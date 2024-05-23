Boucles de la Mayenne: Benoit Cosnefroy wins prologue

Benoit Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates his victory in the Boucles de la Mayenne prologue

Benoit Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) continued his stunning run of results for 2024, powering to the victory in the prologue of the Boucles de la Mayenne.

Already a winner of the Tour des Alpes-Maritimes, Paris-Camembert, Brabantse Pijl, the GP de Plumelec-Morbihan and Tour du Finistère, Cosnefroy bested Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) by a single second in the 5.4km individual time trial.

Sam Watson (Groupama-FDJ) was third at three seconds.

The four stage race continues on Friday with a 167.5km stage from Renault Saint-Berthevin to Ernée on a lumpy parcours that should suit Cosnefroy as well.

Results

