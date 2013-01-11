Trending

Vink defends U23 time trial title

Oram, Gunman make up podium

Michael Vink enroute to his back-to-back U23 time trial title

(Image credit: Bruce Wilson)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vink0:49:17
2James Oram0:00:58
3Taylor Gunman0:02:31
4Dylan Kennett0:02:45
5Alex Frame0:03:31
6Fraser Gough0:03:36
7Matthew Zenovich0:04:16
8Sam Friend0:04:19
9Hamish Schreurs0:04:31
10Richard Lawson0:04:47
11Hardy Michel0:04:51
12Chad Adair0:07:09
13Simon Acker0:07:20

