Verschueren wins Koppenbergcross in Oudenaarde
Belgian rider beats van den Driessche and Harris
Elite Women: Oudenaarde - Oudenaarde
Jolien Verschueren (Young Telenet-Fidea) captured the biggest win of her career on Sunday afternoon when she dominated the Koppenbergcross, second round of the Bpost bank Trophy cyclo-cross series. The 25-year-old preschool sports teacher is the first Belgian winner of the Twenty20 Koppenbergcross, one of the few European races with equal prize money for elite men and momen.
Verschueren also becomes the new leader in the Bpo-trophy with a lead of 1:57 over Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea), partly due to the absence of former leader Pavla Havlikova.
“I’m really pleased with this victory. Many people said this was a race for me. Last year I was runner-up and this year I hoped to win. It worked out well. I’m really excited. This is still a hobby. I’m still a nearly fulltime sports teacher for preschoolers,” Verschueren said.
Last year’s runner-up Verschueren rode away from her rivals during the second ascent of the Koppenberg, picking up 15 bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint. During the three remaining laps she kept increasing her lead and became a well-deserved winner.
Apart from Verschueren her first big win there was also Femke Van den Driessche (Kleur Op Maat – Nodrugs Cycling Team) who was possibly an even bigger surprise on Sunday. The 21 year-old Belgian rider impressed uphill and fought out a great duel for second place with 28-year-old Nikki Harris. Van den Driessche rode away from Harris on the uphill, but coming back down the Koppenberg towards the finish the British rider was much faster. During the penultimate lap Van den Driessche managed to distance Harris for good, capturing second place.
At the intermediate sprint during the second lap Verschueren picked up 15 bonus seconds. At that point Harris was still riding in second place, taking 10 seconds. Fast starter Wyman took the remaining 5 seconds. After two laps of racing there were still four riders in contention for the victory with Verschueren, Van den Driessche, Harris and Wyman. Belgian champion Cant was struggling on the long climbs in fifth place, just ahead of Talitha de Jong (Rabobank Liv).
In the final laps Verschueren extended her lead. Harris and Van den Driessche battled for second place with the latter winning the duel. Cant won the battle for fourth place against Wyman and De Jong. The latter was able to finish just ahead of Wyman to grab fifth place.
There were at least two major absentees at the Koppenbergcross. Last year’s winner Sophie de Boer is still side-lined due to illness. Also Bpo-trophy leader Pavla Havlikova was not present in Melden. Before the race the Czech rider held a three seconds lead over Jolien Verschueren and 49s over Harris. Cant was fourth at 1:42.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:43:45
|2
|Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|0:00:58
|3
|Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:21
|5
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv
|0:01:28
|6
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:01:33
|7
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|8
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|9
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|10
|Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|11
|Hannah Payton (GBr)
|12
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:05:42
|13
|Marlene Petit (Fra)
|0:06:04
|14
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned) TWC de Kempen
|0:07:03
|15
|Linda Ter Beek (Ned) WSV Emmen
|0:07:23
|16
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|0:07:31
|17
|Diane Lee (GBr)
|0:07:48
|18
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:07:52
|19
|Annabel Simpson (GBr)
|0:07:56
|20
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:08:14
|21
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries
|0:08:57
|22
|Amira Mellor (GBr)
|0:09:17
|23
|Aurélie Vermeir(Bel) VC Meetjesland Knesselare
|0:09:39
|24
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team
|0:09:50
|25
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|26
|Gabriela Wojtyla (Pol) Zator
|0:10:03
|27
|Patrycja Lorkowska (Pol)
|0:10:38
|28
|Katrina Jaunslaviete (Lat) CT Pajur
|-2 Laps
|29
|Jinse Peeters (Bel)
|-2 Laps
|30
|Senna Feron (Ned) WV Zwee
|-2 Laps
|31
|Julia Boschker (Ned)
|-2 Laps
|32
|Olga Wasiuk (Pol) Blekitni
|-2 Laps
|33
|Jara Noël (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team
|-3 Laps
|34
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Scott
|-3 Laps
|35
|Madeleine Gammons (GBr) Sherwood
|-3 Laps
|36
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|-3 Laps
|37
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|-3 Laps
|38
|Birgit Massage (Bel)
|-3 Laps
|39
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|-3 Laps
|40
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|-3 Laps
|41
|Sophie Thackray (GBr)
|-3 Laps
|42
|Bo Vandermeulen (Bel)
|-4 Laps
|43
|Tatiana Vanparys (Bel)
|-4 Laps
|44
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
|-4 Laps
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy