Campenaerts wins Belgian time trial championship
De Gendt second, Lampaert third in Anzegem
Time Trial - Men: Gemeente Anzegem - Gemeente Anzegem
Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) won the Belgian time trial title in Anzegem on Thursday. Campenaerts, who is also the current European time trial champion, was fastest over the 42.3km course, where the men covered multiple laps of a circuit, beating his Lotto Soudal teammate Thomas De Gendt and Quick-Step Floors' Yves Lampaert.
"I had expected to have lost time on Yves Lampaert after the first of three laps, because he is a fast starter," Campenaerts said in a team press release. "Fifteen seconds wasn’t a small time gap, but at the end of the second lap I had five seconds advantage and in the end I was twenty seconds faster than Lampaert, but only two and a half seconds faster than Thomas De Gendt. Thomas was obviously the fastest in the last lap. I am very happy he stood next to me on the podium."
This is the second individual time trial national title that Campenaerts has won in his career. The first was in 2016, and he was hoping to show that he could win the title again.
"Before the race I had said that I am the best Belgian time trialist of the moment and of course I put pressure on myself that way," he said. "I am very glad that I could achieve my goal. This is my first victory for Lotto Soudal. I had already contested some time trials, in which I performed well, but I hadn't been able to win yet."
He will contest the European Championships event in Glasgow on August 8.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:43
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:02
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:20
|4
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:28
|5
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:03
|6
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:37
|7
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:43
|8
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:01:49
|9
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:52
|10
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:53
|11
|Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:01:54
|12
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:58
|13
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|0:02:25
|14
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:02:27
|15
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:35
|16
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:40
|17
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:02:51
|18
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|19
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:03:02
|20
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:03:04
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:10
|22
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:26
|23
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:39
|24
|Franklin Six (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:08
|25
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:37
|26
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:29
|27
|Alexander Maes (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:08:37
|DNS
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNS
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNS
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
