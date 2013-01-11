Trending

Cooper blasts to time trial victory

Slow return costs Odlin gold, Gough wins bronze

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper0:49:37
2Paul Odlin0:00:15
3Westley Gough0:01:03
4Jason Christie0:01:25
5Samuel Horgan0:01:47
6Gordon McCauley0:01:58
7Nick Lovegrove0:02:29
8Scott Thomas0:03:34
9Tom Francis0:05:31

