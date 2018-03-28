Trending

Lampaert wins Dwars door Vlaanderen

Teunissen second and Vanmarcke third

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
It was a soggy, grey day in Belgium at Dwars door Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had an impressive Dwars door Vlaanderen ride

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) leaves the other chasers behind

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) attacks

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac) sparks the winning move

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) attacks in the Taaienberg

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) pulled away a small group with a surge

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yves Lampaert celebrates with Zdenek Stybar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yves Lampaert celebrates his second consecutive win at Dwars doors Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg van Avermaet (BMC) went deep but again came home empty handed

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana, like many other riders, tried to simply stay safe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg van Avermaet (BMC) and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) tried an attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The wether and testing route split the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The 2018 Dwars door Vlaanderen podium (l-r): Mike Teunissen (Team Sunweb), Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) and Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2018 Dwars door Vlaanderen winners: Yves Lampaert and Ellen van Dijk

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yves Lampaert won Dwars door Vlaanderen and all he got was this toy pony

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yves Lampaert celebrates on the Dwars door Vlaanderen podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his second consecutive victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dwars door Vlaanderen was a very tactical race due to the cold and rain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished 11th

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) just tried to survive

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott) tries an attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) was again agressive

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) was also in the attack, finishing fifth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac) was in the final attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Most riders, including Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) tried to survive in the tough conditions

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A Flemish cycling mural

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) was aggressive in the rain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) made a solo attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niccolo Bonifazio of Italy and Team Bahrain Merida at 2018 Dwars door Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC worked to protect Greg van Avermaet

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The rain made Dwars door Vlaanderen a day for the hard men

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) impressed in the rain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) gets a push after an early flat

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) suffered silently in the rain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
It was a wet start in Roeselare

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Max Richeze at 2018 Dwars door Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Oliver Naesen at 2018 Dwars door Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Max Richeze at 2018 Dwars door Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at 2018 Dwars door Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The field line up to start a rainy 2018 Dwars door Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luke Rowe (Team Sky) at 2018 Dwars door Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luke Rowe (Team Sky) at 2018 Dwars door Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC Racing lead the field at 2018 Dwars door Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lots of umbrellas out at a rainy 2018 Dwars door Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2018 Dwars door Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The riders raced in heavy rain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) enjoys the moment

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) retained his Dwars door Vlaanderen crown with a performance that continued his team's domination of the Belgian cobbled classics.

In pouring rain, Lampaert matched a number of key attacks in the final 25 kilometres before sailing away from a five-man break inside the final kilometre. Mike Teunissen (Team Sunweb) and Sep Vanmarcke (EF-Education First) completed the podium.

The five-man group slipped clear on one of the final major sector of cobbles with 25 kilometres to go with Vanmarcke lifting the pace after a dangerous move involving Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) was nullified.

Vanmarcke powered clear on the cobbles and only Lampaert was able to follow at first before Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Teunissen and finally Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) made contact.

With Quick-Step monitoring the chase group, the quintet quickly built up a lead of over 40 seconds, as Van Avermaet tried in vain to mount a counter attack.

With five kilometres to go, it was clear that the break would decide the win, and Vanmarcke was the first to begin hostilities with a stinging attack from the front of group. Once again, it was Lampaert who matched him, and the Quick-Step rider responded with the same tactic as he quashed moves from Teunissen, Boasson Hagen and then Pedersen.

Lampaert appeared the freshest, his rivals knew it, but even their collective might wasn't enough to change an inevitable outcome.

Pedersen's surge off the front was swept up with just over 1,000m to go and as the pace slowed and the group began to look at each other, Lampaert sensed the moment to attack. He jumped clear with 850m to go and only looked back as he crossed the line to see the battle for the minor places unfold.

With the win, Lampaert joined an elite club of two-time winners of the race, Johan Museeuw and teammate Niki Terpstra. "It's fantastic to win. I know I'm not a champion like them but today I felt really great. It's again a WorldTour race I've won, so I'm very happy," he said.

The 26-year-old's victory continues Quick-Step's incredible spring campaign. The Belgian team have already tasted victory on 20 occasions this year, but it has been their home form that has stood out with wins in Le Samyn, the Johan Museeuw Classic, Nokere Koerse, Handzame Classics, De Panne, E3 Harelbeke, and now Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Those wins have been obtained by seven different riders – of whom Lampaert is just the latest – and with the Tour of Flanders just days away – the indications are that their run may continue a little while yet.

How it unfolded

After the relatively calm weather conditions at Gent-Wevelgem came the rain. And boy, did it rain. Wrapped head-to-toe in Gore-tex, the peloton shuffled out from Roselare with 180km ahead of them. Peter Sagan and Philippe Gilbert –both of whom stayed at home – probably had the wryest smiles of all as a number of their Ronde rivals huddled together in the opening kilometres and twitched nervously through every wet corner.

The racing itself took several hours to come to life. Perhaps the riders needed time to acclimatise to the race's new date in the calendar, or maybe it was the relentless rainfall, but it took until the second half of the race before an energised Luke Rowe attacked with 90km to go.

While much has been written surrounding Alejandro Valverde's recovery from injury, people forget that Rowe broke 20 bones in a non-cycling related accident last August. Still not back to his complete best, this was still a timely reminder of the ground he has made up. The Welshman established a 40-second lead before taking on the Kluisberg. He was eventually reeled in less than 30km later.

With 65km remaining BMC Racing, and then Quick-Step sprung to life, with both teams surging to the front. Despite the atrocious conditions, Van Avermaet's neat Olympic gold bands were just about distinguishable as he sat patiently in a line of teammates on the first ascent of the Knokteberg.

Once Rowe was brought back, Tony Martin accelerated clear, with Valverde and Heinrich Haussler determined to leave their marks too. Martin would eventually fall on a corner, but the German was still in contention and marked several moves before Quick-Step upped the pace - as they did in 2017 – with an attack on the Tainenberg.

Zdenek Stybar's turn of speed was too much for the rest of the sodden pack, with even Van Avermaet fading away. With 53km to go, the Czech rider sat up, but the strongest riders were beginning to impose themselves. Van Avermaet moved clear soon after with Benoot, Valverde and Martin for company but the Olympic champion never looked like creating a definitive selection. Lampaert, Gianni Moscon (Team Sky), Boasson Hagen, Pedersen, Vanmarcke and John Degenkolb completed the lead group.

Despite so many team leaders out front, Astana and LottoNL-Jumbo were about to bring the group back, but on the second and final ascent of the Knokteberg, the race split again, with Benoot and a desperate Van Avermaet going clear. Their lead never moved beyond the 12-second mark, with Lampaert, Niki Terpstra, Stybar, Valverde, Vanmarcke, Pedersen, Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Teunissen, Boasson Hagen, Moscon, and Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo) all making the juncture.

With BMC looking spent, and Quick-Step deliberating over who would attack next, Vanmarcke accelerated on the cobbled sector through Varent. Van Avermaet's head went down, but Lampaert was astute enough to see the danger, and along with Teunissen, Boasson Hagen, and Pedersen, they scampered away. Benoot, Van Avermaet and finally Stybar mounted late chases, but just over 20km later it was Lampaert who seized the moment with the most telling attack.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4:09:40
2Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:02
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
5Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:29
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:30
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
12Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
13Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
14Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:42
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
16Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
18Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
20Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
23Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
24Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
30Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
31Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
32Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
33Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
35Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
36Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
37Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
38Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:04:01
39Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:06:47
40Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
41Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
42Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
43Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
44Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
45Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
47Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
48Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
49Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
50August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
51Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
52Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
53Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
54Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
55Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
56Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
57Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
58Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
59Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
60Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
61Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
62Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
63Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
64Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
65Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
66Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
67Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
68Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
70Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
71Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
72Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
73Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
75Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
77Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
78Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
79Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
80Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
81Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
82Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
84Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
85Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
86Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:11:49
88Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
89Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
90Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
91Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
92Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:51
93Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
94Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
95Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
97Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
98Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
99Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
100Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
101Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:54
102Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
103Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
105Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
106Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
107Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
108Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
109Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
110Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
111Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
112Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
113Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
114Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
115Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:12:01
116Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNSNikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFElia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFOliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFTony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFNelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
DNFTaylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFSebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFAlexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFMichael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
DNFTruls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
DNFPhil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFChristopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
DNFSimone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFFilippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFOliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFDavid Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFLuka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFIvan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
DNFJosé Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMarco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFRick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFJay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFTom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFMichal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFHuub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFSimon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFShane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFConor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFPeter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFMatthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFAaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFJimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFAviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFHamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy

