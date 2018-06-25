Lampaert wins Belgian national road race
Gilbert and Stuyven round out podium
Road Race - Men: Binche - Binche
Quick-Step Floors' Yves Lampaert became the Belgian road race national champion on Sunday, ahead of teammate and two-time national champion Philippe Gilbert, with Trek-Segafredo's Jasper Stuyven finishing third.
Related Articles
Lampaert, who's won the last two editions of Dwars door Vlaanderen, felt very much at home on the Classics-style national championship course in Binche, Wallonia, with its multiple cobbled sectors on each lap of the 223.6km race.
Lampaert and Gilbert attacked on the final 17.6km circuit, and their lead group included EF Education First-Drapac's Sep Vanmarcke, Stuyven and a third Quick-Step rider in Pieter Serry, who would eventually finish fourth.
Gilbert and 27-year-old Lampaert, who also finished third in Thursday's Belgian time trial national championships, having won that title last year, took it in turns to attack their rivals, and only Stuyven was capable of keeping in touch.
Lampaert made the decisive move with just over three kilometres left to race, and Gilbert – who won the title in 2011 and 2016 – was in turn able to drop Stuyven to take the silver medal.
"It's surreal. I can't believe it," Lampaert said on the Quick-Step team website. "I feel so amazingly happy. It's such an incredible feeling, but I'll need some time to let things sink in. I'm so proud of this team.
"We showed again how strong we are as a Wolfpack," he said, referring to the team's nickname. "We ride together, always for each other, and it's unbelievable to be part of this unique team.
"The people, the atmosphere, the parcours – all these made for a beautiful race. It felt like a Classic today. The final was easy, and difficult at the same time. Having two riders in a group of three, we knew it all depended on us, and knowing Stuyven was dangerous, I attacked with 3,500 metres left, and just rode full gas.
"At one point, I looked over my shoulder, and when I saw Stuyven couldn't close the gap, that was the moment I began to believe I'd be Belgian champion.
"This victory wouldn't have been possible without this superb team and Philippe's help, so I want to thank everybody for helping me turn this dream into reality."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4:59:37
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:23
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:29
|4
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:33
|5
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel-Cycling Academy
|11
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:47
|12
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:53
|13
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:14
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|16
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|18
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|19
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|20
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|24
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|25
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|26
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
|28
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|29
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|31
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|33
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|34
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|35
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|37
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|38
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|44
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:36
|46
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|48
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|49
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|50
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:50
|51
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|52
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|53
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:02:00
|54
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:01
|55
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:06:41
|56
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|57
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|58
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|59
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|61
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|62
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|63
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|64
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|65
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|66
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|68
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|69
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|71
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|72
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|73
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|74
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|75
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|0:06:47
|76
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:07:18
|78
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:00
|DNS
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|DNF
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
|DNF
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
|DNF
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
|DNF
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
|DNF
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Jelle Cant (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Alexander Maes (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Dries Lehaen (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Braam Merlier (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|Louis Deguide (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Matthias Legley (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Michael Cools (Bel) T.Palm-Pole Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Vincent De Sy (Bel) T.Palm-P0le Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Merlijn Decoster (Bel) T.Palm-Pole Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm-Pole Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Arthur Pagnaer (Bel) T.Palm-Pole Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Yorick Slagmulders (Bel) T.Palm-Pole Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|DNF
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|DNF
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Wesley Van Dyck (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Start Team Gusto
|DNF
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman-Spearmint
|DNF
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Java Partizan
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy