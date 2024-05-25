Boucles de la Mayenne: Alberto Bettiol takes solo stage 2 victory

By
published

Hirshi wins the sprint for second ahead of Delettre

VILLAINESLAJUHEL FRANCE MAY 25 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education EasyPost celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 49th Boucles de la Mayenne 2024 Stage 2 a 2088km stage from Le Ham to VillaineslaJuhel on May 25 2024 in VillaineslaJuhel France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) won stage 2 at the Boucles de la Mayenne with a solo attack 8.5km from the line in Villaines-la-Juhel.

From the trio of chasers finishing 17 seconds behind, Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) finished second ahead of Alexandre Delettre (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) leaving Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) in fourth.

