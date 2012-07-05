Image 1 of 16 Thomas Turner and Jamis teammate Jason Sager were solid all day and finished in the top ten again. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 2 of 16 Jason Sager of Team Jamis (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 3 of 16 Camping under a full moon in Powell River (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 4 of 16 The gravity enduro leader Andreas Heslter (Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 5 of 16 Tim Wilkins of South Africa was leading the men’s Challenge race. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 6 of 16 The Brown-Belt of trails. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 7 of 16 Singletrack is what racers want, and they got it. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 8 of 16 Scenic views come standard with every course. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 9 of 16 Rocky Mountain 'Love the Ride' section for Pedro Bento (Ribabike) (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 10 of 16 Wouldn't you go faster with Sam cheering you on? (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 11 of 16 Kevin Calhoun of the Rocky Mountain Factory Team 2. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 12 of 16 Barry Wicks (Kona), Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain) and Neil Kindree (Specialized/ EMD Perono) on the forest cut trails. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 13 of 16 Lone rider lost in the sea of green. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 14 of 16 The men's leaders snaking their way through old logging dualtrack. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 15 of 16 An early gravel road climb up to the Sunshine Coast Trail (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 16 of 16 Race start at Earl's Cove terminal. (Image credit: BC Bike)

Stage four of the BC Bike Race began by boat or floatplane over the spectacular Jervis Inlet and finished with grass under the riders' feet in a field only blocks from the ocean. It was a refreshing finish after completing the days longest stage. Riders were able to grab a meal at the catered food truck and flop onto the green carpet exchanging stories of the day. Crossing the threshold of the halfway point in a seven-day stage race changes the atmosphere and a mixture of joy and calm is washing over the riders.

Variety and climbing distinguished the course as riders left from the BC Ferries Earl's Cove terminal and immediately climbed towards the Sunshine Coast Trail. It was a great day of ducking in and out of trail that varied from roller coaster dual-track, to ripping high-speed berms in forest-cuts, to singletrack lined with ancient old growth forests. The previous days of rain made perfect corners where it was usually dry and loose. Ribbons of dirt pierced that special green canopy that riders have become intimate with, in the BC rain forests.

By day four, riders from first to 500th are settling into their own grooves and discovering themselves riding with similar people every day. The media is talking about who's leading the pack, but the riders are finding themselves engaging with the riders closest to them. New friendships and fun rivalries have begun to develop as hours are spent sharing hand built trails deep in the BC forests. Those are the other races within the race and one of the unheralded parts of stage racing.

Solo men





Soon after the start, Rocky Mountain Factory Team rider Chris Sheppard was caught off-guard. "I looked down at my wheel and when I looked up they (Wicks and teammate Cory Wallace) were 10 seconds up the road."

After pulling for his teammate, yesterday's stage winner Wallace flatted early and Wicks continued on with a blistering pace. By the time Sheppard and Specialized rider Neil Kindree caught Wicks, both had burned any reserves they might have had to counter later attacks. Wicks and Kindree dropped Sheppard on the final climb. Kindree was next to lose contact; this time on the descent to home base when he bobbled once then blew a turn. Wicks took the opportunity to slice through the ribbons of brown all the way home. Kindree finished a minute and a half back while Sheppard took a four-minute stake to the heart.

The chase pack of Carter Hovey, Benoit Simard, Matt Hadley, and Wallace crossed the line within two minutes of each other to keep their race for the last podium spots tight.

Solo women

Wendy Simms (Kona) looks to be cruising to the finish line with her feet kicked up as she slid across the finish line today, a little dirty but with a relaxed smile.

"I rode with a really good group of guys that I was with for a good chunk of the race and it was really fun. It was part Van (Vancouver) a couple island boys, yeah it just kind of flowed and was really fun."

A race with-in-the race in the women's category is definitely developing between Melinda Jackson of Australia and Sonya Looney (Topeak/Ergon). "Today it was intensely steep. Sonya helped me so much. We were just talking so much. I think all the dudes are really confused because we just talk to each other all the time. We're riding hard but girls just like, you know exchange words quite often."

The two are already joking about doing Cape Epic together. Looney moved to third overall while Jackson still has a solid hold on her second place.

Duo men

From top to bottom the results sheet shows small rivalries between teams fighting for places on the general classification. Jason Sager and Thomas Turner of the Jamis team have continued to finish at the front of the race, but it is the game being played between the two Rocky Mountain Factory Teams that has the local twitter-sphere cramping their thumbs. For the second day in a row Kevin Calhoun and Keith Stark of Factory Team 2 took time out of Colin Kerr and Greg Day of Team 1, who have suffered from unfortunate circumstances.

The other developing dual has Team Rocky Retro 95, Wade Simmons and Mike Hunter chasing down the Lamond Bros. The question is if Simmons and Hunter will close the gap or ‘huck to flat' in their quest.

Duo women

The race could be slipping from the grip of the Moab Maidens as the ladies of Mo Crazy take another win, tying the Maidens with two stages each. Still the Mo Crazy team would need to close a 24-minute gap over three days of racing. Crunch time is here and who-ever can keep their team running with the fewest physical or mental breakdowns will be the victor is whistler.

Solo master men

Mannie Heimen from Namibia took another stage win today, but second place Chad Forrest was a slim minute-and-half back. The race within the race might be between Chris Birch of Canada and Al Killick of New Zealand. After four days they are less than a minute apart and wrestling for one more spot.

Gravity enduro

It seems as if Andreas Hestler of the Rocky Mountain Factory Team is going to chip away at the overall gravity enduro till he has sculpted his own trophy. With two wins today and his previous stage wins Hestler is looking to be the king of his own domain. Josh Carlson is likely to have the greatest chance of challenging the man from North Van, but time is ticking and he'll have to step on it if he wants a chance.

Day 5: Sechelt to Langdale

Riders will have a shorter stage on Thursday to gather their wits but this could possibly rank highest on their list of favorite days. The weather is looking to cooperate and the trails are some of the most spectacular of the week. With new bridges built by local riders and the community of Sechelt the connection between the flow of trails like Hwy 103, White Knuckle Tight and Lower Flume makes the day one to write in the diary (blog) about. It's a guaranteed dunk when a stage ends with seven kilometers of downhill trails from Hwy 102, Sidewinder and The Plunge to the ferry finish line.

Full Results

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 3:06:58 2 Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono 0:01:37 3 Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing 0:03:59 4 Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP 0:20:25 5 Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept 0:20:57 6 Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory 0:21:25 7 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona 0:21:44 8 Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale 0:24:31 9 Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply 0:25:06 10 Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis 0:29:38 11 Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse 0:32:18 12 Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun 0:33:08 13 Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes © 0:36:37 14 Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling 0:38:50 15 Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team 0:39:48 16 Daniel Gathof (Ger) Craft - Rocky Mountain 0:39:52 17 Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 1 0:40:20 18 Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain 0:40:54 19 Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory 0:40:56 20 Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept 0:44:42 21 Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails 0:46:13 22 Hugo Bardou (Can) Xprezo 0:47:11 23 Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher 0:47:13 24 David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné 0:48:02 25 Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge 0:49:09 26 David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy 0:50:04 27 Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race 0:52:43 28 Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman 0:54:00 29 James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son 0:55:34 30 Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team 0:56:40 31 Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus 0:57:21 32 Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails 0:57:22 33 Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes 0:59:05 34 Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat 0:59:17 35 Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana 1:00:24 36 Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon 1:00:31 37 Ross Schnell (USA) Mach Schnell Racing 1:01:04 38 Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl 1:02:45 39 Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon 1:03:17 40 Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance 1:05:14 41 David Hemming (USA) Kings of Yeah 1:05:41 42 Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing 1:05:55 43 Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano 1:06:58 44 Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT 1:07:29 45 Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice 1:08:09 46 Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix 1:08:30 47 Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team 1:10:51 48 Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera 1:12:49 49 Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing 1:12:50 50 Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error 1:12:55 51 Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 1 1:14:53 52 Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman 1:17:43 53 Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles 1:17:44 54 Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike 1:17:46 55 Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.0 1:19:01 56 Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport 1:19:16 57 Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft 1:19:33 58 Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack 1:22:34 59 Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo 1:27:46 60 Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing 1:28:07 61 Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda 1:28:25 62 Mike Brain (Aus) Freo 1:28:50 63 Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl 1:29:12 64 Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack 1:30:17 65 Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M3 1:32:32 66 Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek 1:38:29 67 Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes 1:41:20 68 Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy 1:42:04 69 Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew 1:42:49 70 Carl Landry (Can) The Lando 1:42:58 71 Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington 1:44:54 72 Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience 1:46:29 73 Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 1 1:47:08 74 Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 1 1:52:01 75 Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR 1:53:09 76 Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo 1:53:52 77 Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC 2:00:46 78 Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko 2:02:36 79 George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds 2:05:45 80 Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas 2:09:19 81 James Knapp (USA) Knapp 2:10:32 82 John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew 2:12:36 83 Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers 2:14:19 84 Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 2:14:20 85 Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde 2:16:16 86 Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle 2:18:53 87 Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke 2:21:10 88 Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy 2:21:27 89 Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag 2:23:03 90 Phil Deguise (Can) CCN 2:23:45 91 Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It 2:23:55 92 Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me 2:25:02 93 Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go 2:34:32 94 David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit 2:34:33 95 Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-1 2:39:13 96 Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike 2:39:41 97 Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 1 2:55:17 98 Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder 2:57:17 99 Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_2 3:01:54 100 Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team 3:01:56 101 Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman 3:05:04 102 Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas 3:06:50 103 Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas 3:06:52 104 Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney 3:08:12 105 Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-2 3:17:59 106 Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust 3:28:30 107 Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA 3:35:05 108 Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha 3:37:19 109 Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock 3:51:24 110 Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY 3:51:40 111 Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO 3:52:50 112 Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU 3:58:30 113 Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun 3:58:36 114 Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh 4:04:05 115 Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop 4:04:06 116 Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles 4:04:07 117 Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood 4:06:44 118 Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat 4:12:26 119 Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm 120 Rodrigo Medina (USA) G40 4:22:44 121 Chris Flood (Can) Floody 4:22:48 122 Sergio Stephanou (Bra) G40 4:34:47 123 Simon Linklater (Aus) AUS

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms (Can) Kona 3:59:47 2 Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo 0:23:05 3 Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon 0:25:17 4 Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne 0:34:21 5 Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing 0:37:51 6 Alex Robinette (USA) Bicycle Sport Shop 2 0:45:43 7 Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain 0:49:46 8 Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate 0:49:53 9 Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey 1:18:54 10 Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys 1:24:24 11 Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies 1:34:40 12 Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub 2:10:01 13 Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla 2:32:21 14 Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans 2:32:58 15 Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do? 2:57:10 16 Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua 3:21:13

Solo master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin 3:46:52 2 Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man 0:00:47 3 Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS 0:14:24 4 Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right 0:15:36 5 Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther 0:21:25 6 Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction 0:26:56 7 Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine 0:29:31 8 Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz 0:30:36 9 Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie 0:31:19 10 Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-2012 0:31:32 11 Murray Oshanyk (Can) assless chap 0:33:04 12 Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep 0:36:50 13 Simon Christie (Aus) Wish! 0:37:43 14 Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES 0:41:39 15 Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear 0:46:14 16 Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana 0:49:24 17 Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team 0:50:37 18 Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren 0:51:36 19 Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers 0:51:54 20 Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox 0:53:23 21 Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles 0:54:31 22 Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze 0:57:55 23 Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders 1:00:32 24 Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel 1:01:31 25 Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut 1:06:01 26 Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex 1:06:03 27 Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_2 1:06:27 28 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power 1:06:33 29 Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team 1:08:51 30 Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 1 1:09:11 31 Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team 1:09:16 32 Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit 1:09:23 33 Zdenko Rajevic (Chi) Transandes Challenge Chile Team 1:10:05 34 Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD 1:12:28 35 Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance 1:13:29 36 Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath 1:14:09 37 Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one ) 1:17:02 38 James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo 1:18:09 39 Don Gill (Can) careys guy 1:19:54 40 Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari 1:21:39 41 Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile 1:21:52 42 Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser 1:22:43 43 David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed 1:24:20 44 Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle 1:24:54 45 Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz 1:26:24 46 Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 2 1:26:33 47 Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos 1:27:47 48 Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing 1:27:51 49 Bruce Nash (Can) TBD 1:28:23 50 William Carry (Can) Crank 1:28:46 51 Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert 1:31:43 52 Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-2012 1:34:53 53 Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini 1:35:12 54 Damon Steele (USA) DPS 1:35:58 55 Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay 1:43:28 56 Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion 1:44:41 57 Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch! 1:47:28 58 Travis Martin (USA) Skittles 1:47:45 59 Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd. 1:48:01 60 Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator 1:48:35 61 Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster 1:54:39 62 Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus 1:54:53 63 John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing 1:55:36 64 Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport 2:03:28 65 Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba 2:05:49 66 Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery 2:08:15 67 Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro 2:08:45 68 Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday 2:10:34 69 Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast 2:10:38 70 Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz 2:11:08 71 Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse 2:14:20 72 Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing 2:16:21 73 Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam 2:20:48 74 Gunter Braem (Bel) Koen 2012 Gunter Braem 2:22:36 75 Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper 2:23:16 76 Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner 2:23:21 77 Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy 2:25:41 78 Marcos Guimaraes (Bra) MTBr 2:34:51 79 Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle 2:35:36 80 Paul Godman (Can) Godman 2:40:24 81 Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler 2:43:40 82 Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks 2:44:53 83 Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack 2:47:39 84 Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 1 2:49:26 85 Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori 2:49:28 86 Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes 87 Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers 2:53:16 88 Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers 89 Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon 2:59:24 90 Nick Danielak (Can) Solo 3:12:44 91 Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC 3:21:53 92 Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing 3:26:32 93 John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo 3:26:33 94 Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards 3:30:00 95 Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve 3:32:33 96 Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås 3:33:10 97 Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman 3:44:49 98 Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate 3:48:05 99 Matthew Hillhouse (Can) Hunter Express 100 Jason Hikawai (Aus) Singletrackers

Solo master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team 5:14:29 2 Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis 0:00:20 3 Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport 1:04:07 4 Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport 1:12:59 5 Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila 2:59:56 6 Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin 2:59:57

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA) 3:21:19 2 Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can) 0:10:19 3 Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can) 0:15:08 4 Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA) 0:34:14 5 Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can) 0:42:06 6 Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can) 0:46:37 7 Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA) 0:48:24 8 Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can) 0:50:45 9 Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can) 0:54:39 10 Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel) 0:56:21 11 Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra) 1:02:17 12 Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr) 1:02:52 13 Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra) 1:10:24 14 Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den) 1:13:54 15 James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can) 1:20:09 16 Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus) 1:25:26 17 Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth) 1:25:58 18 John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus) 1:45:43 19 Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA) 1:55:05 20 Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) 1:59:50 21 Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa) 1:59:59 22 Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger) 2:00:55 23 Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra) 2:06:34 24 Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA) 2:12:43 25 Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel) 2:47:33 26 Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can) 2:58:29 27 Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned) 3:02:59 28 Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus) 3:17:54 29 Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA) 3:21:21 30 Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg) 3:39:21 31 Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus) 3:41:42 32 Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE) 3:48:27 33 Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can) 3:49:50 34 Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can) 3:52:23 35 Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA) 3:53:12 36 Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus) 3:55:38 37 Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr) 4:06:04

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can) 5:54:46 2 Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA) 0:04:52 3 Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA) 0:25:58 4 Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus) 0:55:27 5 Mary-Anne Hunter (Can) & Katie Declercq (USA) 1:01:10 6 Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can) 1:23:58

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can) 4:40:43 2 Isabel Van De Voorde (Bel) & Bruno D'Hoker (Bel) 0:05:53 3 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can) 0:23:05 4 Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile) 0:37:26 5 Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi) 0:40:10 6 Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi) 0:41:23 7 Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe) 0:50:36 8 Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can) 0:56:03 9 Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can) 1:10:05 10 Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can) 1:15:54 11 Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can) 1:59:46 12 Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland) 2:05:31 13 Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can) 2:13:04 14 Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA) 3:10:54 15 Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA) 3:30:06 16 Stanley Warren (Bot) & Brett Warren (RSA)

Veteran duo 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can) 3:53:08 2 Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can) 0:15:31 3 Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA) 0:29:09 4 Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can) 0:44:30 5 Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile) 0:47:24 6 Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can) 0:47:54 7 Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can) 0:56:35 8 Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can) 1:05:48 9 Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA) 1:12:45 10 Jan De Smet (Bel) & Lieven Bauwens (Bel) 1:17:27 11 Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra) 1:20:21 12 Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can) 1:24:39 13 Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can) 1:36:33 14 Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can) 1:40:15 15 Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can) 1:41:22 16 Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can) 1:43:49 17 Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can) 1:49:05 18 Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can) 2:05:10 19 John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can) 2:17:04 20 Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can) 2:31:50 21 Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger) 2:43:03 22 Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA) 3:44:15

Veteran duo 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernie Shiao (USA) & Paul Stahman (USA) 4:37:57 2 Jamie Emery (Can) & Robin Willard (Can) 0:00:41 3 Jeff Doss (USA) & Randall Toltzman (USA) 0:12:22 4 Kim Berg (Den) & Steen Hoppe (Den) 0:44:49 5 Robert Schorn (USA) & Steve Cullinan (USA) 0:47:56 6 Voree Smith (USA) & Vanoy Smith (USA) 0:52:08 7 Phil Decaro (USA) & Kevin Clune (USA) 1:10:47 8 Lothar Schaer (Swi) & Beat Kowaleff (Swi) 1:54:54

Solo men general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 10:18:06 2 Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono 0:01:37 3 Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing 0:04:01 4 Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory 0:36:53 5 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona 0:40:38 6 Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP 0:41:22 7 Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept 0:46:03 8 Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain 1:04:56 9 Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale 1:16:06 10 Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team 1:17:18 11 Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply 1:21:11 12 Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun 1:28:08 13 Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory 1:29:02 14 Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse 1:29:41 15 Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes © 1:38:44 16 Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis 1:41:31 17 Daniel Gathof (Ger) Craft - Rocky Mountain 1:44:48 18 Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon 1:56:00 19 Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling 1:58:43 20 Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race 2:02:05 21 Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher 2:03:44 22 Hugo Bardou (Can) Xprezo 2:06:23 23 David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy 2:15:08 24 Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix 2:21:03 25 Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept 2:24:26 26 Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing 2:24:53 27 Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 1 2:26:20 28 Ross Schnell (USA) Mach Schnell Racing 2:30:13 29 James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son 2:32:01 30 Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman 2:34:50 31 Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus 2:36:36 32 David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné 2:42:06 33 Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat 2:43:15 34 David Hemming (USA) Kings of Yeah 2:46:22 35 Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge 2:46:43 36 Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT 2:55:47 37 Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance 2:56:27 38 Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team 2:56:51 39 Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes 2:58:24 40 Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana 3:01:28 41 Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano 3:03:03 42 Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing 3:06:17 43 Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon 3:07:16 44 Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails 3:08:55 45 Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice 3:12:40 46 Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl 3:14:39 47 Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 1 3:24:16 48 Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera 3:25:19 49 Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike 3:28:17 50 Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails 3:29:05 51 Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles 3:36:27 52 Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team 3:37:34 53 Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack 4:04:02 54 Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman 4:11:38 55 Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error 4:19:34 56 Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft 4:20:52 57 Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack 4:22:29 58 Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport 4:27:46 59 Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience 4:28:46 60 Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.0 4:28:52 61 Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo 4:33:06 62 Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda 4:39:05 63 Mike Brain (Aus) Freo 4:42:18 64 Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing 4:48:06 65 Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek 4:50:09 66 Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo 4:59:16 67 Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 1 5:06:08 68 Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M3 5:17:57 69 Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko 5:19:15 70 Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew 5:23:13 71 Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington 5:24:35 72 Carl Landry (Can) The Lando 5:29:59 73 George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds 5:36:44 74 Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl 5:36:55 75 Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy 5:47:55 76 Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes 5:49:56 77 Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR 5:50:47 78 Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde 6:07:21 79 Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 6:40:00 80 Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers 6:40:01 81 Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 1 6:43:27 82 Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC 6:50:19 83 Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-1 6:54:11 84 Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke 7:13:25 85 Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me 7:16:54 86 James Knapp (USA) Knapp 7:17:00 87 Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas 7:21:44 88 John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew 7:30:56 89 Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy 7:31:39 90 Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle 7:32:28 91 Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go 7:34:21 92 Phil Deguise (Can) CCN 7:44:59 93 Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It 7:56:03 94 Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag 8:09:05 95 Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike 8:17:29 96 Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 1 8:38:25 97 David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit 8:40:25 98 Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas 8:40:51 99 Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas 8:57:37 100 Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_2 9:03:44 101 Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team 9:38:56 102 Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-2 9:47:03 103 Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney 10:02:33 104 Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder 10:04:15 105 Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman 10:04:55 106 Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU 11:10:28 107 Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock 11:19:38 108 Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust 11:23:39 109 Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha 11:34:03 110 Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun 11:34:04 111 Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood 11:43:39 112 Rodrigo Medina (USA) G40 12:26:24 113 Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO 12:30:44 114 Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY 12:48:59 115 Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop 12:50:43 116 Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles 12:55:06 117 Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh 12:55:23 118 Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA 12:57:04 119 Sergio Stephanou (Bra) G40 13:17:16 120 Chris Flood (Can) Floody 14:18:08 121 Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat 14:27:46 122 Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm 14:27:49 123 Simon Linklater (Aus) AUS 2:39:05

Solo women general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms (Can) Kona 12:43:00 2 Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo 1:35:12 3 Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon 1:57:43 4 Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne 2:07:50 5 Alex Robinette (USA) Bicycle Sport Shop 2 2:15:43 6 Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing 2:17:40 7 Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain 2:59:10 8 Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate 3:09:37 9 Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey 4:40:13 10 Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies 4:47:04 11 Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys 5:37:03 12 Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub 6:15:06 13 Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla 8:05:16 14 Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans 9:11:34 15 Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do? 9:20:12 16 Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua 11:18:57

Solo master men general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin 11:26:36 2 Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man 0:59:04 3 Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS 1:16:03 4 Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right 1:34:28 5 Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther 1:35:15 6 Murray Oshanyk (Can) assless chap 2:11:07 7 Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie 2:16:12 8 Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz 2:19:12 9 Simon Christie (Aus) Wish! 2:42:05 10 Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction 2:43:08 11 Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep 2:45:01 12 Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-2012 3:20:57 13 Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear 3:25:44 14 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power 3:27:40 15 Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze 3:29:45 16 Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine 3:37:47 17 Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers 3:38:11 18 Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox 3:38:59 19 Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team 3:50:51 20 Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders 4:01:09 21 Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana 4:01:33 22 Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team 4:09:35 23 Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles 4:15:44 24 Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath 4:24:12 25 Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance 4:26:05 26 Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren 4:28:14 27 Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES 4:28:21 28 William Carry (Can) Crank 4:31:28 29 Zdenko Rajevic (Chi) Transandes Challenge Chile Team 4:35:39 30 Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex 4:35:58 31 Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 1 4:41:48 32 Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut 4:43:52 33 Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile 4:50:46 34 James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo 4:50:57 35 Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit 4:52:44 36 Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_2 4:52:46 37 Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser 4:53:13 38 Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD 4:55:06 39 Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team 4:56:57 40 Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one ) 4:57:12 41 Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle 5:00:50 42 Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel 5:01:07 43 Don Gill (Can) careys guy 5:04:15 44 Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay 5:08:57 45 Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster 5:09:56 46 Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari 5:11:22 47 Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert 5:16:43 48 Bruce Nash (Can) TBD 5:19:05 49 Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing 5:28:07 50 David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed 5:29:31 51 Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz 5:40:26 52 Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos 5:50:14 53 Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 2 5:51:48 54 Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz 5:59:01 55 John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing 6:17:46 56 Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion 6:22:16 57 Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd. 6:22:24 58 Damon Steele (USA) DPS 6:24:04 59 Travis Martin (USA) Skittles 6:30:12 60 Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini 6:42:09 61 Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-2012 6:46:40 62 Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch! 6:54:38 63 Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam 7:00:38 64 Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast 7:14:12 65 Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba 7:16:08 66 Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy 7:16:59 67 Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday 7:19:42 68 Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro 7:26:59 69 Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator 7:35:11 70 Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse 7:36:40 71 Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper 7:37:22 72 Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus 7:39:35 73 Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery 7:40:26 74 Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport 7:58:34 75 Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner 8:03:17 76 Gunter Braem (Bel) Koen 2012 Gunter Braem 8:05:53 77 Marcos Guimaraes (Bra) MTBr 8:25:16 78 Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing 8:31:19 79 Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle 8:40:12 80 Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler 9:21:12 81 Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 1 9:33:30 82 Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers 9:35:40 83 Paul Godman (Can) Godman 9:36:51 84 Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks 9:37:22 85 Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers 9:39:44 86 Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori 10:14:37 87 Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes 10:14:40 88 Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon 10:29:22 89 Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack 10:34:26 90 Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards 10:44:12 91 Nick Danielak (Can) Solo 11:16:24 92 Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman 11:35:13 93 John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo 11:35:51 94 Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås 12:22:49 95 Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate 12:24:15 96 Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing 12:32:50 97 Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC 12:55:56 98 Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve 13:19:20 100 Jason Hikawai (Aus) Singletrackers 6:06:00

Solo master women general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team 17:07:09 2 Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis 1:01:03 3 Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport 2:35:16 4 Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport 3:23:51 5 Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin 7:09:10 6 Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila 7:36:51

Duo men general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA) 10:47:17 2 Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can) 0:26:57 3 Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can) 0:31:34 4 Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA) 1:55:18 5 Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can) 2:06:13 6 Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA) 2:22:40 7 Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can) 2:24:37 8 Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can) 2:32:32 9 Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can) 2:58:52 10 Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel) 3:04:13 11 Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra) 3:51:10 12 Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra) 4:04:16 13 John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus) 4:21:14 14 Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr) 4:24:45 15 Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus) 4:48:44 16 James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can) 4:57:09 17 Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den) 5:00:04 18 Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth) 5:30:37 19 Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA) 5:37:30 20 Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra) 5:59:14 21 Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) 6:27:20 22 Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa) 6:33:28 23 Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA) 6:46:29 24 Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel) 9:11:01 25 Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can) 10:03:19 26 Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg) 10:41:48 27 Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned) 10:42:14 28 Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can) 10:56:40 29 Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus) 11:06:42 30 Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA) 11:09:22 31 Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus) 11:19:27 32 Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger) 12:02:54 33 Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can) 12:03:55 34 Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE) 12:14:54 35 Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus) 12:51:21 36 Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr) 13:39:56 37 Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA) 13:46:17

Duo women general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA) 19:34:01 2 Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can) 0:23:55 3 Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA) 2:05:20 4 Mary-Anne Hunter (Can) & Katie Declercq (USA) 2:36:53 5 Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can) 2:58:54 6 Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus) 3:07:44

Mixed duo general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can) 14:25:21 2 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can) 1:26:34 3 Isabel Van De Voorde (Bel) & Bruno D'Hoker (Bel) 1:50:44 4 Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile) 2:44:45 5 Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe) 3:20:20 6 Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can) 3:36:33 7 Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi) 3:38:09 8 Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi) 3:40:04 9 Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can) 4:26:18 10 Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can) 4:53:31 11 Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can) 5:46:23 12 Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland) 6:17:41 13 Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can) 6:42:11 14 Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA) 11:13:29 15 Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA) 11:33:26 16 Stanley Warren (Bot) & Brett Warren (RSA) 4:17:35

Veteran duo 80+ general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can) 12:41:50 2 Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can) 0:48:58 3 Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA) 1:21:19 4 Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can) 2:21:28 5 Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can) 2:29:28 6 Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile) 2:33:15 7 Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can) 2:33:17 8 Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA) 2:53:30 9 Jan De Smet (Bel) & Lieven Bauwens (Bel) 3:00:20 10 Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can) 3:04:41 11 Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can) 3:09:19 12 Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra) 3:34:16 13 Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can) 4:19:38 14 Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can) 4:31:19 15 Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can) 4:57:06 16 Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can) 5:06:01 17 Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can) 5:18:53 18 John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can) 6:48:03 19 Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can) 7:18:22 20 Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can) 7:24:57 21 Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger) 8:34:20 22 Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA) 12:07:38