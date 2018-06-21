Image 1 of 8 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 8 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies was second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 8 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team racing in the Belgium time trial championships, she took her fifth victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 8 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team racing in the Belgium time trial championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 8 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) was third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 8 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) during the time trial championships in Belgium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 8 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team on her way to winning a fifth time trial title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 8 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) was third in the time trial championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ann-Sophie Duyck (Cervelo Bigla) won her fifth time trial title at the Belgian Road Championships in Anzegem on Thursday. She stormed over the 28.8km course in 40 minutes even, besting compatriots Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies) and cyclo-cross star Ellen Van Loy.

"I’m very happy because I was a bit uncertain coming into the race, it was a very fast course and I was worried I wouldn’t be fast enough but after the first lap I already took some time on my competitors and kept on the pace," Duyck said in a team press release.

"The course was near my home and I did a lot of recons so I knew it off by heart. I knew exactly what was coming but there was a lot of wind blowing today and I didn’t take any risks in the corners and everything went smoothly. I’m very happy with how I did the race."

This being the fifth consecutive year Duyck has won the prestigious title, she says being a national champion is an achievement you always appreciate.

"You never get used to the jersey. A championship always brings new nerves and we had to prove something today because the course is only 20 minutes from my house so it’s really nice to win here, that was the only option today."

