Lampaert wins Belgian national road race

Gilbert and Stuyven round out podium

Image 1 of 22

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) and teammate Philippe Gilbert 1-2, Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) third at Belgian Road Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 22

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) wins Belgian Road Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 22

Wout Van Aert competes at the Belgian Road Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 22

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) wins Belgian Road Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 22

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) and teammate Philippe Gilbert 1-2 at Belgian Road Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 22

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) wins Belgian Road Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 22

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) and teammate Philippe Gilbert 1-2, Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) third at Belgian Road Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 22

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 22

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) third at Belgian Road Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 22

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) wins Belgian Road Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 22

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2018 Belgian Championships title in the road race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 22

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2018 Belgian Championships title in the road race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 22

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) in the bunch at Belgian Road Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 22

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 22

Tom Van Asbroeck of Belgium and Team Ef Education First - Drapac

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 22

Nikolas Maes (Team Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 22

Quick-Step Floors dominate in numbers at the Belgian Road Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 22

Start of the men's road race at the Belgian Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 22

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 22

Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First - Drapac)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 22

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 22

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) on his way to winning the title

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Quick-Step Floors' Yves Lampaert became the Belgian road race national champion on Sunday, ahead of teammate and two-time national champion Philippe Gilbert, with Trek-Segafredo's Jasper Stuyven finishing third.

Lampaert, who's won the last two editions of Dwars door Vlaanderen, felt very much at home on the Classics-style national championship course in Binche, Wallonia, with its multiple cobbled sectors on each lap of the 223.6km race.

Lampaert and Gilbert attacked on the final 17.6km circuit, and their lead group included EF Education First-Drapac's Sep Vanmarcke, Stuyven and a third Quick-Step rider in Pieter Serry, who would eventually finish fourth.

Gilbert and 27-year-old Lampaert, who also finished third in Thursday's Belgian time trial national championships, having won that title last year, took it in turns to attack their rivals, and only Stuyven was capable of keeping in touch.

Lampaert made the decisive move with just over three kilometres left to race, and Gilbert – who won the title in 2011 and 2016 – was in turn able to drop Stuyven to take the silver medal.

"It's surreal. I can't believe it," Lampaert said on the Quick-Step team website. "I feel so amazingly happy. It's such an incredible feeling, but I'll need some time to let things sink in. I'm so proud of this team.

"We showed again how strong we are as a Wolfpack," he said, referring to the team's nickname. "We ride together, always for each other, and it's unbelievable to be part of this unique team.

"The people, the atmosphere, the parcours – all these made for a beautiful race. It felt like a Classic today. The final was easy, and difficult at the same time. Having two riders in a group of three, we knew it all depended on us, and knowing Stuyven was dangerous, I attacked with 3,500 metres left, and just rode full gas.

"At one point, I looked over my shoulder, and when I saw Stuyven couldn't close the gap, that was the moment I began to believe I'd be Belgian champion.

"This victory wouldn't have been possible without this superb team and Philippe's help, so I want to thank everybody for helping me turn this dream into reality." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4:59:37
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:23
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:29
4Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:33
5Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
6Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel-Cycling Academy
11Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:47
12Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:53
13Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:14
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
16Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
18Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
19Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
20Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
24Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
25Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
26Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
27Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
28Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
29Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
31Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
32Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
33Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
34Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
35Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
36Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
37Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
38Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
41Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
44Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:36
46Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
48Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
49Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:50
51Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
52Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
53Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:02:00
54Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:01
55Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:06:41
56Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
57Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
58Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
59Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Gaetan Bille (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
61Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
62Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
63Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
64Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
65Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
66Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
68Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
69Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
70Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
71Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
72Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Team Vorarlberg Santic
73Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
74Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
75Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice0:06:47
76Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:07:18
78Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:00
DNSElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFFrederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFRemy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFLaurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFJurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFLoïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFKenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMoreno De Pauw (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFLindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFBenjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFRobbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMilan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFChristophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFEmiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFJonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFThomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFDries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFKenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFJordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFArjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFJimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFJulien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFLudovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFFranklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFAntoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFBert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
DNFDieter Bouvry (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFAlexander Cools (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFStijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFJohannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFWim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFBrecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFThijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
DNFAngelo De Clercq (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
DNFEli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
DNFDieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
DNFMichael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
DNFDavid Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFJelle Cant (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFKevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFAlexander Maes (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFJelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFRuben Scheire (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFLouis Verhelst (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFDries Lehaen (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
DNFBraam Merlier (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
DNFDiether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
DNFTom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFEmiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFGianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
DNFLouis Deguide (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
DNFLaurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
DNFAlexander Geuens (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
DNFMatthias Legley (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Sovac-Natura4Ever
DNFMichael Cools (Bel) T.Palm-Pole Continental Wallon
DNFVincent De Sy (Bel) T.Palm-P0le Continental Wallon
DNFMerlijn Decoster (Bel) T.Palm-Pole Continental Wallon
DNFGuillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm-Pole Continental Wallon
DNFArthur Pagnaer (Bel) T.Palm-Pole Continental Wallon
DNFYorick Slagmulders (Bel) T.Palm-Pole Continental Wallon
DNFJelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
DNFDaan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
DNFWesley Van Dyck (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
DNFGertjan De Vos (Bel) Start Team Gusto
DNFJasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman-Spearmint
DNFMehdi Tigrine (Bel) Java Partizan

 

