Villumsen wins her first New Zealand national title

Nielsen, Williams make up podium

New Zealand National Time Trial Champion, Linda Villumsen

(Image credit: Bruce Wilson)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Villumsen0:33:38
2Jaime Nielsen0:01:19
3Georgia Williams0:01:52
4Sarah Morrison0:01:55
5Gabrielle Vermunt0:03:18
6Kerri-Anne Page0:03:53
7Mireille Sitters0:05:24
DNSSamantha Michael

