Boucles de la Mayenne: Emilien Jeannière wins stage 1

Frenchman takes first pro win in crash-marred final ahead of Penhoët, Zingle

Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies) scored the win on stage 1 of the 2024 Boucles de la Mayenne
Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies) has sprinted to victory in a crash-marred stage 1 of the Boucles de la Mayenne, with several riders going down in the final metres.

Second was Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ), with Axel Zingle (Cofidis) in third on the slightly uphill sprint into Ernée.

