Cant prevails in GP Hasselt
Belgian champion outsprints Wyman
Elite Women: -
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:42:57
|2
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|3
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:52
|4
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|5
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|6
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|7
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:01:34
|8
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|9
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|10
|Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|11
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|0:03:14
|12
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|13
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:04:01
|14
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|15
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned) TWC De Kempen
|0:04:45
|16
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) TWC De Kempen
|0:04:47
|17
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens
|0:05:17
|18
|Femke van den Driessche (Bel) DJ Matic
|0:05:40
|19
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force
|0:05:46
|20
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|21
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer
|0:06:24
|22
|Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel) Trust MTB Team VZW
|0:06:30
|23
|Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team
|0:06:39
|24
|Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant
|0:07:04
|25
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Rijschool AH -Gentse VS
|0:08:43
|26
|Caren Commissaris (Bel) UP Cyclingteam
|-1lap
|27
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
|-2laps
|28
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|29
|Brenda Kazmarczyk (Bel)
|30
|Nathalie Nijns (Bel)
|31
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|1:55:12
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:00:32
|3
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|4
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|5
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:05:50
|6
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:07:14
|7
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:07:57
|8
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:08:08
|9
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:08:48
|10
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|11
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:12:03
|12
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota
|0:12:22
|13
|Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:12:38
|14
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube
|0:13:15
|15
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|0:13:32
|16
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:14:07
|17
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:14:19
|18
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force
|0:14:39
|19
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom
|0:14:40
|20
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer
|0:14:44
