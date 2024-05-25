Boucles de la Mayenne: Alberto Bettiol takes solo stage 2 victory
Hirshi wins the sprint for second ahead of Delettre
Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) won stage 2 at the Boucles de la Mayenne with a solo attack 8.5km from the line in Villaines-la-Juhel.
From the trio of chasers finishing 17 seconds behind, Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) finished second ahead of Alexandre Delettre (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) leaving Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) in fourth.
Bettiol made his move with 8.5km remaining to the finish, across the fourth and final climb of Côte des Égoutelles, and added a second victory for the season.
The Italian took over the GC lead, with a 23-second lead over Cosnefroy. Ale Zingle (Cofidis) was third, another five seconds back
How it unfolded
The first group of riders to set off in Le Ham across the early kilometres of the hilly 208.8km stage to Villaines-la-Juhe, which included Jan Maas (Jayco AlUla), Alex Martín (Polti Kometa), Emmanuel Morin (VRR) and Artus Jaladeau (UCN). With 185 to go, Owsian Lukasz (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and Jonathan Couanon (Nice Métropole Côte d’Azur) tagged along and the six were set for a full day. Once the six hit stride, they had a 3:45 gap with 180km to go.
The race settled into a steady rhythm as the breakaway held their lead across the first three categorised climbs. Once at the mid-point of the constant ups and downs, the route went up a shorter section of the Côte des Égoutelles (1.6km at 6.5%) land headed to finish circuits.
With 50km to go, the advantage of the six leaders had faded from 2:16 to just 35 seconds in the last 25km, the main chase group increased the pace over the second full pass of Côte des Égoutelles (2.3km at 5.7%). Morin rolled backwards and dropped from the front.
As the six rolled across more rollers to the third of four circuits that included the Égoutelles, attacks by three riders - Iván Romeo (Movistar), Anders Foldager (Jayco AlUla) and Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) - were rewarded by catching on to the leaders.
Hearing the bell ring for the final 21km, five riders remained at the front, Maas having dropped back to the peloton. The carrot dangling ahead was bonus points for the final ascent of the Égoutelles, and the chase behind was only 20 seconds back once the breakaway riders hit the bottom of the final ascent.
Just before the crest of the Égoutelles, Romeo was the only man left standing at the front from the break and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) made the pass on a solo attack with 8.5km remaining to the finish.
Counter-attacks followed on the descent by Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and then Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and Alexandre Delettre (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93). But Bettiol sailed away and the trio were left to fight for the final bottom steps of the podium.
Results
