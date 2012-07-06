Image 1 of 15 Wendy Simms (Kona) races some singletrack (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 2 of 15 1. Technical descending is a requirement at the BC Bike Race. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 3 of 15 1. If someone found a use for moss from these trees, they’d have an endless supply. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 4 of 15 Racers toward the finish (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 5 of 15 1. Neutral support from Shimano was an invaluable asset through the week. Many riders races were saved. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 6 of 15 1. Cory Wallace deep in the woods on his way to a 3rd place for the day. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 7 of 15 Racing through the trees (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 8 of 15 The start of stage 6 at the BC Bike Race (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 9 of 15 Mannie Heymens in the “jungle” of squamish. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 10 of 15 The view from above puts a narrow bridge into perspective. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 11 of 15 Aaron Elwell of Twin Six takes flight on the lower section of the Half Nelson trail. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 12 of 15 Josh Carlson (Giant) rips a berm on ‘Half Nelson’. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 13 of 15 Greg Day (Rocky Mountain Factory Team 1) rides the pointy end of the leadout. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 14 of 15 Red and Green shirts of the BCBR crew. An event like this doesn’t happen without a lot of dedicated hard-workers. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 15 of 15 Sleeping riders in the Brennan Park Rec Center Field. (Image credit: BC Bike)

On the penultimate stage, it was time to open up and see what is under the hood. Racers awoke to the sun peaking over the Chief, a solid dome of granite, standing a reassuring 417 meters above the tents of base-camp. Nestled by the protective Chief and Garibaldi Peak, the atmosphere of the traveling pageant that is the BC Bike Race obtained a sense of peace unmatched on any other stage.

That was the morning calm, but this Squamish stage was one of the most colorful of the week. There was a kids' race, a snow cone vendor, a brick-oven pizza cart and pulled pork BBQ all served in the race pit. The traditional beer garden was filled all afternoon, giving spectators and riders an open-air social club to cheer the finishing riders. The beautiful day on the trails capped with a beer and cheering set the celebratory tone for riders who now see the end of their seven-day journey only one stage away in Whistler.

For riders, a multi-day stage race will rub away the layers of paint that racers live behind, eventually bringing different hues of emotions to the surface. Some days the emotion exposed is joy while on others it's a mental low to overcome. By day six, every rider has grappled with a few of their inner beings, each coming to an understanding of the other, like neighbors who can yell through the apartment walls asking for sugar.

From Neil Kindree, the solo men's leader, to Janet Rygnestad in the solo challenge category, the emotional tug-of-war is an act of becoming better more self-aware riders. On stages previous to Squamish, Rygnestad was loving life one day, hypothermic another, on top of the world the following then at a low point the next.

"I was shattered last night, and I just lay in bed this morning thinking 'I don't want to ride this anymore'" When asked what got her motivated to get up and ride she said, "I just love Squamish. I got it out of my head that I was chasing these three particular women and I switched out of race mode and I switched to 'I'm going to have a really good day riding today. And I did, I had a fabulous time."

Six days on the road and the end is looming near for racers who have forgotten what day it is, but know what stage they just completed. On stage six, the bubble that is the BC Bike Race occupied the town of Squamish and its miles of premium singletrack. The experience of riding trails like Half Nelson, The Plunge, and Seven Stitches are never justified by videos. In a place like Squamish, the experience is only complete when the dirt is under you.

It was Austrailan Dave Nairn's reason to return, "I did the race four years ago and it was my favorite stage then, and I think it will be again. So flowy and just all the whoops and massive berms that are bigger than you. It's nothing you get in Australia."

You also don't get Neil Kindree or Chris Sheppard working together for a common cause.

Solo men

The story of the day for the men's solo category is the implosion of Barry Wicks (Kona Bikes) to the tune of a 16-minute loss in the general classification. Wicks had such a strong beginning to the week, when he looked unstoppable. An experienced stage racer, Wicks must have finally discovered the hard-way a lesson he'll be sure to take back and study for another year. There is still one stage to go, but it's short and the chances of making up that kind of deficit is unlikely.

Initial accelerations by the solo champion from the last two years, Chris Sheppard of the Rocky Mountain Team, tore apart the field early as chasers and pacers began dissolving in the eddy from his efforts. Only Neil Kindree was able to make the cut, but even he felt the cable grow tight. Both riders had the most to gain from making Wicks disappear in the rearview mirror.

"I stayed on his wheel and when we came to the top of the climb we had a 50-100ft gap and we kind of looked at each other and said yeah let's go with it," said Kindree.

The trick for Sheppard might have been the switch back to his 26" full suspension bike with the 1200 gram wheels. "I've been on this size of wheel since '88, and I think my descending is sharper on this bike. But on the rough stuff, you can tell the 29er just goes." It was more likely determination than wheel size that made his quest for time over Wicks a success.

After the first climb, the two riders stuck together through the trails of Half Nelson, past aid station 1 and down into the Plunge. It wasn't until the Smoke Bluff trails that the two could start being comfortable with their time on the field and turn their attention to each other. "Chris made the first move up Farside, he had a little bit of a gap on the next descent, but I knew I could close it on the next climb, so I rode to 'not flat'. On the little rollers at the end of smoke bluff that's where I attacked and opened it up." Kindree won in his hometown by nine seconds over the veteran Sheppard.

Next across the line was Cory Wallace (Kona Bikes) who worked for a half hour to try and keep his teammate Wicks in the mix. After getting the go ahead to leave him, Wallace set his pace to "stun" and made moves back to third up the climb to Half Nelson. Matt Hadley (Exprezo-Borsao Factory) drilled it to make contact with Wallace and they came through the first aid station together, but Wallace was able to drop him before the finish. Less than two minutes separate the two riders and there might be fireworks in Whistler as Wallace fishes for another spot on the GC.

Solo women

Hanna Thorne made a serious bid to separate herself from Sonya Looney (Topeak/ Ergon) and stake claim to the third place position behind Wendy Simms (Kona) and Melinda Jackson (Team KiwiRoo). Looney had one of the days you'd prefer to forget while Melinda Jackson rushed forward without a problem.

Down in sixth and seventh place behind Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing), Fanny Paquette (Rocky Mountain) and Swiss rider Rahel Ruegge (Swisschocolate) are only separated by a 1:15 margin. In Whistler Ruegge will be looking to cut Paguette's program short and take some time back.





Team Jamis hasn't let an opportunity to take a stage slip by, but they got a challenge from the second place Rocky Mountain Factory Team 2. Thomas Turner and Jason Sager were in sync all day as they stayed powered like two steam engines up the long grade to Half Nelson. Kevin Calhoun and Keith Stark of the Factory team, charged hard on the descents to stay in touch, but as the day grew longer and the effects of an early group crash took their toll, the two couldn't match the pace of Team Jamis.

The other Rocky Mountain Factory Team 1 is still in third, but it should be noted that early on day three, Colin Kerr fell on a bridge with steel meshing and sliced the palms of both his hands. For four days, he has been gripping the bars with seven stitches in his right hand and deep gouges in his left. The fact that he is still riding is a testament to his toughness. When asked why he continued on he replied "Because we can. We can still finish on the podium."

Gravity enduro

The gravity enduro was expanded to 13 stages this year and as the week has progressed, riders have become more aware of the significance of having some of the best descents labeled before-hand. The result of the enduro has been to give people a cue for when they can really enjoy a section of trail.

Riders like Ross Schnell (Trek), Josh Carlson (Giant) and even Barrry Wicks (Kona) were expected to be duking it out, but going into the last stage, it seems that Andreas Hestler (Rocky Mountain) has wrapped his fists around the virtual trophy.

Carlson is looking to be closest to Hestler but the chances of anyone catching him is narrowing each stage. Hestler took both the enduro and the gravity enduro today. Beating fresh guests who were invited to participate in today's challenge ride.

The legendary Fro-rider Wade Simmons (Rocky Retro95) was thrown in the mix for contenders early but he dismissed that as a goal for the younger fit riders. Still Simmons could be seen throwing a little familiar flair on his Rocky Mountain 29.

In the women's category, Wendy Simms is looking to be in a tight match with Megan Rose who won both stages today. Rose is racing in the mixed duo category, but all riders qualify for the overall in the gravity enduro.

Stage 7: Whister (the final day)

On the final day of the BC Bike Race, riders will travel up the Sea to Sky highway to the Whistler Olympic Village, the birthplace of bike park culture. Racers will get a taste of the park as they reverse the direction most prefer and will climb Easy Does It to access the classic gravity fueled descent Crank it Up. At the bottom the course turns to the woods of the Lost Lake trail network, a mind-blowing web of trails named after Frank Zappa songs. At the finish riders will get the cherished Bob belt buckle they've been riding for all week.

Full Results

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono 2:26:52 2 Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing 0:00:09 3 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona 0:05:17 4 Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory 0:07:13 5 Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain 0:08:38 6 Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory 0:09:33 7 Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team 0:10:25 8 Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply 0:14:18 9 Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale 0:14:37 10 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:15:39 11 Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse 0:15:48 12 Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept 0:17:07 13 Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon 0:17:22 14 Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP 0:18:32 15 Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun 0:23:29 16 Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis 0:23:56 17 Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling 0:24:06 18 Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix 0:24:07 19 Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes © 0:24:57 20 Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge 0:32:18 21 David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné 0:32:23 22 Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana 0:33:07 23 Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano 0:33:26 24 Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher 0:33:32 25 James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son 0:34:37 26 Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 1 0:35:03 27 Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon 0:35:06 28 David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy 0:35:13 29 Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus 0:36:43 30 Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing 0:38:24 31 Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat 0:38:45 32 Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team 0:38:59 33 Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman 0:41:52 34 Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT 0:42:19 35 Unknown 0:43:27 36 Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error 0:44:56 37 Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes 0:45:59 38 Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team 0:46:04 39 Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl 0:46:27 40 Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails 0:47:31 41 Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance 0:50:50 42 Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing 0:50:51 43 Mike Brain (Aus) Freo 0:52:00 44 Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles 0:52:18 45 Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails 0:52:20 46 Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 1 0:53:25 47 Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman 0:55:07 48 Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack 0:55:09 49 Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo 0:57:10 50 Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike 0:57:31 51 Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing 0:58:52 52 Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.0 1:00:09 53 Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience 1:04:24 54 Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack 1:05:18 55 Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race 1:06:25 56 Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport 1:06:42 57 Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 1 1:07:30 58 Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek 1:08:40 59 Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR 1:11:19 60 Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera 1:11:23 61 Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew 1:12:09 62 Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M3 1:14:20 63 Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept 1:14:46 64 Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy 1:15:02 65 Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag 1:15:20 66 Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl 1:15:36 67 Carl Landry (Can) The Lando 1:17:09 68 Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo 1:18:42 69 Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice 1:19:59 70 Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda 1:21:11 71 Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington 1:22:00 72 Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes 1:22:04 73 Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC 1:24:08 74 James Knapp (USA) Knapp 1:24:44 75 Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 1:29:13 76 Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers 77 Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It 1:31:33 78 George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds 1:36:53 79 Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 1 1:37:19 80 Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike 1:37:35 81 Phil Deguise (Can) CCN 1:41:30 82 Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde 1:41:39 83 Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko 1:42:44 84 Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me 1:43:20 85 John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew 1:43:23 86 David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit 1:44:59 87 Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-1 1:49:25 88 Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas 1:53:37 89 Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas 1:55:14 90 Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas 2:02:04 91 Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle 2:05:52 92 Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft 2:06:09 93 Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy 2:07:21 94 Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun 2:08:03 95 Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-2 2:14:49 96 Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney 2:17:56 97 Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go 2:18:40 98 Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU 2:19:51 99 Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman 2:20:31 100 Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_2 2:22:07 101 Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder 2:24:15 102 Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke 2:29:20 103 Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team 2:32:09 104 Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 1 2:48:00 105 Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha 2:50:42 106 Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock 2:53:52 107 Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood 108 Rodrigo Medina (USA) G40 3:00:27 109 Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust 3:00:42 110 Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA 3:03:04 111 Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles 3:12:54 112 Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop 3:12:57 113 Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh 114 Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO 3:16:08 115 Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY 3:17:14 116 Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm 3:19:26 117 Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat 3:19:27 118 Sergio Stephanou (Bra) G40 3:43:39

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms (Can) Kona 3:10:53 2 Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo 0:14:46 3 Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne 0:18:53 4 Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain 0:27:45 5 Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate 0:30:05 6 Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon 0:41:53 7 Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing 0:42:58 8 Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey 1:00:31 9 Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies 1:09:27 10 Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys 1:12:27 11 Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub 1:25:11 12 Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla 1:47:31 13 Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans 2:03:47 14 Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua 2:11:22 15 Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do? 2:34:53

Solo master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin 2:45:00 2 Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS 0:16:10 3 Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man 0:20:16 4 Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie 0:22:56 5 Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction 0:25:40 6 Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep 0:28:21 7 Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right 0:32:41 8 Simon Christie (Aus) Wish! 0:35:50 9 Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther 0:36:13 10 Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-2012 0:37:46 11 Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze 0:42:32 12 Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear 0:43:28 13 Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren 0:44:22 14 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power 0:45:36 15 Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES 0:49:08 16 Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine 0:49:23 17 Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox 0:49:29 18 Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance 0:49:30 19 Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers 0:50:13 20 Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_2 0:52:04 21 Zdenko Rajevic (Chi) Transandes Challenge Chile Team 0:54:02 22 David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed 0:54:22 23 Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel 0:56:53 24 Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile 0:57:07 25 Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz 0:57:12 26 William Carry (Can) Crank 0:57:30 27 Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team 0:58:44 28 Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles 1:01:43 29 Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team 1:02:15 30 Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut 1:02:56 31 Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex 1:05:15 32 Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD 1:06:14 33 Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana 1:06:19 34 Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari 1:06:51 35 Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 1 1:07:56 36 Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz 1:08:42 37 Don Gill (Can) careys guy 1:09:34 38 Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser 1:09:58 39 Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing 1:11:06 40 Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders 1:11:16 41 Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team 1:11:18 42 Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit 1:16:13 43 Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one ) 1:16:21 44 Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini 45 Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle 1:18:17 46 Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz 1:20:44 47 Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-2012 1:20:51 48 Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath 1:21:18 49 Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos 50 Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 2 1:22:20 51 Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay 1:23:46 52 Bruce Nash (Can) TBD 1:25:29 53 James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo 1:25:35 54 Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam 1:26:47 55 Damon Steele (USA) DPS 1:28:44 56 Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster 1:33:06 57 Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle 1:34:58 58 Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse 1:36:17 59 Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert 1:36:50 60 Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator 1:37:50 61 Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy 1:40:50 62 Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner 1:43:47 63 Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery 1:43:52 64 Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion 1:45:33 65 Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd. 1:46:31 66 Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch! 1:46:38 67 Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport 1:47:56 68 Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro 1:49:58 69 Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday 1:51:18 70 Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba 1:51:45 71 Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus 1:54:25 72 Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper 1:54:55 73 Travis Martin (USA) Skittles 1:55:06 74 Unknown 1:56:07 75 Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast 2:00:02 76 John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing 2:01:54 77 Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler 2:06:07 78 Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon 2:17:17 79 Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori 2:19:08 80 Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes 2:19:09 81 Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers 2:21:31 82 Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers 83 Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 1 2:26:08 84 Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks 2:31:08 85 Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC 2:37:56 86 Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate 2:40:15 87 Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack 2:41:08 88 Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards 2:51:05 89 Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing 2:55:21 90 Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve 3:01:17 91 John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo 3:03:29 92 Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing 3:03:47 93 Nick Danielak (Can) Solo 3:13:05 94 Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås 3:18:04 95 Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman 3:59:45

Solo master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team 3:56:08 2 Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis 0:38:05 3 Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport 0:49:16 4 Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport 1:36:03 5 Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila 1:49:41 6 Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin 1:49:42

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA) 2:35:31 2 Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can) 0:02:00 3 Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can) 0:07:05 4 Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA) 0:25:00 5 Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can) 0:27:59 6 Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can) 0:28:59 7 Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can) 0:32:02 8 Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA) 0:35:09 9 Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr) 0:42:10 10 Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra) 0:46:27 11 Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra) 0:49:17 12 John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus) 0:51:36 13 Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel) 0:54:03 14 Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can) 0:55:11 15 James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can) 0:59:01 16 Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus) 1:06:20 17 Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth) 1:07:57 18 Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA) 1:09:21 19 Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra) 1:11:23 20 Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) 1:28:12 21 Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa) 1:33:37 22 Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA) 1:40:28 23 Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den) 1:43:10 24 Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned) 2:17:29 25 Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel) 2:23:57 26 Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can) 2:25:19 27 Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus) 2:30:36 28 Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus) 2:55:33 29 Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg) 2:57:03 30 Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger) 3:00:37 31 Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA) 3:03:52 32 Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can) 3:04:23 33 Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can) 3:06:18 34 Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA) 3:07:06 35 Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE) 3:12:29 36 Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus) 3:29:42 37 Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr) 3:53:19

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA) 4:31:25 2 Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can) 0:31:05 3 Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA) 0:36:45 4 Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus) 0:59:36 5 Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can) 1:25:36

Duo mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can) 3:23:34 2 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can) 0:27:29 3 Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can) 0:44:15 4 Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile) 0:50:43 5 Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe) 0:52:28 6 Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi) 0:52:37 7 Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi) 1:05:30 8 Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland) 1:21:03 9 Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can) 1:24:05 10 Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can) 1:29:00 11 Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can) 1:30:48 12 Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can) 1:58:13 13 Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA) 2:05:44 14 Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA) 3:02:09

Duo veteran men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can) 3:00:48 2 Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can) 0:16:48 3 Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can) 0:33:15 4 Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can) 0:36:28 5 Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can) 0:37:34 6 Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA) 0:38:22 7 Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile) 0:41:24 8 Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can) 0:45:31 9 Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA) 0:46:16 10 Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can) 0:50:01 11 Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra) 0:57:37 12 Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can) 0:58:19 13 Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can) 1:15:17 14 Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can) 1:25:09 15 John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can) 1:27:58 16 Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can) 1:28:43 17 Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can) 1:39:47 18 Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can) 1:47:48 19 Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can) 2:14:52 20 Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger) 2:17:44 21 Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA) 3:14:46

Duo veteran men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernie Shiao (USA) & Paul Stahman (USA) 3:28:45 2 Jeff Doss (USA) & Randall Toltzman (USA) 0:28:52 3 Robert Schorn (USA) & Steve Cullinan (USA) 0:34:29 4 Kim Berg (Den) & Steen Hoppe (Den) 0:42:48 5 Lothar Schaer (Swi) & Beat Kowaleff (Swi) 0:47:00 6 Voree Smith (USA) & Vanoy Smith (USA) 0:56:54

Solo men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono 15:00:47 2 Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing 0:03:52 3 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:15:44 4 Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory 0:51:10 5 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona 0:52:59 6 Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP 1:12:16 7 Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept 1:18:23 8 Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain 1:21:53 9 Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team 1:48:00 10 Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory 1:52:13 11 Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale 1:52:19 12 Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply 1:53:02 13 Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse 2:03:57 14 Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun 2:13:05 15 Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis 2:30:24 16 Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon 2:35:54 17 Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes © 2:36:43 18 Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling 2:54:33 19 Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher 3:13:46 20 Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix 3:14:23 21 Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 1 3:30:32 22 David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy 3:32:39 23 Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race 3:40:54 24 James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son 3:42:31 25 Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing 3:43:48 26 Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman 3:44:30 27 David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné 3:45:28 28 Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus 3:52:47 29 Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge 3:53:41 30 Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat 4:07:43 31 Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana 4:12:11 32 Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano 4:13:54 33 Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept 4:18:38 34 Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT 4:21:10 35 Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team 4:21:28 36 Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon 4:23:01 37 Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes 4:29:01 38 Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing 4:35:43 39 Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance 4:37:08 40 Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails 4:37:34 41 Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl 4:45:37 42 Unknown 4:46:04 43 Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team 4:49:47 44 Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails 4:58:20 45 Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 1 5:06:25 46 Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike 5:14:35 47 Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles 5:23:45 48 Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice 5:25:39 49 Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera 5:29:38 50 Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error 5:53:16 51 Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack 6:06:43 52 Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman 6:08:21 53 Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo 6:29:20 54 Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack 6:31:41 55 Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.0 6:34:47 56 Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport 6:36:05 57 Mike Brain (Aus) Freo 6:36:21 58 Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience 6:39:03 59 Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing 7:09:32 60 Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo 7:16:17 61 Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda 7:16:57 62 Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek 7:17:27 63 Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft 7:23:41 64 Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M3 7:51:32 65 Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew 7:52:43 66 Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 1 8:01:16 67 Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl 8:04:47 68 Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington 8:05:38 69 Carl Landry (Can) The Lando 8:06:21 70 Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR 8:18:42 71 Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko 8:23:20 72 George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds 8:34:23 73 Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes 8:41:20 74 Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 1 9:02:40 75 Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy 9:10:51 76 Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 9:21:31 77 Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde 9:23:53 78 Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers 9:39:51 79 Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC 9:42:15 80 Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-1 10:08:26 81 James Knapp (USA) Knapp 10:24:28 82 Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me 10:28:40 83 Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It 10:55:23 84 John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew 10:58:05 85 Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas 11:03:50 86 Phil Deguise (Can) CCN 11:06:44 87 Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy 11:24:49 88 Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle 11:31:12 89 Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke 11:36:06 90 Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go 11:41:25 91 Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag 12:04:11 92 David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit 12:11:56 93 Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas 12:44:18 94 Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas 12:57:03 95 Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike 13:06:00 96 Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 1 13:39:08 97 Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_2 13:45:29 98 Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-2 14:12:11 99 Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team 14:30:44 100 Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman 14:33:00 101 Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder 14:40:23 102 Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney 14:42:45 103 Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU 15:32:24 104 Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun 16:23:22 105 Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust 16:50:44 106 Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock 16:51:05 107 Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha 17:20:19 108 Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood 17:30:37 109 Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO 18:29:50 110 Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA 18:52:00 111 Rodrigo Medina (USA) G40 18:57:12 112 Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop 19:05:36 113 Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles 19:09:59 114 Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh 19:10:08 115 Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY 19:24:44 116 Sergio Stephanou (Bra) G40 20:31:06 117 Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat 20:35:17 118 Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm 20:35:21

Solo women general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms (Can) Kona 18:49:45 2 Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo 2:16:34 3 Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne 2:48:50 4 Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon 3:08:18 5 Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing 3:41:04 6 Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain 4:10:50 7 Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate 4:12:05 8 Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey 6:38:45 9 Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies 7:03:05 10 Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys 8:06:27 11 Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub 8:58:45 12 Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla 11:46:07 13 Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans 13:08:11 14 Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do? 14:25:51 15 Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua 15:34:42

Solo master men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin 16:45:00 2 Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man 1:35:59 3 Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS 1:51:08 4 Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right 2:31:30 5 Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther 2:48:14 6 Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie 2:58:16 7 Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction 3:38:38 8 Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep 3:46:38 9 Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz 3:56:34 10 Simon Christie (Aus) Wish! 4:00:39 11 Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-2012 4:47:39 12 Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear 4:50:10 13 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power 5:02:16 14 Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine 5:03:27 15 Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze 5:14:52 16 Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox 5:18:17 17 Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers 5:18:58 18 Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team 5:49:35 19 Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren 5:57:58 20 Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES 6:04:35 21 Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana 6:07:47 22 Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team 6:09:20 23 Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders 6:12:47 24 Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance 6:16:42 25 Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles 6:19:11 26 Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_2 6:19:46 27 Zdenko Rajevic (Chi) Transandes Challenge Chile Team 6:29:30 28 Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex 6:30:02 29 William Carry (Can) Crank 6:30:43 30 Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile 6:47:24 31 Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut 6:48:27 32 Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 1 6:54:09 33 Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath 6:56:40 34 Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team 7:00:07 35 Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD 7:15:17 36 Don Gill (Can) careys guy 7:15:48 37 Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit 7:16:03 38 Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one ) 7:21:52 39 James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo 7:22:27 40 Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari 7:23:55 41 Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser 7:25:48 42 Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle 7:28:49 43 David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed 7:39:12 44 Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz 7:48:44 45 Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster 7:56:35 46 Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel 7:57:25 47 Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing 8:03:43 48 Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert 8:06:08 49 Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay 8:06:53 50 Bruce Nash (Can) TBD 8:11:50 51 Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos 8:31:38 52 Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 2 8:34:56 53 Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz 8:37:20 54 Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini 9:11:56 55 Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-2012 9:23:12 56 Damon Steele (USA) DPS 9:24:16 57 Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion 9:41:32 58 Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd. 9:48:10 59 John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing 10:01:56 60 Travis Martin (USA) Skittles 10:03:47 61 Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch! 10:05:48 62 Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam 10:19:10 63 Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy 10:34:24 64 Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator 10:37:30 65 Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba 10:51:52 66 Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse 10:52:46 67 Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday 11:00:28 68 Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast 11:07:26 69 Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus 11:07:42 70 Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro 11:09:51 71 Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery 11:12:48 72 Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport 11:14:42 73 Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper 11:19:56 74 Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner 11:37:01 75 Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle 12:03:11 76 Unknown 12:34:47 77 Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler 13:19:02 78 Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing 13:23:51 79 Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers 14:08:00 80 Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers 14:12:03 81 Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks 14:14:06 82 Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 1 14:35:58 83 Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori 14:46:56 84 Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes 14:47:01 85 Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon 15:06:17 86 Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack 15:35:28 87 Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards 16:20:31 88 John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo 17:07:04 89 Nick Danielak (Can) Solo 17:21:48 90 Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate 17:47:19 91 Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC 18:09:48 92 Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman 18:28:22 93 Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing 18:43:32 94 Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås 18:47:12 95 Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve 18:51:09

Solo master women general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team 24:59:49 2 Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis 1:36:28 3 Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport 3:51:23 4 Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport 6:14:11 5 Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin 10:32:17 6 Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila 11:12:33

Duo men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA) 15:50:57 2 Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can) 0:33:33 3 Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can) 0:47:30 4 Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA) 2:45:42 5 Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can) 3:01:30 6 Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA) 3:17:15 7 Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can) 3:26:41 8 Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can) 3:29:05 9 Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can) 4:38:31 10 Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel) 4:44:34 11 Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra) 5:30:17 12 Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra) 5:40:14 13 Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr) 6:01:50 14 John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus) 6:05:13 15 Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus) 7:01:52 16 James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can) 7:04:02 17 Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth) 7:33:23 18 Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den) 7:47:59 19 Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA) 7:54:38 20 Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra) 8:30:04 21 Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) 9:25:23 22 Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa) 9:37:37 23 Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA) 9:57:13 24 Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel) 13:40:33 25 Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can) 14:57:58 26 Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned) 15:52:24 27 Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus) 16:20:50 28 Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg) 16:30:34 29 Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA) 16:48:04 30 Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can) 16:53:50 31 Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus) 17:10:13 32 Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger) 17:20:03 33 Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can) 17:57:59 34 Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE) 18:10:57 35 Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus) 20:03:03 36 Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA) 20:09:12 37 Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr) 21:15:09

Duo women general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA) 28:17:16 2 Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can) 1:08:13 3 Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA) 3:25:59 4 Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus) 5:07:12 5 Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can) 5:36:11

Duo mixed general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can) 21:07:21 2 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can) 2:13:09 3 Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile) 4:12:10 4 Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can) 5:01:46 5 Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe) 5:06:20 6 Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi) 5:22:08 7 Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi) 5:32:14 8 Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can) 7:03:55 9 Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can) 7:26:14 10 Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can) 8:49:41 11 Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland) 8:57:37 12 Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can) 10:20:01 13 Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA) 15:50:55 14 Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA) 17:23:26

Duo veteran men 80+ general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can) 18:31:57 2 Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can) 1:06:59 3 Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA) 2:27:45 4 Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can) 3:33:55 5 Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can) 3:48:41 6 Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile) 4:01:34 7 Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can) 4:02:47 8 Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can) 4:34:29 9 Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can) 4:53:42 10 Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA) 5:22:33 11 Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra) 5:58:49 12 Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can) 6:17:47 13 Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can) 6:58:17 14 Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can) 7:27:20 15 Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can) 8:19:26 16 Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can) 8:50:02 17 John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can) 9:49:59 18 Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can) 10:35:12 19 Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can) 10:37:46 20 Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger) 13:26:10 21 Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA) 18:50:53

Duo veteran men 100+ general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernie Shiao (USA) & Paul Stahman (USA) 22:00:47 2 Jeff Doss (USA) & Randall Toltzman (USA) 1:25:25 3 Robert Schorn (USA) & Steve Cullinan (USA) 3:00:29 4 Lothar Schaer (Swi) & Beat Kowaleff (Swi) 4:22:05 5 Kim Berg (Den) & Steen Hoppe (Den) 4:24:04 6 Voree Smith (USA) & Vanoy Smith (USA) 4:58:37

>