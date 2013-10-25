Trending

Avancini and Paiva win Brasil Ride stage 5

Flat tires take a toll on Sauser and Yamamoto

Image 1 of 9

Henrique Avancini and Sherman Trezza de Paiva win stage 5 at the Brasil Ride

Henrique Avancini and Sherman Trezza de Paiva win stage 5 at the Brasil Ride
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 2 of 9

Kohei Yamamoto and Christoph Sauser

Kohei Yamamoto and Christoph Sauser
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 3 of 9

Bart Brentjens racing in the masters category

Bart Brentjens racing in the masters category
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 4 of 9

Stefen Thum (Ultra Rose MTB Team)

Stefen Thum (Ultra Rose MTB Team)
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 5 of 9

There were lots of flat tires on stage 5.

There were lots of flat tires on stage 5.
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 6 of 9

Kohei Yamamoto and Christoph Sauser had a rough day

Kohei Yamamoto and Christoph Sauser had a rough day
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 7 of 9

Scenic views during stage 5

Scenic views during stage 5
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 8 of 9

Singletrack riding is real mountain biking.

Singletrack riding is real mountain biking.
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 9 of 9

Roel Paulissen leading the grupetto

Roel Paulissen leading the grupetto
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)

After five days of mountain biking in Bahia, Brasil, riders start to become like a big family. From the start of stage 5 on Thursday, there was drama, just like in any family. At the end of the day, Brazilians Henrique Avancini and Sherman Paiva (Caloi Racing Team) won the day's stage which crossed Serra das Almas in the Chapada Diamantina, one of the highest mountains in the Northeast of Brazil.

As the teams were lining up for the start of the 93km stage, race leader Jiri Novak (Brentjens Superior MTB Team) of the Czech Republic found a small cut in his front tire. He and his partner, Dutchman Hans Becking, seemed anxious because they was unsure whether the sealant would fix the cut.  Later, they would have to pull out due to Novak being ill.

The top teams stayed together until feed station 1 when the Brazilian duo Avancini and Paiva decided to attack and slowly opened considerable difference compared to the other top teams. Even despite a small puncture that was fixed by a hit of CO2 for Avancini, their efforts were paying off. Avancini decided not to stop and take the time it would cost to install a tube.

"Luck was on our side today. Of course, we attacked from the beginning of the race to try to win the stage. We had a flat tire, but we didn't want to stop to fix the tire to save time," said Paiva. "We used CO2 to get more air and in the last part, it was a big drama. We were in our own and trying to keep our advantage."

A Brazilian also made the second spot on the day's podium: Hugo Prado Neto and his Swiss partner Lukas Kaufmann (Focus OCE Racing Team). Belgians Roel Paulissen and Johann Pallhuber (RH- Racing.it) were third.

Ricardo Pscheidt and Oriol Colome got their best stage finish yet - fifth. "Today was a nice stage. Oriol was feeling bad in the second stage, and in the cross country stage we both had problems with the chain, but today we remained in the first group from the beginning while several teams had mechanical problems. Then we lost touch with Avancini and Sherman, but we got this fifth place, the best so far in Brasil Ride," said Pscheidt.

Overall favorites Christoph Sauser and Kohei Yamamoto had a day filled with bad luck. Sauser punctured four times during the stage, so he and Yamamoto finished sixth. Sauser estimated the flats cost them about 20 minutes total during the stage and that without the flats they might have come within two or three minutes of taking the overall lead.

Rebecca Rusch and Selene Yeager (Specialized Racing Team) were the first female duo to finish the race, continuing domination of the category. Rusch commented on the spirit of the race. "The cool thing about an ultra-marathon event like this is when all the athletes mingle. They all help each other because their goal is to finish. We become like a family, united by one goal."

One such example happened after racer Gustavo Astolphi fell and broke his glasses. Another team saw the incident and loaned him their glasses so that he would protect his wound from dirt for the remainder of the stage.

Masters racers Bart Brentjens and Abraão Azevedo also had three flats. "We went as fast as possible, trying to ride along with a few elite teams. It was a difficult stage. We expected it to be shorter, but it was not. There were beautiful trails in the beginning and we survived again," said Brentjens.

Mixed team Ivonne Kraft and Mateus Ferraz (Niner Bikes / Pedal.com.br / Free Force) arrived ahead of mixed team overall leaders Annabella Stropparo and Piero Pellegrini (Team Hersch Amicco Di Annabella), reducing the gap between them as the fight for the overall title in this category continues.

Heleno Caetano Borges and Dorivaldo Corrêa de Abreu (Ice Racing Team) extended their lead among the grand masters.

Friday's penultimate stage 6 will be the longest of this year's race at 143.5km with 3,252m of climbing. It will take racers from Rio de Contas City to Mucugê City.

Full Results

Elite men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henrique Avancini (Bra) & Sherman Trezza de Paiva (Bra) Caloi Elite Team4:14:16
2Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Ramon Sagues (Spa) ESMTB.com0:09:24
3Hugo Prado Neto (Bra) & Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) FOCUS OCE RACING TEAM0:03:43
4Roel Paulissen (Bel) & Johann Pallhuber (Ita) RH-RACING.it0:07:09
5Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing - song.info0:20:38
6Krenn Wolfgang (Aut) & Oriol Colome (Spa) Bike Esteve 20:13:19
7Martin Horak (Cze) & Michal Kanera (Cze) GHOST-Rubena racing0:27:58
8Silvio Amorim Silvinho (Bra) & Junio Alves Vieira (Bra) CEMIL0:29:36
9Alexandre Arthur Sousa (Bra) & Sharlys Silva (Bra) Chapada Diamantina0:32:07
10Edicarlos Oliveira Silva (Bra) & Rodrigo Ribeiro Nunes (Bra) JC BIKES / TRIPP AVENTURA0:46:40
11Christopher Maletz (Ger) & Kreuchler Christian (Ger) FujiBikes - Texpa Simplon0:26:13
12Joao Paulo Firmino Pereira (Bra) & Reginaldo Mariano (Bra) SCOTT/ PEDAL PR”/ COFRANA FIAT/ OFICINA BRASIL0:44:09
13Cid Barbosa (Bra) & Josias Emiliano da Silva (Bra) Karranka Ecocil Team0:40:12
14Rich Weis (USA) & Robert Wardell Wardell (GBr) TREK FACTORY RACING1:06:52
15Bob Nogueira (Bra) & Douglas Moi (Bra) Against Cycling Team1:05:32
16Tiago Zamuner Vecchini (Bra) & Lucas Rizzi Pinto (Bra) Avulso1:26:16
17Rodrigo Rodrigues dos Santos (Bra) & Leonardo Fernandes Aguiar (Bra) Renegados Djow Bike Team1:22:28
18Steffen Thum (Ger) & Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) ULTRA SPORTS ROSE RACINGTEAM1:21:20
19Daniel Diniz (Bra) & Cirineu Borges (Bra) CD1:27:57
20Gustavo Astolphi (Bra) & Marcelo Sampaio (Bra) Pedal Urbano1:30:44
21Christian Fittipaldi (Bra) & Odair Pereira (Bra) Scott Fittipaldi2:16:26
22Alexandre Garibaldi (Bra) & Antonio Gomes (Bra) Virtal Aventura1:40:55
23Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) & Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) OCE - TREINE.NET / IBH NEGOCIOS IMOBILIARIOS1:22:25
24Luan Pavan (Bra) & Denisval Alves de Souza (Bra) Giro s Bike Team1:12:30
25Lucas Soares (Bra) & Alan Pedreira (Bra) Niner Gantu·1:48:01
26Luiz Fabiano Bonifacio (Bra) & Davis Lazari de Souza (Bra) PENKS1:47:48
27Diego Nau Marques (Bra) & Normando Pereira (Bra) Bikenamidia.com/Ciclovil1:35:21
28Felipe Tambasco (Bra) & Adnilson Lima Santos (Bra) Gremio Recreativo Barueri / Khelf.1:54:20
29Giulliano Mendes (Bra) & Marcelo Peixoto (Bra) REGFUL Team - ATIVAS / CEMIGTelecom / Symantec1:44:22
30Luiz Eduardo Vilela (Bra) & Christiano Grechi (Bra) Race Team2:26:34
31Mateus Merlo Zandon (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers2:00:29
32Marcio Pinheiro Fidelix (Bra) & FabricioColombo (Bra) Zumbi / Sllalom1:47:25
33Andre Garcia (Bra) & Willian Costa Caetano (Bra) Leao da Serra Open1:43:43
34Ricardo Pupo (Bra) & Fabiano Pinoti Nunes (Bra) ACL Limeira2:08:09
35Daniel Capoletto (Bra) & Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) Orphans Africa MTB Team2:09:53
36Getulio Filho (Bra) & Magnus Viana Dias (Bra) Arborizar - Diniz Pneus2:16:26
37Gleydson Costa (Bra) & Felipe Mateus Barbosa (Bra) Endurance - HOCO1:23:11
38Daniel Figueiredo Vilela (Bra) & Junio Santos (Bra) MTB BH Racing Team2:14:24
39Fabricio Tourinho (Bra) & Divonei (Bra) AgroErnesto II1:35:00
40Daniel Kaufmann (Swi) & Oliver Schar (Swi) Swiss Riders2:36:53
41Luiz Dutra (Bra) & Juarez Batista (Bra) Imagem Optica / Personal Life2:19:33
42Fabio Garcia Lima (Bra) & Rodrigo Trevisan Sbeghen (Bra) BENVENUTTI BIKES1:56:37
43Helder Costa Fernandes (Bra) & Adilson Vasconcelos (Bra) ICE Racing Team 41:56:37
44Marcelo Pires (Bra) & Rogerio Pires (Bra) Joselitos2:22:13
45Lucio Alves da Silva (Bra) & Giordanni Everton Carlin (Bra) Amizade Solid·ria Racing Team2:21:48
46Denio Roberto Franco (Bra) & Leonardo Siqueira (Bra) Rumo Certo2:30:10
47David Holz (Bra) & Emerson Fuga (Bra) Tche Bikers / Luis Fuga / Gerber2:24:25
48Eduardo Campos (Bra) & Arthur Rosenthal (Bra) No hay!2:32:50
49Odilon de Castro Maia (Bra) & Ricardo Penido de Azeredo (Bra) Uai SÙ2:39:37
50Emmanuel Mansur Stroessner (Par) & Marcelo Mandetta (Bra) Os Protegidos3:21:32
51Gabriel Augusto do Nascimento (Bra) & Thiago Donzelli da Silva (Bra) Tunico e Tinoco3:31:18
52Mario Lazzuri (Bra) & Sanner Ramos (Bra) Psicobikers2:55:02
53Alberto Peixeiro (Bra) & Henrique Andrade (Bra) FunZ53:09:38
54Reginaldo Lonardi (Bra) & Marcelo Cardoso de As (Bra) Light Toys2:58:48
55Ricardo de Freitas Pereira (Bra) & Vinicius Martins (Bra) Orphans Africa MTB Team3:34:27
56Joao Paulo Marcelino (Bra) & Pedro Gonsalves Pinheiro (Bra) Floripa3:26:37
57Renato Vasconcelos Magalhaes (Bra) & Mario Barros de Carvalho (Bra) Savana/Endurance/Ecossistema2:37:23
58Bruno Oliveira (Bra) & F·bio Yukio Hossaki (Bra) Sushi e P„o de Queijo4:04:37
59Bruno Bernardes (Bra) & Fernando Macedo (Bra) Ex-Konsk / Ice Team2:58:30
60Gian Daniel Tavares (Bra) & Tiago Birschner (Bra) Rebolo3:10:33
61Diego Macena (Bra) & GeraldoSeveri Jr (Bra) CIS Racing Team3:58:26
62Faustulo Machado (Bra) & Jose Eduardo Ibrahim (Bra) Roda Presa3:04:04
63Everton Siqueira (Bra) & Paulo Cesar M Jeveaux (Bra) Caveira Bike Team3:23:22
64Geraldo Piquet (Bra) & Henrique Andrade (Bra) Piquet Sports3:36:04
65Joao Freitas (Bra) & Nelson Olmedo Junior (Bra) JF3:36:05
66Janio Alysson de Oliveira (Bra) & Francisco Atanazio Alves (Bra) Endurance3:18:05
67Jose Luis Andrade (Bra) & Gabriel Rodrigues (Bra) Teiu 23:14:26
68Robson Tavares Souza (Bra) & Josias Jose (Bra) Caruaru MTB3:41:19
69Jose Tadeu Tramontini (Bra) & Jose Nascimento (Bra) Equipe Vilas4:28:43
70Gabriel Jarotkzky (Bra) & Jorge Stelzer (Bra) TchÍbikers / Carburgo / Pet Store3:50:46
71Henrique Amaral (Bra) & Alexandre Andrade Leitao (Bra) Hellcife3:12:32
72Carlos Alberto Fuzza (Bra) & Ventura Alonso Pires (Bra) Liberty Bikes4:17:29
73Eduardo Lopes Silva (Bra) & Leonardo Pontes de Lima (Bra) Cia. da Aventura4:05:44
74Lucas Savioli de Camargo (Bra) & Leonard Moreira (Bra) Liberty Bikes / chat?es4:11:29
75Adauto Belli (Bra) & Leandro Macedo (Bra) DFT - RC Bikes4:06:58
76Alexandre Lourenco (Bra) & Thiago Gomes Araruna (Bra) Bicipecas Cycle Team3:59:04

Elite women stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch (USA) & Selene Yeager (USA) Specialized / Team CF5:51:53
2Daniela Genovesi (Bra) & Sabrina Gobbo (Bra) RC Bikes / Brasil Ride0:39:23
3Andrea Marcellini (Bra) & Melanie Leveau (Fra) Hora do Blush0:59:17
4Renata Araujo Goncalves (Bra) & Amanda Christina Lopes (Bra) Renata e Amanda1:22:26
5Joana Nobrega (Bra) & Thamia Callou (Bra) ENDURANCE/HOCO2:12:12
6Gabriela Morelli (Bra) & Carla Marzullo Plens (Bra) Super Poderosas1:50:12
7Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & Alexa Claudia Diekhaus (Bra) Tripp Aventura2:08:04
8Patrice Vercammen (Ned) & Annemieke Stas (Ned) stas marathonteam2:28:43

Mixed stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annabella Stropparo (Ita) & Piero Pellegrini (Ita) Team Hersh Amici di Annabella5:21:52
3Weimar Pettengill (Bra) & Julyana Rodrigues (Bra) CBN Desbrava.com1:15:11
4Sergio Thiofilo (Bra) & Sonia Lopes (Por) Gorgeous Producoes e Eventos1:40:50
5Paulo Freitas Ribeiro (Bra) & Carla Lavigne (Bra) Carioca1:32:09
6Fabiana Gumprich (Bra) & Huberlandy Jose Lopes (Bra) Equipe Kchaca MTB1:57:13
7Ligia Sombini (Bra) & Daniel Fernando Sola (Bra) Avulso 12:15:08
8Marcus Troglio Cabral (Bra) & Sara Moyzes Manieso (Bra) Equipe Cabral Bike Shop1:27:52
9Juliana Fernandes (Bra) & Juliano Taveira (Bra) SONIC/ ANDR… VILLARINHO2:35:42
10Roberto Liber (Bra) & JanildesSilva (Bra) Kailash Team MTB Brasil2:57:28
11Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Tai) Methusalem1172:39:19
12Graziela Takay (Bra) & Arthur Junqueira (Bra) RIDE 4 2 TEAM3:14:30
13Pedro Oliveira (Por) & Vanessa Bento Cabral (Bra) 88rbikes / Ravelli Anamitr·3:14:48

Masters stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team4:36:40
2Marcio Ravelli (Bra) & Marcio May (Bra) Caloi 90s0:34:18
3Juliano Montandon (Bra) & Andre Luis Guimaraes (Bra) Ice Racing Team 31:16:50
4Peter Paelinck (Bel) & Steven Pauwels (Bel) www.REEVAX.be1:15:59
5John Bullens (Ned) & Erno van dongen (Ned) Van Otten Marathon1:36:03
6Claudio Dutra da Mata (Bra) & Eduardo Marquez Braz (Bra) Green Max Oce Treine1:58:27
7Alexandre Albuquerque (Bra) & Adriano Jose da Silva (Bra) Injesola1:39:40
8Wallace Brito (Bra) & Vanderlei Calisto de Melo (Bra) DEVASSA1:52:03
9Joao Urbano Dias (Bra) & Marcelo Urbano Dias (Bra) Urban Brother2:01:12
10William Max Muller (Bra) & Denilson de Paula (Bra) Spindola.com.br1:53:45
11Alessandro David (Bra) & Marcelo Albuquerque (Bra) BARUI2:24:30
12Jose Wilson Araujo (Bra) & Marcello Rezende (Bra) Leao da Serra, D¥BIKE2:07:15
13Rinaldo Neto (Bra) & Nilo Maia (Bra) Ceara Brasil Ride2:19:09
14Antonio Carlos Rodrigues (Bra) & Claudio Marinho (Bra) Teiu 12:09:20
15Carlos Gomes (Bra) & Joao Marcio Gama Filho (Bra) Capivara2:33:55
16Fernando Junior (Bra) & Rubem Barreto (Bra) Aguiar Transportes1:55:50
17Luiz Alvarenga (Bra) & Carlos Otavio Oliveira (Bra) Tavinho Bike Team2:20:41
18Emerson Furlanetto (Bra) & Luis Motta (Bra) Competition aroeira2:44:32
19Alberto Jara (Bra) & Antonio Cerqueira (Bra) ICE RACING CYCLING TEAM 13:30:58
20Robert Bauer Mendes Ribeiro (Bra) & Edson Araujo Santos (Bra) Coroas do Gorutuba3:45:23
21Richard Aarts (Ned) & Rob Bakker (Ned) Siba MTB team3:03:44
22Alexandre Palmeira (Bra) & Adriano Barbosa (Bra) Proorto4:15:39

Grand masters stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heleno Cetano Borges (Bra) & Dorivaldo Correia de Abreu (Bra) Ice Racing Team 2 - Aguiar Tranportes5:51:53
2Eduardo Soares (Bra) & Pedro Ricciardi Neto (Bra) Epic Pedal Power0:35:21
3Jose Filho (Bra) & Sergio Eduardo Albernaz (Bra) Cerrado Brasil0:38:25
4Hans Post (Ned) & Sjaak van Etten (Ned) Galinhas Holanda 10:57:15
5Fabricio Bezerra (Bra) & Orivaldo Moreira Coutinho (Bra) Sem Juizo0:27:11
6Willians Sada (Bra) & Joao Pedro de Jesus Carvalho (Por) Sada Parts / Charlotte p„es0:49:01
7Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) & Jose Lito Soares (Bra) Savana Brasil Cear· Team1:23:28
8Hein Lansbergen (Ned) & Rene de Visser (Ned) Galinhas Holanda 21:20:25
9Harry Beute (Ned) & Gerson Luiz Doll (Bra) TEAM A.HAK1:18:15

Elite men general classfication after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henrique Avancini (Bra) & Sherman Trezza de Paiva (Bra) Caloi Elite Team17:57:44
2Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Ramon Sagues (Spa) ESMTB.com0:04:32
3Hugo Prado Neto (Bra) & Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) FOCUS OCE RACING TEAM0:12:10
4Roel Paulissen (Bel) & Johann Pallhuber (Ita) RH-RACING.it0:17:55
5Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing - song.info0:29:05
6Krenn Wolfgang (Aut) & Oriol Colome (Spa) Bike Esteve 20:48:35
7Martin Horak (Cze) & Michal Kanera (Cze) GHOST-Rubena racing1:35:35
8Silvio Amorim Silvinho (Bra) & Junio Alves Vieira (Bra) CEMIL1:36:54
9Alexandre Arthur Sousa (Bra) & Sharlys Silva (Bra) Chapada Diamantina2:05:40
10Edicarlos Oliveira Silva (Bra) & Rodrigo Ribeiro Nunes (Bra) JC BIKES / TRIPP AVENTURA2:49:15
11Christopher Maletz (Ger) & Kreuchler Christian (Ger) FujiBikes - Texpa Simplon2:49:31
12Joao Paulo Firmino Pereira (Bra) & Reginaldo Mariano (Bra) SCOTT/ PEDAL PR”/ COFRANA FIAT/ OFICINA BRASIL3:19:41
13Cid Barbosa (Bra) & Josias Emiliano da Silva (Bra) Karranka Ecocil Team3:46:27
14Rich Weis (USA) & Robert Wardell Wardell (GBr) TREK FACTORY RACING4:08:59
15Bob Nogueira (Bra) & Douglas Moi (Bra) Against Cycling Team4:34:30
16Tiago Zamuner Vecchini (Bra) & Lucas Rizzi Pinto (Bra) Avulso5:37:28
17Rodrigo Rodrigues dos Santos (Bra) & Leonardo Fernandes Aguiar (Bra) Renegados Djow Bike Team5:59:08
18Steffen Thum (Ger) & Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) ULTRA SPORTS ROSE RACINGTEAM6:06:48
19Daniel Diniz (Bra) & Cirineu Borges (Bra) CD6:13:34
20Gustavo Astolphi (Bra) & Marcelo Sampaio (Bra) Pedal Urbano6:26:53
21Christian Fittipaldi (Bra) & Odair Pereira (Bra) Scott Fittipaldi6:36:15
22Alexandre Garibaldi (Bra) & Antonio Gomes (Bra) Virtal Aventura6:55:41
23Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) & Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) OCE - TREINE.NET / IBH NEGOCIOS IMOBILIARIOS7:08:19
24Luan Pavan (Bra) & Denisval Alves de Souza (Bra) Giro s Bike Team7:15:31
25Lucas Soares (Bra) & Alan Pedreira (Bra) Niner Gantu·7:16:11
26Luiz Fabiano Bonifacio (Bra) & Davis Lazari de Souza (Bra) PENKS7:19:25
27Diego Nau Marques (Bra) & Normando Pereira (Bra) Bikenamidia.com/Ciclovil7:28:47
28Felipe Tambasco (Bra) & Adnilson Lima Santos (Bra) Gremio Recreativo Barueri / Khelf.7:51:35
29Giulliano Mendes (Bra) & Marcelo Peixoto (Bra) REGFUL Team - ATIVAS / CEMIGTelecom / Symantec7:51:57
30Luiz Eduardo Vilela (Bra) & Christiano Grechi (Bra) Race Team8:00:28
31Mateus Merlo Zandon (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers8:03:38
32Marcio Pinheiro Fidelix (Bra) & FabricioColombo (Bra) Zumbi / Sllalom8:26:02
33Andre Garcia (Bra) & Willian Costa Caetano (Bra) Leao da Serra Open8:28:44
34Ricardo Pupo (Bra) & Fabiano Pinoti Nunes (Bra) ACL Limeira8:30:33
35Daniel Capoletto (Bra) & Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) Orphans Africa MTB Team8:33:33
36Getulio Filho (Bra) & Magnus Viana Dias (Bra) Arborizar - Diniz Pneus9:01:58
37Gleydson Costa (Bra) & Felipe Mateus Barbosa (Bra) Endurance - HOCO9:04:12
38Daniel Figueiredo Vilela (Bra) & Junio Santos (Bra) MTB BH Racing Team9:09:34
39Fabricio Tourinho (Bra) & Divonei (Bra) AgroErnesto II9:11:45
40Daniel Kaufmann (Swi) & Oliver Schar (Swi) Swiss Riders9:25:52
41Luiz Dutra (Bra) & Juarez Batista (Bra) Imagem Optica / Personal Life9:33:17
42Fabio Garcia Lima (Bra) & Rodrigo Trevisan Sbeghen (Bra) BENVENUTTI BIKES9:41:46
43Helder Costa Fernandes (Bra) & Adilson Vasconcelos (Bra) ICE Racing Team 49:42:19
44Marcelo Pires (Bra) & Rogerio Pires (Bra) Joselitos9:50:41
45Lucio Alves da Silva (Bra) & Giordanni Everton Carlin (Bra) Amizade Solid·ria Racing Team10:19:02
46Denio Roberto Franco (Bra) & Leonardo Siqueira (Bra) Rumo Certo10:29:26
47David Holz (Bra) & Emerson Fuga (Bra) Tche Bikers / Luis Fuga / Gerber11:12:47
48Eduardo Campos (Bra) & Arthur Rosenthal (Bra) No hay!11:30:43
49Odilon de Castro Maia (Bra) & Ricardo Penido de Azeredo (Bra) Uai SÙ12:09:26
50Emmanuel Mansur Stroessner (Par) & Marcelo Mandetta (Bra) Os Protegidos12:25:10
51Gabriel Augusto do Nascimento (Bra) & Thiago Donzelli da Silva (Bra) Tunico e Tinoco12:30:35
52Mario Lazzuri (Bra) & Sanner Ramos (Bra) Psicobikers12:51:00
53Alberto Peixeiro (Bra) & Henrique Andrade (Bra) FunZ513:06:09
54Reginaldo Lonardi (Bra) & Marcelo Cardoso de As (Bra) Light Toys13:33:58
55Ricardo de Freitas Pereira (Bra) & Vinicius Martins (Bra) Orphans Africa MTB Team13:40:10
56Joao Paulo Marcelino (Bra) & Pedro Gonsalves Pinheiro (Bra) Floripa13:41:48
57Renato Vasconcelos Magalhaes (Bra) & Mario Barros de Carvalho (Bra) Savana/Endurance/Ecossistema13:43:52
58Bruno Oliveira (Bra) & F·bio Yukio Hossaki (Bra) Sushi e P„o de Queijo13:51:31
59Bruno Bernardes (Bra) & Fernando Macedo (Bra) Ex-Konsk / Ice Team14:02:57
60Gian Daniel Tavares (Bra) & Tiago Birschner (Bra) Rebolo14:06:04
61Diego Macena (Bra) & GeraldoSeveri Jr (Bra) CIS Racing Team14:33:33
62Faustulo Machado (Bra) & Jose Eduardo Ibrahim (Bra) Roda Presa14:38:02
63Everton Siqueira (Bra) & Paulo Cesar M Jeveaux (Bra) Caveira Bike Team14:49:42
64Geraldo Piquet (Bra) & Henrique Andrade (Bra) Piquet Sports14:58:51
65Joao Freitas (Bra) & Nelson Olmedo Junior (Bra) JF15:03:10
66Janio Alysson de Oliveira (Bra) & Francisco Atanazio Alves (Bra) Endurance15:20:34
67Jose Luis Andrade (Bra) & Gabriel Rodrigues (Bra) Teiu 215:35:03
68Robson Tavares Souza (Bra) & Josias Jose (Bra) Caruaru MTB15:49:48
69Jose Tadeu Tramontini (Bra) & Jose Nascimento (Bra) Equipe Vilas16:24:38
70Gabriel Jarotkzky (Bra) & Jorge Stelzer (Bra) TchÍbikers / Carburgo / Pet Store16:24:44
71Henrique Amaral (Bra) & Alexandre Andrade Leitao (Bra) Hellcife16:48:20
72Carlos Alberto Fuzza (Bra) & Ventura Alonso Pires (Bra) Liberty Bikes17:02:14
73Eduardo Lopes Silva (Bra) & Leonardo Pontes de Lima (Bra) Cia. da Aventura17:24:34
74Lucas Savioli de Camargo (Bra) & Leonard Moreira (Bra) Liberty Bikes / chat?es18:08:06
75Adauto Belli (Bra) & Leandro Macedo (Bra) DFT - RC Bikes19:23:38
76Alexandre Lourenco (Bra) & Thiago Gomes Araruna (Bra) Bicipecas Cycle Team19:32:08

Elite women general classfication after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch (USA) & Selene Yeager (USA) Specialized / Team CF23:16:20
2Daniela Genovesi (Bra) & Sabrina Gobbo (Bra) RC Bikes / Brasil Ride2:55:32
3Andrea Marcellini (Bra) & Melanie Leveau (Fra) Hora do Blush5:06:42
4Renata Araujo Goncalves (Bra) & Amanda Christina Lopes (Bra) Renata e Amanda7:01:16
5Joana Nobrega (Bra) & Thamia Callou (Bra) ENDURANCE/HOCO8:05:50
6Gabriela Morelli (Bra) & Carla Marzullo Plens (Bra) Super Poderosas8:57:00
7Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & Alexa Claudia Diekhaus (Bra) Tripp Aventura10:59:03
8Patrice Vercammen (Ned) & Annemieke Stas (Ned) stas marathonteam11:02:40

Mixed general classfication after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annabella Stropparo (Ita) & Piero Pellegrini (Ita) Team Hersh Amici di Annabella22:00:25
2Mateus Ferraz (Bra) & Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Verificar nome 30:07:55
3Weimar Pettengill (Bra) & Julyana Rodrigues (Bra) CBN Desbrava.com5:54:58
4Sergio Thiofilo (Bra) & Sonia Lopes (Por) Gorgeous Producoes e Eventos6:23:54
5Paulo Freitas Ribeiro (Bra) & Carla Lavigne (Bra) Carioca7:33:13
6Fabiana Gumprich (Bra) & Huberlandy Jose Lopes (Bra) Equipe Kchaca MTB8:20:28
7Ligia Sombini (Bra) & Daniel Fernando Sola (Bra) Avulso 18:32:47
8Marcus Troglio Cabral (Bra) & Sara Moyzes Manieso (Bra) Equipe Cabral Bike Shop8:50:30
9Juliana Fernandes (Bra) & Juliano Taveira (Bra) SONIC/ ANDR… VILLARINHO9:11:09
10Roberto Liber (Bra) & JanildesSilva (Bra) Kailash Team MTB Brasil10:05:56
11Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Tai) Methusalem11712:00:05
12Graziela Takay (Bra) & Arthur Junqueira (Bra) RIDE 4 2 TEAM12:53:29
13Pedro Oliveira (Por) & Vanessa Bento Cabral (Bra) 88rbikes / Ravelli Anamitr·13:41:14

Masters general classfication after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team19:29:18
2Marcio Ravelli (Bra) & Marcio May (Bra) Caloi 90s3:40:58
3Juliano Montandon (Bra) & Andre Luis Guimaraes (Bra) Ice Racing Team 34:46:15
4Peter Paelinck (Bel) & Steven Pauwels (Bel) www.REEVAX.be6:03:56
5John Bullens (Ned) & Erno van dongen (Ned) Van Otten Marathon6:12:05
6Claudio Dutra da Mata (Bra) & Eduardo Marquez Braz (Bra) Green Max Oce Treine7:18:33
7Alexandre Albuquerque (Bra) & Adriano Jose da Silva (Bra) Injesola7:24:42
8Wallace Brito (Bra) & Vanderlei Calisto de Melo (Bra) DEVASSA7:45:52
9Joao Urbano Dias (Bra) & Marcelo Urbano Dias (Bra) Urban Brother8:36:24
10William Max Muller (Bra) & Denilson de Paula (Bra) Spindola.com.br8:46:58
11Alessandro David (Bra) & Marcelo Albuquerque (Bra) BARUI9:26:34
12Jose Wilson Araujo (Bra) & Marcello Rezende (Bra) Leao da Serra, D¥BIKE9:55:30
13Rinaldo Neto (Bra) & Nilo Maia (Bra) Ceara Brasil Ride9:57:12
14Antonio Carlos Rodrigues (Bra) & Claudio Marinho (Bra) Teiu 19:58:26
15Carlos Gomes (Bra) & Joao Marcio Gama Filho (Bra) Capivara11:16:02
16Fernando Junior (Bra) & Rubem Barreto (Bra) Aguiar Transportes11:56:20
17Luiz Alvarenga (Bra) & Carlos Otavio Oliveira (Bra) Tavinho Bike Team12:28:02
18Emerson Furlanetto (Bra) & Luis Motta (Bra) Competition aroeira12:40:45
19Alberto Jara (Bra) & Antonio Cerqueira (Bra) ICE RACING CYCLING TEAM 113:13:09
20Robert Bauer Mendes Ribeiro (Bra) & Edson Araujo Santos (Bra) Coroas do Gorutuba13:31:17
21Richard Aarts (Ned) & Rob Bakker (Ned) Siba MTB team13:56:53
22Alexandre Palmeira (Bra) & Adriano Barbosa (Bra) Proorto17:15:44

Grand masters general classfication after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heleno Cetano Borges (Bra) & Dorivaldo Correia de Abreu (Bra) Ice Racing Team 2 - Aguiar Tranportes23:17:31
2Eduardo Soares (Bra) & Pedro Ricciardi Neto (Bra) Epic Pedal Power2:58:04
3Jose Filho (Bra) & Sergio Eduardo Albernaz (Bra) Cerrado Brasil4:03:29
4Hans Post (Ned) & Sjaak van Etten (Ned) Galinhas Holanda 14:25:30
5Fabricio Bezerra (Bra) & Orivaldo Moreira Coutinho (Bra) Sem Juizo4:33:05
6Willians Sada (Bra) & Joao Pedro de Jesus Carvalho (Por) Sada Parts / Charlotte p„es4:36:31
7Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) & Jose Lito Soares (Bra) Savana Brasil Cear· Team4:37:20
8Hein Lansbergen (Ned) & Rene de Visser (Ned) Galinhas Holanda 27:41:34
9Harry Beute (Ned) & Gerson Luiz Doll (Bra) TEAM A.HAK7:43:48

Latest on Cyclingnews