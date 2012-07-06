Trending

Race leader Kindree doubles up on stage wins

Simms continues winning ways

Wendy Simms (Kona) races some singletrack

(Image credit: BC Bike)
1. Technical descending is a requirement at the BC Bike Race.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
1. If someone found a use for moss from these trees, they’d have an endless supply.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Racers toward the finish

(Image credit: BC Bike)
1. Neutral support from Shimano was an invaluable asset through the week. Many riders races were saved.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
1. Cory Wallace deep in the woods on his way to a 3rd place for the day.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Racing through the trees

(Image credit: BC Bike)
The start of stage 6 at the BC Bike Race

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Mannie Heymens in the “jungle” of squamish.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
The view from above puts a narrow bridge into perspective.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Aaron Elwell of Twin Six takes flight on the lower section of the Half Nelson trail.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Josh Carlson (Giant) rips a berm on ‘Half Nelson’.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Greg Day (Rocky Mountain Factory Team 1) rides the pointy end of the leadout.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Red and Green shirts of the BCBR crew. An event like this doesn’t happen without a lot of dedicated hard-workers.

(Image credit: BC Bike)
Sleeping riders in the Brennan Park Rec Center Field.

(Image credit: BC Bike)

On the penultimate stage, it was time to open up and see what is under the hood. Racers awoke to the sun peaking over the Chief, a solid dome of granite, standing a reassuring 417 meters above the tents of base-camp. Nestled by the protective Chief and Garibaldi Peak, the atmosphere of the traveling pageant that is the BC Bike Race obtained a sense of peace unmatched on any other stage.

That was the morning calm, but this Squamish stage was one of the most colorful of the week. There was a kids' race, a snow cone vendor, a brick-oven pizza cart and pulled pork BBQ all served in the race pit. The traditional beer garden was filled all afternoon, giving spectators and riders an open-air social club to cheer the finishing riders. The beautiful day on the trails capped with a beer and cheering set the celebratory tone for riders who now see the end of their seven-day journey only one stage away in Whistler.

For riders, a multi-day stage race will rub away the layers of paint that racers live behind, eventually bringing different hues of emotions to the surface. Some days the emotion exposed is joy while on others it's a mental low to overcome. By day six, every rider has grappled with a few of their inner beings, each coming to an understanding of the other, like neighbors who can yell through the apartment walls asking for sugar.

From Neil Kindree, the solo men's leader, to Janet Rygnestad in the solo challenge category, the emotional tug-of-war is an act of becoming better more self-aware riders. On stages previous to Squamish, Rygnestad was loving life one day, hypothermic another, on top of the world the following then at a low point the next.

"I was shattered last night, and I just lay in bed this morning thinking 'I don't want to ride this anymore'" When asked what got her motivated to get up and ride she said, "I just love Squamish. I got it out of my head that I was chasing these three particular women and I switched out of race mode and I switched to 'I'm going to have a really good day riding today. And I did, I had a fabulous time."

Six days on the road and the end is looming near for racers who have forgotten what day it is, but know what stage they just completed. On stage six, the bubble that is the BC Bike Race occupied the town of Squamish and its miles of premium singletrack. The experience of riding trails like Half Nelson, The Plunge, and Seven Stitches are never justified by videos. In a place like Squamish, the experience is only complete when the dirt is under you.

It was Austrailan Dave Nairn's reason to return, "I did the race four years ago and it was my favorite stage then, and I think it will be again. So flowy and just all the whoops and massive berms that are bigger than you. It's nothing you get in Australia."

You also don't get Neil Kindree or Chris Sheppard working together for a common cause.

Solo men

The story of the day for the men's solo category is the implosion of Barry Wicks (Kona Bikes) to the tune of a 16-minute loss in the general classification. Wicks had such a strong beginning to the week, when he looked unstoppable. An experienced stage racer, Wicks must have finally discovered the hard-way a lesson he'll be sure to take back and study for another year. There is still one stage to go, but it's short and the chances of making up that kind of deficit is unlikely.

Initial accelerations by the solo champion from the last two years, Chris Sheppard of the Rocky Mountain Team, tore apart the field early as chasers and pacers began dissolving in the eddy from his efforts. Only Neil Kindree was able to make the cut, but even he felt the cable grow tight. Both riders had the most to gain from making Wicks disappear in the rearview mirror.

"I stayed on his wheel and when we came to the top of the climb we had a 50-100ft gap and we kind of looked at each other and said yeah let's go with it," said Kindree.

The trick for Sheppard might have been the switch back to his 26" full suspension bike with the 1200 gram wheels. "I've been on this size of wheel since '88, and I think my descending is sharper on this bike. But on the rough stuff, you can tell the 29er just goes." It was more likely determination than wheel size that made his quest for time over Wicks a success.

After the first climb, the two riders stuck together through the trails of Half Nelson, past aid station 1 and down into the Plunge. It wasn't until the Smoke Bluff trails that the two could start being comfortable with their time on the field and turn their attention to each other. "Chris made the first move up Farside, he had a little bit of a gap on the next descent, but I knew I could close it on the next climb, so I rode to 'not flat'. On the little rollers at the end of smoke bluff that's where I attacked and opened it up." Kindree won in his hometown by nine seconds over the veteran Sheppard.

Next across the line was Cory Wallace (Kona Bikes) who worked for a half hour to try and keep his teammate Wicks in the mix. After getting the go ahead to leave him, Wallace set his pace to "stun" and made moves back to third up the climb to Half Nelson. Matt Hadley (Exprezo-Borsao Factory) drilled it to make contact with Wallace and they came through the first aid station together, but Wallace was able to drop him before the finish. Less than two minutes separate the two riders and there might be fireworks in Whistler as Wallace fishes for another spot on the GC.

Solo women

Hanna Thorne made a serious bid to separate herself from Sonya Looney (Topeak/ Ergon) and stake claim to the third place position behind Wendy Simms (Kona) and Melinda Jackson (Team KiwiRoo). Looney had one of the days you'd prefer to forget while Melinda Jackson rushed forward without a problem.

Down in sixth and seventh place behind Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing), Fanny Paquette (Rocky Mountain) and Swiss rider Rahel Ruegge (Swisschocolate) are only separated by a 1:15 margin. In Whistler Ruegge will be looking to cut Paguette's program short and take some time back.

Team Jamis hasn't let an opportunity to take a stage slip by, but they got a challenge from the second place Rocky Mountain Factory Team 2. Thomas Turner and Jason Sager were in sync all day as they stayed powered like two steam engines up the long grade to Half Nelson. Kevin Calhoun and Keith Stark of the Factory team, charged hard on the descents to stay in touch, but as the day grew longer and the effects of an early group crash took their toll, the two couldn't match the pace of Team Jamis.

The other Rocky Mountain Factory Team 1 is still in third, but it should be noted that early on day three, Colin Kerr fell on a bridge with steel meshing and sliced the palms of both his hands. For four days, he has been gripping the bars with seven stitches in his right hand and deep gouges in his left. The fact that he is still riding is a testament to his toughness. When asked why he continued on he replied "Because we can. We can still finish on the podium."

Gravity enduro

The gravity enduro was expanded to 13 stages this year and as the week has progressed, riders have become more aware of the significance of having some of the best descents labeled before-hand. The result of the enduro has been to give people a cue for when they can really enjoy a section of trail.

Riders like Ross Schnell (Trek), Josh Carlson (Giant) and even Barrry Wicks (Kona) were expected to be duking it out, but going into the last stage, it seems that Andreas Hestler (Rocky Mountain) has wrapped his fists around the virtual trophy.

Carlson is looking to be closest to Hestler but the chances of anyone catching him is narrowing each stage. Hestler took both the enduro and the gravity enduro today. Beating fresh guests who were invited to participate in today's challenge ride.

The legendary Fro-rider Wade Simmons (Rocky Retro95) was thrown in the mix for contenders early but he dismissed that as a goal for the younger fit riders. Still Simmons could be seen throwing a little familiar flair on his Rocky Mountain 29.

In the women's category, Wendy Simms is looking to be in a tight match with Megan Rose who won both stages today. Rose is racing in the mixed duo category, but all riders qualify for the overall in the gravity enduro.

Stage 7: Whister (the final day)

On the final day of the BC Bike Race, riders will travel up the Sea to Sky highway to the Whistler Olympic Village, the birthplace of bike park culture. Racers will get a taste of the park as they reverse the direction most prefer and will climb Easy Does It to access the classic gravity fueled descent Crank it Up. At the bottom the course turns to the woods of the Lost Lake trail network, a mind-blowing web of trails named after Frank Zappa songs. At the finish riders will get the cherished Bob belt buckle they've been riding for all week.

Full Results

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono2:26:52
2Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing0:00:09
3Cory Wallace (Can) Kona0:05:17
4Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory0:07:13
5Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain0:08:38
6Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory0:09:33
7Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team0:10:25
8Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply0:14:18
9Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale0:14:37
10Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:15:39
11Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse0:15:48
12Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept0:17:07
13Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon0:17:22
14Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP0:18:32
15Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun0:23:29
16Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis0:23:56
17Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling0:24:06
18Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix0:24:07
19Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes ©0:24:57
20Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge0:32:18
21David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné0:32:23
22Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana0:33:07
23Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano0:33:26
24Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher0:33:32
25James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son0:34:37
26Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 10:35:03
27Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon0:35:06
28David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy0:35:13
29Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus0:36:43
30Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing0:38:24
31Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat0:38:45
32Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team0:38:59
33Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman0:41:52
34Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT0:42:19
35Unknown0:43:27
36Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error0:44:56
37Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes0:45:59
38Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team0:46:04
39Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl0:46:27
40Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails0:47:31
41Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance0:50:50
42Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:50:51
43Mike Brain (Aus) Freo0:52:00
44Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles0:52:18
45Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails0:52:20
46Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 10:53:25
47Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman0:55:07
48Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack0:55:09
49Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo0:57:10
50Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike0:57:31
51Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing0:58:52
52Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.01:00:09
53Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience1:04:24
54Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack1:05:18
55Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race1:06:25
56Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport1:06:42
57Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 11:07:30
58Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek1:08:40
59Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR1:11:19
60Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera1:11:23
61Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew1:12:09
62Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M31:14:20
63Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept1:14:46
64Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy1:15:02
65Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag1:15:20
66Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl1:15:36
67Carl Landry (Can) The Lando1:17:09
68Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo1:18:42
69Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice1:19:59
70Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda1:21:11
71Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington1:22:00
72Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes1:22:04
73Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC1:24:08
74James Knapp (USA) Knapp1:24:44
75Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers1:29:13
76Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers
77Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It1:31:33
78George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds1:36:53
79Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 11:37:19
80Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike1:37:35
81Phil Deguise (Can) CCN1:41:30
82Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde1:41:39
83Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko1:42:44
84Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me1:43:20
85John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew1:43:23
86David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit1:44:59
87Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-11:49:25
88Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas1:53:37
89Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas1:55:14
90Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas2:02:04
91Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle2:05:52
92Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft2:06:09
93Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy2:07:21
94Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun2:08:03
95Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-22:14:49
96Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney2:17:56
97Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go2:18:40
98Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU2:19:51
99Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman2:20:31
100Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_22:22:07
101Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder2:24:15
102Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke2:29:20
103Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team2:32:09
104Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 12:48:00
105Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha2:50:42
106Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock2:53:52
107Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood
108Rodrigo Medina (USA) G403:00:27
109Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust3:00:42
110Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA3:03:04
111Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles3:12:54
112Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop3:12:57
113Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh
114Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO3:16:08
115Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY3:17:14
116Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm3:19:26
117Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat3:19:27
118Sergio Stephanou (Bra) G403:43:39

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms (Can) Kona3:10:53
2Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo0:14:46
3Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne0:18:53
4Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain0:27:45
5Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate0:30:05
6Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon0:41:53
7Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing0:42:58
8Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey1:00:31
9Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies1:09:27
10Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys1:12:27
11Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub1:25:11
12Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla1:47:31
13Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans2:03:47
14Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua2:11:22
15Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do?2:34:53

Solo master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin2:45:00
2Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS0:16:10
3Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man0:20:16
4Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie0:22:56
5Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction0:25:40
6Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep0:28:21
7Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right0:32:41
8Simon Christie (Aus) Wish!0:35:50
9Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther0:36:13
10Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-20120:37:46
11Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze0:42:32
12Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear0:43:28
13Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren0:44:22
14Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power0:45:36
15Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES0:49:08
16Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine0:49:23
17Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox0:49:29
18Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance0:49:30
19Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers0:50:13
20Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_20:52:04
21Zdenko Rajevic (Chi) Transandes Challenge Chile Team0:54:02
22David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed0:54:22
23Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel0:56:53
24Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile0:57:07
25Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz0:57:12
26William Carry (Can) Crank0:57:30
27Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team0:58:44
28Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles1:01:43
29Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team1:02:15
30Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut1:02:56
31Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex1:05:15
32Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD1:06:14
33Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana1:06:19
34Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari1:06:51
35Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 11:07:56
36Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz1:08:42
37Don Gill (Can) careys guy1:09:34
38Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser1:09:58
39Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing1:11:06
40Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders1:11:16
41Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team1:11:18
42Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit1:16:13
43Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one )1:16:21
44Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini
45Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle1:18:17
46Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz1:20:44
47Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-20121:20:51
48Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath1:21:18
49Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos
50Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 21:22:20
51Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay1:23:46
52Bruce Nash (Can) TBD1:25:29
53James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo1:25:35
54Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam1:26:47
55Damon Steele (USA) DPS1:28:44
56Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster1:33:06
57Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle1:34:58
58Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse1:36:17
59Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert1:36:50
60Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator1:37:50
61Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy1:40:50
62Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner1:43:47
63Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery1:43:52
64Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion1:45:33
65Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd.1:46:31
66Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch!1:46:38
67Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport1:47:56
68Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro1:49:58
69Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday1:51:18
70Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba1:51:45
71Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus1:54:25
72Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper1:54:55
73Travis Martin (USA) Skittles1:55:06
74Unknown1:56:07
75Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast2:00:02
76John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing2:01:54
77Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler2:06:07
78Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon2:17:17
79Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori2:19:08
80Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes2:19:09
81Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers2:21:31
82Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers
83Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 12:26:08
84Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks2:31:08
85Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC2:37:56
86Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate2:40:15
87Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack2:41:08
88Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards2:51:05
89Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing2:55:21
90Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve3:01:17
91John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo3:03:29
92Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing3:03:47
93Nick Danielak (Can) Solo3:13:05
94Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås3:18:04
95Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman3:59:45

Solo master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team3:56:08
2Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis0:38:05
3Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport0:49:16
4Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport1:36:03
5Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila1:49:41
6Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin1:49:42

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA)2:35:31
2Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can)0:02:00
3Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can)0:07:05
4Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA)0:25:00
5Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can)0:27:59
6Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can)0:28:59
7Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can)0:32:02
8Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA)0:35:09
9Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr)0:42:10
10Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra)0:46:27
11Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra)0:49:17
12John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus)0:51:36
13Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel)0:54:03
14Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can)0:55:11
15James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can)0:59:01
16Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus)1:06:20
17Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth)1:07:57
18Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA)1:09:21
19Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra)1:11:23
20Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can)1:28:12
21Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa)1:33:37
22Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA)1:40:28
23Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den)1:43:10
24Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned)2:17:29
25Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel)2:23:57
26Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can)2:25:19
27Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus)2:30:36
28Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus)2:55:33
29Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg)2:57:03
30Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger)3:00:37
31Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA)3:03:52
32Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can)3:04:23
33Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can)3:06:18
34Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA)3:07:06
35Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE)3:12:29
36Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus)3:29:42
37Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr)3:53:19

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA)4:31:25
2Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can)0:31:05
3Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA)0:36:45
4Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus)0:59:36
5Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can)1:25:36

Duo mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can)3:23:34
2Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can)0:27:29
3Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can)0:44:15
4Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile)0:50:43
5Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe)0:52:28
6Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi)0:52:37
7Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi)1:05:30
8Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland)1:21:03
9Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can)1:24:05
10Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can)1:29:00
11Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can)1:30:48
12Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can)1:58:13
13Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA)2:05:44
14Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA)3:02:09

Duo veteran men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can)3:00:48
2Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can)0:16:48
3Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can)0:33:15
4Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can)0:36:28
5Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can)0:37:34
6Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA)0:38:22
7Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile)0:41:24
8Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can)0:45:31
9Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA)0:46:16
10Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can)0:50:01
11Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra)0:57:37
12Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can)0:58:19
13Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can)1:15:17
14Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can)1:25:09
15John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can)1:27:58
16Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can)1:28:43
17Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can)1:39:47
18Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can)1:47:48
19Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can)2:14:52
20Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger)2:17:44
21Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA)3:14:46

Duo veteran men 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernie Shiao (USA) & Paul Stahman (USA)3:28:45
2Jeff Doss (USA) & Randall Toltzman (USA)0:28:52
3Robert Schorn (USA) & Steve Cullinan (USA)0:34:29
4Kim Berg (Den) & Steen Hoppe (Den)0:42:48
5Lothar Schaer (Swi) & Beat Kowaleff (Swi)0:47:00
6Voree Smith (USA) & Vanoy Smith (USA)0:56:54

Solo men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono15:00:47
2Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing0:03:52
3Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:15:44
4Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory0:51:10
5Cory Wallace (Can) Kona0:52:59
6Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP1:12:16
7Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept1:18:23
8Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain1:21:53
9Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team1:48:00
10Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory1:52:13
11Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale1:52:19
12Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply1:53:02
13Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse2:03:57
14Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun2:13:05
15Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis2:30:24
16Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon2:35:54
17Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes ©2:36:43
18Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling2:54:33
19Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher3:13:46
20Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix3:14:23
21Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 13:30:32
22David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy3:32:39
23Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race3:40:54
24James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son3:42:31
25Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing3:43:48
26Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman3:44:30
27David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné3:45:28
28Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus3:52:47
29Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge3:53:41
30Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat4:07:43
31Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana4:12:11
32Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano4:13:54
33Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept4:18:38
34Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT4:21:10
35Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team4:21:28
36Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon4:23:01
37Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes4:29:01
38Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing4:35:43
39Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance4:37:08
40Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails4:37:34
41Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl4:45:37
42Unknown4:46:04
43Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team4:49:47
44Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails4:58:20
45Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 15:06:25
46Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike5:14:35
47Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles5:23:45
48Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice5:25:39
49Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera5:29:38
50Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error5:53:16
51Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack6:06:43
52Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman6:08:21
53Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo6:29:20
54Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack6:31:41
55Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.06:34:47
56Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport6:36:05
57Mike Brain (Aus) Freo6:36:21
58Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience6:39:03
59Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing7:09:32
60Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo7:16:17
61Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda7:16:57
62Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek7:17:27
63Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft7:23:41
64Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M37:51:32
65Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew7:52:43
66Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 18:01:16
67Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl8:04:47
68Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington8:05:38
69Carl Landry (Can) The Lando8:06:21
70Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR8:18:42
71Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko8:23:20
72George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds8:34:23
73Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes8:41:20
74Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 19:02:40
75Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy9:10:51
76Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers9:21:31
77Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde9:23:53
78Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers9:39:51
79Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC9:42:15
80Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-110:08:26
81James Knapp (USA) Knapp10:24:28
82Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me10:28:40
83Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It10:55:23
84John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew10:58:05
85Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas11:03:50
86Phil Deguise (Can) CCN11:06:44
87Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy11:24:49
88Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle11:31:12
89Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke11:36:06
90Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go11:41:25
91Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag12:04:11
92David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit12:11:56
93Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas12:44:18
94Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas12:57:03
95Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike13:06:00
96Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 113:39:08
97Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_213:45:29
98Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-214:12:11
99Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team14:30:44
100Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman14:33:00
101Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder14:40:23
102Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney14:42:45
103Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU15:32:24
104Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun16:23:22
105Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust16:50:44
106Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock16:51:05
107Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha17:20:19
108Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood17:30:37
109Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO18:29:50
110Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA18:52:00
111Rodrigo Medina (USA) G4018:57:12
112Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop19:05:36
113Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles19:09:59
114Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh19:10:08
115Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY19:24:44
116Sergio Stephanou (Bra) G4020:31:06
117Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat20:35:17
118Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm20:35:21

Solo women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms (Can) Kona18:49:45
2Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo2:16:34
3Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne2:48:50
4Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon3:08:18
5Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing3:41:04
6Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain4:10:50
7Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate4:12:05
8Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey6:38:45
9Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies7:03:05
10Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys8:06:27
11Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub8:58:45
12Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla11:46:07
13Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans13:08:11
14Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do?14:25:51
15Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua15:34:42

Solo master men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin16:45:00
2Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man1:35:59
3Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS1:51:08
4Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right2:31:30
5Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther2:48:14
6Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie2:58:16
7Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction3:38:38
8Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep3:46:38
9Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz3:56:34
10Simon Christie (Aus) Wish!4:00:39
11Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-20124:47:39
12Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear4:50:10
13Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power5:02:16
14Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine5:03:27
15Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze5:14:52
16Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox5:18:17
17Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers5:18:58
18Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team5:49:35
19Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren5:57:58
20Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES6:04:35
21Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana6:07:47
22Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team6:09:20
23Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders6:12:47
24Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance6:16:42
25Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles6:19:11
26Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_26:19:46
27Zdenko Rajevic (Chi) Transandes Challenge Chile Team6:29:30
28Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex6:30:02
29William Carry (Can) Crank6:30:43
30Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile6:47:24
31Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut6:48:27
32Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 16:54:09
33Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath6:56:40
34Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team7:00:07
35Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD7:15:17
36Don Gill (Can) careys guy7:15:48
37Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit7:16:03
38Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one )7:21:52
39James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo7:22:27
40Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari7:23:55
41Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser7:25:48
42Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle7:28:49
43David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed7:39:12
44Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz7:48:44
45Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster7:56:35
46Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel7:57:25
47Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing8:03:43
48Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert8:06:08
49Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay8:06:53
50Bruce Nash (Can) TBD8:11:50
51Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos8:31:38
52Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 28:34:56
53Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz8:37:20
54Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini9:11:56
55Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-20129:23:12
56Damon Steele (USA) DPS9:24:16
57Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion9:41:32
58Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd.9:48:10
59John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing10:01:56
60Travis Martin (USA) Skittles10:03:47
61Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch!10:05:48
62Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam10:19:10
63Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy10:34:24
64Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator10:37:30
65Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba10:51:52
66Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse10:52:46
67Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday11:00:28
68Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast11:07:26
69Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus11:07:42
70Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro11:09:51
71Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery11:12:48
72Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport11:14:42
73Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper11:19:56
74Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner11:37:01
75Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle12:03:11
76Unknown12:34:47
77Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler13:19:02
78Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing13:23:51
79Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers14:08:00
80Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers14:12:03
81Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks14:14:06
82Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 114:35:58
83Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori14:46:56
84Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes14:47:01
85Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon15:06:17
86Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack15:35:28
87Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards16:20:31
88John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo17:07:04
89Nick Danielak (Can) Solo17:21:48
90Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate17:47:19
91Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC18:09:48
92Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman18:28:22
93Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing18:43:32
94Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås18:47:12
95Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve18:51:09

Solo master women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team24:59:49
2Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis1:36:28
3Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport3:51:23
4Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport6:14:11
5Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin10:32:17
6Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila11:12:33

Duo men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA)15:50:57
2Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can)0:33:33
3Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can)0:47:30
4Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA)2:45:42
5Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can)3:01:30
6Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA)3:17:15
7Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can)3:26:41
8Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can)3:29:05
9Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can)4:38:31
10Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel)4:44:34
11Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra)5:30:17
12Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra)5:40:14
13Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr)6:01:50
14John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus)6:05:13
15Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus)7:01:52
16James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can)7:04:02
17Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth)7:33:23
18Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den)7:47:59
19Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA)7:54:38
20Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra)8:30:04
21Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can)9:25:23
22Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa)9:37:37
23Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA)9:57:13
24Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel)13:40:33
25Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can)14:57:58
26Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned)15:52:24
27Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus)16:20:50
28Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg)16:30:34
29Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA)16:48:04
30Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can)16:53:50
31Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus)17:10:13
32Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger)17:20:03
33Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can)17:57:59
34Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE)18:10:57
35Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus)20:03:03
36Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA)20:09:12
37Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr)21:15:09

Duo women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA)28:17:16
2Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can)1:08:13
3Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA)3:25:59
4Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus)5:07:12
5Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can)5:36:11

Duo mixed general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can)21:07:21
2Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can)2:13:09
3Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile)4:12:10
4Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can)5:01:46
5Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe)5:06:20
6Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi)5:22:08
7Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi)5:32:14
8Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can)7:03:55
9Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can)7:26:14
10Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can)8:49:41
11Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland)8:57:37
12Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can)10:20:01
13Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA)15:50:55
14Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA)17:23:26

Duo veteran men 80+ general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can)18:31:57
2Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can)1:06:59
3Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA)2:27:45
4Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can)3:33:55
5Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can)3:48:41
6Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile)4:01:34
7Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can)4:02:47
8Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can)4:34:29
9Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can)4:53:42
10Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA)5:22:33
11Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra)5:58:49
12Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can)6:17:47
13Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can)6:58:17
14Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can)7:27:20
15Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can)8:19:26
16Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can)8:50:02
17John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can)9:49:59
18Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can)10:35:12
19Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can)10:37:46
20Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger)13:26:10
21Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA)18:50:53

Duo veteran men 100+ general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernie Shiao (USA) & Paul Stahman (USA)22:00:47
2Jeff Doss (USA) & Randall Toltzman (USA)1:25:25
3Robert Schorn (USA) & Steve Cullinan (USA)3:00:29
4Lothar Schaer (Swi) & Beat Kowaleff (Swi)4:22:05
5Kim Berg (Den) & Steen Hoppe (Den)4:24:04
6Voree Smith (USA) & Vanoy Smith (USA)4:58:37

