Hermans takes the top spot in Antwerp
Hoeyberghs second, Van Tichelt third
U23 Men: Antwerp -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:49:14
|2
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)
|0:00:43
|3
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)
|0:01:38
|4
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel)
|0:01:47
|5
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)
|0:01:55
|6
|Adam Toupalik (Cze)
|0:02:07
|7
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|0:02:41
|8
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel)
|0:02:49
|9
|Braam Merlier (Bel)
|0:02:55
|10
|Arne Tureluren (Bel)
|0:03:12
|11
|Felipe Orts (Spa)
|0:03:21
|12
|Jonas Degroote (Bel)
|0:03:46
|13
|Thomas Joseph (Bel)
|0:04:07
|14
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:04:18
|15
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|0:04:27
|16
|Dario Kloeck (Bel)
|0:04:33
|17
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
|0:04:44
|18
|Onno Verheyen (Bel)
|0:04:52
|19
|Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)
|0:04:53
|20
|Gert Smets (Bel)
|0:05:07
|21
|Yelle Learts (Bel)
|0:05:21
|22
|Sébastien Havot (Fra)
|0:05:26
|23
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned)
|0:05:35
|24
|Milan Vader (Ned)
|0:05:46
|25
|Briek Hermans (Bel)
|0:05:57
|26
|Adrian García (Spa)
|0:06:06
|27
|Ward Van Laer (Bel)
|0:06:10
|28
|Dario Tielen (Bel)
|29
|Erik Boer (Ned)
|30
|Wesley Floren (Ned)
|31
|Han Devos (Bel)
|32
|Glenn Verbeeck (Bel)
|33
|Liam Helsocht (Bel)
|34
|Julien Kaise (Bel)
|35
|Dorian De Maeght (Bel)
|36
|Renaud Philipp (Fra)
|37
|Mario Junquera (Spa)
|38
|Ola Jorde (Nor)
|39
|Jon Munitxa (Spa)
|40
|Alex Lobera (Fra)
|41
|Vincent Oger (Bel)
|42
|Lucas Vaz (Fra)
|43
|Wouter Nuyes (Bel)
