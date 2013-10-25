Image 1 of 9 Henrique Avancini and Sherman Trezza de Paiva win stage 5 at the Brasil Ride (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 2 of 9 Kohei Yamamoto and Christoph Sauser (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 3 of 9 Bart Brentjens racing in the masters category (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 4 of 9 Stefen Thum (Ultra Rose MTB Team) (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 5 of 9 There were lots of flat tires on stage 5. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 6 of 9 Kohei Yamamoto and Christoph Sauser had a rough day (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 7 of 9 Scenic views during stage 5 (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 8 of 9 Singletrack riding is real mountain biking. (Image credit: Brasil Ride) Image 9 of 9 Roel Paulissen leading the grupetto (Image credit: Brasil Ride)

After five days of mountain biking in Bahia, Brasil, riders start to become like a big family. From the start of stage 5 on Thursday, there was drama, just like in any family. At the end of the day, Brazilians Henrique Avancini and Sherman Paiva (Caloi Racing Team) won the day's stage which crossed Serra das Almas in the Chapada Diamantina, one of the highest mountains in the Northeast of Brazil.

As the teams were lining up for the start of the 93km stage, race leader Jiri Novak (Brentjens Superior MTB Team) of the Czech Republic found a small cut in his front tire. He and his partner, Dutchman Hans Becking, seemed anxious because they was unsure whether the sealant would fix the cut. Later, they would have to pull out due to Novak being ill.

The top teams stayed together until feed station 1 when the Brazilian duo Avancini and Paiva decided to attack and slowly opened considerable difference compared to the other top teams. Even despite a small puncture that was fixed by a hit of CO2 for Avancini, their efforts were paying off. Avancini decided not to stop and take the time it would cost to install a tube.

"Luck was on our side today. Of course, we attacked from the beginning of the race to try to win the stage. We had a flat tire, but we didn't want to stop to fix the tire to save time," said Paiva. "We used CO2 to get more air and in the last part, it was a big drama. We were in our own and trying to keep our advantage."

A Brazilian also made the second spot on the day's podium: Hugo Prado Neto and his Swiss partner Lukas Kaufmann (Focus OCE Racing Team). Belgians Roel Paulissen and Johann Pallhuber (RH- Racing.it) were third.

Ricardo Pscheidt and Oriol Colome got their best stage finish yet - fifth. "Today was a nice stage. Oriol was feeling bad in the second stage, and in the cross country stage we both had problems with the chain, but today we remained in the first group from the beginning while several teams had mechanical problems. Then we lost touch with Avancini and Sherman, but we got this fifth place, the best so far in Brasil Ride," said Pscheidt.

Overall favorites Christoph Sauser and Kohei Yamamoto had a day filled with bad luck. Sauser punctured four times during the stage, so he and Yamamoto finished sixth. Sauser estimated the flats cost them about 20 minutes total during the stage and that without the flats they might have come within two or three minutes of taking the overall lead.

Rebecca Rusch and Selene Yeager (Specialized Racing Team) were the first female duo to finish the race, continuing domination of the category. Rusch commented on the spirit of the race. "The cool thing about an ultra-marathon event like this is when all the athletes mingle. They all help each other because their goal is to finish. We become like a family, united by one goal."

One such example happened after racer Gustavo Astolphi fell and broke his glasses. Another team saw the incident and loaned him their glasses so that he would protect his wound from dirt for the remainder of the stage.

Masters racers Bart Brentjens and Abraão Azevedo also had three flats. "We went as fast as possible, trying to ride along with a few elite teams. It was a difficult stage. We expected it to be shorter, but it was not. There were beautiful trails in the beginning and we survived again," said Brentjens.

Mixed team Ivonne Kraft and Mateus Ferraz (Niner Bikes / Pedal.com.br / Free Force) arrived ahead of mixed team overall leaders Annabella Stropparo and Piero Pellegrini (Team Hersch Amicco Di Annabella), reducing the gap between them as the fight for the overall title in this category continues.

Heleno Caetano Borges and Dorivaldo Corrêa de Abreu (Ice Racing Team) extended their lead among the grand masters.

Friday's penultimate stage 6 will be the longest of this year's race at 143.5km with 3,252m of climbing. It will take racers from Rio de Contas City to Mucugê City.

Full Results

Elite men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henrique Avancini (Bra) & Sherman Trezza de Paiva (Bra) Caloi Elite Team 4:14:16 2 Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Ramon Sagues (Spa) ESMTB.com 0:09:24 3 Hugo Prado Neto (Bra) & Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) FOCUS OCE RACING TEAM 0:03:43 4 Roel Paulissen (Bel) & Johann Pallhuber (Ita) RH-RACING.it 0:07:09 5 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing - song.info 0:20:38 6 Krenn Wolfgang (Aut) & Oriol Colome (Spa) Bike Esteve 2 0:13:19 7 Martin Horak (Cze) & Michal Kanera (Cze) GHOST-Rubena racing 0:27:58 8 Silvio Amorim Silvinho (Bra) & Junio Alves Vieira (Bra) CEMIL 0:29:36 9 Alexandre Arthur Sousa (Bra) & Sharlys Silva (Bra) Chapada Diamantina 0:32:07 10 Edicarlos Oliveira Silva (Bra) & Rodrigo Ribeiro Nunes (Bra) JC BIKES / TRIPP AVENTURA 0:46:40 11 Christopher Maletz (Ger) & Kreuchler Christian (Ger) FujiBikes - Texpa Simplon 0:26:13 12 Joao Paulo Firmino Pereira (Bra) & Reginaldo Mariano (Bra) SCOTT/ PEDAL PR”/ COFRANA FIAT/ OFICINA BRASIL 0:44:09 13 Cid Barbosa (Bra) & Josias Emiliano da Silva (Bra) Karranka Ecocil Team 0:40:12 14 Rich Weis (USA) & Robert Wardell Wardell (GBr) TREK FACTORY RACING 1:06:52 15 Bob Nogueira (Bra) & Douglas Moi (Bra) Against Cycling Team 1:05:32 16 Tiago Zamuner Vecchini (Bra) & Lucas Rizzi Pinto (Bra) Avulso 1:26:16 17 Rodrigo Rodrigues dos Santos (Bra) & Leonardo Fernandes Aguiar (Bra) Renegados Djow Bike Team 1:22:28 18 Steffen Thum (Ger) & Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) ULTRA SPORTS ROSE RACINGTEAM 1:21:20 19 Daniel Diniz (Bra) & Cirineu Borges (Bra) CD 1:27:57 20 Gustavo Astolphi (Bra) & Marcelo Sampaio (Bra) Pedal Urbano 1:30:44 21 Christian Fittipaldi (Bra) & Odair Pereira (Bra) Scott Fittipaldi 2:16:26 22 Alexandre Garibaldi (Bra) & Antonio Gomes (Bra) Virtal Aventura 1:40:55 23 Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) & Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) OCE - TREINE.NET / IBH NEGOCIOS IMOBILIARIOS 1:22:25 24 Luan Pavan (Bra) & Denisval Alves de Souza (Bra) Giro s Bike Team 1:12:30 25 Lucas Soares (Bra) & Alan Pedreira (Bra) Niner Gantu· 1:48:01 26 Luiz Fabiano Bonifacio (Bra) & Davis Lazari de Souza (Bra) PENKS 1:47:48 27 Diego Nau Marques (Bra) & Normando Pereira (Bra) Bikenamidia.com/Ciclovil 1:35:21 28 Felipe Tambasco (Bra) & Adnilson Lima Santos (Bra) Gremio Recreativo Barueri / Khelf. 1:54:20 29 Giulliano Mendes (Bra) & Marcelo Peixoto (Bra) REGFUL Team - ATIVAS / CEMIGTelecom / Symantec 1:44:22 30 Luiz Eduardo Vilela (Bra) & Christiano Grechi (Bra) Race Team 2:26:34 31 Mateus Merlo Zandon (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 2:00:29 32 Marcio Pinheiro Fidelix (Bra) & FabricioColombo (Bra) Zumbi / Sllalom 1:47:25 33 Andre Garcia (Bra) & Willian Costa Caetano (Bra) Leao da Serra Open 1:43:43 34 Ricardo Pupo (Bra) & Fabiano Pinoti Nunes (Bra) ACL Limeira 2:08:09 35 Daniel Capoletto (Bra) & Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) Orphans Africa MTB Team 2:09:53 36 Getulio Filho (Bra) & Magnus Viana Dias (Bra) Arborizar - Diniz Pneus 2:16:26 37 Gleydson Costa (Bra) & Felipe Mateus Barbosa (Bra) Endurance - HOCO 1:23:11 38 Daniel Figueiredo Vilela (Bra) & Junio Santos (Bra) MTB BH Racing Team 2:14:24 39 Fabricio Tourinho (Bra) & Divonei (Bra) AgroErnesto II 1:35:00 40 Daniel Kaufmann (Swi) & Oliver Schar (Swi) Swiss Riders 2:36:53 41 Luiz Dutra (Bra) & Juarez Batista (Bra) Imagem Optica / Personal Life 2:19:33 42 Fabio Garcia Lima (Bra) & Rodrigo Trevisan Sbeghen (Bra) BENVENUTTI BIKES 1:56:37 43 Helder Costa Fernandes (Bra) & Adilson Vasconcelos (Bra) ICE Racing Team 4 1:56:37 44 Marcelo Pires (Bra) & Rogerio Pires (Bra) Joselitos 2:22:13 45 Lucio Alves da Silva (Bra) & Giordanni Everton Carlin (Bra) Amizade Solid·ria Racing Team 2:21:48 46 Denio Roberto Franco (Bra) & Leonardo Siqueira (Bra) Rumo Certo 2:30:10 47 David Holz (Bra) & Emerson Fuga (Bra) Tche Bikers / Luis Fuga / Gerber 2:24:25 48 Eduardo Campos (Bra) & Arthur Rosenthal (Bra) No hay! 2:32:50 49 Odilon de Castro Maia (Bra) & Ricardo Penido de Azeredo (Bra) Uai SÙ 2:39:37 50 Emmanuel Mansur Stroessner (Par) & Marcelo Mandetta (Bra) Os Protegidos 3:21:32 51 Gabriel Augusto do Nascimento (Bra) & Thiago Donzelli da Silva (Bra) Tunico e Tinoco 3:31:18 52 Mario Lazzuri (Bra) & Sanner Ramos (Bra) Psicobikers 2:55:02 53 Alberto Peixeiro (Bra) & Henrique Andrade (Bra) FunZ5 3:09:38 54 Reginaldo Lonardi (Bra) & Marcelo Cardoso de As (Bra) Light Toys 2:58:48 55 Ricardo de Freitas Pereira (Bra) & Vinicius Martins (Bra) Orphans Africa MTB Team 3:34:27 56 Joao Paulo Marcelino (Bra) & Pedro Gonsalves Pinheiro (Bra) Floripa 3:26:37 57 Renato Vasconcelos Magalhaes (Bra) & Mario Barros de Carvalho (Bra) Savana/Endurance/Ecossistema 2:37:23 58 Bruno Oliveira (Bra) & F·bio Yukio Hossaki (Bra) Sushi e P„o de Queijo 4:04:37 59 Bruno Bernardes (Bra) & Fernando Macedo (Bra) Ex-Konsk / Ice Team 2:58:30 60 Gian Daniel Tavares (Bra) & Tiago Birschner (Bra) Rebolo 3:10:33 61 Diego Macena (Bra) & GeraldoSeveri Jr (Bra) CIS Racing Team 3:58:26 62 Faustulo Machado (Bra) & Jose Eduardo Ibrahim (Bra) Roda Presa 3:04:04 63 Everton Siqueira (Bra) & Paulo Cesar M Jeveaux (Bra) Caveira Bike Team 3:23:22 64 Geraldo Piquet (Bra) & Henrique Andrade (Bra) Piquet Sports 3:36:04 65 Joao Freitas (Bra) & Nelson Olmedo Junior (Bra) JF 3:36:05 66 Janio Alysson de Oliveira (Bra) & Francisco Atanazio Alves (Bra) Endurance 3:18:05 67 Jose Luis Andrade (Bra) & Gabriel Rodrigues (Bra) Teiu 2 3:14:26 68 Robson Tavares Souza (Bra) & Josias Jose (Bra) Caruaru MTB 3:41:19 69 Jose Tadeu Tramontini (Bra) & Jose Nascimento (Bra) Equipe Vilas 4:28:43 70 Gabriel Jarotkzky (Bra) & Jorge Stelzer (Bra) TchÍbikers / Carburgo / Pet Store 3:50:46 71 Henrique Amaral (Bra) & Alexandre Andrade Leitao (Bra) Hellcife 3:12:32 72 Carlos Alberto Fuzza (Bra) & Ventura Alonso Pires (Bra) Liberty Bikes 4:17:29 73 Eduardo Lopes Silva (Bra) & Leonardo Pontes de Lima (Bra) Cia. da Aventura 4:05:44 74 Lucas Savioli de Camargo (Bra) & Leonard Moreira (Bra) Liberty Bikes / chat?es 4:11:29 75 Adauto Belli (Bra) & Leandro Macedo (Bra) DFT - RC Bikes 4:06:58 76 Alexandre Lourenco (Bra) & Thiago Gomes Araruna (Bra) Bicipecas Cycle Team 3:59:04

Elite women stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch (USA) & Selene Yeager (USA) Specialized / Team CF 5:51:53 2 Daniela Genovesi (Bra) & Sabrina Gobbo (Bra) RC Bikes / Brasil Ride 0:39:23 3 Andrea Marcellini (Bra) & Melanie Leveau (Fra) Hora do Blush 0:59:17 4 Renata Araujo Goncalves (Bra) & Amanda Christina Lopes (Bra) Renata e Amanda 1:22:26 5 Joana Nobrega (Bra) & Thamia Callou (Bra) ENDURANCE/HOCO 2:12:12 6 Gabriela Morelli (Bra) & Carla Marzullo Plens (Bra) Super Poderosas 1:50:12 7 Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & Alexa Claudia Diekhaus (Bra) Tripp Aventura 2:08:04 8 Patrice Vercammen (Ned) & Annemieke Stas (Ned) stas marathonteam 2:28:43

Mixed stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annabella Stropparo (Ita) & Piero Pellegrini (Ita) Team Hersh Amici di Annabella 5:21:52 3 Weimar Pettengill (Bra) & Julyana Rodrigues (Bra) CBN Desbrava.com 1:15:11 4 Sergio Thiofilo (Bra) & Sonia Lopes (Por) Gorgeous Producoes e Eventos 1:40:50 5 Paulo Freitas Ribeiro (Bra) & Carla Lavigne (Bra) Carioca 1:32:09 6 Fabiana Gumprich (Bra) & Huberlandy Jose Lopes (Bra) Equipe Kchaca MTB 1:57:13 7 Ligia Sombini (Bra) & Daniel Fernando Sola (Bra) Avulso 1 2:15:08 8 Marcus Troglio Cabral (Bra) & Sara Moyzes Manieso (Bra) Equipe Cabral Bike Shop 1:27:52 9 Juliana Fernandes (Bra) & Juliano Taveira (Bra) SONIC/ ANDR… VILLARINHO 2:35:42 10 Roberto Liber (Bra) & JanildesSilva (Bra) Kailash Team MTB Brasil 2:57:28 11 Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Tai) Methusalem117 2:39:19 12 Graziela Takay (Bra) & Arthur Junqueira (Bra) RIDE 4 2 TEAM 3:14:30 13 Pedro Oliveira (Por) & Vanessa Bento Cabral (Bra) 88rbikes / Ravelli Anamitr· 3:14:48

Masters stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 4:36:40 2 Marcio Ravelli (Bra) & Marcio May (Bra) Caloi 90s 0:34:18 3 Juliano Montandon (Bra) & Andre Luis Guimaraes (Bra) Ice Racing Team 3 1:16:50 4 Peter Paelinck (Bel) & Steven Pauwels (Bel) www.REEVAX.be 1:15:59 5 John Bullens (Ned) & Erno van dongen (Ned) Van Otten Marathon 1:36:03 6 Claudio Dutra da Mata (Bra) & Eduardo Marquez Braz (Bra) Green Max Oce Treine 1:58:27 7 Alexandre Albuquerque (Bra) & Adriano Jose da Silva (Bra) Injesola 1:39:40 8 Wallace Brito (Bra) & Vanderlei Calisto de Melo (Bra) DEVASSA 1:52:03 9 Joao Urbano Dias (Bra) & Marcelo Urbano Dias (Bra) Urban Brother 2:01:12 10 William Max Muller (Bra) & Denilson de Paula (Bra) Spindola.com.br 1:53:45 11 Alessandro David (Bra) & Marcelo Albuquerque (Bra) BARUI 2:24:30 12 Jose Wilson Araujo (Bra) & Marcello Rezende (Bra) Leao da Serra, D¥BIKE 2:07:15 13 Rinaldo Neto (Bra) & Nilo Maia (Bra) Ceara Brasil Ride 2:19:09 14 Antonio Carlos Rodrigues (Bra) & Claudio Marinho (Bra) Teiu 1 2:09:20 15 Carlos Gomes (Bra) & Joao Marcio Gama Filho (Bra) Capivara 2:33:55 16 Fernando Junior (Bra) & Rubem Barreto (Bra) Aguiar Transportes 1:55:50 17 Luiz Alvarenga (Bra) & Carlos Otavio Oliveira (Bra) Tavinho Bike Team 2:20:41 18 Emerson Furlanetto (Bra) & Luis Motta (Bra) Competition aroeira 2:44:32 19 Alberto Jara (Bra) & Antonio Cerqueira (Bra) ICE RACING CYCLING TEAM 1 3:30:58 20 Robert Bauer Mendes Ribeiro (Bra) & Edson Araujo Santos (Bra) Coroas do Gorutuba 3:45:23 21 Richard Aarts (Ned) & Rob Bakker (Ned) Siba MTB team 3:03:44 22 Alexandre Palmeira (Bra) & Adriano Barbosa (Bra) Proorto 4:15:39

Grand masters stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heleno Cetano Borges (Bra) & Dorivaldo Correia de Abreu (Bra) Ice Racing Team 2 - Aguiar Tranportes 5:51:53 2 Eduardo Soares (Bra) & Pedro Ricciardi Neto (Bra) Epic Pedal Power 0:35:21 3 Jose Filho (Bra) & Sergio Eduardo Albernaz (Bra) Cerrado Brasil 0:38:25 4 Hans Post (Ned) & Sjaak van Etten (Ned) Galinhas Holanda 1 0:57:15 5 Fabricio Bezerra (Bra) & Orivaldo Moreira Coutinho (Bra) Sem Juizo 0:27:11 6 Willians Sada (Bra) & Joao Pedro de Jesus Carvalho (Por) Sada Parts / Charlotte p„es 0:49:01 7 Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) & Jose Lito Soares (Bra) Savana Brasil Cear· Team 1:23:28 8 Hein Lansbergen (Ned) & Rene de Visser (Ned) Galinhas Holanda 2 1:20:25 9 Harry Beute (Ned) & Gerson Luiz Doll (Bra) TEAM A.HAK 1:18:15

Elite men general classfication after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henrique Avancini (Bra) & Sherman Trezza de Paiva (Bra) Caloi Elite Team 17:57:44 2 Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Ramon Sagues (Spa) ESMTB.com 0:04:32 3 Hugo Prado Neto (Bra) & Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) FOCUS OCE RACING TEAM 0:12:10 4 Roel Paulissen (Bel) & Johann Pallhuber (Ita) RH-RACING.it 0:17:55 5 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing - song.info 0:29:05 6 Krenn Wolfgang (Aut) & Oriol Colome (Spa) Bike Esteve 2 0:48:35 7 Martin Horak (Cze) & Michal Kanera (Cze) GHOST-Rubena racing 1:35:35 8 Silvio Amorim Silvinho (Bra) & Junio Alves Vieira (Bra) CEMIL 1:36:54 9 Alexandre Arthur Sousa (Bra) & Sharlys Silva (Bra) Chapada Diamantina 2:05:40 10 Edicarlos Oliveira Silva (Bra) & Rodrigo Ribeiro Nunes (Bra) JC BIKES / TRIPP AVENTURA 2:49:15 11 Christopher Maletz (Ger) & Kreuchler Christian (Ger) FujiBikes - Texpa Simplon 2:49:31 12 Joao Paulo Firmino Pereira (Bra) & Reginaldo Mariano (Bra) SCOTT/ PEDAL PR”/ COFRANA FIAT/ OFICINA BRASIL 3:19:41 13 Cid Barbosa (Bra) & Josias Emiliano da Silva (Bra) Karranka Ecocil Team 3:46:27 14 Rich Weis (USA) & Robert Wardell Wardell (GBr) TREK FACTORY RACING 4:08:59 15 Bob Nogueira (Bra) & Douglas Moi (Bra) Against Cycling Team 4:34:30 16 Tiago Zamuner Vecchini (Bra) & Lucas Rizzi Pinto (Bra) Avulso 5:37:28 17 Rodrigo Rodrigues dos Santos (Bra) & Leonardo Fernandes Aguiar (Bra) Renegados Djow Bike Team 5:59:08 18 Steffen Thum (Ger) & Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) ULTRA SPORTS ROSE RACINGTEAM 6:06:48 19 Daniel Diniz (Bra) & Cirineu Borges (Bra) CD 6:13:34 20 Gustavo Astolphi (Bra) & Marcelo Sampaio (Bra) Pedal Urbano 6:26:53 21 Christian Fittipaldi (Bra) & Odair Pereira (Bra) Scott Fittipaldi 6:36:15 22 Alexandre Garibaldi (Bra) & Antonio Gomes (Bra) Virtal Aventura 6:55:41 23 Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) & Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) OCE - TREINE.NET / IBH NEGOCIOS IMOBILIARIOS 7:08:19 24 Luan Pavan (Bra) & Denisval Alves de Souza (Bra) Giro s Bike Team 7:15:31 25 Lucas Soares (Bra) & Alan Pedreira (Bra) Niner Gantu· 7:16:11 26 Luiz Fabiano Bonifacio (Bra) & Davis Lazari de Souza (Bra) PENKS 7:19:25 27 Diego Nau Marques (Bra) & Normando Pereira (Bra) Bikenamidia.com/Ciclovil 7:28:47 28 Felipe Tambasco (Bra) & Adnilson Lima Santos (Bra) Gremio Recreativo Barueri / Khelf. 7:51:35 29 Giulliano Mendes (Bra) & Marcelo Peixoto (Bra) REGFUL Team - ATIVAS / CEMIGTelecom / Symantec 7:51:57 30 Luiz Eduardo Vilela (Bra) & Christiano Grechi (Bra) Race Team 8:00:28 31 Mateus Merlo Zandon (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 8:03:38 32 Marcio Pinheiro Fidelix (Bra) & FabricioColombo (Bra) Zumbi / Sllalom 8:26:02 33 Andre Garcia (Bra) & Willian Costa Caetano (Bra) Leao da Serra Open 8:28:44 34 Ricardo Pupo (Bra) & Fabiano Pinoti Nunes (Bra) ACL Limeira 8:30:33 35 Daniel Capoletto (Bra) & Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) Orphans Africa MTB Team 8:33:33 36 Getulio Filho (Bra) & Magnus Viana Dias (Bra) Arborizar - Diniz Pneus 9:01:58 37 Gleydson Costa (Bra) & Felipe Mateus Barbosa (Bra) Endurance - HOCO 9:04:12 38 Daniel Figueiredo Vilela (Bra) & Junio Santos (Bra) MTB BH Racing Team 9:09:34 39 Fabricio Tourinho (Bra) & Divonei (Bra) AgroErnesto II 9:11:45 40 Daniel Kaufmann (Swi) & Oliver Schar (Swi) Swiss Riders 9:25:52 41 Luiz Dutra (Bra) & Juarez Batista (Bra) Imagem Optica / Personal Life 9:33:17 42 Fabio Garcia Lima (Bra) & Rodrigo Trevisan Sbeghen (Bra) BENVENUTTI BIKES 9:41:46 43 Helder Costa Fernandes (Bra) & Adilson Vasconcelos (Bra) ICE Racing Team 4 9:42:19 44 Marcelo Pires (Bra) & Rogerio Pires (Bra) Joselitos 9:50:41 45 Lucio Alves da Silva (Bra) & Giordanni Everton Carlin (Bra) Amizade Solid·ria Racing Team 10:19:02 46 Denio Roberto Franco (Bra) & Leonardo Siqueira (Bra) Rumo Certo 10:29:26 47 David Holz (Bra) & Emerson Fuga (Bra) Tche Bikers / Luis Fuga / Gerber 11:12:47 48 Eduardo Campos (Bra) & Arthur Rosenthal (Bra) No hay! 11:30:43 49 Odilon de Castro Maia (Bra) & Ricardo Penido de Azeredo (Bra) Uai SÙ 12:09:26 50 Emmanuel Mansur Stroessner (Par) & Marcelo Mandetta (Bra) Os Protegidos 12:25:10 51 Gabriel Augusto do Nascimento (Bra) & Thiago Donzelli da Silva (Bra) Tunico e Tinoco 12:30:35 52 Mario Lazzuri (Bra) & Sanner Ramos (Bra) Psicobikers 12:51:00 53 Alberto Peixeiro (Bra) & Henrique Andrade (Bra) FunZ5 13:06:09 54 Reginaldo Lonardi (Bra) & Marcelo Cardoso de As (Bra) Light Toys 13:33:58 55 Ricardo de Freitas Pereira (Bra) & Vinicius Martins (Bra) Orphans Africa MTB Team 13:40:10 56 Joao Paulo Marcelino (Bra) & Pedro Gonsalves Pinheiro (Bra) Floripa 13:41:48 57 Renato Vasconcelos Magalhaes (Bra) & Mario Barros de Carvalho (Bra) Savana/Endurance/Ecossistema 13:43:52 58 Bruno Oliveira (Bra) & F·bio Yukio Hossaki (Bra) Sushi e P„o de Queijo 13:51:31 59 Bruno Bernardes (Bra) & Fernando Macedo (Bra) Ex-Konsk / Ice Team 14:02:57 60 Gian Daniel Tavares (Bra) & Tiago Birschner (Bra) Rebolo 14:06:04 61 Diego Macena (Bra) & GeraldoSeveri Jr (Bra) CIS Racing Team 14:33:33 62 Faustulo Machado (Bra) & Jose Eduardo Ibrahim (Bra) Roda Presa 14:38:02 63 Everton Siqueira (Bra) & Paulo Cesar M Jeveaux (Bra) Caveira Bike Team 14:49:42 64 Geraldo Piquet (Bra) & Henrique Andrade (Bra) Piquet Sports 14:58:51 65 Joao Freitas (Bra) & Nelson Olmedo Junior (Bra) JF 15:03:10 66 Janio Alysson de Oliveira (Bra) & Francisco Atanazio Alves (Bra) Endurance 15:20:34 67 Jose Luis Andrade (Bra) & Gabriel Rodrigues (Bra) Teiu 2 15:35:03 68 Robson Tavares Souza (Bra) & Josias Jose (Bra) Caruaru MTB 15:49:48 69 Jose Tadeu Tramontini (Bra) & Jose Nascimento (Bra) Equipe Vilas 16:24:38 70 Gabriel Jarotkzky (Bra) & Jorge Stelzer (Bra) TchÍbikers / Carburgo / Pet Store 16:24:44 71 Henrique Amaral (Bra) & Alexandre Andrade Leitao (Bra) Hellcife 16:48:20 72 Carlos Alberto Fuzza (Bra) & Ventura Alonso Pires (Bra) Liberty Bikes 17:02:14 73 Eduardo Lopes Silva (Bra) & Leonardo Pontes de Lima (Bra) Cia. da Aventura 17:24:34 74 Lucas Savioli de Camargo (Bra) & Leonard Moreira (Bra) Liberty Bikes / chat?es 18:08:06 75 Adauto Belli (Bra) & Leandro Macedo (Bra) DFT - RC Bikes 19:23:38 76 Alexandre Lourenco (Bra) & Thiago Gomes Araruna (Bra) Bicipecas Cycle Team 19:32:08

Elite women general classfication after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch (USA) & Selene Yeager (USA) Specialized / Team CF 23:16:20 2 Daniela Genovesi (Bra) & Sabrina Gobbo (Bra) RC Bikes / Brasil Ride 2:55:32 3 Andrea Marcellini (Bra) & Melanie Leveau (Fra) Hora do Blush 5:06:42 4 Renata Araujo Goncalves (Bra) & Amanda Christina Lopes (Bra) Renata e Amanda 7:01:16 5 Joana Nobrega (Bra) & Thamia Callou (Bra) ENDURANCE/HOCO 8:05:50 6 Gabriela Morelli (Bra) & Carla Marzullo Plens (Bra) Super Poderosas 8:57:00 7 Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & Alexa Claudia Diekhaus (Bra) Tripp Aventura 10:59:03 8 Patrice Vercammen (Ned) & Annemieke Stas (Ned) stas marathonteam 11:02:40

Mixed general classfication after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annabella Stropparo (Ita) & Piero Pellegrini (Ita) Team Hersh Amici di Annabella 22:00:25 2 Mateus Ferraz (Bra) & Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Verificar nome 3 0:07:55 3 Weimar Pettengill (Bra) & Julyana Rodrigues (Bra) CBN Desbrava.com 5:54:58 4 Sergio Thiofilo (Bra) & Sonia Lopes (Por) Gorgeous Producoes e Eventos 6:23:54 5 Paulo Freitas Ribeiro (Bra) & Carla Lavigne (Bra) Carioca 7:33:13 6 Fabiana Gumprich (Bra) & Huberlandy Jose Lopes (Bra) Equipe Kchaca MTB 8:20:28 7 Ligia Sombini (Bra) & Daniel Fernando Sola (Bra) Avulso 1 8:32:47 8 Marcus Troglio Cabral (Bra) & Sara Moyzes Manieso (Bra) Equipe Cabral Bike Shop 8:50:30 9 Juliana Fernandes (Bra) & Juliano Taveira (Bra) SONIC/ ANDR… VILLARINHO 9:11:09 10 Roberto Liber (Bra) & JanildesSilva (Bra) Kailash Team MTB Brasil 10:05:56 11 Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Tai) Methusalem117 12:00:05 12 Graziela Takay (Bra) & Arthur Junqueira (Bra) RIDE 4 2 TEAM 12:53:29 13 Pedro Oliveira (Por) & Vanessa Bento Cabral (Bra) 88rbikes / Ravelli Anamitr· 13:41:14

Masters general classfication after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 19:29:18 2 Marcio Ravelli (Bra) & Marcio May (Bra) Caloi 90s 3:40:58 3 Juliano Montandon (Bra) & Andre Luis Guimaraes (Bra) Ice Racing Team 3 4:46:15 4 Peter Paelinck (Bel) & Steven Pauwels (Bel) www.REEVAX.be 6:03:56 5 John Bullens (Ned) & Erno van dongen (Ned) Van Otten Marathon 6:12:05 6 Claudio Dutra da Mata (Bra) & Eduardo Marquez Braz (Bra) Green Max Oce Treine 7:18:33 7 Alexandre Albuquerque (Bra) & Adriano Jose da Silva (Bra) Injesola 7:24:42 8 Wallace Brito (Bra) & Vanderlei Calisto de Melo (Bra) DEVASSA 7:45:52 9 Joao Urbano Dias (Bra) & Marcelo Urbano Dias (Bra) Urban Brother 8:36:24 10 William Max Muller (Bra) & Denilson de Paula (Bra) Spindola.com.br 8:46:58 11 Alessandro David (Bra) & Marcelo Albuquerque (Bra) BARUI 9:26:34 12 Jose Wilson Araujo (Bra) & Marcello Rezende (Bra) Leao da Serra, D¥BIKE 9:55:30 13 Rinaldo Neto (Bra) & Nilo Maia (Bra) Ceara Brasil Ride 9:57:12 14 Antonio Carlos Rodrigues (Bra) & Claudio Marinho (Bra) Teiu 1 9:58:26 15 Carlos Gomes (Bra) & Joao Marcio Gama Filho (Bra) Capivara 11:16:02 16 Fernando Junior (Bra) & Rubem Barreto (Bra) Aguiar Transportes 11:56:20 17 Luiz Alvarenga (Bra) & Carlos Otavio Oliveira (Bra) Tavinho Bike Team 12:28:02 18 Emerson Furlanetto (Bra) & Luis Motta (Bra) Competition aroeira 12:40:45 19 Alberto Jara (Bra) & Antonio Cerqueira (Bra) ICE RACING CYCLING TEAM 1 13:13:09 20 Robert Bauer Mendes Ribeiro (Bra) & Edson Araujo Santos (Bra) Coroas do Gorutuba 13:31:17 21 Richard Aarts (Ned) & Rob Bakker (Ned) Siba MTB team 13:56:53 22 Alexandre Palmeira (Bra) & Adriano Barbosa (Bra) Proorto 17:15:44