Image 1 of 14 The start from Willingdon Park. From Left. Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Factory Team), Jason Sager (Team Jamis), Matt Hadley (Xprezo-Borsao Factory) (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 2 of 14 Trails had a couple of fun puddles. For people from arid regions it's a different experience but it can all feel like this. Purpose built trails are ready for all weather. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 3 of 14 Filtered sunlight and a mossy green finish, for those special days. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 4 of 14 Neil Kindree and Jason Sager enjoy an afternoon rip through the woods. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 5 of 14 Carpets of moss. You almost want to fall off the bike. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 6 of 14 This unique growth of moss on the Sunshine Coast is what locals call Old Mans Beard. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 7 of 14 Trails like Toad Hollow required a sure footed tire and constant momentum. The chase pace was limited by the style of winding singletrack. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 8 of 14 The ghost Commencal rider gets ready for stage 3. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 9 of 14 A rider takes a bath on a slippery bridge. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 10 of 14 Race sponsor Rocky Mountain has two teams challenging in men's duo and solo categories. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 11 of 14 The sprint for second place. Chris Sheppard (far left) nabbed the line with Barry Wicks missing the final push (Center). Neil Kindree (behind Wicks) took fourth and Matt Hadley in fifth for the day. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 12 of 14 Erik Keniston (Singletrack Bikes) Parts the green gnome. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 13 of 14 The sunlight greeted racers in the morning before the start at Willingdon Park and Campground. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 14 of 14 Riders relaxing before the ferry arrives for the transition to Powell River. (Image credit: BC Bike)

Today's sun finally treated racers to the beauty of the Sunshine Coast under clear skies. The entire BC Bike Race operation left Campbell River this morning to take the second BC Ferries trip across the Georgia Strait to the town of Powell River. Riders were greeted by the sound of the Powell River community ringing cowbells and cheering their arrival. If that wasn't enough to lift some damp spirits, the surrounding trails planted the biggest smiles of the week on racers faces.

The Sunshine coast is accessible only by air or ferry, and it's amazing how well the trails are maintained despite the small community of riders and trail builders.

Men

Riders started day three from Willingdon Beach in downtown Powell River and immediately started working their way to the trails of Rolling Thunder. With a bold solo move five kilometers into today's 48km race, Cory Wallace of Kona bikes won his first stage in 17 attempts. A three-race veteran and frequent runner-up, Wallace finally had his day after riding alone in front of the favorites for over two hours.

Wallace emerged first to the bottom of Suicide Creek Trail, the first gravity enduro section, with a 45-second gap and a lot of trail left. The rain had slowed the trails down but mud was surprisingly kept at bay. The contrasting brown stitch of trail winding its way through a bearded electric green forest had to make it difficult for Wallace or any rider to keep his eye on the trail.

Out of the last section of trail through the final gravity enduro section, Wallace was still holding a 45-second gap. The chase group had whittled down to Sheppard, Kindree, Wicks, Hadley, and the duo team from Jamis. Guido Thaler (Craft-Rocky Mount) had come off the pace in the last singletrack, but his skills on the BC trails had improved enough to keep him with the lead group for most of the day. Daniel Gathof of Germany had an off day, with an unfortunate series of flat tires and lost 40 minutes on the day.

Day four in Earls Cove is the queen stage of the BC Bike Race and there are sure to be some motors sputtering as the pace heats up on the 2100 meters of climbing. The general classification has never been tighter than this year with Wicks, Kindree, and Sheppard all within two seconds of each other. Hadley, Wallace, and Carter Hovey are all within nine minutes of each other.

Women

The story of the women's epic race is quickly shaping up to be about the fight for the second and third steps of the podium. Wendy Simms (Kona) has wrapped her fists around the leaders jersey even though she put the least amount of time on her competitors today than the previous two.

Due to a corrected mistake that put Melinda Jackson (Team KiwiRoo) in the wrong category on the results, she has now taken over second place in the general classification. A New Zealander on a month trip around the Pacific Rim, Jackson was third on the day by a second to the rejuvenated Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon). Looney is now fourth on the overall, but Wednesday's stage is sure to suit her big-mountain Colorado legs. Alex Robinette (Bicycle Sport Shop 2) isn't likely to let her third place go easily, so watch her to fight to the end to stay the first US female solo rider.

Duo men

Thomas Turner and Jason Sager of Jamis Bikes made it two of three today with a commanding lead, finishing with the lead solo riders. Bad luck struck Rocky Mountain Factory Team 1 when Colin Kerr cut his hand enough to need stitches at the end of the stage. Kerr and his partner Greg Day didn't abandoned the race, but the injury slowed them enough to fall to third on the day but not change their overall.

The Clif Bar team of the brothers Heitman (Garett and Jake) took fourth, ahead of the other team of brothers, Nic and Simon Lamond (Lamond Bros). Michael Colwill and Scott Martin of Team Monz split the two teams for a fifth place on the day but maintained fourth overall.

For accomplished South African stage racer Nic Lemond and his brother Simon, "The BC Bike Race was on our bucket list the moment we heard about it." "I've been to BC before and I had to come back."

Duo women

The dominating Moab Maidens, who had won the first two days, came apart a little today in the trails of Powell River. Quick to show they could fill the top spot, Team Mo Crazy cut the finish-line first with the Maidens in disorder.

The biggest tussle shaping in the woods is between the current third and fourth place. The Canmore Crazy Chicks have a mere 47 seconds lead over team Frisky Business. It's a fight for Canadian pride to sit on the last podium spot and with only three days down and four to go it's a story yet unwritten.

Solo master men

The BC Bike Race's international field is represented well by Namibian rider Mannie Heimans. Heimans is an Olympian, former World Cup race and winner of the Trans Alp, and Cape Epic.

Second place also made a long journey to ride the trails of the BC Bike Race. Peiking Man, Chad Forrest of China is only a couple minutes up on Canadian Craig Gillett.

Gravity enduro

The two stages of today's gravity enduro were owned by the local North Shore Olympian Andreas Hestler (Rocky Mountain Bikes). Josh Carlson (Giant) was second on the first stage but fell back on stage two where Matt Hadley got his first Gravity Enduro podium.

Day four

With 2100 meters of climbing in 65km the Earls Cove-Sechelt stage is traditionally the toughest course of the race. After three days of energy sapping wet trails, the climbing will surely feel as if it's steeper and longer than years past. Fireworks will be lit and while some will sparkle bright a couple might fizzle. It will likely be a day that transforms the general classification as racers begin to enter the deeper layers of the proverbial "Hurt Locker" or as Dave Toll says enter the "Pain Cave".



Full Results

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona 2:14:30 2 Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing 0:00:44 3 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:00:45 4 Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono 5 Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory 0:00:46 6 Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain 0:02:35 7 Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept 0:05:03 8 Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory 0:07:01 9 Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP 0:07:03 10 Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply 0:12:45 11 Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team 0:12:48 12 Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun 13 Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale 0:12:49 14 Ross Schnell (USA) Mach Schnell Racing 15 Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes © 0:13:06 16 Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis 0:15:35 17 Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse 0:15:51 18 Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon 0:16:35 19 Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix 0:17:48 20 Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher 0:18:08 21 Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling 0:18:56 22 Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman 0:20:14 23 Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing 0:20:22 24 David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy 0:20:54 25 Hugo Bardou (Can) Xprezo 0:21:13 26 Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team 0:22:44 27 Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 1 0:22:46 28 Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race 0:23:25 29 James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son 0:24:29 30 Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat 0:25:27 31 David Hemming (USA) Kings of Yeah 0:25:49 32 David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné 0:26:49 33 Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus 0:27:46 34 Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera 0:28:58 35 Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge 0:29:30 36 Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana 0:30:13 37 Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance 0:32:06 38 Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing 0:32:08 39 Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team 0:33:01 40 Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl 0:33:24 41 Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT 0:33:53 42 Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano 43 Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes 44 Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon 45 Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails 0:34:53 46 Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 1 0:35:01 47 Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing 0:36:45 48 Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman 0:37:37 49 Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice 0:38:05 50 Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept 0:40:06 51 Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles 0:40:10 52 Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo 0:40:30 53 Daniel Gathof (Ger) Craft - Rocky Mountain 0:41:03 54 Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike 0:41:50 55 Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko 0:42:51 56 Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error 0:44:02 57 Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack 0:44:12 58 Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack 0:44:26 59 Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience 0:47:27 60 Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft 0:48:24 61 Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda 0:51:24 62 Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy 0:54:02 63 Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo 0:54:14 64 Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek 0:54:29 65 Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.0 0:56:02 66 Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington 0:56:11 67 Mike Brain (Aus) Freo 0:56:56 68 Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-1 0:57:49 69 Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M3 0:59:30 70 Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew 0:59:33 71 Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR 0:59:36 72 Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde 1:01:59 73 Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl 1:03:11 74 Carl Landry (Can) The Lando 1:05:20 75 George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds 1:05:28 76 Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 1 1:05:30 77 Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport 1:06:50 78 Manuel Osborne Paradis (Can) Harbour Air 1 1:07:45 79 Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 1 1:07:51 80 Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails 1:09:05 81 Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes 1:10:52 82 Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 1:12:27 83 Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers 84 Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke 1:17:32 85 Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC 1:19:57 86 Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It 1:20:32 87 Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go 1:22:00 88 Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle 1:22:07 89 Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me 1:22:26 90 James Knapp (USA) Knapp 1:23:38 91 John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew 1:26:28 92 Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy 1:30:17 93 Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas 1:30:33 94 Simon Linklater (Aus) AUS 1:36:28 95 Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 1 1:40:19 96 David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit 1:42:12 97 Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun 1:42:17 98 Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas 1:42:41 99 Phil Deguise (Can) CCN 1:43:54 100 Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder 1:49:31 101 Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_2 1:50:13 102 Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team 1:50:17 103 Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock 1:56:25 104 Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas 1:56:27 105 Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-2 1:57:48 106 Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU 1:59:46 107 Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman 2:00:56 108 Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood 2:05:06 109 Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha 2:08:42 110 Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust 2:15:55 111 Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY 2:15:56 112 Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA 2:22:10 113 Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney 2:27:17 114 Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles 2:31:51 115 Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh 2:31:59 116 Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop 2:32:04 117 Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag 2:37:53 118 Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO 2:37:54 119 Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike 2:50:36 120 Chris Flood (Can) Floody 2:58:36 121 Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat 3:15:36 122 Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm 3:15:37

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms (Can) Kona 2:42:52 2 Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon 0:15:54 3 Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo 0:15:55 4 Alex Robinette (USA) Bicycle Sport Shop 2 0:16:36 5 Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing 0:23:54 6 Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne 0:28:54 7 Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate 0:33:36 8 Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain 0:37:42 9 Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies 0:54:15 10 Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey 0:55:37 11 Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys 1:06:13 12 Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub 1:13:44 13 Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans 1:32:34 14 Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla 1:42:24 15 Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do? 1:45:02 16 Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua 2:28:17

Solo master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin 2:21:33 2 Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man 0:12:59 3 Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS 0:18:26 4 Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther 0:22:26 5 Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie 0:26:56 6 Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right 0:27:41 7 Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz 0:30:12 8 Murray Oshanyk (Can) assless chap 0:32:08 9 Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep 0:32:36 10 Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine 0:33:24 11 Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team 0:34:18 12 Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_2 0:36:36 13 Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-2012 0:36:55 14 Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction 0:38:53 15 Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES 0:40:23 16 Simon Christie (Aus) Wish! 0:41:37 17 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power 0:42:42 18 Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren 0:43:45 19 Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers 0:44:16 20 Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze 0:45:39 21 Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear 0:47:17 22 Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox 0:47:18 23 Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana 0:50:31 24 Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD 0:50:34 25 Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance 0:51:33 26 Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut 0:55:04 27 Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay 0:55:28 28 Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles 0:55:31 29 Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders 0:55:49 30 Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert 0:56:34 31 Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex 0:57:06 32 Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster 0:57:54 33 Zdenko Rajevic (Chi) Transandes Challenge Chile Team 0:58:15 34 Matthew Hillhouse (Can) Hunter Express 0:59:41 35 Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath 1:01:06 36 Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team 1:01:23 37 Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser 1:02:56 38 Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team 1:03:16 39 James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo 1:03:43 40 Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 1 1:04:03 41 Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel 1:04:27 42 David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed 1:04:47 43 William Carry (Can) Crank 1:04:55 44 Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos 1:05:29 45 Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing 1:06:03 46 Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one ) 1:06:28 47 Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit 1:06:51 48 Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari 1:06:52 49 Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-2012 1:07:47 50 Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle 1:08:16 51 Don Gill (Can) careys guy 1:08:57 52 Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz 1:10:13 53 Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile 1:10:39 54 Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 2 1:11:01 55 Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz 1:13:48 56 Bruce Nash (Can) TBD 1:15:11 57 John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing 1:15:35 58 Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy 1:15:46 59 Damon Steele (USA) DPS 1:16:03 60 Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini 1:16:17 61 Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion 1:17:13 62 Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch! 1:19:03 63 Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba 1:20:32 64 Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd. 1:20:55 65 Travis Martin (USA) Skittles 1:23:04 66 Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast 1:23:24 67 Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam 1:30:18 68 Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper 1:32:36 69 Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator 1:33:04 70 Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle 1:34:48 71 Marcos Guimaraes (Bra) MTBr 1:34:53 72 Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus 1:36:07 73 Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport 1:36:19 74 Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse 1:36:50 75 Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro 1:40:07 76 Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing 1:40:39 77 Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner 1:41:05 78 Gunter Braem (Bel) Koen 2012 Gunter Braem 1:43:49 79 Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery 1:44:25 80 Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler 1:48:30 81 Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday 1:50:34 82 Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon 1:53:38 83 Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori 1:54:13 84 Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes 1:54:14 85 Paul Godman (Can) Godman 1:56:32 86 Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers 1:59:08 87 Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers 1:59:09 88 Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks 2:01:10 89 Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards 2:06:13 90 Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack 2:07:46 91 Nick Danielak (Can) Solo 2:12:57 92 Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman 2:15:59 93 Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 1 2:16:07 94 Ivo Van Mechelen (Bel) Sandman Bikes 2:20:38 95 John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo 2:30:50 96 Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing 2:34:33 97 Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås 2:34:53 98 Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate 2:37:58 99 Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC 2:52:34 100 Jason Hikawai (Aus) Singletrackers 3:00:02 101 Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve 3:08:34

Solo master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team 3:41:12 2 Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis 0:06:23 3 Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport 0:21:54 4 Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport 0:38:06 6 Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin 1:20:56 7 Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila 1:20:54

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA) 7:25:58 2 Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can) 0:11:49 3 Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can) 0:21:15 4 Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can) 1:15:28 5 Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA) 1:21:04 6 Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA) 1:34:16 7 Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can) 1:42:31 8 Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can) 1:45:55 9 Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can) 2:04:13 10 Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel) 2:07:52 11 John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus) 2:35:31 12 Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra) 2:48:53 13 Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra) 2:53:52 14 Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr) 3:21:53 15 Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus) 3:23:18 16 Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA) 3:24:47 17 James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can) 3:37:00 18 Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den) 3:46:10 19 Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra) 3:52:40 20 Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth) 4:04:39 21 Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) 4:27:30 22 Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa) 4:33:29 23 Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA) 4:51:24 24 Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel) 6:23:28 25 Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg) 7:02:27 26 Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can) 7:04:17 27 Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can) 7:04:50 28 Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus) 7:37:45 29 Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned) 7:39:15 30 Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA) 7:48:01 31 Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus) 7:48:48 32 Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can) 8:14:05 33 Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE) 8:26:27 34 Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus) 8:55:43 35 Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr) 9:33:52 36 Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA) 9:53:05 37 Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger) 10:01:59

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA) 13:34:23 2 Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can) 0:28:47 3 Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can) 1:39:48 4 Mary-Anne Hunter (Can) & Katie Declercq (USA) 1:40:35 5 Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA) 1:44:14 6 Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus) 2:17:09

Duo mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can) 9:44:38 2 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can) 1:03:29 3 Isabel Van De Voorde (Bel) & Bruno D'Hoker (Bel) 1:44:51 4 Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile) 2:07:19 5 Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe) 2:29:44 6 Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can) 2:40:30 7 Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi) 2:57:59 8 Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi) 2:58:41 9 Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can) 3:10:24 10 Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can) 3:43:26 11 Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can) 3:46:37 12 Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland) 4:12:10 13 Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can) 4:29:07 14 Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA) 8:02:35 15 Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA) 8:03:20 16 Stanley Warren (Bot) & Brett Warren (RSA) 8:58:18

Duo veteran 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can) 8:48:42 2 Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can) 0:33:27 3 Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA) 0:52:10 4 Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can) 1:32:53 5 Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can) 1:33:34 6 Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA) 1:40:45 7 Jan De Smet (Bel) & Lieven Bauwens (Bel) 1:42:53 8 Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can) 1:44:40 9 Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile) 1:45:51 10 Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can) 1:48:47 11 Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can) 1:58:53 12 Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra) 2:13:55 13 Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can) 2:43:05 14 Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can) 2:49:57 15 Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can) 3:13:17 16 Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can) 3:16:56 17 Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can) 3:38:38 18 John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can) 4:30:59 19 Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can) 4:53:07 20 Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can) 5:13:12 21 Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger) 5:51:17 22 Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA) 8:23:23

Duo veteran 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernie Shiao (USA) & Paul Stahman (USA) 10:34:41 2 Jeff Doss (USA) & Randall Toltzman (USA) 0:16:01 3 Lothar Schaer (Swi) & Beat Kowaleff (Swi) 0:54:51 4 Jamie Emery (Can) & Robin Willard (Can) 1:08:31 5 Robert Schorn (USA) & Steve Cullinan (USA) 1:15:31 6 Voree Smith (USA) & Vanoy Smith (USA) 2:25:07 7 Kim Berg (Den) & Steen Hoppe (Den) 2:30:39 8 Phil Decaro (USA) & Kevin Clune (USA) 3:52:01

Solo men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 7:11:08 2 Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono 3 Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing 0:00:02 4 Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory 0:15:28 5 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona 0:18:54 6 Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP 0:20:57 7 Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain 0:24:02 8 Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept 0:25:06 9 Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team 0:37:30 10 Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory 0:48:06 11 Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale 0:51:35 12 Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun 0:55:00 13 Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon 0:55:29 14 Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply 0:56:05 15 Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse 0:57:23 16 Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes © 1:02:07 17 Daniel Gathof (Ger) Craft - Rocky Mountain 1:04:56 18 Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race 1:09:22 19 Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis 1:11:53 20 Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix 1:12:33 21 Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher 1:16:31 22 Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing 1:18:58 23 Hugo Bardou (Can) Xprezo 1:19:12 24 Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling 1:19:53 25 David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy 1:25:04 26 Ross Schnell (USA) Mach Schnell Racing 1:29:09 27 James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son 1:36:27 28 Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus 1:39:15 29 Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept 1:39:44 30 David Hemming (USA) Kings of Yeah 1:40:41 31 Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman 1:40:50 32 Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat 1:43:58 33 Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team 1:46:00 34 Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 1 35 Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT 1:48:18 36 Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance 1:51:13 37 Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing 1:53:27 38 David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné 1:54:04 39 Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano 1:56:05 40 Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge 1:57:34 41 Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes 1:59:19 42 Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana 2:01:04 43 Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon 2:03:59 44 Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice 2:04:31 45 Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 1 2:09:23 46 Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike 2:10:31 47 Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl 2:11:54 48 Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera 2:12:30 49 Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles 2:18:43 50 Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails 2:22:42 51 Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails 2:31:43 52 Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team 2:40:54 53 Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack 2:41:28 54 Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience 2:42:17 55 Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack 2:52:12 56 Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman 2:53:55 57 Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft 3:01:19 58 Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo 3:05:20 59 Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo 3:05:24 60 Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error 3:06:39 61 Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport 3:08:30 62 Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.0 3:09:51 63 Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda 3:10:40 64 Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek 3:11:40 65 Mike Brain (Aus) Freo 3:13:28 66 Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko 3:16:39 67 Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 1 3:19:00 68 Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing 3:19:59 69 George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds 3:30:59 70 Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington 3:39:41 71 Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew 3:40:24 72 Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M3 3:45:25 73 Carl Landry (Can) The Lando 3:47:01 74 Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde 3:51:05 75 Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR 3:57:38 76 Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy 4:05:51 77 Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl 4:07:43 78 Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes 4:08:36 79 Manuel Osborne Paradis (Can) Harbour Air 1 4:08:58 80 Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-1 4:14:58 81 Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 4:25:40 82 Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers 4:25:42 83 Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC 4:49:33 84 Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 1 4:51:26 85 Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me 4:51:52 86 Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke 4:52:15 87 Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go 4:59:49 88 James Knapp (USA) Knapp 5:06:28 89 Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy 5:10:12 90 Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas 5:12:25 91 Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle 5:13:35 92 John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew 5:18:20 93 Phil Deguise (Can) CCN 5:21:14 94 Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It 5:32:08 95 Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas 5:33:59 96 Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike 5:37:48 97 Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 1 5:43:08 98 Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag 5:46:02 99 Simon Linklater (Aus) AUS 5:46:03 100 Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas 5:50:47 101 Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_2 6:01:50 102 David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit 6:05:52 103 Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-2 6:29:04 104 Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team 6:37:00 105 Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney 6:54:21 106 Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman 6:59:51 107 Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder 7:06:58 108 Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU 7:11:58 109 Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock 7:28:14 110 Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun 7:35:28 111 Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood 7:36:55 112 Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust 7:55:09 113 Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha 7:56:44 114 Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO 8:37:54 115 Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop 8:46:37 116 Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles 8:50:59 117 Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh 8:51:18 118 Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY 8:57:19 119 Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA 9:21:59 120 Chris Flood (Can) Floody 9:55:20 121 Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat 10:15:20 122 Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm 10:15:23

Solo women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms (Can) Kona 8:43:13 2 Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo 1:12:07 3 Alex Robinette (USA) Bicycle Sport Shop 2 1:30:00 4 Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon 1:32:26 5 Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne 1:33:29 6 Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing 1:39:49 7 Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain 2:09:24 8 Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate 2:19:44 9 Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies 3:12:24 10 Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey 3:21:19 11 Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub 4:05:05 12 Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys 4:12:39 13 Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla 5:32:55 14 Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do? 6:23:02 15 Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans 6:38:36 16 Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua 7:57:44

Solo master men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin 7:39:44 2 Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man 0:58:17 3 Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS 1:01:39 4 Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther 1:13:50 5 Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right 1:18:52 6 Murray Oshanyk (Can) assless chap 1:38:03 7 Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie 1:44:53 8 Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz 1:48:36 9 Simon Christie (Aus) Wish! 2:04:22 10 Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep 2:08:11 11 Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction 2:16:12 12 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power 2:21:07 13 Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze 2:31:50 14 Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear 2:39:30 15 Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team 2:42:00 16 Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox 2:45:36 17 Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers 2:46:17 18 Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-2012 2:49:25 19 Matthew Hillhouse (Can) Hunter Express 2:57:23 20 Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders 3:00:37 21 William Carry (Can) Crank 3:02:42 22 Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine 3:08:16 23 Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath 3:10:03 24 Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana 3:12:09 25 Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance 3:12:36 26 Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster 3:15:17 27 Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team 3:18:58 28 Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles 3:21:13 29 Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay 3:25:29 30 Zdenko Rajevic (Chi) Transandes Challenge Chile Team 3:25:34 31 Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile 3:28:54 32 Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex 3:29:55 33 Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser 3:30:30 34 Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 1 3:32:37 35 James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo 3:32:48 36 Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle 3:35:56 37 Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren 3:36:38 38 Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut 3:37:51 39 Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one ) 3:40:10 40 Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD 3:42:38 41 Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit 3:43:21 42 Don Gill (Can) careys guy 3:44:21 43 Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert 3:45:00 44 Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_2 3:46:19 45 Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES 3:46:42 46 Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team 3:47:41 47 Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz 3:47:53 48 Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari 3:49:43 49 Bruce Nash (Can) TBD 3:50:42 50 Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel 3:59:36 51 Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing 4:00:16 52 David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed 4:05:11 53 Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz 4:14:02 54 John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing 4:22:10 55 Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos 4:22:27 56 Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 2 4:25:15 57 Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd. 4:34:23 58 Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion 4:37:35 59 Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam 4:39:50 60 Travis Martin (USA) Skittles 4:42:27 61 Damon Steele (USA) DPS 4:48:06 62 Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy 4:51:18 63 Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast 5:03:34 64 Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini 5:06:57 65 Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch! 5:07:10 66 Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday 5:09:08 67 Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba 5:10:19 68 Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-2012 5:11:47 69 Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper 5:14:06 70 Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro 5:18:14 71 Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse 5:22:20 72 Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery 5:32:11 73 Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner 5:39:56 74 Gunter Braem (Bel) Koen 2012 Gunter Braem 5:43:17 75 Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus 5:44:42 76 Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator 5:46:36 77 Marcos Guimaraes (Bra) MTBr 5:50:25 78 Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport 5:55:06 79 Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle 6:04:36 80 Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing 6:14:58 81 Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler 6:37:32 82 Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers 6:42:24 83 Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 1 6:44:04 84 Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers 6:46:28 85 Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks 6:52:29 86 Paul Godman (Can) Godman 6:56:27 87 Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards 7:14:12 88 Ivo Van Mechelen (Bel) Sandman Bikes 7:21:41 89 Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori 7:25:09 90 Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes 7:25:12 91 Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon 7:29:58 92 Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack 7:46:47 93 Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman 7:50:24 94 Nick Danielak (Can) Solo 8:03:40 95 John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo 8:09:18 96 Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate 8:36:10 97 Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås 8:49:39 98 Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing 9:06:18 99 Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC 9:34:03 100 Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve 9:46:47 101 Jason Hikawai (Aus) Singletrackers 9:52:52

Solo master women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team 11:52:40 2 Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis 1:00:43 3 Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport 1:31:09 4 Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport 2:10:52 5 Debra Doss (USA) Bitty Bitty-Debra 2:59:30 6 Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin 4:09:13 7 Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila 4:36:55

Duo men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA) 7:25:58 2 Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can) 0:11:49 3 Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can) 0:21:15 4 Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can) 1:15:28 5 Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA) 1:21:04 6 Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA) 1:34:16 7 Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can) 1:42:31 8 Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can) 1:45:55 9 Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can) 2:04:13 10 Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel) 2:07:52 11 John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus) 2:35:31 12 Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra) 2:48:53 13 Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra) 2:53:52 14 Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr) 3:21:53 15 Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus) 3:23:18 16 Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA) 3:24:47 17 James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can) 3:37:00 18 Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den) 3:46:10 19 Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra) 3:52:40 20 Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth) 4:04:39 21 Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) 4:27:30 22 Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa) 4:33:29 23 Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA) 4:51:24 24 Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel) 6:23:28 25 Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg) 7:02:27 26 Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can) 7:04:17 27 Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can) 7:04:50 28 Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus) 7:37:45 29 Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned) 7:39:15 30 Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA) 7:48:01 31 Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus) 7:48:48 32 Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can) 8:14:05 33 Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE) 8:26:27 34 Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus) 8:55:43 35 Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr) 9:33:52 36 Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA) 9:53:05 37 Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger) 10:01:59

Duo women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA) 13:34:23 2 Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can) 0:28:47 3 Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can) 1:39:48 4 Mary-Anne Hunter (Can) & Katie Declercq (USA) 1:40:35 5 Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA) 1:44:14 6 Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus) 2:17:09

Duo mixed general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can) 9:44:38 2 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can) 1:03:29 3 Isabel Van De Voorde (Bel) & Bruno D'Hoker (Bel) 1:44:51 4 Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile) 2:07:19 5 Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe) 2:29:44 6 Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can) 2:40:30 7 Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi) 2:57:59 8 Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi) 2:58:41 9 Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can) 3:10:24 10 Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can) 3:43:26 11 Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can) 3:46:37 12 Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland) 4:12:10 13 Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can) 4:29:07 14 Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA) 8:02:35 15 Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA) 8:03:20 16 Stanley Warren (Bot) & Brett Warren (RSA) 8:58:18

Duo veteran 80+ general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can) 8:48:42 2 Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can) 0:33:27 3 Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA) 0:52:10 4 Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can) 1:32:53 5 Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can) 1:33:34 6 Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA) 1:40:45 7 Jan De Smet (Bel) & Lieven Bauwens (Bel) 1:42:53 8 Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can) 1:44:40 9 Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile) 1:45:51 10 Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can) 1:48:47 11 Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can) 1:58:53 12 Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra) 2:13:55 13 Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can) 2:43:05 14 Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can) 2:49:57 15 Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can) 3:13:17 16 Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can) 3:16:56 17 Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can) 3:38:38 18 John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can) 4:30:59 19 Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can) 4:53:07 20 Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can) 5:13:12 21 Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger) 5:51:17 22 Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA) 8:23:23