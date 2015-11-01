Trending

Rombouts wins junior race in Oudenaarde

Wolsink second, Levallois third

Crowds lined the twisting Koppenbergcross circuit.

Crowds lined the twisting Koppenbergcross circuit.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team0:42:41
2Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:00:25
3Clément Levallois (Fra)0:00:32
4Mitch Groot (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:00:45
5Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:07
6Thymen Arensman (Ned) JVR De Batauwers0:01:10
7Andreas Goeman (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:01:22
8Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:31
9Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:01:44
10Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:01:55
11Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:02:10
12Reno Bauters (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes0:02:11
13Timo Kielich (Bel) Trek-KMC Mountainbiketeam VZW0:02:23
14Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:02:26
15Ben Turner (Sui)0:02:28
16Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) KVC de Zeemeeuw Oostende0:02:40
17Arne Vrachten (Bel)Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:02:47
18Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Patrick Development Team0:02:49
19Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:02:54
20Maxim Van Gils (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:02:59
21Jelle Camps (Bel)0:04:07
22Yannick Vrielink (Ned)0:04:10
23Finlay Robertson (Sui)0:04:11
24Mario Poldervaart (Ned)0:04:18
25Jarne De Meyer (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:04:22
26Lander Tibackx (Bel) Cycling Team Vive Le Vélo VZW Diegem0:04:27
27Félix Schreiber (Lux)0:04:31
28Luca Vreeswijk (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:05:02
29Harry Yates (Sui)0:05:04
30Jérémie Potin (Fra)0:05:08
31Wannes Defour (Bel) Cycling Team Luc Wallays - Jonge Renners Roeselare0:05:15
32Julien Jamot (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews