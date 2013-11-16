Image 1 of 19 World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) wins the GP Hasselt for the fourth time in his illustrious career (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 19 Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) en route to his fourth GP Hasselt victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 19 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) on the attack at GP Hasselt (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 19 Corne Van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea) powers through the sand at the GP Hasselt (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 19 Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) in action at the GP Hasselt (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 19 British champion Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 19 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 19 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) leads Klaas Vantornout and Sven Nys through the sand (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 19 Swiss champion Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 19 Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) would finish in 6th place at the GP Hasselt (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 19 Wietse Bosmans (BKCP-Powerplus) cracked the top-10 at GP Hasselt (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 19 Radomir Simunek (Kwadro-Stannah) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 19 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) powers through the sand ahead of Klaas Vantornout and Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 19 Spanish champion Aitor Hernandez (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 19 Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 19 Lubomir Petrus leads his BKCP-Powerplus teammate Dieter Vanthourenhout through the sand at GP Hasselt (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 19 World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) won the GP Hasselt and remains in the overall lead of the Bpost Bank Trofee series (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 19 The thrill of victory for GP Hasselt winner Sven Nys, and the agony of defeat for runner-up Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 19 GP Hasselt elite men's podium (L-R): Niels Albert, Sven Nys and Klaas Vantornout (Image credit: Photopress.be)

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan KDL) continued to dominate the international cyclo-cross races in Belgium, again using his famous bike handling skills and sprint finish to win the GP Hasselt race that is part of the Bpost Bank Trofee series.

Nys out-sprinted a very disappointed and angry Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and Belgian national champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) after a fast race. Nys strengthens his lead in the Bpost Bank cyclo-cross series by five seconds and now leads by fifty seconds, ahead of Albert.

“It’s my fifth win. I’m happy,” Nys told Sporza.

The 36-year-old world champion needed half a race before he got to the front but once there he kept things under control. Just before the final corner Nys moved up from behind and left Albert and Vantornout no chance in the sprint.

“I didn’t feel like I was on my limit. I’m normally the fastest too,” he said. “The sprint isn’t always about speed but about power. There’s a big difference between riding just over or just under the red zone. I had an acceleration left.”

While Nys was clearly the strongest man in the last metres of the race, he allowed Vantornout and Albert to take the initiative in the hour before the sprint.

Vantornout profited from his usual good start while Albert ended up riding outside the top-20 early on. While Vantornout kept the pace high Albert managed to gain positions while Nys struggled.

“I didn’t have a good start and I kept losing positions. That’s why I switched to Grypho tyres,” Nys said.

By the third of eight laps Albert took over the lead from Vantornout and increased the speed some more. Nys explained that it was a key moment to move up.

“Albert put the hammer down. It was time for me to move up quickly. If you’re caught behind at that moment you’re never coming back. Once there I rode tactically and moved up when I had to,” he said.

Albert tried all he could to get rid of his rivals but he wasn’t successful. When he crossed the finish line he waved his arms in anger towards Nys but a little later he blamed all but himself.

“I think that I can say that I was the best in the race,” Albert said. “After every long section there was a kermesse corner. I couldn’t use my power. That’s where I lost the race. In the sprint Sven benefited as he could come out of the wind to the front.”

Meeusen's late charge

Before the sprint the three protagonists noticed that Telenet-Fidea riders Corné van Kessel and Tom Meeusen had managed to close the gap on them late in the race. Nevertheless Vantornout was confident they weren’t a threat for the victory.

“When it went really hard there was only the three of us. In the last lap Van Kessel forced himself in between us, which was his right of course. My plan was to moved ahead of him just before the sand section with barriers but Albert stormed forward there,” Vantornout said.

Van Kessel faded after also taking a dive in the mud earlier in the race, while Meeusen got stuck in a late 180 degrees corner and lost Nys’ wheel.

“I had a lot of problems with my ankle which was firmly taped up and okay when running. But it wasn’t to be. Just before that mistake I was perfectly positioned in the wheels of Nys,” Meeusen admitted.

On Sunday the riders head to Asper-Gavere for the prestigious Superprestige race.

Full Results 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:59:53 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 3 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 4 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:11 5 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:21 6 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:00:25 7 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:29 8 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:00:31 9 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 10 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:43 11 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 12 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:00:48 13 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:58 14 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:05 15 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:01:22 16 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:01:29 17 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:01:32 18 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) 0:01:50 19 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:01:53 20 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company 0:02:04 21 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 22 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:18 23 Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea 24 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:26 25 Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex 0:02:42 26 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:02:48 27 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 0:02:49 28 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:52 29 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:03:06 30 Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk 0:03:28 31 Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam 0:03:37 32 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:03:41 33 Jordy Luisman (Ned) Team Lemelerveld 0:04:35 34 Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:04:42 35 Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist 0:04:48 36 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:05:02 37 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team 0:05:04 38 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch 0:06:00 39 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut 0:06:02 40 James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont Bicycles by BMC Group -1lap 41 Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team 42 Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa) -3laps 43 Ivan Jovanovic (Srb) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team

Intermediate sprint 1 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 10 3 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 5

Fastest lap 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:07:10 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:03

Elite men classification after 3 rounds 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 2:55:45 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:00:50 3 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:08 4 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:31 5 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:02:34 6 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:02:53 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:04:01 8 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:04:45 9 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:04:58 10 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:05:48 11 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 12 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:05:51 13 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:06:00 14 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:06:56 15 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:07:53 16 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:07:55 17 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:08:12 18 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:08:42 19 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:09:01 20 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 0:09:13 21 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:09:26 22 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:09:50 23 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company 0:10:02 24 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:10:45 25 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:10:49 26 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:11:35 27 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) 0:12:10 28 Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea 0:12:38 29 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:12:57 30 Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex 0:13:02 31 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:13:08 32 Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam 0:13:10 33 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:13:12 34 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team 0:13:19 35 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:13:26 36 Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk 0:13:28 37 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:14:01 38 Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist 0:14:07 39 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team 0:14:38 40 Jordy Luisman (Ned) Team Lemelerveld 0:14:55 41 Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:15:02 42 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 0:15:03 43 Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba-Superano Ham 0:15:13 44 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 45 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch 46 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut 47 James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont Bicycles by BMC Group 48 Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team 49 Ivan Jovanovic (Srb) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 50 Michel Vuelta (Spa) 51 Stef Boden (Bel) 52 Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW 53 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles 54 Angus Edmond (NZl) 55 Dave De Cleyn (Bel) 56 Mathieu Willemyns (Bel)