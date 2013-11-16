Trending

Nys sprints to victory at GP Hasselt

World champion outkicks Albert, Vantornout

Image 1 of 19

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) wins the GP Hasselt for the fourth time in his illustrious career

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) wins the GP Hasselt for the fourth time in his illustrious career
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 19

Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) en route to his fourth GP Hasselt victory

Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) en route to his fourth GP Hasselt victory
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 19

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) on the attack at GP Hasselt

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) on the attack at GP Hasselt
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 19

Corne Van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea) powers through the sand at the GP Hasselt

Corne Van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea) powers through the sand at the GP Hasselt
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 19

Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) in action at the GP Hasselt

Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) in action at the GP Hasselt
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 19

British champion Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles)

British champion Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 19

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 19

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) leads Klaas Vantornout and Sven Nys through the sand

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) leads Klaas Vantornout and Sven Nys through the sand
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 19

Swiss champion Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

Swiss champion Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 19

Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) would finish in 6th place at the GP Hasselt

Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) would finish in 6th place at the GP Hasselt
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 19

Wietse Bosmans (BKCP-Powerplus) cracked the top-10 at GP Hasselt

Wietse Bosmans (BKCP-Powerplus) cracked the top-10 at GP Hasselt
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 19

Radomir Simunek (Kwadro-Stannah)

Radomir Simunek (Kwadro-Stannah)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 19

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) powers through the sand ahead of Klaas Vantornout and Sven Nys

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) powers through the sand ahead of Klaas Vantornout and Sven Nys
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 19

Spanish champion Aitor Hernandez

Spanish champion Aitor Hernandez
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 19

Bart Aernouts (AA Drink)

Bart Aernouts (AA Drink)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 19

Lubomir Petrus leads his BKCP-Powerplus teammate Dieter Vanthourenhout through the sand at GP Hasselt

Lubomir Petrus leads his BKCP-Powerplus teammate Dieter Vanthourenhout through the sand at GP Hasselt
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 19

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) won the GP Hasselt and remains in the overall lead of the Bpost Bank Trofee series

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) won the GP Hasselt and remains in the overall lead of the Bpost Bank Trofee series
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 19

The thrill of victory for GP Hasselt winner Sven Nys, and the agony of defeat for runner-up Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus)

The thrill of victory for GP Hasselt winner Sven Nys, and the agony of defeat for runner-up Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 19

GP Hasselt elite men's podium (L-R): Niels Albert, Sven Nys and Klaas Vantornout

GP Hasselt elite men's podium (L-R): Niels Albert, Sven Nys and Klaas Vantornout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan KDL) continued to dominate the international cyclo-cross races in Belgium, again using his famous bike handling skills and sprint finish to win the GP Hasselt race that is part of the Bpost Bank Trofee series.

Nys out-sprinted a very disappointed and angry Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and Belgian national champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) after a fast race. Nys strengthens his lead in the Bpost Bank cyclo-cross series by five seconds and now leads by fifty seconds, ahead of Albert.

“It’s my fifth win. I’m happy,” Nys told Sporza.

The 36-year-old world champion needed half a race before he got to the front but once there he kept things under control. Just before the final corner Nys moved up from behind and left Albert and Vantornout no chance in the sprint.

“I didn’t feel like I was on my limit. I’m normally the fastest too,” he said. “The sprint isn’t always about speed but about power. There’s a big difference between riding just over or just under the red zone. I had an acceleration left.”

While Nys was clearly the strongest man in the last metres of the race, he allowed Vantornout and Albert to take the initiative in the hour before the sprint.

Vantornout profited from his usual good start while Albert ended up riding outside the top-20 early on. While Vantornout kept the pace high Albert managed to gain positions while Nys struggled.

“I didn’t have a good start and I kept losing positions. That’s why I switched to Grypho tyres,” Nys said.

By the third of eight laps Albert took over the lead from Vantornout and increased the speed some more. Nys explained that it was a key moment to move up.

“Albert put the hammer down. It was time for me to move up quickly. If you’re caught behind at that moment you’re never coming back. Once there I rode tactically and moved up when I had to,” he said.

Albert tried all he could to get rid of his rivals but he wasn’t successful. When he crossed the finish line he waved his arms in anger towards Nys but a little later he blamed all but himself.

“I think that I can say that I was the best in the race,” Albert said. “After every long section there was a kermesse corner. I couldn’t use my power. That’s where I lost the race. In the sprint Sven benefited as he could come out of the wind to the front.”

Meeusen's late charge

Before the sprint the three protagonists noticed that Telenet-Fidea riders Corné van Kessel and Tom Meeusen had managed to close the gap on them late in the race. Nevertheless Vantornout was confident they weren’t a threat for the victory.

“When it went really hard there was only the three of us. In the last lap Van Kessel forced himself in between us, which was his right of course. My plan was to moved ahead of him just before the sand section with barriers but Albert stormed forward there,” Vantornout said.

Van Kessel faded after also taking a dive in the mud earlier in the race, while Meeusen got stuck in a late 180 degrees corner and lost Nys’ wheel.

“I had a lot of problems with my ankle which was firmly taped up and okay when running. But it wasn’t to be. Just before that mistake I was perfectly positioned in the wheels of Nys,” Meeusen admitted.

On Sunday the riders head to Asper-Gavere for the prestigious Superprestige race. 

Full Results
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:59:53
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
4Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:11
5Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:21
6Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:00:25
7Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:29
8Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:00:31
9Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
10Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:43
11Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
12Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:00:48
13Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:58
14Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:05
15Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:01:22
16Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:01:29
17Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:01:32
18Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)0:01:50
19Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:01:53
20Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company0:02:04
21Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
22Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:18
23Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
24Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:26
25Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex0:02:42
26Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:02:48
27Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:02:49
28Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:52
29Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:03:06
30Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk0:03:28
31Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam0:03:37
32Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:03:41
33Jordy Luisman (Ned) Team Lemelerveld0:04:35
34Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:04:42
35Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist0:04:48
36Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:05:02
37Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team0:05:04
38Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch0:06:00
39Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut0:06:02
40James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont Bicycles by BMC Group-1lap
41Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team
42Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)-3laps
43Ivan Jovanovic (Srb) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team

Intermediate sprint
1Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team15pts
2Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus10
3Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team5

Fastest lap
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:07:10
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:00:02
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:03

Elite men classification after 3 rounds
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team2:55:45
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:00:50
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:08
4Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:31
5Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:02:34
6Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:53
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:04:01
8Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:45
9Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:58
10Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:05:48
11Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
12Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:05:51
13Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:06:00
14Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:06:56
15Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:07:53
16Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:07:55
17Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:08:12
18Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:08:42
19Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:09:01
20Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:09:13
21Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:09:26
22Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:09:50
23Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company0:10:02
24Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:10:45
25Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:10:49
26Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:11:35
27Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)0:12:10
28Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea0:12:38
29Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:12:57
30Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex0:13:02
31Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:13:08
32Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam0:13:10
33Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:13:12
34Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team0:13:19
35Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:13:26
36Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk0:13:28
37Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:14:01
38Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist0:14:07
39Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team0:14:38
40Jordy Luisman (Ned) Team Lemelerveld0:14:55
41Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:15:02
42Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:15:03
43Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba-Superano Ham0:15:13
44Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
45Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch
46Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut
47James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont Bicycles by BMC Group
48Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team
49Ivan Jovanovic (Srb) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
50Michel Vuelta (Spa)
51Stef Boden (Bel)
52Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
53Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles
54Angus Edmond (NZl)
55Dave De Cleyn (Bel)
56Mathieu Willemyns (Bel)

Sprint classification
1Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team3pts
2Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles3
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team3
4Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team3
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team2
6Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus2
7Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team1
8Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1

