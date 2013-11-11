Nys dominates in the mud at Jaarmarktcross Niel
Van Aert impresses to take second
Sven Nys (Crelan KDL) dominated the mud and his rivals to take yet another emphatic at the Jaarmarktcross Niel in Belgium.
The world champion crossed the finish line with his rainbow jersey covered in mud but had shown a clean pair of heels to all his rivals on the waterlogged and muddy course.
Nys started behind his rivals as they battled through the mud but then took off in the second half of the race and was never seen again. He quickly caught talented 19-year-old rider Wout van Aert (Telenet-Fidea), who had been riding alone in the lead, and then Nys used his power to gain time on his rivals, who were forced to dismount and run on sectors where Nys could ride. Van Aert fought on to take a well-deserved and impressive second place.
Once in the lead Nys opened a gap and cruised to victory during the final three laps of the technical course. It was his fifth win in the Jaarmarktcross race after also winning in 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2011.
Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) finished third with Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) down in seventh place after a late tumble.
The race was held on Remembrance Day, a national holiday in Belgium. The next races in the Soudal series are the Scheldecross Antwerpen (7 December), Classic Namur-World Cup (22 December) and Cyclocross Leuven (January 19).
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|1:01:48
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|4
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|5
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|6
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:02
|7
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|8
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|9
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|10
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:02:32
|11
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|12
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|13
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|14
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|15
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|16
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|17
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|18
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|19
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|20
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:05:38
|21
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|22
|Stef Boden (Bel)
|0:06:19
|23
|Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|-1lap
|24
|Ion Intxausti (Spa) Burunda Club Ciclista
|-2laps
|25
|Wouter Goosen (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team
|-4laps
|26
|Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)
|DNF
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|DNF
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
