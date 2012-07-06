Image 1 of 16 BC Bike Race has views to accompany the singletrack. Looking towards Squamish and Whistler on day five. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 2 of 16 Snow in the distance marks the area the race heads to next (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 3 of 16 I bet riders who rode this bridge never realized what was below them. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 4 of 16 Carter Hovey got to rip with a pack today. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 5 of 16 When berms are built right, the world knows it. 500 riders now know what a good berm feels like. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 6 of 16 Some trails are never to be forgotten. Sidewinder will be around a long time. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 7 of 16 First you take the shorts and you lay them inside out. Take a liberal scoop of chamoix cream and apply in a patting motion until texture is consistent. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 8 of 16 Race Sponsor Rocky Mountain has supported the BC Bike Race from the first year. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 9 of 16 Riding with new people day after day teaches rides a lot about patience and good times. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 10 of 16 Find a berm and rip it was the motto of the day and there were plenty of opportunities to act on it. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 11 of 16 Tunnels of green escorted riders to the finish of the day’s stage. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 12 of 16 Café Express rider Scott Edmunds hugs a tree while riding one of the many built sections of wooden trail. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 13 of 16 The new trails on Hwy 102 were the highlight of many riders day. Matteo Abel (Ridge to Valley Construction) found his inner peace there. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 14 of 16 Aaron Ellwel of Twin Six, found a few smiles on the second day on the Sunshine Coast. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 15 of 16 Matt Hadely (Exprezo-Borseao Factory) leads Kevin Calhoun of the Rocky Mountain Factory Team 2. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 16 of 16 Bike washing glamour shots. Making tedious work seem exciting. Obsession Bikes has been working through the nights to get bikes ready for racers. (Image credit: BC Bike)

With hump-day out of the way, riders got to touch their tires to classic Sunshine Coast singletrack on the 40km course from Sechelt to the BC Ferry terminal of Langdale. With over 1400 meters of climbing, earning those turns was no easy task but the rewards included the one-of-a-kind 7km singletrack descent down HWY 102 and Sidewinder. Through the newest piece of singletrack that took two years to build, riders couldn't help but give a yell to the forest as their bodies and bikes danced and weaved through the woods. Trains of riders spanked and got spanked by the brown belt of trail that never seemed to buckle under their weight.

The atmosphere has become an international stew, with languages from 33 countries floating in the broth. This traveling adventure has been a good opportunity to tune up second languages and learn about riding around the world. The BC Bike Race has definitely hit its stride as the wear of racing five days has dulled riders' guards and new friendships are solidifying in the sharing of stories and personal space.

Solo men

In today's stage along the resplendent Sunshine Coast, Neil Kindree (Specialized/EMD Serono) came to the table and put a winning bid for the overall on the table. At the close of yesterday's stage, the prevailing attitude was that Barry Wicks (Kona Bikes) had signed the deed to the house, but in the closest men's race in BCBR history, this sale is still open for bids.

Wicks didn't exactly fall apart, but Kindree didn't waste any time in reclaiming the time he had lent Wicks the day before and charged him an extra five-seconds for the loan. Chris Sheppard of the Rocky Mountain Factory team also slapped Wicks with a penalty by dropping him on the gravity enduro stage, which he won in dominating fashion, and regulated Wicks to third place, his lowest finish of the race.

Kindree flew through the first half of the race and by the time he reached Guys Gulch trail and started the climb up Hwy 103 he had a slim 45 seconds on Sheppard. Riders were greeted by the most technical section of climbing and had to negotiate roots and four-inch wide skinnies to avoid the wettest sections of old forest. Tired bodies were hugging the side of the ridge and carefully balancing across classic North Shore style bridges that looked ready to be absorbed by the rain forest if left un-ridden for a week.

At the entrance to the gravity enduro section, Kindree had a solid minute lead, but Wicks and Sheppard were in pursuit. Wicks led into the final descent but with a few too many miss-steps and Sheppard was able go solo as he floated away on the rollicking descent.

Matt Hadley of the Exprezo Borseo-Factory team rolled in seven minutes back for fourth. "Today was great, super fun. I really like singletrack and this was a good day for shredding. Those first three guys just have a little more snap."

In the overall, Kindree now has the slimmest margin of five seconds over Wicks while Sheppard has cut his deficit to three and a half minutes. Hadley and Cory Wallace (Kona) are only separated by 3:45. With two days left, it means there are still plenty of checks to be cashed.

Solo women

Wendy Simms hasn't let her lead slow her down and she seems to be enjoying pushing her pace. Below Simms the podium has shuffled on the stage with Hanna Thorne of New Zealand shifting into her gear as the trail pointed her direction, down. Thorne was second in the solo women's category and took a substantial four and a half minutes from everyone but Simms.

When asked about why today was the New Zealander's stage, Thorne pumped the finishing descent as a major factor. "More sustained climbing at the start rather than lots of short bursts and then just the long-long descent at the end. That's (descents) what I like the most and I'm sort of the best at."

Thorne still hasn't taken an overall spot from Melinda Jackson (Team KiwiRoo) or Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon), but she is within three and a half minutes coming into her favorite stage at Squamish. Apparently Thorne is an aerial expert and is anticipating ripping the trail Half Nelson into submission.

Pam Frentzel-Beyme of the United States is sitting comfortably in fifth place while below her is a tug-a-war between Rahel Ruegge (Swisschocolate) of Switzerland and Fanny Paquette (Rocky Mountain) of Canada. Ruegga has spent the last two days sharing trail with Megan Rose who is the female member of the winning mixed duo team. "The last two days I was riding with Rose but we speak to each other and it's fun. One time she is in front of me, one time I am in front of her at the finish."

Solo master men

Namibia rider Mannie Heyman's (Ormin) is still setting an unstoppable pace for the masters' category. Chad Forrest (Peking Man) has come from China to make the most of his race and isn't going to settle in and is fighting off a field that would love to take the second position on the podium.

Duo men

Four men sprinted for the team of two finish and it was Kevin Calhoun and Keith Stark of the Rocky Mountain Factory Team 2 who got their first stage win against the dominating Team Jamis. Thomas Turner and Jason Sager couldn't hold off the Rocky team who has been stoking the fire all week and might just be ready to burn the house down with two stages to go.

The Clif Bar team of Garrett and Jake Heitman maintained a fourth place in the general classification but Wade Simmons and Mike Hunter of the Rocky Retro95 team who were rocking the spandex, couldn't transform the performance enhancing outfit switch to extra spots on the overall.

Gravity enduro

The longest Gravity Enduro stage brought new enduro stage winners to the podium. Andreas Hestler of the Rocky Mountain Factory Team checked off another win on the gravity enduro stage one. He looked to be on a roll, but his momentum stalled on the second enduro stage. It definitely payed to be at the front of the pack as evidenced by the three men who filled first through third on the 20-minute stage. Sheppard let his desire to drop Wicks motivate him to a winning time of 19:21.

Neil Kindree lost 18 seconds to Sheppard but managed to finish three seconds faster than Wicks.

Day 6: Squamish

For 48km, the trails of Squamish, previously voted the best stage of the week, will host one of the most memorable mountain bike days for riders to take home and try to explain. As the famous climbing wall The Chief looms over their heads they'll have a chance plunge through forests that have more treats than Christmas morning. Racers who prefer gravity fed trails will have their day of reckoning while the climbers try to make up for their glowing brakes on the descents. Tomorrows stage will introduce the world to the now infamous purpose-built trail ‘Half Nelson’ the legendary gnarl of the Plunge.

Later in the day, the kids of Squamish will have a chance to show off their mountain-town pedigree at the Shimano Kids race in Brennan Park next to base camp. It is the final kids race of four that the BC Bike Race has hosted at different towns along the 2012 route.

Full Results

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono 2:14:12 2 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:01:42 3 Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing 0:01:19 4 Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory 0:08:41 5 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona 6 Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP 0:13:59 7 Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept 0:16:50 8 Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain 0:09:56 9 Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team 0:21:54 10 Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale 0:23:13 11 Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply 0:19:10 12 Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory 0:15:15 13 Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse 0:20:05 14 Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun 0:23:05 15 Daniel Gathof (Ger) Craft - Rocky Mountain 0:18:13 16 Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis 0:26:34 17 Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes © 0:34:39 18 Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon 0:24:09 19 Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling 0:33:21 20 Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race 0:34:01 21 Hugo Bardou (Can) Xprezo 0:35:28 22 Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher 0:38:07 23 Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix 0:30:50 24 Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 1 0:30:46 25 David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy 0:43:55 26 Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman 0:29:25 27 Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept 0:41:03 28 Ross Schnell (USA) Mach Schnell Racing 0:36:04 29 Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing 0:42:08 30 James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son 0:37:30 31 David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné 0:32:36 32 Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus 0:41:05 33 Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge 0:36:17 34 Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat 0:47:20 35 Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team 0:40:10 36 Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT 0:44:41 37 Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana 0:39:13 38 Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano 0:39:02 39 Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes 0:46:15 40 Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing 0:40:12 41 Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails 0:37:56 42 Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance 0:51:28 43 Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon 0:42:16 44 Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl 0:46:08 45 David Hemming (USA) Kings of Yeah 1:17:52 46 Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice 0:54:37 47 Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team 0:34:51 48 Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails 0:43:21 49 Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 1 0:50:21 50 Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike 0:50:24 51 Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera 0:54:33 52 Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles 0:56:37 53 Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error 0:50:23 54 Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack 1:09:09 55 Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman 1:03:13 56 Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft 0:58:17 57 Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack 1:05:31 58 Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport 1:03:14 59 Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo 1:00:41 60 Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.0 1:07:23 61 Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience 1:07:30 62 Mike Brain (Aus) Freo 1:03:40 63 Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda 1:18:18 64 Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo 0:59:56 65 7018 1:06:14 66 Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek 1:20:15 67 Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing 1:24:11 68 Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 1 1:19:26 69 Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M3 1:20:52 70 Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew 1:18:58 71 Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko 1:22:58 72 Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington 1:20:40 73 Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl 1:13:53 74 Carl Landry (Can) The Lando 1:20:50 75 George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds 1:22:23 76 Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR 1:18:13 77 Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes 1:30:57 78 Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde 1:36:30 79 Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 1:13:55 80 Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 1 1:13:20 81 Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy 2:09:31 82 Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers 1:32:14 83 Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC 1:29:25 84 Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-1 1:26:27 85 Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me 1:30:03 86 James Knapp (USA) Knapp 1:44:21 87 Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke 1:54:58 88 Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas 1:50:06 89 John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew 1:45:23 90 Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy 1:47:26 91 Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go 1:50:01 92 Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It 1:29:24 93 Phil Deguise (Can) CCN 1:41:52 94 Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle 1:54:29 95 David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit 1:48:09 96 Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas 2:03:00 97 Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag 2:41:23 98 Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 1 2:14:20 99 Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas 2:05:49 100 Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_2 2:21:15 101 Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike 3:12:33 102 Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-2 2:11:56 103 Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team 2:21:16 104 Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman 2:09:11 105 Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder 2:13:30 106 Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney 2:23:53 107 Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU 2:03:42 108 Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust 2:28:00 109 Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock 2:39:12 110 Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun 2:42:52 111 Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha 2:57:11 112 Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood 2:54:43 113 Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO 2:44:35 114 Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA 2:53:29 115 Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop 3:03:33 116 Rodrigo Medina (USA) G40 3:31:58 117 Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles 3:03:36 118 Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh 3:03:25 119 Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY 3:20:08 120 Sergio Stephanou (Bra) G40 3:31:48 121 Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat 2:49:41 122 Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm 2:49:43

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms (Can) Kona 2:55:52 2 Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne 0:22:07 3 Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo 0:26:36 4 Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon 0:28:42 5 Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate 0:32:23 6 Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing 0:40:26 7 Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain 0:43:55 8 Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey 0:58:01 9 Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies 1:06:34 10 Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys 1:16:57 11 Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub 1:18:28 13 Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans 1:52:50 14 Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla 1:53:20 15 Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua 2:04:23 16 Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do? 2:30:46 17 Alex Robinette (USA) Bicycle Sport Shop 2

Solo master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin 2:33:24 2 Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man 0:16:39 3 Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS 0:18:55 4 Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie 0:19:08 5 Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right 0:24:21 6 Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction 0:29:50 7 Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep 0:33:16 8 Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine 0:36:17 9 Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther 0:36:46 10 Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz 0:40:10 11 Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear 0:40:58 12 Simon Christie (Aus) Wish! 0:42:44 13 Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren 0:45:22 14 Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES 0:47:06 15 Murray Oshanyk (Can) assless chap 0:47:15 16 Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team 0:48:27 17 Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex 0:48:49 18 Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-2012 0:48:56 19 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power 0:49:00 20 Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox 0:49:49 21 Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_2 0:49:56 22 Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers 0:50:34 23 Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile 0:59:31 24 Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz 0:59:36 25 Zdenko Rajevic (Chi) Transandes Challenge Chile Team 0:59:49 26 Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana 0:59:55 27 Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team 1:00:00 28 Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders 1:00:22 29 Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team 1:00:55 30 Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance 1:01:07 31 Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut 1:01:39 32 Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles 1:01:44 33 William Carry (Can) Crank 1:01:45 34 Don Gill (Can) careys guy 1:01:59 35 Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze 1:02:35 36 Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 1 1:04:25 37 Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari 1:05:42 38 James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo 1:05:55 39 Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit 1:07:06 40 Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one ) 1:08:19 41 Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle 1:09:42 42 Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath 1:11:10 43 Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert 1:12:35 44 Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini 1:13:26 45 Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster 1:13:33 46 Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD 1:13:57 47 David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed 1:15:19 48 Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-2012 1:15:41 49 Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz 1:17:35 50 Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos 1:20:06 51 Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 2 1:20:48 52 Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser 1:22:37 53 Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator 1:24:29 54 Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing 1:24:30 55 Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch! 1:24:32 56 Bruce Nash (Can) TBD 1:27:16 57 Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport 1:28:12 58 Damon Steele (USA) DPS 1:31:28 59 Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus 1:33:42 60 Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion 1:33:43 61 Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay 1:34:10 62 Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy 1:36:35 63 Travis Martin (USA) Skittles 1:38:29 64 Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd. 1:39:15 65 Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse 1:39:49 66 John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing 1:42:16 67 Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba 1:43:59 68 Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper 1:47:39 69 Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle 1:48:01 70 Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery 1:48:30 71 Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday 1:49:28 72 Unknown 1:49:50 73 Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner 1:49:57 74 Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler 1:51:43 75 Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam 1:51:45 76 Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro 1:52:54 77 Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast 1:53:12 78 Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing 1:57:11 79 Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel 1:59:25 80 Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks 2:05:36 81 Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers 2:10:48 82 Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers 2:10:49 83 Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori 2:13:11 84 Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes 2:13:12 85 Gunter Braem (Bel) Koen 2012 Gunter Braem 2:13:32 86 Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon 2:19:38 87 Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack 2:19:54 88 John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo 2:27:44 89 Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve 2:30:32 90 Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC 2:35:56 91 Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 1 2:36:20 92 Paul Godman (Can) Godman 2:36:39 93 Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate 2:42:49 94 Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards 2:45:14 95 Nick Danielak (Can) Solo 2:52:19 96 Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman 2:53:24 97 Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås 3:06:19 98 Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing 3:06:55

Solo master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis 3:53:52 2 Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team 0:02:40 3 Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport 0:29:31 4 Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport 1:16:57 5 Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin 1:36:05 6 Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila 1:48:41

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can) 2:28:08 2 Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA) 0:00:01 3 Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can) 0:13:29 4 Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA) 0:19:27 5 Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA) 0:25:25 6 Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can) 0:26:11 7 Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can) 0:26:19 8 Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can) 0:32:27 9 Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can) 0:44:29 10 Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel) 0:46:19 11 Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra) 0:46:42 12 John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus) 0:52:24 13 Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra) 0:52:41 14 Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth) 0:54:50 15 Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr) 0:54:56 16 Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den) 1:04:46 17 Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus) 1:06:49 18 Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA) 1:07:48 19 James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can) 1:07:53 20 Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra) 1:19:28 21 Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) 1:29:52 22 Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA) 1:30:17 23 Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa) 1:30:33 24 Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel) 2:05:36 25 Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger) 2:16:33 26 Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can) 2:29:21 27 Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA) 2:31:37 28 Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus) 2:43:33 29 Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE) 2:43:35 30 Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can) 2:49:42 31 Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can) 2:50:53 32 Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg) 2:51:44 33 Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned) 2:52:42 34 Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus) 2:55:14 35 Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA) 3:19:04 36 Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr) 3:41:55 37 Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus) 3:42:01

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA) 4:11:50 2 Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can) 0:13:13 3 Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA) 0:43:54 4 Mary-Anne Hunter (Can) & Katie Declercq (USA) 0:53:10 5 Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus) 0:59:52 6 Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can) 1:11:41

Duo mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can) 3:18:26 2 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can) 0:19:06 3 Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile) 0:36:42 4 Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can) 0:40:58 5 Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi) 0:46:40 6 Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi) 0:51:22 7 Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe) 0:53:32 8 Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can) 1:03:43 9 Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can) 1:13:32 10 Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland) 1:18:53 11 Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can) 1:32:30 12 Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can) 1:39:37 13 Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA) 2:11:45 14 Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA) 3:07:48

Duo veteran 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can) 2:49:19 2 Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can) 0:01:13 3 Jan De Smet (Bel) & Lieven Bauwens (Bel) 0:18:45 4 Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA) 0:28:04 5 Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can) 0:35:59 6 Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can) 0:43:59 7 Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can) 0:45:58 8 Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can) 0:46:04 9 Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile) 0:46:55 10 Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can) 0:52:14 11 Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can) 0:56:27 12 Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can) 1:13:30 13 Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can) 1:14:57 14 Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra) 1:26:56 15 Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can) 1:29:09 16 Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can) 1:30:28 17 Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can) 1:31:36 18 Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can) 1:31:50 19 John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can) 1:33:58 20 Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA) 1:42:47 21 Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger) 2:34:06 22 Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA) 3:28:29

Duo veteran 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernie Shiao (USA) & Paul Stahman (USA) 3:19:24 2 Robert Schorn (USA) & Steve Cullinan (USA) 0:22:33 3 Jeff Doss (USA) & Randall Toltzman (USA) 0:28:10 4 Voree Smith (USA) & Vanoy Smith (USA) 0:44:28 5 Lothar Schaer (Swi) & Beat Kowaleff (Swi) 0:45:20 6 Kim Berg (Den) & Steen Hoppe (Den) 0:50:48

Solo men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono 12:33:55 2 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:00:05 3 Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing 0:03:43 4 Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory 0:43:57 5 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona 0:47:42 6 Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP 0:53:44 7 Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept 1:01:16 8 Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain 1:13:15 9 Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team 1:37:35 10 Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale 1:37:42 11 Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply 1:38:44 12 Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory 1:42:40 13 Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse 1:48:09 14 Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun 1:49:36 15 Daniel Gathof (Ger) Craft - Rocky Mountain 2:01:24 16 Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis 2:06:28 17 Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes © 2:11:46 18 Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon 2:18:32 19 Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling 2:30:27 20 Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race 2:34:29 21 Hugo Bardou (Can) Xprezo 2:40:14 22 Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher 23 Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix 2:50:16 24 Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 1 2:55:29 25 David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy 2:57:26 26 Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman 3:02:38 27 Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept 3:03:52 28 Ross Schnell (USA) Mach Schnell Racing 3:04:40 29 Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing 3:05:24 30 James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son 3:07:54 31 David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné 3:13:05 32 Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus 3:16:04 33 Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge 3:21:23 34 Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat 3:28:58 35 Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team 3:35:24 36 Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT 3:38:51 37 Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana 3:39:04 38 Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano 3:40:28 39 Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes 3:43:02 40 Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing 3:44:52 41 Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails 3:45:14 42 Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance 3:46:18 43 Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon 3:47:55 44 Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl 3:59:10 45 David Hemming (USA) Kings of Yeah 4:02:37 46 Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice 4:05:40 47 Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team 4:10:48 48 Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails 4:10:49 49 Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 1 4:13:00 50 Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike 4:17:04 51 Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera 4:18:15 52 Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles 4:31:27 53 Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error 5:08:20 54 Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack 5:11:34 55 Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman 5:13:14 56 Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft 5:17:32 57 Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack 5:26:23 58 Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport 5:29:23 59 Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo 5:32:10 60 Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.0 5:34:38 61 Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience 5:34:39 62 Mike Brain (Aus) Freo 5:44:21 63 Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda 5:55:46 64 Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo 5:57:35 65 Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek 6:08:47 66 Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing 6:10:40 67 Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 1 6:23:57 68 Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M3 6:37:12 69 Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew 6:40:34 70 Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko 6:40:36 71 Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington 6:43:38 72 Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl 6:49:11 73 Carl Landry (Can) The Lando 6:49:12 74 George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds 6:57:30 75 Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR 7:07:23 76 Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes 7:19:16 77 Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde 7:42:14 78 Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 7:52:18 79 Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 1 7:55:10 80 Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy 7:55:49 81 Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers 8:10:38 82 Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC 8:18:07 83 Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-1 8:19:01 84 Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me 8:45:20 85 James Knapp (USA) Knapp 8:59:44 86 Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke 9:06:46 87 Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas 9:10:13 88 John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew 9:14:42 89 Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy 9:17:28 90 Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go 9:22:45 91 Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It 9:23:50 92 Phil Deguise (Can) CCN 9:25:14 93 Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle 9:25:20 94 David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit 10:26:57 95 Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas 10:42:14 96 Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag 10:48:51 97 Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 1 10:51:08 98 Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas 11:01:49 99 Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_2 11:23:22 100 Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike 11:28:25 101 Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-2 11:57:22 102 Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team 11:58:35 103 Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman 12:12:29 104 Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder 12:16:08 105 Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney 12:24:49 106 Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU 13:12:33 107 Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust 13:50:02 108 Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock 13:57:13 109 Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun 14:15:19 110 Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha 14:29:37 111 Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood 14:36:45 112 Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO 15:13:42 113 Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA 15:48:56 114 Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop 15:52:39 115 Rodrigo Medina (USA) G40 15:56:45 116 Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles 15:57:05 117 Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh 15:57:11 118 Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY 16:07:30 119 Sergio Stephanou (Bra) G40 16:47:27 120 Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat 17:15:50 121 Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm 17:15:55 122 7018 5:58:20 123 Chris Flood (Can) Floody 12:02:19

Solo women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms (Can) Kona 15:38:52 2 Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo 2:01:48 3 Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon 2:26:25 4 Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne 2:29:57 5 Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing 2:58:06 6 Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate 3:42:00 7 Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain 3:43:05 8 Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey 5:38:14 9 Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies 5:53:38 10 Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys 6:54:00 11 Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub 7:33:34 12 Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla 9:58:36 13 Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans 11:04:24 14 Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do? 11:50:58 15 Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua 13:23:20

Solo master men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin 14:00:00 2 Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man 1:15:43 3 Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS 1:34:58 4 Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right 1:58:49 5 Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther 2:12:01 6 Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie 2:35:20 7 Murray Oshanyk (Can) assless chap 2:58:22 8 Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz 2:59:22 9 Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction 3:12:58 10 Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep 3:18:17 11 Simon Christie (Aus) Wish! 3:24:49 12 Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear 4:06:42 13 Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-2012 4:09:53 14 Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine 4:14:04 15 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power 4:16:40 16 Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers 4:28:45 17 Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox 4:28:48 18 Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze 4:32:20 19 Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team 4:50:51 20 Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team 4:58:02 21 Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana 5:01:28 22 Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders 5:01:31 23 Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren 5:13:36 24 Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES 5:15:27 25 Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles 5:17:28 26 Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex 5:24:47 27 Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance 5:27:12 28 Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_2 5:27:42 29 William Carry (Can) Crank 5:33:13 30 Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath 5:35:22 31 Zdenko Rajevic (Chi) Transandes Challenge Chile Team 5:35:28 32 Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut 5:45:31 33 Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 1 5:46:13 34 Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile 5:50:17 35 James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo 5:56:52 36 Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team 5:57:52 37 Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit 5:59:50 38 Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one ) 6:05:31 39 Don Gill (Can) careys guy 6:06:14 40 Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD 6:09:03 41 Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle 6:10:32 42 Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser 6:15:50 43 Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari 6:17:04 44 Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster 6:23:29 45 Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert 6:29:18 46 Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz 6:40:02 47 Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay 6:43:07 48 David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed 6:44:50 49 Bruce Nash (Can) TBD 6:46:21 50 Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing 6:52:37 51 Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel 7:00:32 52 Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos 7:10:20 53 Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 2 7:12:36 54 Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz 7:16:36 55 Damon Steele (USA) DPS 7:55:32 56 Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini 7:55:35 57 Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion 7:55:59 58 John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing 8:00:02 59 Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd. 8:01:39 60 Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-2012 8:02:21 61 Travis Martin (USA) Skittles 8:08:41 62 Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch! 8:19:10 63 Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam 8:52:23 64 Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy 8:53:34 65 Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator 8:59:40 66 Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba 9:00:07 67 Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast 9:07:24 68 Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday 9:09:10 69 Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus 9:13:17 70 Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse 9:16:29 71 Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro 9:19:53 72 Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper 9:25:01 73 Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport 9:26:46 74 Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery 9:28:56 75 Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner 9:53:14 76 Gunter Braem (Bel) Koen 2012 Gunter Braem 10:19:25 77 Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle 10:28:13 78 Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing 10:28:30 79 99-2 10:38:40 80 Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler 11:12:55 81 Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks 11:42:58 82 Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers 11:46:29 83 Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers 11:50:32 84 Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 1 12:09:50 85 Paul Godman (Can) Godman 12:13:30 86 Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori 12:27:48 87 Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes 12:27:52 88 Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon 12:49:00 89 Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack 12:54:20 90 Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards 13:29:26 91 John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo 14:03:35 92 Nick Danielak (Can) Solo 14:08:43 93 Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman 14:28:37 94 Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate 15:07:04 95 Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås 15:29:08 96 Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC 15:31:52 97 Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing 15:39:45 98 Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve 15:49:52

Solo master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team 21:03:41 2 Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis 0:58:23 3 Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport 3:02:07 4 Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport 4:38:08 5 Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin 8:42:35 6 Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila 9:22:52

Duo men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA) 13:15:26 2 Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can) 0:31:33 3 Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can) 0:40:25 4 Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA) 2:20:42 5 Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can) 2:32:31 6 Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA) 2:42:06 7 Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can) 2:57:03 8 Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can) 2:58:42 9 Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can) 3:43:20 10 Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel) 3:50:31 11 Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra) 4:43:50 12 Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra) 4:50:57 13 John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus) 5:13:37 14 Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr) 5:19:40 15 Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus) 5:55:32 16 Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den) 6:04:49 17 James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can) 6:05:01 18 Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth) 6:25:26 19 Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA) 6:45:17 20 Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra) 7:18:41 21 Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) 7:57:11 22 Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa) 8:04:00 23 Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA) 8:16:45 24 Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel) 11:16:36 25 Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can) 12:32:39 26 Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg) 13:33:31 27 Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned) 13:34:55 28 Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA) 13:40:58 29 Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can) 13:47:32 30 Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus) 13:50:14 31 Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus) 14:14:40 32 Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger) 14:19:26 33 Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can) 14:53:36 34 Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE) 14:58:28 35 Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus) 16:33:21 36 Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA) 17:05:20 37 Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr) 17:21:50

Duo women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA) 23:45:51 2 Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can) 0:37:08 3 Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA) 2:49:14 4 Mary-Anne Hunter (Can) & Katie Declercq (USA) 3:30:03 5 Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus) 4:07:36 6 Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can) 4:10:35

Duo mixed general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can) 17:43:47 2 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can) 1:45:40 3 Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile) 3:21:27 4 Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe) 4:13:52 5 Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can) 4:17:31 6 Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi) 4:26:44 7 Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi) 4:29:31 8 Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can) 5:39:50 9 Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can) 5:57:14 10 Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can) 7:18:53 11 Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland) 7:36:34 12 Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can) 8:21:48 13 Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA) 13:45:11 14 Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA) 14:21:17

Duo veteran 80+ general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can) 15:31:09 2 Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can) 0:50:11 3 Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA) 1:49:23 4 Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can) 2:57:27 5 Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can) 3:15:26 6 Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can) 3:17:16 7 Jan De Smet (Bel) & Lieven Bauwens (Bel) 3:19:05 8 Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile) 3:20:10 9 Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can) 3:55:23 10 Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can) 3:56:55 11 Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA) 4:36:17 12 Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra) 5:01:12 13 Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can) 5:27:46 14 Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can) 5:33:08 15 Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can) 6:12:03 16 Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can) 6:35:10 17 Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can) 6:50:43 18 John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can) 8:22:01 19 Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can) 8:49:58 20 Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can) 8:55:25 21 Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger) 11:08:26 22 Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA) 15:36:07