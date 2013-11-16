Trending

Cant prevails in GP Hasselt

Belgian champion outsprints Wyman

Image 1 of 3

GP Hasselt women's podium (L-R): Helen Wyman (Kona), 2nd; Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP), 1st; Gabby Durrin (Rapha-Focus), 3rd

GP Hasselt women's podium (L-R): Helen Wyman (Kona), 2nd; Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP), 1st; Gabby Durrin (Rapha-Focus), 3rd
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 3

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) outsprinted Helen Wyman (Kona) to win the GP Hasselt

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) outsprinted Helen Wyman (Kona) to win the GP Hasselt
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 3

Belgian champion Sanne Cant won the GP Hasselt ahead of European champion Helen Wyman

Belgian champion Sanne Cant won the GP Hasselt ahead of European champion Helen Wyman
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:42:57
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
3Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:00:52
4Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:04
6Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:26
7Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team0:01:34
8Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
9Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:06
10Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:02:20
11Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling0:03:14
12Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:03:49
13Evy Kuijpers (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:04:01
14Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:04:36
15Lizzy Witlox (Ned) TWC De Kempen0:04:45
16Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) TWC De Kempen0:04:47
17Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens0:05:17
18Femke van den Driessche (Bel) DJ Matic0:05:40
19Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force0:05:46
20Gertie Willems (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team0:06:12
21Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer0:06:24
22Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel) Trust MTB Team VZW0:06:30
23Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team0:06:39
24Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant0:07:04
25Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Rijschool AH -Gentse VS0:08:43
26Caren Commissaris (Bel) UP Cyclingteam-1lap
27Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove-2laps
28Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
29Brenda Kazmarczyk (Bel)
30Nathalie Nijns (Bel)
31Cindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT

Elite women classification after three rounds
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing1:55:12
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:00:32
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:43
4Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:27
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:05:50
6Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team0:07:14
7Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:07:57
8Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:08:08
9Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:08:48
10Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:10:00
11Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:12:03
12Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota0:12:22
13Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:12:38
14Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube0:13:15
15Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling0:13:32
16Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:14:07
17Evy Kuijpers (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:14:19
18Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force0:14:39
19Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom0:14:40
20Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer0:14:44

Latest on Cyclingnews