.com/epic brewing) held on for the win, while Aardal came in second and Catherine Williamson came in third.

In the singlespeed race, Dax Massey took the win again, while Carlos Vulgamott had a redeeming race after a mechanical-filled stage two, coming in second, with Vince Anderson rolling in third.

Tomorrow welcomes a new batch of 3-day racers with the longest stage of the race.

Results

Men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 3:09:31 2 Ben Sonntag (Stan's Notubes Elite Racing) 0:08:27 3 Joan Llordella (Buff Pro Team) 0:07:08 4 Justin Lindine (Team Redline) 0:13:20 5 Bryan Dillon (Bryan Dillon) 0:14:22 6 Nick Gould (Ska/Zia/Trek) 0:21:11 7 Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off-Road Powered By Sram09:32:29.060) 0:18:49 8 Brad Bingham (Kent Eriksen Cycles) 0:26:53 9 John Klish (Klishy) 0:25:30 10 Nick Truitt (Breck Bike Guides) 0:32:49 11 Justin Piontek (Adventure 212) 0:33:47 12 Sean Gilligan 0:38:32 13 Taylor Shelden (5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda) 0:58:47 14 Jason Kiefer (Sports Garage) 0:43:58 15 John Salskov (Slm Coaching) 0:37:00 16 Ryan Chambers 1:04:51 17 Andres Verdugo (Continental- Cikla Cuenca-La Europea) 1:10:41 18 Galen Omoore (Bike Mag Heavy Pedal Tour) 1:26:22 19 Brandon Barber (Mafia Racing/Wtf) 1:25:39 20 Rocky Gingg (Cycle Progression/Thunderbird Energetica 12:25:28.210) 1:01:44 21 Enrique Uribe (Hinojosa-Uribe) 1:29:03 22 Josh Patterson (Bad Goat Racing) 1:33:16 23 Eric Wen 2:07:45 24 Angel Hinojosa Urrutia 2:16:38 25 Mariano Montero (Los Roqui-Ticos) 3:07:25 26 Enrique Valverde 4:25:20

Women stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 4 Marlee Dixon (Mtbracenews.Com / Epic Brewing) 3:56:07 1 Kate Aardal 3:59:57 2 Catherine Williamson 0:08:20 3 Kelly Boniface (Moots Cycles) 0:12:25 6 Elizabeth Sampey (Independent) 0:18:21 5 Laura Omeara 0:22:17 7 Kate Zander (Chumba Racing) 0:32:37 8 Amy Chiuchiolo 0:40:29 10 Katie Carmichael (Xcracer.Com/Scimitar) 0:55:58 9 Ivy Pedersen 0:57:21 11 Brooke Connell 1:12:53 13 Shantel Koenig 1:33:43 12 Liz Lee 1:42:47 14 Karen Armstrong 2:04:39 15 Kelly Neville 2:26:11

Singlespeed men stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dax Massey (Thrasher) 3:45:19 9 Carlos Vulgamott (Gates Carbon Drive) 3:50:34 2 Vince Anderson 0:03:10 3 Dan Durland 0:09:10 4 Jason Hilgers 0:10:48 5 Henry Fischer (Willa's Wheels) 0:14:01 6 Rob Lockey 0:18:07 7 Dean Cahow 0:20:14 8 James Prentice 0:23:23 10 Hans Hjelde (Hh) 1:16:13 11 Wael Amara 1:35:34 12 David Kilmoyer (Routine Leg Works) 1:45:44 13 Michael Beck (Rlw Cycling Team) 1:49:19

Singlespeed women stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maaike Everts 5:54:17 2 Sundra Hines 0:02:32

Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 8:46:40 3 Ben Sonntag (Stan's Notubes Elite Racing) 9:03:26 2 Joan Llordella (Buff Pro Team) 0:02:38 4 Justin Lindine (Team Redline) 0:18:19 5 Bryan Dillon (Bryan Dillon) 0:21:16 7 Nick Gould (Ska/Zia/Trek) 0:27:50 6 Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off-Road Powered By Sram) 0:29:03 9 Brad Bingham (Kent Eriksen Cycles) 0:33:17 8 John Klish (Klishy) 0:48:15 10 Nick Truitt (Breck Bike Guides) 0:51:06 11 Justin Piontek (Adventure 212) 1:05:28 15 Sean Gilligan 1:08:21 12 Taylor Shelden (5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda) 1:28:14 14 Jason Kiefer (Sports Garage) 1:34:05 13 John Salskov (Slm Coaching) 2:18:43 20 Ryan Chambers 2:30:07 16 Andres Verdugo (Continental- Cikla Cuenca-La Europea) 2:47:01 17 Galen Omoore (Bike Mag Heavy Pedal Tour) 3:05:30 19 Brandon Barber (Mafia Racing/Wtf) 3:11:10 18 Rocky Gingg (Cycle Progression/Thunderbird Energetica ) 3:22:02 21 Enrique Uribe (Hinojosa-Uribe) 3:23:52 22 Josh Patterson (Bad Goat Racing) 4:18:32 23 Eric Wen 4:55:21 24 Angel Hinojosa Urrutia 5:07:56 25 Mariano Montero (Los Roqui-Ticos) 8:43:48 26 Enrique Valverde 11:19:17

Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Aardal 11:03:24 2 Catherine Williamson 0:08:29 3 Kelly Boniface (Moots Cycles) 0:13:26 4 Marlee Dixon (Mtbracenews.Com / Epic Brewing) 0:20:57 5 Laura Omeara 0:48:53 6 Elizabeth Sampey (Independent) 0:55:06 7 Kate Zander (Chumba Racing) 1:10:23 8 Amy Chiuchiolo 1:40:19 9 Ivy Pedersen 2:12:37 10 Katie Carmichael (Xcracer.Com/Scimitar) 2:21:05 11 Brooke Connell 3:40:20 12 Liz Lee 4:14:18 13 Shantel Koenig 4:44:10 14 Karen Armstrong 4:52:10 15 Kelly Neville 5:48:03

Singlespeed men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dax Massey (Thrasher) 10:22:07 2 Vince Anderson 0:14:13 3 Dan Durland 0:28:34 4 Jason Hilgers 0:33:08 5 Henry Fischer (Willa's Wheels) 0:49:08 6 Rob Lockey 1:02:16 7 Dean Cahow 1:04:03 8 James Prentice 1:10:08 9 Carlos Vulgamott (Gates Carbon Drive) 3:22:52 10 Hans Hjelde (Hh) 3:40:00 11 Wael Amara 3:58:13 12 David Kilmoyer (Routine Leg Works) 4:43:51 13 Michael Beck (Rlw Cycling Team) 4:48:21