Kindree and Simms wrap up overall BC Bike titles

Sheppard and Simms win the final stage

The BC Bike Race closed at a party on the finishing line at Whistler's Olympic Plaza lawn with the sunshine reflecting off the remaining summer snow of the surrounding mountain peaks. As riders crossed the line, getting hugs and medals, their tears mixed with the sweat and dust caked on their faces from the fastest final stage ever at the BCBR. As the riders lazed around in the lawn enjoying their post-race euphoria, stories of the week and more hugs were shared between people who had never met a week earlier.

After one of the most challenging BCBR race weeks for both riders and crew, the relief of riding in the sun on a course that was completely dry was the perfect end to a roller-coaster journey. Incredible racing and riding distinguished this sixth year from the previous five, as the rain and leaders from earlier in the week transitioned on the final day to sunshine and new protagonists fighting for the peak of the podium.

Many stories emerge in a week of racing and each rider has to manage their personal challenges and expectations. For some it's terrain that differs drastically from their home trails, and with riders from 33 different countries the singletrack varies as much as the languages. The large Belgian contingency has very little technical terrain but plenty of wet weather. Riders from the countries of Africa like, Egypt, Namibia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and the United Arab Eremites have arid desert landscapes that vary greatly from the deserts of Arizona in the US. Even Canadians from the central and eastern regions are learning a new riding style. What they all have in common is that they came to the BCBR specifically to ride trails unlike anything else in the world.

Solo men

2012 was by far the most exciting men's solo race in history. Returning two-time Champion Chris Sheppard of the Rocky Mountain Factory Team was staring in the face of younger riders who had a hunger difficult to contain. Squamish star Neil Kindree of Specialized/EMD and Barry Wicks of Team Kona were saddled up to the buffet to load up on stage wins and the ultimate sweet taste of victory. The rest of the field was strong but still pups fighting for the scraps as the leaders tore into each other every day.

Never in the history of the BCBR have the first three stages ended in a sprint with the same three riders only separated by a second or two each day. Wicks took the first two stages virtually tying Kindree. On stage three in Powell River, Sheppard earned a stage taking the sprint and going home only two seconds down on the general classification. The longest stage, at 62 km, from Earls Cove to Sechelt established Barry Wicks as the favorite when he went on an early flier and earned a minute and a half over Kindree and sank Sheppard to a four and half time deficit. The next day from Sechelt to Langdale, Kindree fired back a memo letting the world know it wasn't over , when he more than erased his time deficit and put on the Golden Fleece for the first time with a slim five-second lead over a fading Wicks. The racers favorite stage Squamish saw sunshine while Wicks fell apart more as he couldn't get his body to respond after five hard days of racing. Again Kindree took the win and seemed to be the new race favorite as he pushed Sheppard 3:45 back into his seat.

The stage in Whistler was sure to be Kindree's but there are always melt-downs and mechanicals, so predictions were hesitant. As the shortest stage the World Cup and cyclo-cross legs of Sheppard had experience on their side. Always a fighter, he wasn't going to concede the overall till all tires tripped the final timing mat. The Olympic Plaza lawn was an exciting arena to watch from with good views for the crowd of spectators.

There were no radio updates during the race and until Sheppard came around the final bend to take the stage win. Sheppard blew through the finish with no Kindree in site and it suddenly became a possibility that on the last stage the two time champion might have earned a story book win. He needed an almost impossible 3:45 to win and as the clocked ticked off the slowest seconds in history, you could see Sheppard and the crowd leaning forward and tensing up.

"I started to juice it through the lost lakes stuff, and I don't know what happened. He (Kindree) mechanicaled, then I ended up having one myself, and it was just stressful."

A rider appeared from around the bend and the excitement volume turned up as Cory Wallace (Kona) relieved a bit of stress from the audience, but the question of the overall was still unanswered. When Kindree finally came into sight, sprinting for the line, a collective yell escaped as the spectators cheered him across the line with only 15 seconds to spare. With a satisfied audience Sheppard congratulated a happy Kindree who took home his first BCBR Solo Golden Fleece.

Kindree's delay was from a flat in the Lost Lake trails with a sidewall tear. "I fixed it as calmly as I could, and as quickly as I could then I just locked my self into the hurtlocker, that wasn't pleasant."

"It feels amazing last year I had a couple flats and one day lost 20 minutes. I said 2012 I'd come back and I wanted to win it." Kindree is a tactical rider and he had an entire year to plan for 2012. It's not surprising that he was able to stay calm during the first four stages and turn on the heat at the right times to cook up a finish that will go down in BCBR history.

Solo women

As with any stage race, the collective result is the average of how a rider's week went. For the overall winner Wendy Simms (Kona) every day was a domination that only experience and years as a professional rider can equal to. Still, any amount of experience is better than none and for the variety of riders who had never done a stage race, the next one is sure to be better.

The rest of the women's solo field had a more roller coaster finishes with three women working through good and bad days. Second overall, Melinda Jackson (KiwiRoo) had a very steady week on the bike with the only hic-up on the final day in Whistler were she got her lowest stage finish in 6th after a week of not dipping below third the previous six stages.

The course killer in Whistler goes to the spritely New Zealander Hanna Thorne who stayed consistent through the week, adopting a low profile on the first four stages, then as the days started to get more gravity fed, she used her downhill skills to humble both male and female competitors.

Playing down her skills she insisted there wasn't a plan. "I just went my pace for the race." Knowing oneself and riding within those expectations has it's benefits and for Hanna it was a third place overall as she crushed the last stage only finishing behind Simms by 2:06. Hopefully there are images of Thorne sending it coming down Crank It Up, so we can all see where she earned her cookies.

A testament to not take consistency for granted would have to be the results of strong and talented riders like Sonya Looney (Topeak/Ergon) and Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing). The fourth and fifth overall finishers had days that were great then days that went really wrong. Looney an experienced racer has been through these hic-ups before and always kept a positive attitude.

"What am I going to do? That's the way it goes and I'm happy to just be here riding in an amazing place."

Solo master men

One of the most international top fives goes to the Men's Master category. Olympian Mannie Heymans (Ormin) of Namibia owned the race from the start, but he had his own struggles with the wet stages.

"The trails are mind-blowing, the tech level with mud and water thrown in is something I don't get in South Africa." His success is testament to his strength and ability to adapt.

From China, Chad Forrest (Peking Man), didn't always finish above third place overall finisher Craig Gillett (SIMBS)of Canada but he was consistent enough to stay on the second step of the podium. Chris Birch from Canada also got stronger as the week went on to stay ahead of Kiwi, Al Killick (Team Panther).

Solo master women

North Vancouver has it's own champion returning home this weekend wearing the Golden Fleece. The Muddbunnies Team rider Kimberley Beck motored her way to the final podium with only one stage loss. Like most riders Beck suffered through a stage when her whole program was shutting down. On stage five from Sechelt to Langdon she suffered her lowest point of the race, but managed to turn it back around on the Squamish stage. When asked about managing exhaustion and pushing through the darkness she credited the quality of her training from Wendy Simms, and a local interval training program through Endless Biking.

"I feel pretty stupid at the end of every day. I can barely function, I can't do the simplest tasks. Cumulative exhaustion sets in. I had a really bad day yesterday mentally, physically I was just done. But I had a fantastic day today and it was a complete 180 degree turnaround."

Duo men

Unbelievable fight was highlighted in the team of two competition. Team Jamis were looking to have a battle on their way to the final stage, but an early injury on stage three, to the hands of Colin Kerr of the Rocky Mountain Factory Team 1 turned down the flame on the hottest competition Jamis had going into the race. Rocky Mountain Team 2, took the lead challengers roll and kept a steady boil under Jason Sager and Thomas Turner of Jamis.

Kerr carried on with team mate Greg Day, but with stitches in one palm and gouges in the other, it was all Kerr to do to hang on with a thumb and the tips of his fingers, without suffering sever hand cramps.

All but one rider of the three teams were all experienced riders of British Columbia. Thomas Turner comes from Georgia in the US and it was his first time getting BC loam in the eyes.

"The closest thing I could compare it to is Pisgah (North Carolina). Technical, flowy, twisty. You just can't let your guard down. It was awesome." Turner

Gravity enduro

The race within the race was expanded to two stages a day for the first six days and one on the Whistler stage. As imagined, the shakedown for the top spot was contested by someone besides the overall race leaders.

The man from North Van and an integral part of the BC Bike Race, Andreas Hestler (Rocky Mountain) developed a winning strategy.

"You got to roll off the gas for a minute before dropping in. Let the legs relax. If you can't just pin it without changing pace. I learned that from riding with Wade (Simmons)." With a 23rd in the overall it's not as if he took the whole race easy.

Chris Sheppard took second place, most likely boosted by his shred down the Highway 102 gravity enduro stage, when he was dropping a tired Barry Wicks and chasing down Neil Kindree who all posted a faster time than Hestler.

Full Results

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing1:11:28
2Cory Wallace (Can) Kona0:03:24
3Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono0:03:37
4Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain0:03:59
5Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory0:04:29
6Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team0:05:59
7Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:06:45
8Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale0:07:00
9Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP0:07:20
10Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply0:07:53
11Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon0:08:05
12Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 10:08:09
13Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept0:08:23
14Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory0:09:05
15Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse0:09:14
16Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race0:11:03
17Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling0:11:19
18Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix0:11:33
19Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept0:11:53
20Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes ©0:12:00
21Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis0:12:33
22Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher0:13:06
23David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné0:13:16
24Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun0:14:29
25James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son0:14:40
26Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus0:14:53
27Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge0:15:15
28Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana0:15:26
29David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy0:15:45
30Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano0:16:44
31Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails0:17:13
32Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman0:17:32
33Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team0:17:48
34Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing0:17:49
35Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT0:18:33
36Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails0:18:41
37David Hemming (USA) Kings of Yeah0:19:29
38Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:19:55
39Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes0:20:03
40Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko0:20:04
41Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat0:20:15
42Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl0:21:55
43Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack0:22:05
44Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error0:22:28
45Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon0:22:48
46Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance0:25:05
47Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience0:25:17
48Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo0:26:06
49Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team0:26:20
50Mike Brain (Aus) Freo0:26:25
51Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 10:27:30
52Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo0:28:10
53Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport0:28:47
54Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman0:28:58
55Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike0:29:06
56Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing0:29:19
57Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike0:29:35
58Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers0:29:37
59Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft0:30:00
60George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds0:30:11
61Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles0:31:20
62Unknown0:32:11
63Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy0:32:39
64Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek0:32:56
65James Knapp (USA) Knapp
66Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers0:33:00
67Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda0:33:14
68Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl0:33:28
69Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me0:34:01
70Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.00:34:32
71Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR0:34:43
72Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington0:35:15
73Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde0:35:36
74Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 10:35:53
75Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC0:36:25
76Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera0:38:11
77Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice0:38:16
78Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes0:38:54
79Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle0:40:16
80David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit0:40:21
81Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It0:40:57
82Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy0:41:19
83Phil Deguise (Can) CCN0:43:24
84Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team0:43:29
85Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-20:44:14
86Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas0:44:44
87Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU0:45:39
88John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew0:46:50
89Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew0:46:51
90Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack0:46:52
91Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M3
92Carl Landry (Can) The Lando
93Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas0:47:58
94Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-10:48:23
95Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go0:49:00
96Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas0:49:29
97Rodrigo Medina (USA) G400:55:52
98Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder0:57:44
99Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood1:00:00
100Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock1:00:01
101Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_21:00:26
102Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney1:00:44
103Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 11:01:46
104Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha1:04:42
105Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman1:05:14
106Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag1:08:47
107Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 11:09:36
108Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust1:10:06
109Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat1:12:43
110Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm
111Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO1:13:01
112Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun1:15:54
113Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY1:18:22
114Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles1:22:20
115Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop1:22:21
116Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh
117Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA1:23:03
118Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke1:26:41
119Sergio Stephanou (Bra) G401:27:28

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms (Can) Kona1:35:27
2Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne0:02:36
3Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate0:04:14
4Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain0:09:17
5Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon0:10:35
6Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing0:12:15
7Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo0:13:32
8Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey0:20:45
9Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub0:24:31
10Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys0:25:10
11Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies0:26:56
12Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla0:37:29
13Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua0:56:11
14Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans0:56:32
15Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do?0:58:16

Solo master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin1:21:02
2Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS0:06:24
3Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man0:09:19
4Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction0:10:50
5Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie0:11:08
6Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep0:14:07
7Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther0:14:35
8Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right0:14:59
9Simon Christie (Aus) Wish!0:16:00
10Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile0:16:53
11Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES0:17:53
12Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz0:17:55
13Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power0:18:30
14Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team0:18:53
15Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-20120:19:21
16William Carry (Can) Crank0:19:37
17David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed0:20:40
18Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles0:20:52
19Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit0:22:54
20Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox0:23:14
21Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_20:23:15
22Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze0:23:17
23Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 10:23:28
24Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team0:24:59
25Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser0:25:47
26Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance0:25:49
27Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 20:26:20
28Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari0:26:56
29Bruce Nash (Can) TBD0:27:26
30Don Gill (Can) careys guy0:28:39
31Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana0:29:07
32Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one )0:30:18
33Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel
34Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster0:31:04
35Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing
36Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD0:31:06
37Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath0:31:22
38Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders0:31:29
39Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers0:31:36
40Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy0:31:58
41Damon Steele (USA) DPS0:32:08
42Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz0:32:49
43Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-20120:32:56
44Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini0:33:22
45Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team0:33:24
46Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex0:34:00
47Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam0:35:30
48Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren0:35:46
49Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus0:35:57
50Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert0:36:30
51Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator0:37:13
52Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle0:37:28
53Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler0:37:33
54Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos0:37:44
55Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay0:38:15
56Travis Martin (USA) Skittles0:38:29
57Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery0:38:54
58James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo0:39:22
59Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse0:39:43
60Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport0:41:12
61Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion0:41:20
62Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine0:42:40
63Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle0:44:27
64Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast0:44:46
65Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro0:44:52
66Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd.0:45:36
67Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz0:45:39
68Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner0:45:59
69Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch!0:47:13
70Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper0:47:54
71Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba0:52:11
7299-20:52:34
73John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing0:54:47
74Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing0:55:36
75Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon0:57:27
76Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear0:58:20
77Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut0:58:56
78Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks0:59:13
79Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers1:01:18
80Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers1:01:19
81Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 11:01:30
82Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes1:02:06
83Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori1:02:07
84Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve1:03:10
85Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards1:07:18
86Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate
87Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack1:09:38
88John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo1:14:49
89Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC1:15:10
90Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman1:17:39
91Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing1:19:06
92Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday1:20:02
93Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås1:24:16

Solo master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team1:52:42
2Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis0:05:32
3Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport0:25:03
4Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin0:32:38
5Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport0:32:45
6Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila0:44:00

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA)1:15:57
2Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can)0:02:55
3Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can)0:03:31
4Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA)0:11:20
5Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can)0:13:02
6Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can)0:13:19
7Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA)0:14:53
8Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can)0:15:01
9Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr)0:19:55
10John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus)0:20:05
11Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra)0:20:30
12Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel)0:23:25
13Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra)0:25:50
14Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA)0:25:54
15Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth)0:26:50
16Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus)0:28:03
17James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can)0:28:47
18Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can)0:28:52
19Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den)0:31:53
20Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra)0:32:10
21Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA)0:33:04
22Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can)0:38:29
23Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa)0:39:04
24Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus)0:54:53
25Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can)1:00:21
26Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA)1:01:13
27Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA)1:02:24
28Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg)1:02:27
29Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus)1:03:45
30Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel)1:07:17
31Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE)1:08:04
32Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger)1:08:49
33Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned)1:13:39
34Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus)1:14:10
35Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr)1:17:21
36Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can)1:17:51
37Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can)1:29:11

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can)2:03:27
2Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA)0:08:27
3Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA)0:16:46
4Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus)0:25:59
5Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can)0:34:38

Duo mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can)1:40:33
2Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi)0:08:36
3Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can)0:11:23
4Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can)0:13:44
5Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe)0:18:13
6Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile)0:20:30
7Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi)0:23:30
8Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland)0:24:06
9Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can)0:28:31
10Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can)0:32:38
11Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can)0:34:11
12Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can)0:44:33
13Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA)0:56:20
14Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA)1:11:49

Duo veteran 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can)1:27:50
2Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can)0:05:28
3Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA)0:12:36
4Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can)0:14:43
5Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can)0:14:59
6Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA)0:16:33
7Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can)0:16:55
8Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can)0:18:00
9Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can)0:18:22
10Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can)0:20:49
11Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra)0:22:24
12Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can)0:26:08
13Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile)0:29:18
14Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can)0:32:09
15Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can)0:32:58
16Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can)0:36:05
17Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can)0:37:55
18John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can)0:39:09
19Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can)0:47:08
20Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger)0:53:02
21Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA)1:08:19

Duo veteran men 100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernie Shiao (USA) & Paul Stahman (USA)1:40:55
2Robert Schorn (USA) & Steve Cullinan (USA)0:12:37
3Kim Berg (Den) & Steen Hoppe (Den)0:12:57
4Jeff Doss (USA) & Randall Toltzman (USA)0:14:08
5Lothar Schaer (Swi) & Beat Kowaleff (Swi)0:19:50
6Voree Smith (USA) & Vanoy Smith (USA)0:19:57

Solo men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono16:15:52
2Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing0:00:15
3Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:18:52
4Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory0:52:02
5Cory Wallace (Can) Kona0:52:46
6Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP1:15:59
7Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain1:22:15
8Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept1:23:09
9Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team1:50:22
10Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale1:55:42
11Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply1:57:18
12Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory1:57:41
13Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse2:09:34
14Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun2:23:57
15Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis2:39:20
16Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon2:40:22
17Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes ©2:45:06
18Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling3:02:15
19Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix3:22:19
20Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher3:23:15
21Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 13:35:04
22David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy3:44:47
23Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race3:48:20
24James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son3:53:34
25David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné3:55:07
26Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing3:58:00
27Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman3:58:25
28Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus4:04:03
29Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge4:05:19
30Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana4:24:00
31Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat4:24:21
32Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept4:26:54
33Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano4:27:01
34Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT4:36:06
35Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon4:42:12
36Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team4:44:11
37Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes4:45:27
38Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails4:51:10
39Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing4:52:01
40Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance4:58:36
41David Hemming (USA) Kings of Yeah5:01:56
42Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl5:03:55
43Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team5:03:58
44Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails5:13:24
45Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 15:30:18
46Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike5:40:04
47Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles5:51:28
48Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice6:00:18
49Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera6:04:12
50Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error6:12:07
51Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman6:33:42
52Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack6:49:58
53Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack6:50:09
54Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo6:53:53
55Mike Brain (Aus) Freo6:59:09
56Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience7:00:43
57Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport7:01:15
58Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.07:05:42
59Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing7:35:14
60Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo7:38:46
61Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda7:46:34
62Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek7:46:46
63Unknown7:48:03
64Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft7:50:04
65Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 18:33:32
66Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl8:34:38
67Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M38:34:47
68Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew8:35:57
69Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington8:37:16
70Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko8:39:47
71Carl Landry (Can) The Lando8:49:36
72Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR8:49:48
73George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds9:00:57
74Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes9:16:37
75Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy9:39:53
76Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers9:47:31
77Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde9:55:52
78Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 110:00:49
79Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers10:09:14
80Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC10:15:03
81Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-110:53:12
82James Knapp (USA) Knapp10:53:47
83Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me10:59:04
84Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It11:32:43
85John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew11:41:18
86Phil Deguise (Can) CCN11:46:31
87Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas11:49:42
88Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy12:02:31
89Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle12:07:51
90Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go12:26:48
91David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit12:48:40
92Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke12:59:10
93Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag13:09:21
94Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas13:25:25
95Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike13:31:58
96Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas13:41:24
97Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_214:42:18
98Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 114:45:07
99Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-214:52:48
100Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team15:10:36
101Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder15:34:30
102Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman15:34:37
103Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney15:39:52
104Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU16:14:26
105Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun17:35:39
106Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock17:47:29
107Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust17:57:13
108Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha18:21:24
109Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood18:27:00
110Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO19:39:14
111Rodrigo Medina (USA) G4019:49:27
112Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA20:11:26
113Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop20:24:20
114Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles20:28:42
115Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh20:28:52
116Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY20:39:29
117Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat21:44:23
118Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm21:44:27
119Sergio Stephanou (Bra) G4021:54:57

Solo women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Simms (Can) Kona20:25:12
2Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo2:30:06
3Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne2:51:26
4Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon3:18:53
5Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing3:53:19
6Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate4:16:19
7Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain4:20:07
8Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey6:59:30
9Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies7:30:01
10Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys8:31:37
11Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub9:23:16
12Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla12:23:36
13Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans14:04:43
14Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do?15:24:07
15Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua16:30:53

Solo master men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin18:06:02
2Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man1:45:18
3Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS1:57:32
4Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right2:46:29
5Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther3:02:49
6Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie3:09:24
7Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction3:49:28
8Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep4:00:45
9Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz4:14:29
10Simon Christie (Aus) Wish!4:16:39
11Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-20125:07:00
12Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power5:20:46
13Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze5:38:09
14Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox5:41:31
15Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine5:46:07
16Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear5:48:30
17Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers5:50:34
18Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team6:14:34
19Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES6:22:28
20Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren6:33:44
21Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana6:36:54
22Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles6:40:03
23Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance6:42:31
24Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team6:42:44
25Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_26:43:01
26Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders6:44:16
27William Carry (Can) Crank6:50:20
28Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex7:04:02
29Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile7:04:17
30Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 17:17:37
31Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team7:19:00
32Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath7:28:02
33Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit7:38:57
34Don Gill (Can) careys guy7:44:27
35Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD7:46:23
36Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut7:47:23
37Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari7:50:51
38Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser7:51:35
39Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one )7:52:10
40David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed7:59:52
41James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo8:01:49
42Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle8:06:17
43Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster8:27:39
44Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel8:27:43
45Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz8:34:23
46Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing8:34:47
47Bruce Nash (Can) TBD8:39:16
48Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert8:42:38
49Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay8:45:08
50Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 29:01:16
51Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos9:09:22
52Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz9:10:09
53Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini9:45:18
54Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-20129:56:08
55Damon Steele (USA) DPS9:56:24
56Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion10:22:52
57Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd.10:33:46
58Travis Martin (USA) Skittles10:42:16
59Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch!10:53:01
60Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam10:54:40
61John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing10:56:43
62Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy11:06:22
63Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator11:14:43
64Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse11:32:29
65Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus11:43:39
66Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba11:44:03
67Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery11:51:42
68Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast11:52:12
69Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro11:54:43
70Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport11:55:54
71Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper12:07:50
72Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday12:20:30
73Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner12:23:00
74Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle12:47:38
75Unknown13:27:21
76Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler13:56:35
77Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing14:19:27
78Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers15:09:18
79Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks15:13:19
80Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers15:13:22
81Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 115:37:28
82Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori15:49:03
83Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes15:49:07
84Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon16:03:44
85Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack16:45:06
86Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards17:27:49
87John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo18:21:53
88Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate18:54:37
89Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC19:24:58
90Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman19:46:01
91Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve19:54:19
92Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing20:02:38
93Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås20:11:28

Solo master women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team26:52:31
2Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis1:42:00
3Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport4:16:26
4Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport6:46:56
5Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin11:04:55
6Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila11:56:33

Duo men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA)17:06:54
2Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can)0:36:28
3Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can)0:51:01
4Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA)3:00:35
5Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can)3:16:31
6Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA)3:28:35
7Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can)3:39:43
8Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can)3:42:24
9Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can)5:07:23
10Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel)5:07:59
11Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra)5:56:07
12Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra)6:00:44
13Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr)6:21:45
14John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus)6:25:18
15Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus)7:29:55
16James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can)7:32:49
17Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth)8:00:13
18Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den)8:19:52
19Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA)8:20:32
20Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra)9:02:14
21Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can)10:03:52
22Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa)10:16:41
23Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA)10:30:17
24Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel)14:47:50
25Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can)15:58:19
26Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned)17:06:03
27Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus)17:15:43
28Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg)17:33:01
29Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA)17:50:28
30Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can)18:23:01
31Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus)18:24:23
32Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger)18:28:52
33Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can)19:15:50
34Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE)19:19:01
35Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus)21:06:48
36Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA)21:10:25
37Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr)22:32:30

Duo women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA)30:29:10
2Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can)0:59:46
3Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA)3:34:18
4Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus)5:24:44
5Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can)6:02:22

Duo mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can)22:47:54
2Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can)2:24:32
3Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile)4:32:40
4Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can)5:15:30
5Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe)5:24:33
6Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi)5:30:44
7Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi)5:55:44
8Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can)7:38:06
9Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can)7:54:45
10Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland)9:21:43
11Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can)9:22:19
12Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can)11:04:34
13Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA)16:47:15
14Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA)18:35:15

Duo veteran 80+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can)19:59:47
2Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can)1:12:27
3Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA)2:40:21
4Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can)3:48:54
5Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can)4:06:41
6Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can)4:17:30
7Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile)4:30:52
8Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can)4:51:24
9Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can)5:12:04
10Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA)5:39:06
11Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra)6:21:13
12Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can)6:38:36
13Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can)7:34:22
14Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can)7:53:28
15Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can)8:51:35
16Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can)9:37:10
17John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can)10:29:08
18Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can)11:08:10
19Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can)11:15:41
20Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger)14:19:12
21Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA)19:59:12

Duo veteran men 100+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernie Shiao (USA) & Paul Stahman (USA)23:41:42
2Jeff Doss (USA) & Randall Toltzman (USA)1:39:33
3Robert Schorn (USA) & Steve Cullinan (USA)3:13:06
4Kim Berg (Den) & Steen Hoppe (Den)4:37:01
5Lothar Schaer (Swi) & Beat Kowaleff (Swi)4:41:55
6Voree Smith (USA) & Vanoy Smith (USA)5:18:34

