Quick-Step Floors' Yves Lampaert became the Belgian road race national champion on Sunday, ahead of teammate and two-time national champion Philippe Gilbert, with Trek-Segafredo's Jasper Stuyven finishing third.

Lampaert, who's won the last two editions of Dwars door Vlaanderen, felt very much at home on the Classics-style national championship course in Binche, Wallonia, with its multiple cobbled sectors on each lap of the 223.6km race.

Lampaert and Gilbert attacked on the final 17.6km circuit, and their lead group included EF Education First-Drapac's Sep Vanmarcke, Stuyven and a third Quick-Step rider in Pieter Serry, who would eventually finish fourth.

Gilbert and 27-year-old Lampaert, who also finished third in Thursday's Belgian time trial national championships, having won that title last year, took it in turns to attack their rivals, and only Stuyven was capable of keeping in touch.

Lampaert made the decisive move with just over three kilometres left to race, and Gilbert – who won the title in 2011 and 2016 – was in turn able to drop Stuyven to take the silver medal.

"It's surreal. I can't believe it," Lampaert said on the Quick-Step team website. "I feel so amazingly happy. It's such an incredible feeling, but I'll need some time to let things sink in. I'm so proud of this team.

"We showed again how strong we are as a Wolfpack," he said, referring to the team's nickname. "We ride together, always for each other, and it's unbelievable to be part of this unique team.

"The people, the atmosphere, the parcours – all these made for a beautiful race. It felt like a Classic today. The final was easy, and difficult at the same time. Having two riders in a group of three, we knew it all depended on us, and knowing Stuyven was dangerous, I attacked with 3,500 metres left, and just rode full gas.

"At one point, I looked over my shoulder, and when I saw Stuyven couldn't close the gap, that was the moment I began to believe I'd be Belgian champion.

"This victory wouldn't have been possible without this superb team and Philippe's help, so I want to thank everybody for helping me turn this dream into reality."

