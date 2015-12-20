Trending

Hermans takes the top spot in Antwerp

Hoeyberghs second, Van Tichelt third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinten Hermans (Bel)0:49:14
2Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)0:00:43
3Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)0:01:38
4Jelle Schuermans (Bel)0:01:47
5Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)0:01:55
6Adam Toupalik (Cze)0:02:07
7Thijs Aerts (Bel)0:02:41
8Stijn Caluwe (Bel)0:02:49
9Braam Merlier (Bel)0:02:55
10Arne Tureluren (Bel)0:03:12
11Felipe Orts (Spa)0:03:21
12Jonas Degroote (Bel)0:03:46
13Thomas Joseph (Bel)0:04:07
14Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:04:18
15Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)0:04:27
16Dario Kloeck (Bel)0:04:33
17Koen Van Dijke (Ned)0:04:44
18Onno Verheyen (Bel)0:04:52
19Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)0:04:53
20Gert Smets (Bel)0:05:07
21Yelle Learts (Bel)0:05:21
22Sébastien Havot (Fra)0:05:26
23Dylan Bouwmans (Ned)0:05:35
24Milan Vader (Ned)0:05:46
25Briek Hermans (Bel)0:05:57
26Adrian García (Spa)0:06:06
27Ward Van Laer (Bel)0:06:10
28Dario Tielen (Bel)
29Erik Boer (Ned)
30Wesley Floren (Ned)
31Han Devos (Bel)
32Glenn Verbeeck (Bel)
33Liam Helsocht (Bel)
34Julien Kaise (Bel)
35Dorian De Maeght (Bel)
36Renaud Philipp (Fra)
37Mario Junquera (Spa)
38Ola Jorde (Nor)
39Jon Munitxa (Spa)
40Alex Lobera (Fra)
41Vincent Oger (Bel)
42Lucas Vaz (Fra)
43Wouter Nuyes (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews