Rombouts wins junior race in Oudenaarde
Wolsink second, Levallois third
Junior Men: Oudenaarde - Oudenaarde
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
|0:42:41
|2
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Clément Levallois (Fra)
|0:00:32
|4
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|5
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|6
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) JVR De Batauwers
|0:01:10
|7
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|8
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|9
|Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|10
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:55
|11
|Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|12
|Reno Bauters (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
|0:02:11
|13
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Trek-KMC Mountainbiketeam VZW
|0:02:23
|14
|Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:02:26
|15
|Ben Turner (Sui)
|0:02:28
|16
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) KVC de Zeemeeuw Oostende
|0:02:40
|17
|Arne Vrachten (Bel)Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:02:47
|18
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Patrick Development Team
|0:02:49
|19
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|20
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:02:59
|21
|Jelle Camps (Bel)
|0:04:07
|22
|Yannick Vrielink (Ned)
|0:04:10
|23
|Finlay Robertson (Sui)
|0:04:11
|24
|Mario Poldervaart (Ned)
|0:04:18
|25
|Jarne De Meyer (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:04:22
|26
|Lander Tibackx (Bel) Cycling Team Vive Le Vélo VZW Diegem
|0:04:27
|27
|Félix Schreiber (Lux)
|0:04:31
|28
|Luca Vreeswijk (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:05:02
|29
|Harry Yates (Sui)
|0:05:04
|30
|Jérémie Potin (Fra)
|0:05:08
|31
|Wannes Defour (Bel) Cycling Team Luc Wallays - Jonge Renners Roeselare
|0:05:15
|32
|Julien Jamot (Fra)
