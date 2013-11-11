Image 1 of 20 German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) finished 6th at Jaarmarktcross Niel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 20 A mud-splattered Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) in action at Jaarmarktcross Niel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 20 Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) rides while others opt to run in a muddy sector (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 20 Massive crowds were on hand at Jaarmarktcross Niel. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 20 Wout Van Aert (Telenet-Fidea) powers through the slop at Jaarmarktcross Niel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 20 For the fifth time in his career, Sven Nys prevailed at Jaarmarktcross Niel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 20 Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus) in action at Jaarmarktcross Niel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 20 Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team), Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink) and Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) would all crack the top-10 at Jaarmarktcross Niel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 20 World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) soloed to victory at Jaarmarktcross Niel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 20 Wout Van Aert (Telenet-Fidea) would finish an impressive second at Jaarmarktcross Niel after spending spending several laps alone in the lead (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 20 On a sloppy, technical course at Jaarmarktcross Niel there were several sectors where shouldering the bike was the best option (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 20 Bart Aernouts (AA Drink) en route to a 4th place result at Jaarmarktcross Niel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 20 Wout Van Aert (Telenet-Fidea) finished second to Sven Nys at Jaarmarktcross Niel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 20 Swiss champion Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) in the mud at Jaarmarktcross Niel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 20 19-year-old Wout Van Aert (Telenet-Fidea) had an impressive race at Jaarmarktcross Niel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 20 World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) wins Jaarmarktcross Niel for the fifth time in his career (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 20 Jaarmarktcross Niel men's podium(L-R): Wout Van Aert, Sven Nys and Rob Peeters (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 20 Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) powers through the mud at Jaarmarktcross Niel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 20 A huge crowd was on hand to watch Sven Nys race to victory at Jaarmarktcross Niel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 20 Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) in action at Jaarmarktcross Niel (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Sven Nys (Crelan KDL) dominated the mud and his rivals to take yet another emphatic at the Jaarmarktcross Niel in Belgium.

The world champion crossed the finish line with his rainbow jersey covered in mud but had shown a clean pair of heels to all his rivals on the waterlogged and muddy course.

Nys started behind his rivals as they battled through the mud but then took off in the second half of the race and was never seen again. He quickly caught talented 19-year-old rider Wout van Aert (Telenet-Fidea), who had been riding alone in the lead, and then Nys used his power to gain time on his rivals, who were forced to dismount and run on sectors where Nys could ride. Van Aert fought on to take a well-deserved and impressive second place.

Once in the lead Nys opened a gap and cruised to victory during the final three laps of the technical course. It was his fifth win in the Jaarmarktcross race after also winning in 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) finished third with Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) down in seventh place after a late tumble.

The race was held on Remembrance Day, a national holiday in Belgium. The next races in the Soudal series are the Scheldecross Antwerpen (7 December), Classic Namur-World Cup (22 December) and Cyclocross Leuven (January 19).