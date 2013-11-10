Image 1 of 26 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) wins in Hamme-Zogge (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 26 Vantornout and Albert head down the steep berm (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 26 The Hamme-Zogge podium: Sven Nys, Niels Albert and Philipp Walsleben (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 26 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 26 Sven Nys (Crelan) is not amused with second. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 26 Wietse Bosmans was pleased with fourth place (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 26 Niels Albert wins in Hamme-Zogge (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 26 Klaas Vantornout had his rear wheel ruined in a clash with Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 26 Philipp Walsleben made it two BKCP Powerplus riders on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 26 Niels Albert celebrates his first big win of the 2013-2014 season in Hamme-Zogge. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 26 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) had a disappointing race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 26 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) wins in Hamme-Zogge (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 26 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 26 Niels Albert had to chase from a long way back after spinning around on the first lap (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 26 Kevin Pauwels splashes through the mud puddle (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 26 Klaas Vantornout crests the steps (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 26 Philipp Walsleben on the steps (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 26 Kevin Cant (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 26 Sven Nys leads on the stairs (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 26 Vantornout chases Nys toward the flyover (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 26 Kevin Pauwels on his drive-side run up (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 26 Lars van der Haar (Rabobank) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 26 Sven Nys rode at the front for much of the race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 26 Philipp Walsleben continued his strong performances with a third place (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 26 Wietse Bosmans (BKCP Powerplus) put in a brilliant performance in Hamme Zogge (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 26 The Hamme-Zogge podium: Sven Nys, Niels Albert and Philipp Walsleben (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Former world champion Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) put in the strongest ride of his season so far to win an extra muddy Superprestige round in Hamme-Zogge. Albert powered away from world champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) in the closing laps to take only his third win, and his first C1 victory of the season.

Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) was riding in a solid third place until a late mechanical forced him to run to the pits, allowing Philipp Walsleben (BKCP Powerplus) to climb onto the final podium step. Walsleben's teammate Wietse Bosmans and BMC's Julien Taramarcaz also slipped in ahead, dropping Vantornout to third in the Superprestige rankings behind Nys and Albert.

After weeks of lacklustre performances, Albert finally found his ignition switch, and halfway through the race started his demolition of the field. One lap later both Nys and Vantornout were gone for good.

"I came here hoping not to lose too many points on the others. It turned out the opposite way. I'm gaining points back," Albert said. "It's a sort of relief. Of course I'd rather drive back home with a win than a seventh place in the pocket. The course was made for big engines with its mud and running sections,"

Early on it seemed as if Albert wouldn't play a major role in the race. The 27-year-old Belgian started well but suddenly he made a U-turn and saw the riders coming his way. "I rode in a wrong track, got stuck in the fencing and suddenly someone touched my rear wheel and my bike turned around. I had to wait until everyone passed me before I got going again," Albert said. In two laps time Albert moved back up from a seemingly beaten position to the front group where Nys set the pace.

"I had a good start and felt strong so I profited from that, avoiding any trouble," Nys said. "Niels? These races don't lie. The strongest rider always wins. I have no problem to admit that Niels was better today. I tried to make the most of it."

In a battle for the overall lead in the Superprestige cyclo-cross series Nys and Vantornout literally clashed with each other, twice during the penultimate lap. At first Nys was annoyed when Vantornout didn't make it up a climb, which hindered him and caused him to lose ground on the Belgian champion. A little later Nys rode into Vantornout's rear wheel. Vantornout's bike was a wreck, forcing him to run to salvage his classification as several rivals were riding by.

While Albert had time to welcome the applause, while Nys easily held off Walsleben for second place.

Next up is the event in the Soudal cyclo-cross series in Niel on Monday. Next week Nys defends his leading position in the Superprestige cyclo-cross series in Gavere.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 1:03:33 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:00:13 3 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:36 4 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:00:58 5 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:00 6 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:42 7 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 8 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:52 9 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:01:57 10 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:02:01 11 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:02:11 12 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:02:21 13 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:02:32 14 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:02:40 15 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:03:20 16 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:03:29 17 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:03:55 18 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:04:04 19 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:05:27 20 Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 21 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 22 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:06:14 23 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team 0:06:34 24 Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam 0:07:01 25 (-3 laps) Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam 26 Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba-Superano Ham 27 James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont bicycles by BMC Group 28 (-4 laps) Edmond Angus (NZl) 29 Ivan Jovanovic (Srb) DNF Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team DNF Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team DNF Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team DNF Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team DNF Niels Koyen (Bel) Van Goethem-Prorace Cycling Team