Boucles de la Mayenne: Emilien Jeannière wins stage 1
Frenchman takes first pro win in crash-marred final ahead of Penhoët, Zingle
Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies) has sprinted to victory in a crash-marred stage 1 of the Boucles de la Mayenne, with several riders going down in the final metres.
Second was Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ), with Axel Zingle (Cofidis) in third on the slightly uphill sprint into Ernée.
After a day-long battle to stay away, the three-man breakaway group was caught within sight of the finish line, with Jeannière far enough ahead to avoid getting caught up in the big crash to claim his first professional victory.
Prologue winner Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) retains the overall race lead by one second from Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates), while Zingle moves up into third overall, equal on time with Oliveira.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 19 Live - A big chance for the breakawayA lumpy 157km from Mortegliano to Sappada could give the right group an opportunity to escape
-
RideLondon Classique: Lorena Wiebes fastest in battle of the sprinters to win stage 1, takes race leadLetizia Paternoster second, Clara Copponi third in an uphill sprint into Colchester
-
Boucles de la Mayenne: Emilien Jeannière wins stage 1Frenchman takes first pro win in crash-marred final ahead of Penhoët, Zingle
-