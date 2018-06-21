Image 1 of 6 Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal wins the Belgian time trial title in 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Louis Vervaeke of Belgium and Team Sunweb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Jan Bakelants of Belgium and Team AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Yves Lampaert of Belgium and Team Quick-Step Floors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Stijn Devolder of Belgium and Verandas Willems-Crelan Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) won the Belgian time trial title in Anzegem on Thursday. Campenaerts, who is also the current European time trial champion, was fastest over the 42.3km course, where the men covered multiple laps of a circuit, beating his Lotto Soudal teammate Thomas De Gendt and Quick-Step Floors' Yves Lampaert.

"I had expected to have lost time on Yves Lampaert after the first of three laps, because he is a fast starter," Campenaerts said in a team press release. "Fifteen seconds wasn’t a small time gap, but at the end of the second lap I had five seconds advantage and in the end I was twenty seconds faster than Lampaert, but only two and a half seconds faster than Thomas De Gendt. Thomas was obviously the fastest in the last lap. I am very happy he stood next to me on the podium."

This is the second individual time trial national title that Campenaerts has won in his career. The first was in 2016, and he was hoping to show that he could win the title again.

"Before the race I had said that I am the best Belgian time trialist of the moment and of course I put pressure on myself that way," he said. "I am very glad that I could achieve my goal. This is my first victory for Lotto Soudal. I had already contested some time trials, in which I performed well, but I hadn't been able to win yet."

He will contest the European Championships event in Glasgow on August 8.

Full Results