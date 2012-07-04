Trending

Wallace solos for stage 3 win

Simms wins again but women's overall is shuffled

Image 1 of 14

The start from Willingdon Park. From Left. Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Factory Team), Jason Sager (Team Jamis), Matt Hadley (Xprezo-Borsao Factory)

The start from Willingdon Park. From Left. Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Factory Team), Jason Sager (Team Jamis), Matt Hadley (Xprezo-Borsao Factory)
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 2 of 14

Trails had a couple of fun puddles. For people from arid regions it's a different experience but it can all feel like this. Purpose built trails are ready for all weather.

Trails had a couple of fun puddles. For people from arid regions it's a different experience but it can all feel like this. Purpose built trails are ready for all weather.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 3 of 14

Filtered sunlight and a mossy green finish, for those special days.

Filtered sunlight and a mossy green finish, for those special days.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 4 of 14

Neil Kindree and Jason Sager enjoy an afternoon rip through the woods.

Neil Kindree and Jason Sager enjoy an afternoon rip through the woods.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 5 of 14

Carpets of moss. You almost want to fall off the bike.

Carpets of moss. You almost want to fall off the bike.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 6 of 14

This unique growth of moss on the Sunshine Coast is what locals call Old Mans Beard.

This unique growth of moss on the Sunshine Coast is what locals call Old Mans Beard.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 7 of 14

Trails like Toad Hollow required a sure footed tire and constant momentum. The chase pace was limited by the style of winding singletrack.

Trails like Toad Hollow required a sure footed tire and constant momentum. The chase pace was limited by the style of winding singletrack.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 8 of 14

The ghost Commencal rider gets ready for stage 3.

The ghost Commencal rider gets ready for stage 3.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 9 of 14

A rider takes a bath on a slippery bridge.

A rider takes a bath on a slippery bridge.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 10 of 14

Race sponsor Rocky Mountain has two teams challenging in men's duo and solo categories.

Race sponsor Rocky Mountain has two teams challenging in men's duo and solo categories.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 11 of 14

The sprint for second place. Chris Sheppard (far left) nabbed the line with Barry Wicks missing the final push (Center). Neil Kindree (behind Wicks) took fourth and Matt Hadley in fifth for the day.

The sprint for second place. Chris Sheppard (far left) nabbed the line with Barry Wicks missing the final push (Center). Neil Kindree (behind Wicks) took fourth and Matt Hadley in fifth for the day.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 12 of 14

Erik Keniston (Singletrack Bikes) Parts the green gnome.

Erik Keniston (Singletrack Bikes) Parts the green gnome.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 13 of 14

The sunlight greeted racers in the morning before the start at Willingdon Park and Campground.

The sunlight greeted racers in the morning before the start at Willingdon Park and Campground.
(Image credit: BC Bike)
Image 14 of 14

Riders relaxing before the ferry arrives for the transition to Powell River.

Riders relaxing before the ferry arrives for the transition to Powell River.
(Image credit: BC Bike)

Today's sun finally treated racers to the beauty of the Sunshine Coast under clear skies. The entire BC Bike Race operation left Campbell River this morning to take the second BC Ferries trip across the Georgia Strait to the town of Powell River. Riders were greeted by the sound of the Powell River community ringing cowbells and cheering their arrival. If that wasn't enough to lift some damp spirits, the surrounding trails planted the biggest smiles of the week on racers faces.

The Sunshine coast is accessible only by air or ferry, and it's amazing how well the trails are maintained despite the small community of riders and trail builders.

Men

Riders started day three from Willingdon Beach in downtown Powell River and immediately started working their way to the trails of Rolling Thunder. With a bold solo move five kilometers into today's 48km race, Cory Wallace of Kona bikes won his first stage in 17 attempts. A three-race veteran and frequent runner-up, Wallace finally had his day after riding alone in front of the favorites for over two hours.

Wallace emerged first to the bottom of Suicide Creek Trail, the first gravity enduro section, with a 45-second gap and a lot of trail left. The rain had slowed the trails down but mud was surprisingly kept at bay. The contrasting brown stitch of trail winding its way through a bearded electric green forest had to make it difficult for Wallace or any rider to keep his eye on the trail.

Out of the last section of trail through the final gravity enduro section, Wallace was still holding a 45-second gap. The chase group had whittled down to Sheppard, Kindree, Wicks, Hadley, and the duo team from Jamis. Guido Thaler (Craft-Rocky Mount) had come off the pace in the last singletrack, but his skills on the BC trails had improved enough to keep him with the lead group for most of the day. Daniel Gathof of Germany had an off day, with an unfortunate series of flat tires and lost 40 minutes on the day.

Day four in Earls Cove is the queen stage of the BC Bike Race and there are sure to be some motors sputtering as the pace heats up on the 2100 meters of climbing. The general classification has never been tighter than this year with Wicks, Kindree, and Sheppard all within two seconds of each other. Hadley, Wallace, and Carter Hovey are all within nine minutes of each other.

Women

The story of the women's epic race is quickly shaping up to be about the fight for the second and third steps of the podium. Wendy Simms (Kona) has wrapped her fists around the leaders jersey even though she put the least amount of time on her competitors today than the previous two.

Due to a corrected mistake that put Melinda Jackson (Team KiwiRoo) in the wrong category on the results, she has now taken over second place in the general classification. A New Zealander on a month trip around the Pacific Rim, Jackson was third on the day by a second to the rejuvenated Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon). Looney is now fourth on the overall, but Wednesday's stage is sure to suit her big-mountain Colorado legs. Alex Robinette (Bicycle Sport Shop 2) isn't likely to let her third place go easily, so watch her to fight to the end to stay the first US female solo rider.

Duo men

Thomas Turner and Jason Sager of Jamis Bikes made it two of three today with a commanding lead, finishing with the lead solo riders. Bad luck struck Rocky Mountain Factory Team 1 when Colin Kerr cut his hand enough to need stitches at the end of the stage. Kerr and his partner Greg Day didn't abandoned the race, but the injury slowed them enough to fall to third on the day but not change their overall.

The Clif Bar team of the brothers Heitman (Garett and Jake) took fourth, ahead of the other team of brothers, Nic and Simon Lamond (Lamond Bros). Michael Colwill and Scott Martin of Team Monz split the two teams for a fifth place on the day but maintained fourth overall.

For accomplished South African stage racer Nic Lemond and his brother Simon, "The BC Bike Race was on our bucket list the moment we heard about it." "I've been to BC before and I had to come back."

Duo women

The dominating Moab Maidens, who had won the first two days, came apart a little today in the trails of Powell River. Quick to show they could fill the top spot, Team Mo Crazy cut the finish-line first with the Maidens in disorder.

The biggest tussle shaping in the woods is between the current third and fourth place. The Canmore Crazy Chicks have a mere 47 seconds lead over team Frisky Business. It's a fight for Canadian pride to sit on the last podium spot and with only three days down and four to go it's a story yet unwritten.

Solo master men

The BC Bike Race's international field is represented well by Namibian rider Mannie Heimans. Heimans is an Olympian, former World Cup race and winner of the Trans Alp, and Cape Epic.

Second place also made a long journey to ride the trails of the BC Bike Race. Peiking Man, Chad Forrest of China is only a couple minutes up on Canadian Craig Gillett.

Gravity enduro

The two stages of today's gravity enduro were owned by the local North Shore Olympian Andreas Hestler (Rocky Mountain Bikes). Josh Carlson (Giant) was second on the first stage but fell back on stage two where Matt Hadley got his first Gravity Enduro podium.

Day four

With 2100 meters of climbing in 65km the Earls Cove-Sechelt stage is traditionally the toughest course of the race. After three days of energy sapping wet trails, the climbing will surely feel as if it's steeper and longer than years past. Fireworks will be lit and while some will sparkle bright a couple might fizzle. It will likely be a day that transforms the general classification as racers begin to enter the deeper layers of the proverbial "Hurt Locker" or as Dave Toll says enter the "Pain Cave".

Full Results

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cory Wallace (Can) Kona2:14:30
2Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing0:00:44
3Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:00:45
4Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono
5Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory0:00:46
6Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain0:02:35
7Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept0:05:03
8Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory0:07:01
9Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP0:07:03
10Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply0:12:45
11Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team0:12:48
12Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun
13Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale0:12:49
14Ross Schnell (USA) Mach Schnell Racing
15Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes ©0:13:06
16Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis0:15:35
17Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse0:15:51
18Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon0:16:35
19Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix0:17:48
20Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher0:18:08
21Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling0:18:56
22Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman0:20:14
23Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing0:20:22
24David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy0:20:54
25Hugo Bardou (Can) Xprezo0:21:13
26Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team0:22:44
27Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 10:22:46
28Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race0:23:25
29James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son0:24:29
30Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat0:25:27
31David Hemming (USA) Kings of Yeah0:25:49
32David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné0:26:49
33Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus0:27:46
34Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera0:28:58
35Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge0:29:30
36Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana0:30:13
37Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance0:32:06
38Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:32:08
39Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team0:33:01
40Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl0:33:24
41Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT0:33:53
42Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano
43Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes
44Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon
45Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails0:34:53
46Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 10:35:01
47Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing0:36:45
48Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman0:37:37
49Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice0:38:05
50Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept0:40:06
51Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles0:40:10
52Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo0:40:30
53Daniel Gathof (Ger) Craft - Rocky Mountain0:41:03
54Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike0:41:50
55Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko0:42:51
56Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error0:44:02
57Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack0:44:12
58Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack0:44:26
59Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience0:47:27
60Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft0:48:24
61Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda0:51:24
62Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy0:54:02
63Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo0:54:14
64Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek0:54:29
65Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.00:56:02
66Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington0:56:11
67Mike Brain (Aus) Freo0:56:56
68Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-10:57:49
69Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M30:59:30
70Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew0:59:33
71Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR0:59:36
72Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde1:01:59
73Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl1:03:11
74Carl Landry (Can) The Lando1:05:20
75George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds1:05:28
76Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 11:05:30
77Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport1:06:50
78Manuel Osborne Paradis (Can) Harbour Air 11:07:45
79Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 11:07:51
80Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails1:09:05
81Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes1:10:52
82Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers1:12:27
83Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers
84Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke1:17:32
85Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC1:19:57
86Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It1:20:32
87Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go1:22:00
88Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle1:22:07
89Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me1:22:26
90James Knapp (USA) Knapp1:23:38
91John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew1:26:28
92Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy1:30:17
93Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas1:30:33
94Simon Linklater (Aus) AUS1:36:28
95Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 11:40:19
96David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit1:42:12
97Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun1:42:17
98Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas1:42:41
99Phil Deguise (Can) CCN1:43:54
100Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder1:49:31
101Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_21:50:13
102Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team1:50:17
103Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock1:56:25
104Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas1:56:27
105Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-21:57:48
106Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU1:59:46
107Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman2:00:56
108Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood2:05:06
109Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha2:08:42
110Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust2:15:55
111Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY2:15:56
112Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA2:22:10
113Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney2:27:17
114Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles2:31:51
115Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh2:31:59
116Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop2:32:04
117Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag2:37:53
118Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO2:37:54
119Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike2:50:36
120Chris Flood (Can) Floody2:58:36
121Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat3:15:36
122Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm3:15:37

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms (Can) Kona2:42:52
2Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon0:15:54
3Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo0:15:55
4Alex Robinette (USA) Bicycle Sport Shop 20:16:36
5Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing0:23:54
6Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne0:28:54
7Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate0:33:36
8Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain0:37:42
9Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies0:54:15
10Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey0:55:37
11Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys1:06:13
12Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub1:13:44
13Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans1:32:34
14Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla1:42:24
15Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do?1:45:02
16Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua2:28:17

Solo master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin2:21:33
2Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man0:12:59
3Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS0:18:26
4Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther0:22:26
5Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie0:26:56
6Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right0:27:41
7Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz0:30:12
8Murray Oshanyk (Can) assless chap0:32:08
9Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep0:32:36
10Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine0:33:24
11Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team0:34:18
12Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_20:36:36
13Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-20120:36:55
14Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction0:38:53
15Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES0:40:23
16Simon Christie (Aus) Wish!0:41:37
17Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power0:42:42
18Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren0:43:45
19Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers0:44:16
20Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze0:45:39
21Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear0:47:17
22Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox0:47:18
23Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana0:50:31
24Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD0:50:34
25Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance0:51:33
26Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut0:55:04
27Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay0:55:28
28Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles0:55:31
29Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders0:55:49
30Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert0:56:34
31Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex0:57:06
32Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster0:57:54
33Zdenko Rajevic (Chi) Transandes Challenge Chile Team0:58:15
34Matthew Hillhouse (Can) Hunter Express0:59:41
35Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath1:01:06
36Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team1:01:23
37Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser1:02:56
38Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team1:03:16
39James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo1:03:43
40Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 11:04:03
41Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel1:04:27
42David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed1:04:47
43William Carry (Can) Crank1:04:55
44Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos1:05:29
45Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing1:06:03
46Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one )1:06:28
47Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit1:06:51
48Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari1:06:52
49Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-20121:07:47
50Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle1:08:16
51Don Gill (Can) careys guy1:08:57
52Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz1:10:13
53Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile1:10:39
54Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 21:11:01
55Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz1:13:48
56Bruce Nash (Can) TBD1:15:11
57John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing1:15:35
58Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy1:15:46
59Damon Steele (USA) DPS1:16:03
60Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini1:16:17
61Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion1:17:13
62Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch!1:19:03
63Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba1:20:32
64Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd.1:20:55
65Travis Martin (USA) Skittles1:23:04
66Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast1:23:24
67Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam1:30:18
68Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper1:32:36
69Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator1:33:04
70Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle1:34:48
71Marcos Guimaraes (Bra) MTBr1:34:53
72Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus1:36:07
73Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport1:36:19
74Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse1:36:50
75Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro1:40:07
76Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing1:40:39
77Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner1:41:05
78Gunter Braem (Bel) Koen 2012 Gunter Braem1:43:49
79Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery1:44:25
80Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler1:48:30
81Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday1:50:34
82Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon1:53:38
83Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori1:54:13
84Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes1:54:14
85Paul Godman (Can) Godman1:56:32
86Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers1:59:08
87Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers1:59:09
88Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks2:01:10
89Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards2:06:13
90Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack2:07:46
91Nick Danielak (Can) Solo2:12:57
92Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman2:15:59
93Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 12:16:07
94Ivo Van Mechelen (Bel) Sandman Bikes2:20:38
95John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo2:30:50
96Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing2:34:33
97Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås2:34:53
98Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate2:37:58
99Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC2:52:34
100Jason Hikawai (Aus) Singletrackers3:00:02
101Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve3:08:34

Solo master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team3:41:12
2Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis0:06:23
3Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport0:21:54
4Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport0:38:06
6Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin1:20:56
7Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila1:20:54

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA)7:25:58
2Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can)0:11:49
3Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can)0:21:15
4Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can)1:15:28
5Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA)1:21:04
6Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA)1:34:16
7Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can)1:42:31
8Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can)1:45:55
9Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can)2:04:13
10Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel)2:07:52
11John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus)2:35:31
12Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra)2:48:53
13Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra)2:53:52
14Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr)3:21:53
15Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus)3:23:18
16Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA)3:24:47
17James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can)3:37:00
18Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den)3:46:10
19Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra)3:52:40
20Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth)4:04:39
21Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can)4:27:30
22Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa)4:33:29
23Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA)4:51:24
24Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel)6:23:28
25Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg)7:02:27
26Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can)7:04:17
27Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can)7:04:50
28Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus)7:37:45
29Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned)7:39:15
30Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA)7:48:01
31Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus)7:48:48
32Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can)8:14:05
33Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE)8:26:27
34Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus)8:55:43
35Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr)9:33:52
36Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA)9:53:05
37Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger)10:01:59

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA)13:34:23
2Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can)0:28:47
3Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can)1:39:48
4Mary-Anne Hunter (Can) & Katie Declercq (USA)1:40:35
5Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA)1:44:14
6Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus)2:17:09

Duo mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can)9:44:38
2Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can)1:03:29
3Isabel Van De Voorde (Bel) & Bruno D'Hoker (Bel)1:44:51
4Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile)2:07:19
5Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe)2:29:44
6Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can)2:40:30
7Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi)2:57:59
8Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi)2:58:41
9Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can)3:10:24
10Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can)3:43:26
11Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can)3:46:37
12Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland)4:12:10
13Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can)4:29:07
14Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA)8:02:35
15Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA)8:03:20
16Stanley Warren (Bot) & Brett Warren (RSA)8:58:18

Duo veteran 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can)8:48:42
2Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can)0:33:27
3Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA)0:52:10
4Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can)1:32:53
5Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can)1:33:34
6Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA)1:40:45
7Jan De Smet (Bel) & Lieven Bauwens (Bel)1:42:53
8Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can)1:44:40
9Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile)1:45:51
10Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can)1:48:47
11Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can)1:58:53
12Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra)2:13:55
13Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can)2:43:05
14Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can)2:49:57
15Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can)3:13:17
16Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can)3:16:56
17Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can)3:38:38
18John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can)4:30:59
19Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can)4:53:07
20Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can)5:13:12
21Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger)5:51:17
22Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA)8:23:23

Duo veteran 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernie Shiao (USA) & Paul Stahman (USA)10:34:41
2Jeff Doss (USA) & Randall Toltzman (USA)0:16:01
3Lothar Schaer (Swi) & Beat Kowaleff (Swi)0:54:51
4Jamie Emery (Can) & Robin Willard (Can)1:08:31
5Robert Schorn (USA) & Steve Cullinan (USA)1:15:31
6Voree Smith (USA) & Vanoy Smith (USA)2:25:07
7Kim Berg (Den) & Steen Hoppe (Den)2:30:39
8Phil Decaro (USA) & Kevin Clune (USA)3:52:01

Solo men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (USA) Kona7:11:08
2Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono
3Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing0:00:02
4Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory0:15:28
5Cory Wallace (Can) Kona0:18:54
6Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP0:20:57
7Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain0:24:02
8Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept0:25:06
9Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team0:37:30
10Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory0:48:06
11Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale0:51:35
12Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun0:55:00
13Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon0:55:29
14Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply0:56:05
15Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse0:57:23
16Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes ©1:02:07
17Daniel Gathof (Ger) Craft - Rocky Mountain1:04:56
18Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race1:09:22
19Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis1:11:53
20Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix1:12:33
21Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher1:16:31
22Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing1:18:58
23Hugo Bardou (Can) Xprezo1:19:12
24Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling1:19:53
25David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy1:25:04
26Ross Schnell (USA) Mach Schnell Racing1:29:09
27James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son1:36:27
28Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus1:39:15
29Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept1:39:44
30David Hemming (USA) Kings of Yeah1:40:41
31Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman1:40:50
32Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat1:43:58
33Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team1:46:00
34Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 1
35Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT1:48:18
36Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance1:51:13
37Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing1:53:27
38David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné1:54:04
39Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano1:56:05
40Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge1:57:34
41Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes1:59:19
42Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana2:01:04
43Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon2:03:59
44Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice2:04:31
45Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 12:09:23
46Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike2:10:31
47Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl2:11:54
48Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera2:12:30
49Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles2:18:43
50Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails2:22:42
51Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails2:31:43
52Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team2:40:54
53Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack2:41:28
54Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience2:42:17
55Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack2:52:12
56Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman2:53:55
57Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft3:01:19
58Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo3:05:20
59Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo3:05:24
60Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error3:06:39
61Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport3:08:30
62Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.03:09:51
63Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda3:10:40
64Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek3:11:40
65Mike Brain (Aus) Freo3:13:28
66Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko3:16:39
67Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 13:19:00
68Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing3:19:59
69George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds3:30:59
70Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington3:39:41
71Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew3:40:24
72Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M33:45:25
73Carl Landry (Can) The Lando3:47:01
74Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde3:51:05
75Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR3:57:38
76Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy4:05:51
77Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl4:07:43
78Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes4:08:36
79Manuel Osborne Paradis (Can) Harbour Air 14:08:58
80Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-14:14:58
81Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers4:25:40
82Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers4:25:42
83Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC4:49:33
84Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 14:51:26
85Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me4:51:52
86Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke4:52:15
87Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go4:59:49
88James Knapp (USA) Knapp5:06:28
89Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy5:10:12
90Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas5:12:25
91Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle5:13:35
92John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew5:18:20
93Phil Deguise (Can) CCN5:21:14
94Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It5:32:08
95Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas5:33:59
96Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike5:37:48
97Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 15:43:08
98Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag5:46:02
99Simon Linklater (Aus) AUS5:46:03
100Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas5:50:47
101Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_26:01:50
102David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit6:05:52
103Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-26:29:04
104Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team6:37:00
105Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney6:54:21
106Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman6:59:51
107Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder7:06:58
108Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU7:11:58
109Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock7:28:14
110Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun7:35:28
111Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood7:36:55
112Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust7:55:09
113Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha7:56:44
114Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO8:37:54
115Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop8:46:37
116Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles8:50:59
117Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh8:51:18
118Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY8:57:19
119Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA9:21:59
120Chris Flood (Can) Floody9:55:20
121Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat10:15:20
122Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm10:15:23

Solo women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms (Can) Kona8:43:13
2Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo1:12:07
3Alex Robinette (USA) Bicycle Sport Shop 21:30:00
4Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon1:32:26
5Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne1:33:29
6Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing1:39:49
7Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain2:09:24
8Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate2:19:44
9Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies3:12:24
10Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey3:21:19
11Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub4:05:05
12Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys4:12:39
13Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla5:32:55
14Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do?6:23:02
15Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans6:38:36
16Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua7:57:44

Solo master men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin7:39:44
2Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man0:58:17
3Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS1:01:39
4Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther1:13:50
5Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right1:18:52
6Murray Oshanyk (Can) assless chap1:38:03
7Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie1:44:53
8Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz1:48:36
9Simon Christie (Aus) Wish!2:04:22
10Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep2:08:11
11Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction2:16:12
12Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power2:21:07
13Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze2:31:50
14Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear2:39:30
15Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team2:42:00
16Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox2:45:36
17Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers2:46:17
18Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-20122:49:25
19Matthew Hillhouse (Can) Hunter Express2:57:23
20Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders3:00:37
21William Carry (Can) Crank3:02:42
22Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine3:08:16
23Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath3:10:03
24Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana3:12:09
25Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance3:12:36
26Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster3:15:17
27Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team3:18:58
28Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles3:21:13
29Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay3:25:29
30Zdenko Rajevic (Chi) Transandes Challenge Chile Team3:25:34
31Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile3:28:54
32Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex3:29:55
33Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser3:30:30
34Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 13:32:37
35James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo3:32:48
36Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle3:35:56
37Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren3:36:38
38Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut3:37:51
39Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one )3:40:10
40Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD3:42:38
41Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit3:43:21
42Don Gill (Can) careys guy3:44:21
43Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert3:45:00
44Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_23:46:19
45Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES3:46:42
46Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team3:47:41
47Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz3:47:53
48Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari3:49:43
49Bruce Nash (Can) TBD3:50:42
50Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel3:59:36
51Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing4:00:16
52David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed4:05:11
53Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz4:14:02
54John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing4:22:10
55Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos4:22:27
56Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 24:25:15
57Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd.4:34:23
58Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion4:37:35
59Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam4:39:50
60Travis Martin (USA) Skittles4:42:27
61Damon Steele (USA) DPS4:48:06
62Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy4:51:18
63Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast5:03:34
64Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini5:06:57
65Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch!5:07:10
66Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday5:09:08
67Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba5:10:19
68Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-20125:11:47
69Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper5:14:06
70Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro5:18:14
71Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse5:22:20
72Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery5:32:11
73Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner5:39:56
74Gunter Braem (Bel) Koen 2012 Gunter Braem5:43:17
75Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus5:44:42
76Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator5:46:36
77Marcos Guimaraes (Bra) MTBr5:50:25
78Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport5:55:06
79Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle6:04:36
80Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing6:14:58
81Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler6:37:32
82Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers6:42:24
83Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 16:44:04
84Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers6:46:28
85Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks6:52:29
86Paul Godman (Can) Godman6:56:27
87Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards7:14:12
88Ivo Van Mechelen (Bel) Sandman Bikes7:21:41
89Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori7:25:09
90Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes7:25:12
91Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon7:29:58
92Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack7:46:47
93Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman7:50:24
94Nick Danielak (Can) Solo8:03:40
95John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo8:09:18
96Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate8:36:10
97Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås8:49:39
98Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing9:06:18
99Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC9:34:03
100Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve9:46:47
101Jason Hikawai (Aus) Singletrackers9:52:52

Solo master women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team11:52:40
2Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis1:00:43
3Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport1:31:09
4Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport2:10:52
5Debra Doss (USA) Bitty Bitty-Debra2:59:30
6Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin4:09:13
7Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila4:36:55

Duo men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA)7:25:58
2Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can)0:11:49
3Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can)0:21:15
4Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can)1:15:28
5Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA)1:21:04
6Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA)1:34:16
7Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can)1:42:31
8Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can)1:45:55
9Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can)2:04:13
10Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel)2:07:52
11John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus)2:35:31
12Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra)2:48:53
13Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra)2:53:52
14Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr)3:21:53
15Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus)3:23:18
16Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA)3:24:47
17James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can)3:37:00
18Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den)3:46:10
19Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra)3:52:40
20Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth)4:04:39
21Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can)4:27:30
22Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa)4:33:29
23Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA)4:51:24
24Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel)6:23:28
25Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg)7:02:27
26Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can)7:04:17
27Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can)7:04:50
28Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus)7:37:45
29Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned)7:39:15
30Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA)7:48:01
31Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus)7:48:48
32Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can)8:14:05
33Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE)8:26:27
34Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus)8:55:43
35Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr)9:33:52
36Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA)9:53:05
37Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger)10:01:59

Duo women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA)13:34:23
2Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can)0:28:47
3Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can)1:39:48
4Mary-Anne Hunter (Can) & Katie Declercq (USA)1:40:35
5Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA)1:44:14
6Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus)2:17:09

Duo mixed general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can)9:44:38
2Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can)1:03:29
3Isabel Van De Voorde (Bel) & Bruno D'Hoker (Bel)1:44:51
4Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile)2:07:19
5Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe)2:29:44
6Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can)2:40:30
7Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi)2:57:59
8Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi)2:58:41
9Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can)3:10:24
10Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can)3:43:26
11Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can)3:46:37
12Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland)4:12:10
13Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can)4:29:07
14Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA)8:02:35
15Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA)8:03:20
16Stanley Warren (Bot) & Brett Warren (RSA)8:58:18

Duo veteran 80+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can)8:48:42
2Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can)0:33:27
3Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA)0:52:10
4Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can)1:32:53
5Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can)1:33:34
6Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA)1:40:45
7Jan De Smet (Bel) & Lieven Bauwens (Bel)1:42:53
8Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can)1:44:40
9Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile)1:45:51
10Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can)1:48:47
11Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can)1:58:53
12Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra)2:13:55
13Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can)2:43:05
14Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can)2:49:57
15Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can)3:13:17
16Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can)3:16:56
17Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can)3:38:38
18John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can)4:30:59
19Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can)4:53:07
20Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can)5:13:12
21Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger)5:51:17
22Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA)8:23:23

Duo veteran 100+ general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernie Shiao (USA) & Paul Stahman (USA)10:34:41
2Jeff Doss (USA) & Randall Toltzman (USA)0:16:01
3Lothar Schaer (Swi) & Beat Kowaleff (Swi)0:54:51
4Jamie Emery (Can) & Robin Willard (Can)1:08:31
5Robert Schorn (USA) & Steve Cullinan (USA)1:15:31
6Voree Smith (USA) & Vanoy Smith (USA)2:25:07
7Kim Berg (Den) & Steen Hoppe (Den)2:30:39
8Phil Decaro (USA) & Kevin Clune (USA)3:52:01

Latest on Cyclingnews