Stuyven extends with Trek-Segafredo until 2020

Jasper Stuyven will stay with Trek-Segafredo until at least 2020 after extending his contract with the American WorldTour squad for two more years. The 26-year-old Classics rider announced the deal in a video on social media, before the team confirmed it with a press release of their own.

“I am really happy to stay with this family I have been part of since 2012,” said Stuyven. “Trek-Segafredo has given me the chance to grow at my own pace and I feel now that I am ready to take the next step. I am looking forward to two more exciting years and I hope that everyone will keep supporting me and the team. It has been a great journey so far, with great teammates and great support, so let’s keep chasing some nice victories.”

Stuyven has been involved with the Trek set-up for almost eight years after joining the Bontrager-Livestrong squad (now Hagens Berman-Axeon) in 2012. He spent two years on the development team before stepping up to the WorldTour with Trek Factory Racing in 2014, the team’s debut season. His first professional victory came with a stage win at the 2015 Vuelta a Espana and that was backed up the following season with a solo effort to take the 2016 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

This season, Stuyven was given equal billing as John Degenkolb as joint team leader at the Classics and took a string of top 10 results with 10th at Milan-San Remo, seventh at the Tour of Flanders and fifth at Paris-Roubaix. He is currently racing the Tour of California after taking a break following Amstel Gold Race last month.

Team manager Luca Guercilena believes that Stuyven has more to give and is delighted to have the Belgian on board for at least two more years.

“I am very happy to have Jasper with us for the years to come,” said Guercilena. “He was a strong rider when he joined us in the first year, and ever since he has kept improving and I am confident he will continue to do so. He has proven to be a very consistent rider; his 2018 Spring Classics is the perfect example of that.

“He was the most present rider throughout the whole campaign, finishing in the top 10 in every single one of them. I believe that now the time will come for him to win races and be a solid leader in our team and I am looking forward to seeing how far he can go.”

