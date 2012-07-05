Trending

Wicks and Simms win BC Bike stage 4

Half-way mark is behind the riders

Image 1 of 16

Thomas Turner and Jamis teammate Jason Sager were solid all day and finished in the top ten again.

Thomas Turner and Jamis teammate Jason Sager were solid all day and finished in the top ten again.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 2 of 16

Jason Sager of Team Jamis

Jason Sager of Team Jamis
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 3 of 16

Camping under a full moon in Powell River

Camping under a full moon in Powell River
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 4 of 16

The gravity enduro leader Andreas Heslter (Rocky Mountain)

The gravity enduro leader Andreas Heslter (Rocky Mountain)
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 5 of 16

Tim Wilkins of South Africa was leading the men’s Challenge race.

Tim Wilkins of South Africa was leading the men’s Challenge race.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 6 of 16

The Brown-Belt of trails.

The Brown-Belt of trails.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 7 of 16

Singletrack is what racers want, and they got it.

Singletrack is what racers want, and they got it.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 8 of 16

Scenic views come standard with every course.

Scenic views come standard with every course.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 9 of 16

Rocky Mountain 'Love the Ride' section for Pedro Bento (Ribabike)

Rocky Mountain 'Love the Ride' section for Pedro Bento (Ribabike)
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 10 of 16

Wouldn't you go faster with Sam cheering you on?

Wouldn't you go faster with Sam cheering you on?
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 11 of 16

Kevin Calhoun of the Rocky Mountain Factory Team 2.

Kevin Calhoun of the Rocky Mountain Factory Team 2.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 12 of 16

Barry Wicks (Kona), Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain) and Neil Kindree (Specialized/ EMD Perono) on the forest cut trails.

Barry Wicks (Kona), Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain) and Neil Kindree (Specialized/ EMD Perono) on the forest cut trails.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 13 of 16

Lone rider lost in the sea of green.

Lone rider lost in the sea of green.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 14 of 16

The men's leaders snaking their way through old logging dualtrack.

The men's leaders snaking their way through old logging dualtrack.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 15 of 16

An early gravel road climb up to the Sunshine Coast Trail

An early gravel road climb up to the Sunshine Coast Trail
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 16 of 16

Race start at Earl's Cove terminal.

Race start at Earl's Cove terminal.
(Image credit: BC Bike)

Stage four of the BC Bike Race began by boat or floatplane over the spectacular Jervis Inlet and finished with grass under the riders' feet in a field only blocks from the ocean. It was a refreshing finish after completing the days longest stage. Riders were able to grab a meal at the catered food truck and flop onto the green carpet exchanging stories of the day. Crossing the threshold of the halfway point in a seven-day stage race changes the atmosphere and a mixture of joy and calm is washing over the riders.

Variety and climbing distinguished the course as riders left from the BC Ferries Earl's Cove terminal and immediately climbed towards the Sunshine Coast Trail. It was a great day of ducking in and out of trail that varied from roller coaster dual-track, to ripping high-speed berms in forest-cuts, to singletrack lined with ancient old growth forests. The previous days of rain made perfect corners where it was usually dry and loose. Ribbons of dirt pierced that special green canopy that riders have become intimate with, in the BC rain forests.

By day four, riders from first to 500th are settling into their own grooves and discovering themselves riding with similar people every day. The media is talking about who's leading the pack, but the riders are finding themselves engaging with the riders closest to them. New friendships and fun rivalries have begun to develop as hours are spent sharing hand built trails deep in the BC forests. Those are the other races within the race and one of the unheralded parts of stage racing.

Solo men

Soon after the start, Rocky Mountain Factory Team rider Chris Sheppard was caught off-guard. "I looked down at my wheel and when I looked up they (Wicks and teammate Cory Wallace) were 10 seconds up the road."

After pulling for his teammate, yesterday's stage winner Wallace flatted early and Wicks continued on with a blistering pace. By the time Sheppard and Specialized rider Neil Kindree caught Wicks, both had burned any reserves they might have had to counter later attacks. Wicks and Kindree dropped Sheppard on the final climb. Kindree was next to lose contact; this time on the descent to home base when he bobbled once then blew a turn. Wicks took the opportunity to slice through the ribbons of brown all the way home. Kindree finished a minute and a half back while Sheppard took a four-minute stake to the heart.

The chase pack of Carter Hovey, Benoit Simard, Matt Hadley, and Wallace crossed the line within two minutes of each other to keep their race for the last podium spots tight.

Solo women

Wendy Simms (Kona) looks to be cruising to the finish line with her feet kicked up as she slid across the finish line today, a little dirty but with a relaxed smile.

"I rode with a really good group of guys that I was with for a good chunk of the race and it was really fun. It was part Van (Vancouver) a couple island boys, yeah it just kind of flowed and was really fun."

A race with-in-the race in the women's category is definitely developing between Melinda Jackson of Australia and Sonya Looney (Topeak/Ergon). "Today it was intensely steep. Sonya helped me so much. We were just talking so much. I think all the dudes are really confused because we just talk to each other all the time. We're riding hard but girls just like, you know exchange words quite often."

The two are already joking about doing Cape Epic together. Looney moved to third overall while Jackson still has a solid hold on her second place.

Duo men

From top to bottom the results sheet shows small rivalries between teams fighting for places on the general classification. Jason Sager and Thomas Turner of the Jamis team have continued to finish at the front of the race, but it is the game being played between the two Rocky Mountain Factory Teams that has the local twitter-sphere cramping their thumbs. For the second day in a row Kevin Calhoun and Keith Stark of Factory Team 2 took time out of Colin Kerr and Greg Day of Team 1, who have suffered from unfortunate circumstances.

The other developing dual has Team Rocky Retro 95, Wade Simmons and Mike Hunter chasing down the Lamond Bros. The question is if Simmons and Hunter will close the gap or ‘huck to flat' in their quest.

Duo women

The race could be slipping from the grip of the Moab Maidens as the ladies of Mo Crazy take another win, tying the Maidens with two stages each. Still the Mo Crazy team would need to close a 24-minute gap over three days of racing. Crunch time is here and who-ever can keep their team running with the fewest physical or mental breakdowns will be the victor is whistler.

Solo master men

Mannie Heimen from Namibia took another stage win today, but second place Chad Forrest was a slim minute-and-half back. The race within the race might be between Chris Birch of Canada and Al Killick of New Zealand. After four days they are less than a minute apart and wrestling for one more spot.

Gravity enduro

It seems as if Andreas Hestler of the Rocky Mountain Factory Team is going to chip away at the overall gravity enduro till he has sculpted his own trophy. With two wins today and his previous stage wins Hestler is looking to be the king of his own domain. Josh Carlson is likely to have the greatest chance of challenging the man from North Van, but time is ticking and he'll have to step on it if he wants a chance.

Day 5: Sechelt to Langdale

Riders will have a shorter stage on Thursday to gather their wits but this could possibly rank highest on their list of favorite days. The weather is looking to cooperate and the trails are some of the most spectacular of the week. With new bridges built by local riders and the community of Sechelt the connection between the flow of trails like Hwy 103, White Knuckle Tight and Lower Flume makes the day one to write in the diary (blog) about. It's a guaranteed dunk when a stage ends with seven kilometers of downhill trails from Hwy 102, Sidewinder and The Plunge to the ferry finish line.

Full Results

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (USA) Kona3:06:58
2Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono0:01:37
3Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing0:03:59
4Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP0:20:25
5Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept0:20:57
6Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory0:21:25
7Cory Wallace (Can) Kona0:21:44
8Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale0:24:31
9Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply0:25:06
10Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis0:29:38
11Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse0:32:18
12Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun0:33:08
13Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes ©0:36:37
14Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling0:38:50
15Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team0:39:48
16Daniel Gathof (Ger) Craft - Rocky Mountain0:39:52
17Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 10:40:20
18Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain0:40:54
19Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory0:40:56
20Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept0:44:42
21Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails0:46:13
22Hugo Bardou (Can) Xprezo0:47:11
23Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher0:47:13
24David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné0:48:02
25Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge0:49:09
26David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy0:50:04
27Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race0:52:43
28Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman0:54:00
29James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son0:55:34
30Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team0:56:40
31Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus0:57:21
32Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails0:57:22
33Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes0:59:05
34Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat0:59:17
35Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana1:00:24
36Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon1:00:31
37Ross Schnell (USA) Mach Schnell Racing1:01:04
38Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl1:02:45
39Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon1:03:17
40Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance1:05:14
41David Hemming (USA) Kings of Yeah1:05:41
42Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing1:05:55
43Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano1:06:58
44Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT1:07:29
45Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice1:08:09
46Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix1:08:30
47Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team1:10:51
48Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera1:12:49
49Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing1:12:50
50Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error1:12:55
51Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 11:14:53
52Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman1:17:43
53Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles1:17:44
54Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike1:17:46
55Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.01:19:01
56Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport1:19:16
57Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft1:19:33
58Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack1:22:34
59Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo1:27:46
60Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing1:28:07
61Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda1:28:25
62Mike Brain (Aus) Freo1:28:50
63Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl1:29:12
64Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack1:30:17
65Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M31:32:32
66Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek1:38:29
67Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes1:41:20
68Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy1:42:04
69Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew1:42:49
70Carl Landry (Can) The Lando1:42:58
71Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington1:44:54
72Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience1:46:29
73Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 11:47:08
74Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 11:52:01
75Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR1:53:09
76Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo1:53:52
77Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC2:00:46
78Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko2:02:36
79George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds2:05:45
80Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas2:09:19
81James Knapp (USA) Knapp2:10:32
82John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew2:12:36
83Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers2:14:19
84Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers2:14:20
85Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde2:16:16
86Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle2:18:53
87Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke2:21:10
88Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy2:21:27
89Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag2:23:03
90Phil Deguise (Can) CCN2:23:45
91Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It2:23:55
92Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me2:25:02
93Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go2:34:32
94David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit2:34:33
95Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-12:39:13
96Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike2:39:41
97Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 12:55:17
98Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder2:57:17
99Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_23:01:54
100Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team3:01:56
101Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman3:05:04
102Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas3:06:50
103Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas3:06:52
104Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney3:08:12
105Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-23:17:59
106Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust3:28:30
107Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA3:35:05
108Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha3:37:19
109Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock3:51:24
110Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY3:51:40
111Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO3:52:50
112Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU3:58:30
113Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun3:58:36
114Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh4:04:05
115Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop4:04:06
116Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles4:04:07
117Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood4:06:44
118Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat4:12:26
119Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm
120Rodrigo Medina (USA) G404:22:44
121Chris Flood (Can) Floody4:22:48
122Sergio Stephanou (Bra) G404:34:47
123Simon Linklater (Aus) AUS

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms (Can) Kona3:59:47
2Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo0:23:05
3Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon0:25:17
4Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne0:34:21
5Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing0:37:51
6Alex Robinette (USA) Bicycle Sport Shop 20:45:43
7Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain0:49:46
8Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate0:49:53
9Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey1:18:54
10Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys1:24:24
11Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies1:34:40
12Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub2:10:01
13Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla2:32:21
14Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans2:32:58
15Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do?2:57:10
16Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua3:21:13

Solo master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin3:46:52
2Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man0:00:47
3Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS0:14:24
4Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right0:15:36
5Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther0:21:25
6Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction0:26:56
7Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine0:29:31
8Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz0:30:36
9Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie0:31:19
10Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-20120:31:32
11Murray Oshanyk (Can) assless chap0:33:04
12Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep0:36:50
13Simon Christie (Aus) Wish!0:37:43
14Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES0:41:39
15Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear0:46:14
16Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana0:49:24
17Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team0:50:37
18Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren0:51:36
19Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers0:51:54
20Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox0:53:23
21Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles0:54:31
22Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze0:57:55
23Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders1:00:32
24Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel1:01:31
25Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut1:06:01
26Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex1:06:03
27Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_21:06:27
28Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power1:06:33
29Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team1:08:51
30Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 11:09:11
31Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team1:09:16
32Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit1:09:23
33Zdenko Rajevic (Chi) Transandes Challenge Chile Team1:10:05
34Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD1:12:28
35Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance1:13:29
36Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath1:14:09
37Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one )1:17:02
38James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo1:18:09
39Don Gill (Can) careys guy1:19:54
40Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari1:21:39
41Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile1:21:52
42Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser1:22:43
43David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed1:24:20
44Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle1:24:54
45Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz1:26:24
46Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 21:26:33
47Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos1:27:47
48Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing1:27:51
49Bruce Nash (Can) TBD1:28:23
50William Carry (Can) Crank1:28:46
51Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert1:31:43
52Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-20121:34:53
53Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini1:35:12
54Damon Steele (USA) DPS1:35:58
55Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay1:43:28
56Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion1:44:41
57Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch!1:47:28
58Travis Martin (USA) Skittles1:47:45
59Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd.1:48:01
60Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator1:48:35
61Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster1:54:39
62Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus1:54:53
63John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing1:55:36
64Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport2:03:28
65Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba2:05:49
66Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery2:08:15
67Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro2:08:45
68Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday2:10:34
69Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast2:10:38
70Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz2:11:08
71Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse2:14:20
72Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing2:16:21
73Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam2:20:48
74Gunter Braem (Bel) Koen 2012 Gunter Braem2:22:36
75Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper2:23:16
76Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner2:23:21
77Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy2:25:41
78Marcos Guimaraes (Bra) MTBr2:34:51
79Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle2:35:36
80Paul Godman (Can) Godman2:40:24
81Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler2:43:40
82Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks2:44:53
83Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack2:47:39
84Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 12:49:26
85Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori2:49:28
86Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes
87Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers2:53:16
88Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers
89Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon2:59:24
90Nick Danielak (Can) Solo3:12:44
91Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC3:21:53
92Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing3:26:32
93John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo3:26:33
94Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards3:30:00
95Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve3:32:33
96Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås3:33:10
97Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman3:44:49
98Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate3:48:05
99Matthew Hillhouse (Can) Hunter Express
100Jason Hikawai (Aus) Singletrackers

Solo master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team5:14:29
2Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis0:00:20
3Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport1:04:07
4Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport1:12:59
5Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila2:59:56
6Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin2:59:57

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA)3:21:19
2Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can)0:10:19
3Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can)0:15:08
4Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA)0:34:14
5Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can)0:42:06
6Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can)0:46:37
7Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA)0:48:24
8Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can)0:50:45
9Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can)0:54:39
10Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel)0:56:21
11Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra)1:02:17
12Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr)1:02:52
13Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra)1:10:24
14Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den)1:13:54
15James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can)1:20:09
16Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus)1:25:26
17Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth)1:25:58
18John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus)1:45:43
19Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA)1:55:05
20Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can)1:59:50
21Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa)1:59:59
22Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger)2:00:55
23Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra)2:06:34
24Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA)2:12:43
25Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel)2:47:33
26Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can)2:58:29
27Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned)3:02:59
28Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus)3:17:54
29Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA)3:21:21
30Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg)3:39:21
31Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus)3:41:42
32Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE)3:48:27
33Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can)3:49:50
34Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can)3:52:23
35Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA)3:53:12
36Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus)3:55:38
37Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr)4:06:04

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can)5:54:46
2Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA)0:04:52
3Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA)0:25:58
4Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus)0:55:27
5Mary-Anne Hunter (Can) & Katie Declercq (USA)1:01:10
6Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can)1:23:58

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can)4:40:43
2Isabel Van De Voorde (Bel) & Bruno D'Hoker (Bel)0:05:53
3Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can)0:23:05
4Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile)0:37:26
5Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi)0:40:10
6Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi)0:41:23
7Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe)0:50:36
8Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can)0:56:03
9Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can)1:10:05
10Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can)1:15:54
11Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can)1:59:46
12Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland)2:05:31
13Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can)2:13:04
14Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA)3:10:54
15Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA)3:30:06
16Stanley Warren (Bot) & Brett Warren (RSA)

Veteran duo 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can)3:53:08
2Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can)0:15:31
3Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA)0:29:09
4Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can)0:44:30
5Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile)0:47:24
6Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can)0:47:54
7Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can)0:56:35
8Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can)1:05:48
9Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA)1:12:45
10Jan De Smet (Bel) & Lieven Bauwens (Bel)1:17:27
11Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra)1:20:21
12Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can)1:24:39
13Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can)1:36:33
14Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can)1:40:15
15Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can)1:41:22
16Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can)1:43:49
17Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can)1:49:05
18Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can)2:05:10
19John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can)2:17:04
20Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can)2:31:50
21Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger)2:43:03
22Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA)3:44:15

Veteran duo 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernie Shiao (USA) & Paul Stahman (USA)4:37:57
2Jamie Emery (Can) & Robin Willard (Can)0:00:41
3Jeff Doss (USA) & Randall Toltzman (USA)0:12:22
4Kim Berg (Den) & Steen Hoppe (Den)0:44:49
5Robert Schorn (USA) & Steve Cullinan (USA)0:47:56
6Voree Smith (USA) & Vanoy Smith (USA)0:52:08
7Phil Decaro (USA) & Kevin Clune (USA)1:10:47
8Lothar Schaer (Swi) & Beat Kowaleff (Swi)1:54:54

Solo men general classification after day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (USA) Kona10:18:06
2Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono0:01:37
3Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing0:04:01
4Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory0:36:53
5Cory Wallace (Can) Kona0:40:38
6Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP0:41:22
7Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept0:46:03
8Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain1:04:56
9Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale1:16:06
10Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team1:17:18
11Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply1:21:11
12Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun1:28:08
13Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory1:29:02
14Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse1:29:41
15Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes ©1:38:44
16Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis1:41:31
17Daniel Gathof (Ger) Craft - Rocky Mountain1:44:48
18Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon1:56:00
19Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling1:58:43
20Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race2:02:05
21Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher2:03:44
22Hugo Bardou (Can) Xprezo2:06:23
23David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy2:15:08
24Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix2:21:03
25Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept2:24:26
26Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing2:24:53
27Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 12:26:20
28Ross Schnell (USA) Mach Schnell Racing2:30:13
29James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son2:32:01
30Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman2:34:50
31Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus2:36:36
32David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné2:42:06
33Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat2:43:15
34David Hemming (USA) Kings of Yeah2:46:22
35Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge2:46:43
36Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT2:55:47
37Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance2:56:27
38Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team2:56:51
39Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes2:58:24
40Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana3:01:28
41Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano3:03:03
42Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing3:06:17
43Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon3:07:16
44Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails3:08:55
45Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice3:12:40
46Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl3:14:39
47Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 13:24:16
48Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera3:25:19
49Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike3:28:17
50Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails3:29:05
51Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles3:36:27
52Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team3:37:34
53Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack4:04:02
54Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman4:11:38
55Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error4:19:34
56Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft4:20:52
57Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack4:22:29
58Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport4:27:46
59Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience4:28:46
60Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.04:28:52
61Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo4:33:06
62Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda4:39:05
63Mike Brain (Aus) Freo4:42:18
64Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing4:48:06
65Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek4:50:09
66Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo4:59:16
67Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 15:06:08
68Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M35:17:57
69Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko5:19:15
70Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew5:23:13
71Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington5:24:35
72Carl Landry (Can) The Lando5:29:59
73George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds5:36:44
74Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl5:36:55
75Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy5:47:55
76Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes5:49:56
77Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR5:50:47
78Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde6:07:21
79Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers6:40:00
80Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers6:40:01
81Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 16:43:27
82Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC6:50:19
83Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-16:54:11
84Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke7:13:25
85Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me7:16:54
86James Knapp (USA) Knapp7:17:00
87Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas7:21:44
88John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew7:30:56
89Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy7:31:39
90Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle7:32:28
91Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go7:34:21
92Phil Deguise (Can) CCN7:44:59
93Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It7:56:03
94Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag8:09:05
95Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike8:17:29
96Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 18:38:25
97David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit8:40:25
98Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas8:40:51
99Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas8:57:37
100Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_29:03:44
101Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team9:38:56
102Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-29:47:03
103Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney10:02:33
104Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder10:04:15
105Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman10:04:55
106Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU11:10:28
107Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock11:19:38
108Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust11:23:39
109Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha11:34:03
110Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun11:34:04
111Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood11:43:39
112Rodrigo Medina (USA) G4012:26:24
113Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO12:30:44
114Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY12:48:59
115Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop12:50:43
116Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles12:55:06
117Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh12:55:23
118Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA12:57:04
119Sergio Stephanou (Bra) G4013:17:16
120Chris Flood (Can) Floody14:18:08
121Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat14:27:46
122Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm14:27:49
123Simon Linklater (Aus) AUS2:39:05

Solo women general classification after day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms (Can) Kona12:43:00
2Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo1:35:12
3Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon1:57:43
4Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne2:07:50
5Alex Robinette (USA) Bicycle Sport Shop 22:15:43
6Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing2:17:40
7Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain2:59:10
8Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate3:09:37
9Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey4:40:13
10Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies4:47:04
11Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys5:37:03
12Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub6:15:06
13Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla8:05:16
14Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans9:11:34
15Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do?9:20:12
16Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua11:18:57

Solo master men general classification after day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin11:26:36
2Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man0:59:04
3Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS1:16:03
4Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right1:34:28
5Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther1:35:15
6Murray Oshanyk (Can) assless chap2:11:07
7Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie2:16:12
8Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz2:19:12
9Simon Christie (Aus) Wish!2:42:05
10Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction2:43:08
11Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep2:45:01
12Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-20123:20:57
13Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear3:25:44
14Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power3:27:40
15Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze3:29:45
16Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine3:37:47
17Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers3:38:11
18Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox3:38:59
19Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team3:50:51
20Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders4:01:09
21Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana4:01:33
22Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team4:09:35
23Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles4:15:44
24Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath4:24:12
25Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance4:26:05
26Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren4:28:14
27Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES4:28:21
28William Carry (Can) Crank4:31:28
29Zdenko Rajevic (Chi) Transandes Challenge Chile Team4:35:39
30Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex4:35:58
31Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 14:41:48
32Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut4:43:52
33Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile4:50:46
34James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo4:50:57
35Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit4:52:44
36Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_24:52:46
37Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser4:53:13
38Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD4:55:06
39Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team4:56:57
40Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one )4:57:12
41Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle5:00:50
42Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel5:01:07
43Don Gill (Can) careys guy5:04:15
44Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay5:08:57
45Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster5:09:56
46Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari5:11:22
47Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert5:16:43
48Bruce Nash (Can) TBD5:19:05
49Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing5:28:07
50David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed5:29:31
51Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz5:40:26
52Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos5:50:14
53Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 25:51:48
54Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz5:59:01
55John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing6:17:46
56Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion6:22:16
57Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd.6:22:24
58Damon Steele (USA) DPS6:24:04
59Travis Martin (USA) Skittles6:30:12
60Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini6:42:09
61Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-20126:46:40
62Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch!6:54:38
63Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam7:00:38
64Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast7:14:12
65Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba7:16:08
66Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy7:16:59
67Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday7:19:42
68Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro7:26:59
69Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator7:35:11
70Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse7:36:40
71Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper7:37:22
72Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus7:39:35
73Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery7:40:26
74Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport7:58:34
75Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner8:03:17
76Gunter Braem (Bel) Koen 2012 Gunter Braem8:05:53
77Marcos Guimaraes (Bra) MTBr8:25:16
78Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing8:31:19
79Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle8:40:12
80Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler9:21:12
81Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 19:33:30
82Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers9:35:40
83Paul Godman (Can) Godman9:36:51
84Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks9:37:22
85Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers9:39:44
86Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori10:14:37
87Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes10:14:40
88Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon10:29:22
89Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack10:34:26
90Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards10:44:12
91Nick Danielak (Can) Solo11:16:24
92Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman11:35:13
93John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo11:35:51
94Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås12:22:49
95Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate12:24:15
96Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing12:32:50
97Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC12:55:56
98Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve13:19:20
100Jason Hikawai (Aus) Singletrackers6:06:00

Solo master women general classification after day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team17:07:09
2Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis1:01:03
3Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport2:35:16
4Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport3:23:51
5Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin7:09:10
6Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila7:36:51

Duo men general classification after day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA)10:47:17
2Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can)0:26:57
3Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can)0:31:34
4Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA)1:55:18
5Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can)2:06:13
6Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA)2:22:40
7Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can)2:24:37
8Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can)2:32:32
9Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can)2:58:52
10Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel)3:04:13
11Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra)3:51:10
12Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra)4:04:16
13John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus)4:21:14
14Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr)4:24:45
15Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus)4:48:44
16James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can)4:57:09
17Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den)5:00:04
18Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth)5:30:37
19Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA)5:37:30
20Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra)5:59:14
21Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can)6:27:20
22Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa)6:33:28
23Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA)6:46:29
24Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel)9:11:01
25Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can)10:03:19
26Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg)10:41:48
27Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned)10:42:14
28Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can)10:56:40
29Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus)11:06:42
30Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA)11:09:22
31Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus)11:19:27
32Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger)12:02:54
33Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can)12:03:55
34Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE)12:14:54
35Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus)12:51:21
36Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr)13:39:56
37Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA)13:46:17

Duo women general classification after day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA)19:34:01
2Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can)0:23:55
3Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA)2:05:20
4Mary-Anne Hunter (Can) & Katie Declercq (USA)2:36:53
5Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can)2:58:54
6Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus)3:07:44

Mixed duo general classification after day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can)14:25:21
2Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can)1:26:34
3Isabel Van De Voorde (Bel) & Bruno D'Hoker (Bel)1:50:44
4Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile)2:44:45
5Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe)3:20:20
6Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can)3:36:33
7Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi)3:38:09
8Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi)3:40:04
9Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can)4:26:18
10Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can)4:53:31
11Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can)5:46:23
12Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland)6:17:41
13Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can)6:42:11
14Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA)11:13:29
15Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA)11:33:26
16Stanley Warren (Bot) & Brett Warren (RSA)4:17:35

Veteran duo 80+ general classification after day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can)12:41:50
2Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can)0:48:58
3Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA)1:21:19
4Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can)2:21:28
5Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can)2:29:28
6Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile)2:33:15
7Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can)2:33:17
8Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA)2:53:30
9Jan De Smet (Bel) & Lieven Bauwens (Bel)3:00:20
10Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can)3:04:41
11Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can)3:09:19
12Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra)3:34:16
13Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can)4:19:38
14Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can)4:31:19
15Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can)4:57:06
16Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can)5:06:01
17Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can)5:18:53
18John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can)6:48:03
19Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can)7:18:22
20Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can)7:24:57
21Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger)8:34:20
22Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA)12:07:38

Veteran duo 100+ general classification after day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernie Shiao (USA) & Paul Stahman (USA)15:12:38
2Jeff Doss (USA) & Randall Toltzman (USA)0:28:23
3Jamie Emery (Can) & Robin Willard (Can)1:09:12
4Robert Schorn (USA) & Steve Cullinan (USA)2:03:27
5Lothar Schaer (Swi) & Beat Kowaleff (Swi)2:49:45
6Kim Berg (Den) & Steen Hoppe (Den)2:50:28
7Voree Smith (USA) & Vanoy Smith (USA)3:17:15
8Phil Decaro (USA) & Kevin Clune (USA)5:02:48

Latest on Cyclingnews