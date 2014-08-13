Trending

Singlespeeder Carlos Vulgamott leads out Giant factory rider Carl Decker

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Finishers of day one celebrate under the start banner

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Racers begin their first climb of the 2014 Breck Epic.

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Pro road racer and long time Breckenridge local, Taylor Shelden heads out on Blue River trail.

(Image credit: Liam Doran)
After a wet summer the flowers are still brilliant along the trails

(Image credit: Liam Doran)

Day one of the Breck Epic dawned chilly as usual, with a slight fog hanging on the tops of the mountains. Mother nature seems to have a sense of humor on day one, initiating competitors from lower elevations into Breckenridge weather in August.

The start line was bigger than ever and the air was dully charged. After a couple of words from race promoter Mike McCormack, the police escort sirens started rolling and the countdown was on. Dogs began barking in encouragement and spectators started yelling. The racers rolled out to Boreas Pass road for a smooth climb before the first descent.

Steamboat local Kelly Boniface and Breckenridge local Marlee Dixon crested the hill in first and second, but Dixon soon fell victim to a flat tire and blown-out tube. After a volunteer helped her out with a tube, she was off to chase the field down. She ended the day nearly 30 minutes off Boniface, who won the stage, but Dixon is still within a flat or mechanical of the other girls.

On the men's side, Joan Lllordella from the Buff Pro team led the race down Aspen Alley, with pro road racer and long-time Summit county local, Taylor Sheldon (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda) close on his wheel. The men came down in quick succession, racing wheel to wheel down Blue River trail before heading up a climb that successfully strung the field out. Coming in to aid station one, Sho-Air/Cannondale's Alex Grant had taken over the lead. As he rolled through, all eyes eagerly looked up the road for the rest of the field. They didn't appear for over two more minutes, when Kyosuke Takei, Japan's reigning national champion rolled in. Soon after, Stan's NoTubes' Ben Sonntag grabbed a bottle feed and was off. Coming through aid two, Grant extended his lead to five minutes and by the finish he was six minutes and 44 seconds ahead of Takei and Sonntag.

In the three-day race, Breck locals Zeke Hersh and Kerri Willis won the men's 40+ and women's open races by a fair margin. The race behind them is a bit closer and day two will probably see a couple of change-ups. In the men's three-day open race, Ciro Zarate beat out Summit local and business owner Thomas Messerschmidt.

Day one was a rocky, steep day, while day two visits the Colorado trail for fast, flowing descents with fun climbs that is sure to keep the excitement high.

Stage 1 and General classification after stage 1 results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Grant2:37:17
2Kyosuke Takei0:06:44
3Ben Sonntag0:06:44
4Nick Gould0:13:29
5Joan Llordella0:13:30
6Justin Lindine0:15:30
7Brad Bingham0:16:09
8Nick Truitt0:17:52
9Bryan Dillon0:18:02
10Carl Decker0:18:55
11John Klish0:22:47
12Justin Piontek0:24:04
13Sean Gilligan0:32:21
14Jason Kiefer0:33:55
15Taylor Shelden0:37:09
16Ryan Chambers0:51:26
17Galen Omoore0:56:51
18Andres Verdugo0:57:26
19Brandon Barber1:01:43
20Enrique Uribe1:07:09
21Angel Hinojosa Urrutia1:21:42
22Eric Wen1:30:37
23Josh Patterson1:32:41
24Rocky Gingg1:50:57
25Mariano Montero2:36:26
26Enrique Valverde3:07:21

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Boniface3:18:29
2Kate Aardal0:06:00
3Catherine Williamson0:08:34
4Elizabeth Sampey0:17:12
5Laura Omeara0:17:46
6Kate Zander0:22:16
7Amy Chiuchiolo0:27:42
8Marlee Dixon0:30:59
9Ivy Pedersen0:37:31
10Katie Carmichael0:44:24
11Karen Martins0:55:22
12Brooke Connell1:04:33
13Liz Lee1:07:56
14Katy Curtis1:12:08
15Karen Armstrong1:17:40
16Kelly Neville1:36:05
17Shantel Koenig2:04:07

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dax Massey3:06:25
2Vince Anderson0:05:26
3Dan Durland0:06:49
4Jason Hilgers0:10:50
5Carlos Vulgamott0:11:45
6Henry Fischer0:18:55
7Dean Cahow0:21:07
8James Prentice0:21:08
9Rob Lockey0:23:00
10Wael Amara1:09:56
11Hans Hjelde1:12:55
12David Kilmoyer1:15:09
13Michael Beck1:15:47

Singlespeed women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maaike Everts4:43:14
2Sundra Hines0:03:22

