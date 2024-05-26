Boucles de la Mayenne: Valentin Retailleau takes narrow breakaway win on stage 3

Alberto Bettiol claims overall race victory

LAVAL FRANCE MAY 26 Valentin Retailleau of France and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 49th Boucles de la Mayenne 2024 Stage 3 a 1693km stage from QuelainesSaintGault to Laval on May 26 2024 in Laval France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Valentin Retailleau of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale celebrates at finish line as stage 3 winner of Boucles de la Mayenne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Valentin Retailleau (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) took an ecstatic win on stage 3 of Boucles de la Mayenne from the day’s breakaway, which survived by a handful of metres as Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) confirmed his overall victory in the race.

His breakaway companion Gorka Sorarrain (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) took second as Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) took the sprint for third as a last-minute crash involving Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar) in the splinters of the breakaway caused chaos in the lead outs of the finale.

