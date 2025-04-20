Keegan Swenson uses late attack to win The Growler a second time while Lauren Stephens powers solo for women's victory

Swenson put on master display with Matt Beers to make up two-minute gap to Irishman Conn McDunphy and 20-year-old US rider Marcis Shelton

Keegan Swenson came off the win at Sea Otter Classic Gravel and defending his title in The Growler
Keegan Swenson came off the win at Sea Otter Classic Gravel and defending his title in The Growler (Image credit: Life Time / Dan Hughes)
Keegan Swenson (Specialized htSQD) used extra effort in the final miles to defend his men's title at The Growler at Levi's Gran Fondo, while last year's women's runner-up Lauren Stephens (Ventum) moved to the top step with a solo ride on Saturday.

It was just the second year that The Growler offered a cash purse for the elite riders, with $156,000 on the line to be split evenly among the top 10 men and women on the rugged course, featuring 13,000 feet of vertical gain. A live broadcast was also provided for the final three hours of the two divisions. 

Elite men top 10
Pos.NameTime
1Keegan Swenson 05:55:38
2Conn McDunphy 00:00:02
3Marcis Shelton00:00:03
4Matthew Beers00:00:04
5Bradyn Lange00:02:46
6Alexey VermeulenRow 5 - Cell 2
7Matthew Wilson00:04:00
8Paul Voss00:05:01
9Petr VakočRow 8 - Cell 2
10Hugo DrechouRow 9 - Cell 2
Elite women top 10
PosNameTime
1Lauren Stephens07:12:36
2Alia Shafi00:00:19
3Sofia Gomez Villafañe00:00:20
4Gwendalyn GibsonRow 3 - Cell 2
5Axelle Dubau-PrévôtRow 4 - Cell 2
6Lauren De Crescenzo00:00:24
7Cecily Decker00:02:43
8Paige Onweller00:06:04
9Sarah Sturm00:06:20
10Sophie Vitzthum von Eckstaedt00:07:38
