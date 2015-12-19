Trending

Sand crusader Cant moves into BPost lead with Scheldecross win

Belgian beats Helen Wyman on final lap

Sanne Cant wins the Koksijde World Cup

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) won the fifth round of the BPost Bank Ladies Trophy, the Soudal Scheldecross in Antwerp, Belgium, on Saturday afternoon. On the sand course next to the Scheldt river, Cant gapped British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) during the final lap. Sophie de Boer (Kalas-NNOF) captured her first podium spot of the season at short distance behind.

Cant becomes the new series leader in the time-based Ladies Trophy classification as previous leader Jolien Verschueren (Young Telenet-Fidea) only managed a seventh place at 1:17 from the winner.

“It was good fun but super hard. I clearly felt that I lacked race rhythm. Of course it was fun to win anyway,” Cant told Sporza. The Belgian and European champion skipped racing last weekend due to a rib injury. “I felt it more than I hoped for, having pangs of pain at my side. Hopefully it’ll be better tomorrow.”

During the opening lap, Pavla Havlikova (MRM-Avalon) lead-out the field of 54 women from 10 countries. The Czech rider quickly opened up a gap on the Young Telenet-Fidea duo of Nikki Harris and Ellen Van Loy. Wyman and Cant were a little further back. In the same order the women passed the intermediate sprint, with respectively 15, 10 and 5 bonus seconds on offer. Overnight Ladies Trophy leader Verschueren had her usual bad start and was stuck in traffic outside the top 10.

Halfway through the second of eight laps the lead group consisted of six riders, including Havlikova, Harris, Van Loy, Cant, Wyman and De Boer. Maud Kaptheijns (AA Drink) was the sole chaser at a long distance. During the next laps, Van Loy, Harris and Havlikova discovered that the sand sections were too hard for them. De Boer emerged as the best of the rest with great running skills in the first twisting sand section. Halfway through the race Cant and Wyman had a bonus of nine seconds over De Boer. Harris, Van Loy and a strong Kaptheijns were 15 seconds down on the two leaders.

Cant powered away during the fifth lap as Wyman came to a standstill in one of the 180 degrees corners in the first of two long sand sections. Wyman was caught back by De Boer and the duo trailed Cant by seven seconds with two laps to go. Wyman managed to keep the pressure on Cant in the sand sections during the penultimate lap. Cant figured it was too early to go the distance and she awaited the British champion. “The latter kept the speed high in front, which made it hard for De Boer to close the final metres on the two leaders. Harris and Kaptheijns were the first chasers at nearly half a minute from the three protagonists.

In the final lap, De Boer quickly got dropped in the first sand section with Cant riding flawlessly through the sand, which put Wyman at a handful of seconds. This time Cant didn’t fade and she collected a deserving victory. Wyman was satisfied with second place, rolling in at eight seconds. De Boer captured the final podium spot at 20 seconds.

Kaptheijns won the duel from Harris for fourth place at 31 seconds behind Cant. Van Loy was sixth at 50 seconds. Throughout the race Verschueren gave what she had but on these courses she’s no match against Cant. She trailed the winner by 1:16 and drops to second in the Ladies Trophy classification. Havlikova and Loes Sels (Young Telenet-Fidea) finished at 1:40 and 1:43. The gap with the rest of the field was massive, with Karen Verhestraeten (Kleuren Op Maat) closing the top 10 at 3:13.

The next round of the BPost Bank Trophy is December 29 in Loenhout, Belgium.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:45:25
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:00:08
3Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:00:20
4Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)0:00:31
5Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:35
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:50
7Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:16
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:40
9Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:43
10Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:03:13
11Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:03:36
12Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:03:44
13Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team0:04:02
14Lucinda Brand (Ned)0:05:22
15Fleur Nagengast (Ned)0:05:28
16Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)0:05:50
17Julia Boschker (Ned)0:06:36
18Floor Weerink (Ned)-1
19Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
20Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
21Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
22Veerle Goossens (Bel)
23Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam-2
24Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
25Joyce Heyns (Ned)
26Beth Ann Orton (USA)
27Mascha Mulder (Ned)
28Jinse Peeters (Bel)
29Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
30Jara Noël (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team
31Marthe Truyen (Bel)-3
32Eva Maria Palm (Bel)
33Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
34Anja Geldhof (Bel)
35Hole Tiril Mohr (USA)
36Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS-4
37Birgit Massage (Bel)
38Kortazar Eider Merino (Spa)
39Sabine Heylen (Bel)
40Elena Valentini (Ita)
41Rachel Rubino (USA)
42Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
43Yenthe Boons (Bel)
44Nathalie Redmond (USA)
45Madeleine Gammons (GBr) Sherwood
46Nele Van Maldeghem (Bel) FUJI Medista MTB Team - Neeroeteren
47Kelly Greefs (Bel)
48Jo Blanchaert (Bel) K.V.C. Deinze Vzw
49Lara Van Wunsel (Bel)-5
50Anke Van Rompay (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
51Cindy Diericx (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
52Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Cyclo Bike LimburgDNF
53Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)DNF

