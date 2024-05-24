Boucles de la Mayenne: Emilien Jeannière wins stage 1

Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies) scored the win on stage 1 of the 2024 Boucles de la Mayenne

Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies) has sprinted to victory in a crash-marred stage 1 of the Boucles de la Mayenne, with several riders going down in the final metres.

Second was Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ), with Axel Zingle (Cofidis) in third on the slightly uphill sprint into Ernée.

After a day-long battle to stay away, the three-man breakaway group was caught within sight of the finish line, with Jeannière far enough ahead to avoid getting caught up in the big crash to claim his first professional victory.

Prologue winner Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) retains the overall race lead by one second from Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates), while Zingle moves up into third overall, equal on time with Oliveira.

Results

