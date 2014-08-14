Trending

Grant and Dixon wins Breck Epic stage 4

Grant and Aardal in overall lead

Grigg's Orthopedic's Bryan Dillon leads out race leader Alex Grant (Sho-Air Cannondale)

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Racer leader Alex Grant and Kyosuke Takei stay close together throughout a 3 hour 19 minute stage

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Racers smile, even with Vomit Hill in their future

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Squirt Lube's Catherine Williamson leads out local Marlee Dixon

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Kate Aardal has kept herself within sight of stage winners, retaining the overall lead

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Heading down the Colorado trail switchbacks, the views of the Ten Mile range are expansive

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Racers refuel at aid station two for the second half of the stage

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Six-day Duo Open Men's leaders Pau Zamora and Antonio Ortiz stayed in the top 15 overall

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Chris and Tina, though rarely seen by racers, keep the timing running smoothly, while announcer Larry Grossman keeps the excitement high each day.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
After four days of hard racing, each of these race plates has a story to tell.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)

It was day four of the Breck Epic and the mental hump has been scaled. Racers were over half way done after this stage and shorter stages are in sight. Yesterday may have been the Queen stage, but today is no easy ride. Day four held the most mileage as well as the most climbing, yet the climbing mellowed out a bit for a faster ride.

Racers started out on well-loved local trails before contouring over towards Keystone. After dropping down mountain-side singletrack, the racers found themselves on a road to the first aid station. Many riders raced smart and grouped up, drafting down the road. The first 10 men rolled through the aid together. Alex Grant, Kyosuke Takei, Joan Llordella, Bryan Dillon, and Brad Bingham were all in the lead group. Not a minute later, the second group rolled through with local Nick Truitt yelling that Ben Sonntag had a flat. After a quick change, Sonntag was off chasing again. Although it took him a bit to get his head back in the race, by the third aid station he had pulled within a minute of the lead group.

Within half an hour, over 100 racers had rolled through aid one, including the top women Catherine Williamson and Marlee Dixon coming through together. Kate Aardal and Kelly Boniface also came through together about a minute behind the first two.

Men's solo six-day 30+ leader, Galo Tamayo Teran was glaringly absent from the top 20 men, and after nearly half an hour, he came through aid one with a flat, asking for a new rear tire. After getting fixed up, he was off chasing.

Two hours later the top five men, Grant, Llordella, Dillon, Takei, and pro road racer Taylor Shelden were still working together. Soon though, Grant and Takei took it up a notch and by the end of the 44-mile day, Grant took the win with Takei close behind. For the offical results, Lllordella came in second, and Dillon had his first podium finish. Sonntag pulled himself up to fourth, while Shelden held on for fifth on the day.

The women switched it up for the finish as well, Dixon had her second win, while Williamson came through second, and Aardal managed a third place finish.

In the new three day race, Topeak-Ergon's Yuki Ikeda took the solo men's win with a convincing 26-minute lead over Ricky Willis. The second three-day race was new last year and only saw a couple of racers. This year it has grown to 37 competitors.

In the women's three-day race, Victoria Calisto also won by 27 minutes, with Amy Caldwell and Grace Ragland in second and third.

On tap for tomorrow is a climb over the ski area to nearly 12,000 feet once again, before dropping down to yet another piece of Colorado trail. The race then heads back on the technical Peaks trail. Tomorrow should be shorter, but it still holds two or three sections of hiking.

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale)3:19:50
2Joan Llordella (Buff Pro Team)0:00:41
4Bryan Dillon (Bryan Dillon)0:02:29
3Ben Sonntag (Stan's Notubes Elite Racing)0:04:05
12Taylor Shelden (5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda)0:04:14
5Justin Lindine (Team Redline)0:07:35
6Brad Bingham (Kent Eriksen Cycles)0:08:13
9Nick Truitt (Breck Bike Guides)0:10:40
7Nick Gould (Ska/Zia/Trek)0:14:20
8Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off-Road Powered By Sram)0:16:06
10John Klish (Klishy)0:20:36
11Justin Piontek (Adventure 212)0:25:20
14John Salskov (Slm Coaching)0:30:03
13Jason Kiefer (Sports Garage)0:32:06
16Galen Omoore (Bike Mag Heavy Pedal Tour)0:53:16
15Ryan Chambers0:56:00
19Rocky Gingg (Cycle Progression/Thunderbird Energetica)1:01:09
18Brandon Barber (Mafia Racing/Wtf)1:07:51
20Enrique Uribe (Hinojosa-Uribe)1:20:20
17Andres Verdugo (Continental- Cikla Cuenca-La Europea)1:22:10
21Josh Patterson (Bad Goat Racing)1:33:05
23Angel Hinojosa Urrutia1:37:45
22Eric Wen1:46:30

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Marlee Dixon (Mtbracenews.Com / Epic Brewing)3:59:52
2Catherine Williamson0:00:58
1Kate Aardal4:05:21
4Kelly Boniface (Moots Cycles)4:10:17
6Elizabeth Sampey (Independent)4:16:42
5Laura Omeara4:20:19
7Kate Zander (Chumba Racing)4:28:56
8Amy Chiuchiolo4:39:59
9Ivy Pedersen4:49:55
10Katie Carmichael (Xcracer.Com/Scimitar)4:58:55
11Brooke Connell5:13:02
13Shantel Koenig5:29:16
12Liz Lee5:38:29
14Karen Armstrong5:42:34
15Kelly Neville6:24:50

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dax Massey (Thrasher)3:46:55
9Carlos Vulgamott (Gates Carbon Drive)3:52:02
3Dan Durland3:54:42
2Vince Anderson0:04:32
4Jason Hilgers0:06:57
5Henry Fischer (Willa's Wheels)0:09:01
6Rob Lockey0:15:30
7Dean Cahow0:17:03
8James Prentice0:17:04
10Hans Hjelde (Hh)0:59:20
11Wael Amara1:03:16
13Michael Beck (Rlw Cycling Team)1:24:39
12David Kilmoyer (Routine Leg Works)1:24:40

Singlespeed women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maaike Everts5:40:21
2Sundra Hines0:01:45

Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale)12:06:30
2Joan Llordella (Buff Pro Team)0:20:05
3Ben Sonntag (Stan's Notubes Elite Racing)0:20:51
4Bryan Dillon (Bryan Dillon)0:40:30
5Justin Lindine (Team Redline)0:42:39
6Brad Bingham (Kent Eriksen Cycles)0:58:15
7Nick Gould (Ska/Zia/Trek)0:58:56
8Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off-Road Powered By Sram)1:01:55
9Nick Truitt (Breck Bike Guides)1:18:32
10John Klish (Klishy)1:25:36
11Justin Piontek (Adventure 212)1:47:33
12Taylor Shelden (5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda)1:49:14
13Jason Kiefer (Sports Garage)2:22:56
14John Salskov (Slm Coaching)3:05:32
15Ryan Chambers3:42:53
16Galen Omoore (Bike Mag Heavy Pedal Tour)4:15:32
17Andres Verdugo (Continental- Cikla Cuenca-La Europea)4:25:57
18Brandon Barber (Mafia Racing/Wtf)4:35:46
19Rocky Gingg (Cycle Progression/Thunderbird Energetica)4:39:57
20Enrique Uribe (Hinojosa-Uribe)5:00:57
21Josh Patterson (Bad Goat Racing)6:08:23
22Eric Wen6:58:36
23Angel Hinojosa Urrutia7:02:27

Women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Aardal15:08:45
2Catherine Williamson0:03:57
3Marlee Dixon (Mtbracenews.Com / Epic Brewing)0:15:28
4Kelly Boniface (Moots Cycles)0:18:22
5Laura Omeara1:03:51
6Elizabeth Sampey (Independent)1:06:27
7Kate Zander (Chumba Racing)1:33:58
8Amy Chiuchiolo2:14:57
9Ivy Pedersen2:57:10
10Katie Carmichael (Xcracer.Com/Scimitar)3:14:39
11Brooke Connell4:48:00
12Liz Lee5:47:26
13Shantel Koenig6:08:05
14Karen Armstrong6:29:22
15Kelly Neville8:07:32

Singlespeed men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dax Massey (Thrasher)14:09:02
2Vince Anderson0:26:31
3Dan Durland0:36:21
4Jason Hilgers0:47:52
5Henry Fischer (Willa's Wheels)1:05:56
6Rob Lockey1:25:32
7Dean Cahow1:28:53
8James Prentice1:34:59
9Carlos Vulgamott (Gates Carbon Drive)3:27:58
10Hans Hjelde (Hh)4:47:07
11Wael Amara5:09:16
12David Kilmoyer (Routine Leg Works)6:16:17
13Michael Beck (Rlw Cycling Team)6:20:47

Singlespeed women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maaike Everts21:29:27
2Sundra Hines0:17:50

 

