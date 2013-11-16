Nys sprints to victory at GP Hasselt
World champion outkicks Albert, Vantornout
Elite Men: -
World champion Sven Nys (Crelan KDL) continued to dominate the international cyclo-cross races in Belgium, again using his famous bike handling skills and sprint finish to win the GP Hasselt race that is part of the Bpost Bank Trofee series.
Nys out-sprinted a very disappointed and angry Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and Belgian national champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) after a fast race. Nys strengthens his lead in the Bpost Bank cyclo-cross series by five seconds and now leads by fifty seconds, ahead of Albert.
“It’s my fifth win. I’m happy,” Nys told Sporza.
The 36-year-old world champion needed half a race before he got to the front but once there he kept things under control. Just before the final corner Nys moved up from behind and left Albert and Vantornout no chance in the sprint.
“I didn’t feel like I was on my limit. I’m normally the fastest too,” he said. “The sprint isn’t always about speed but about power. There’s a big difference between riding just over or just under the red zone. I had an acceleration left.”
While Nys was clearly the strongest man in the last metres of the race, he allowed Vantornout and Albert to take the initiative in the hour before the sprint.
Vantornout profited from his usual good start while Albert ended up riding outside the top-20 early on. While Vantornout kept the pace high Albert managed to gain positions while Nys struggled.
“I didn’t have a good start and I kept losing positions. That’s why I switched to Grypho tyres,” Nys said.
By the third of eight laps Albert took over the lead from Vantornout and increased the speed some more. Nys explained that it was a key moment to move up.
“Albert put the hammer down. It was time for me to move up quickly. If you’re caught behind at that moment you’re never coming back. Once there I rode tactically and moved up when I had to,” he said.
Albert tried all he could to get rid of his rivals but he wasn’t successful. When he crossed the finish line he waved his arms in anger towards Nys but a little later he blamed all but himself.
“I think that I can say that I was the best in the race,” Albert said. “After every long section there was a kermesse corner. I couldn’t use my power. That’s where I lost the race. In the sprint Sven benefited as he could come out of the wind to the front.”
Meeusen's late charge
Before the sprint the three protagonists noticed that Telenet-Fidea riders Corné van Kessel and Tom Meeusen had managed to close the gap on them late in the race. Nevertheless Vantornout was confident they weren’t a threat for the victory.
“When it went really hard there was only the three of us. In the last lap Van Kessel forced himself in between us, which was his right of course. My plan was to moved ahead of him just before the sand section with barriers but Albert stormed forward there,” Vantornout said.
Van Kessel faded after also taking a dive in the mud earlier in the race, while Meeusen got stuck in a late 180 degrees corner and lost Nys’ wheel.
“I had a lot of problems with my ankle which was firmly taped up and okay when running. But it wasn’t to be. Just before that mistake I was perfectly positioned in the wheels of Nys,” Meeusen admitted.
On Sunday the riders head to Asper-Gavere for the prestigious Superprestige race.
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|0:59:53
|2
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|3
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|4
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|7
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|8
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|9
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|10
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|11
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|12
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|13
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:58
|14
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|15
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|16
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|17
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|18
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:01:50
|19
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|20
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company
|0:02:04
|21
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|22
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:02:18
|23
|Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
|24
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|25
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex
|0:02:42
|26
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|27
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:02:49
|28
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|29
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|30
|Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk
|0:03:28
|31
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam
|0:03:37
|32
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|33
|Jordy Luisman (Ned) Team Lemelerveld
|0:04:35
|34
|Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:04:42
|35
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
|0:04:48
|36
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|37
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|38
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:06:00
|39
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut
|0:06:02
|40
|James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont Bicycles by BMC Group
|-1lap
|41
|Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team
|42
|Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)
|-3laps
|43
|Ivan Jovanovic (Srb) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|1
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|10
|3
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|5
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|0:07:10
|2
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|2:55:45
|2
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|3
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|4
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|5
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|6
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:53
|7
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|8
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|9
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|10
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|11
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|12
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|13
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|14
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|15
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|16
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:07:55
|17
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:08:12
|18
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:08:42
|19
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|20
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:09:13
|21
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:09:26
|22
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:09:50
|23
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company
|0:10:02
|24
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|0:10:45
|25
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:10:49
|26
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:11:35
|27
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:12:10
|28
|Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
|0:12:38
|29
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:12:57
|30
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex
|0:13:02
|31
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:13:08
|32
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam
|0:13:10
|33
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:13:12
|34
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
|0:13:19
|35
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|0:13:26
|36
|Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk
|0:13:28
|37
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:14:01
|38
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
|0:14:07
|39
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team
|0:14:38
|40
|Jordy Luisman (Ned) Team Lemelerveld
|0:14:55
|41
|Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:15:02
|42
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|0:15:03
|43
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba-Superano Ham
|0:15:13
|44
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|45
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch
|46
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut
|47
|James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont Bicycles by BMC Group
|48
|Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team
|49
|Ivan Jovanovic (Srb) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|50
|Michel Vuelta (Spa)
|51
|Stef Boden (Bel)
|52
|Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|53
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles
|54
|Angus Edmond (NZl)
|55
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel)
|56
|Mathieu Willemyns (Bel)
|1
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|3
|3
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|2
|7
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1
