Vink defends U23 time trial title
Oram, Gunman make up podium
Under 23 Men Individual Time Trial: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vink
|0:49:17
|2
|James Oram
|0:00:58
|3
|Taylor Gunman
|0:02:31
|4
|Dylan Kennett
|0:02:45
|5
|Alex Frame
|0:03:31
|6
|Fraser Gough
|0:03:36
|7
|Matthew Zenovich
|0:04:16
|8
|Sam Friend
|0:04:19
|9
|Hamish Schreurs
|0:04:31
|10
|Richard Lawson
|0:04:47
|11
|Hardy Michel
|0:04:51
|12
|Chad Adair
|0:07:09
|13
|Simon Acker
|0:07:20
