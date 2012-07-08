Image 1 of 14 10. The final lineup before the storm at the Whistler stage. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 2 of 14 8. Yellow jerseys are a sign of strength and perseverance. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 3 of 14 9. Greg Day and Colin Kerr of Rocky Mountain Team 1 in the fore ground with Team 2 Kevin Calhoun and Keith Stark in the back before the start. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 4 of 14 1. Barry Wicks (Team Kona) pushing it through the Lost Lake trails (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 5 of 14 2. Packard Goose is a Lost Lake trail named after a Frank Zappa song (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 6 of 14 Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Switzerland) on his second trip to the BC Bike Race. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 7 of 14 11. Big peaks and pine trees are the high alpine features that stand out on the final day. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 8 of 14 4. The entry to the final Gravity Enduro section (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 9 of 14 5. Wayne Campbell (United Kingdom) has found his happy place in Whistler. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 10 of 14 12. Team of Two Canmore Crazy Chicks rider Pam Hauck, smiles in the lost woods trail. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 11 of 14 Finishing in the Olympic Plaza is the goal of the whole BC Bike Race. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 12 of 14 14. Celebrate a week of hard work for racers, crew and staff. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 13 of 14 15. Finishers get to take a little Bob the Bear home with them. (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 14 of 14 6. Final Stage Men’s Podium. Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain) in first, Cory Wallace (Kona) 2nd and Neil Kindree (Specialized/EMD Serono) in 3rd. (Image credit: BC Bike)

The BC Bike Race closed at a party on the finishing line at Whistler's Olympic Plaza lawn with the sunshine reflecting off the remaining summer snow of the surrounding mountain peaks. As riders crossed the line, getting hugs and medals, their tears mixed with the sweat and dust caked on their faces from the fastest final stage ever at the BCBR. As the riders lazed around in the lawn enjoying their post-race euphoria, stories of the week and more hugs were shared between people who had never met a week earlier.

After one of the most challenging BCBR race weeks for both riders and crew, the relief of riding in the sun on a course that was completely dry was the perfect end to a roller-coaster journey. Incredible racing and riding distinguished this sixth year from the previous five, as the rain and leaders from earlier in the week transitioned on the final day to sunshine and new protagonists fighting for the peak of the podium.

Many stories emerge in a week of racing and each rider has to manage their personal challenges and expectations. For some it's terrain that differs drastically from their home trails, and with riders from 33 different countries the singletrack varies as much as the languages. The large Belgian contingency has very little technical terrain but plenty of wet weather. Riders from the countries of Africa like, Egypt, Namibia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and the United Arab Eremites have arid desert landscapes that vary greatly from the deserts of Arizona in the US. Even Canadians from the central and eastern regions are learning a new riding style. What they all have in common is that they came to the BCBR specifically to ride trails unlike anything else in the world.

Solo men

2012 was by far the most exciting men's solo race in history. Returning two-time Champion Chris Sheppard of the Rocky Mountain Factory Team was staring in the face of younger riders who had a hunger difficult to contain. Squamish star Neil Kindree of Specialized/EMD and Barry Wicks of Team Kona were saddled up to the buffet to load up on stage wins and the ultimate sweet taste of victory. The rest of the field was strong but still pups fighting for the scraps as the leaders tore into each other every day.

Never in the history of the BCBR have the first three stages ended in a sprint with the same three riders only separated by a second or two each day. Wicks took the first two stages virtually tying Kindree. On stage three in Powell River, Sheppard earned a stage taking the sprint and going home only two seconds down on the general classification. The longest stage, at 62 km, from Earls Cove to Sechelt established Barry Wicks as the favorite when he went on an early flier and earned a minute and a half over Kindree and sank Sheppard to a four and half time deficit. The next day from Sechelt to Langdale, Kindree fired back a memo letting the world know it wasn't over , when he more than erased his time deficit and put on the Golden Fleece for the first time with a slim five-second lead over a fading Wicks. The racers favorite stage Squamish saw sunshine while Wicks fell apart more as he couldn't get his body to respond after five hard days of racing. Again Kindree took the win and seemed to be the new race favorite as he pushed Sheppard 3:45 back into his seat.

The stage in Whistler was sure to be Kindree's but there are always melt-downs and mechanicals, so predictions were hesitant. As the shortest stage the World Cup and cyclo-cross legs of Sheppard had experience on their side. Always a fighter, he wasn't going to concede the overall till all tires tripped the final timing mat. The Olympic Plaza lawn was an exciting arena to watch from with good views for the crowd of spectators.

There were no radio updates during the race and until Sheppard came around the final bend to take the stage win. Sheppard blew through the finish with no Kindree in site and it suddenly became a possibility that on the last stage the two time champion might have earned a story book win. He needed an almost impossible 3:45 to win and as the clocked ticked off the slowest seconds in history, you could see Sheppard and the crowd leaning forward and tensing up.

"I started to juice it through the lost lakes stuff, and I don't know what happened. He (Kindree) mechanicaled, then I ended up having one myself, and it was just stressful."

A rider appeared from around the bend and the excitement volume turned up as Cory Wallace (Kona) relieved a bit of stress from the audience, but the question of the overall was still unanswered. When Kindree finally came into sight, sprinting for the line, a collective yell escaped as the spectators cheered him across the line with only 15 seconds to spare. With a satisfied audience Sheppard congratulated a happy Kindree who took home his first BCBR Solo Golden Fleece.

Kindree's delay was from a flat in the Lost Lake trails with a sidewall tear. "I fixed it as calmly as I could, and as quickly as I could then I just locked my self into the hurtlocker, that wasn't pleasant."

"It feels amazing last year I had a couple flats and one day lost 20 minutes. I said 2012 I'd come back and I wanted to win it." Kindree is a tactical rider and he had an entire year to plan for 2012. It's not surprising that he was able to stay calm during the first four stages and turn on the heat at the right times to cook up a finish that will go down in BCBR history.

Solo women

As with any stage race, the collective result is the average of how a rider's week went. For the overall winner Wendy Simms (Kona) every day was a domination that only experience and years as a professional rider can equal to. Still, any amount of experience is better than none and for the variety of riders who had never done a stage race, the next one is sure to be better.

The rest of the women's solo field had a more roller coaster finishes with three women working through good and bad days. Second overall, Melinda Jackson (KiwiRoo) had a very steady week on the bike with the only hic-up on the final day in Whistler were she got her lowest stage finish in 6th after a week of not dipping below third the previous six stages.

The course killer in Whistler goes to the spritely New Zealander Hanna Thorne who stayed consistent through the week, adopting a low profile on the first four stages, then as the days started to get more gravity fed, she used her downhill skills to humble both male and female competitors.

Playing down her skills she insisted there wasn't a plan. "I just went my pace for the race." Knowing oneself and riding within those expectations has it's benefits and for Hanna it was a third place overall as she crushed the last stage only finishing behind Simms by 2:06. Hopefully there are images of Thorne sending it coming down Crank It Up, so we can all see where she earned her cookies.

A testament to not take consistency for granted would have to be the results of strong and talented riders like Sonya Looney (Topeak/Ergon) and Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing). The fourth and fifth overall finishers had days that were great then days that went really wrong. Looney an experienced racer has been through these hic-ups before and always kept a positive attitude.

"What am I going to do? That's the way it goes and I'm happy to just be here riding in an amazing place."

Solo master men

One of the most international top fives goes to the Men's Master category. Olympian Mannie Heymans (Ormin) of Namibia owned the race from the start, but he had his own struggles with the wet stages.

"The trails are mind-blowing, the tech level with mud and water thrown in is something I don't get in South Africa." His success is testament to his strength and ability to adapt.

From China, Chad Forrest (Peking Man), didn't always finish above third place overall finisher Craig Gillett (SIMBS)of Canada but he was consistent enough to stay on the second step of the podium. Chris Birch from Canada also got stronger as the week went on to stay ahead of Kiwi, Al Killick (Team Panther).

Solo master women

North Vancouver has it's own champion returning home this weekend wearing the Golden Fleece. The Muddbunnies Team rider Kimberley Beck motored her way to the final podium with only one stage loss. Like most riders Beck suffered through a stage when her whole program was shutting down. On stage five from Sechelt to Langdon she suffered her lowest point of the race, but managed to turn it back around on the Squamish stage. When asked about managing exhaustion and pushing through the darkness she credited the quality of her training from Wendy Simms, and a local interval training program through Endless Biking.

"I feel pretty stupid at the end of every day. I can barely function, I can't do the simplest tasks. Cumulative exhaustion sets in. I had a really bad day yesterday mentally, physically I was just done. But I had a fantastic day today and it was a complete 180 degree turnaround."

Duo men

Unbelievable fight was highlighted in the team of two competition. Team Jamis were looking to have a battle on their way to the final stage, but an early injury on stage three, to the hands of Colin Kerr of the Rocky Mountain Factory Team 1 turned down the flame on the hottest competition Jamis had going into the race. Rocky Mountain Team 2, took the lead challengers roll and kept a steady boil under Jason Sager and Thomas Turner of Jamis.

Kerr carried on with team mate Greg Day, but with stitches in one palm and gouges in the other, it was all Kerr to do to hang on with a thumb and the tips of his fingers, without suffering sever hand cramps.

All but one rider of the three teams were all experienced riders of British Columbia. Thomas Turner comes from Georgia in the US and it was his first time getting BC loam in the eyes.

"The closest thing I could compare it to is Pisgah (North Carolina). Technical, flowy, twisty. You just can't let your guard down. It was awesome." Turner

Gravity enduro

The race within the race was expanded to two stages a day for the first six days and one on the Whistler stage. As imagined, the shakedown for the top spot was contested by someone besides the overall race leaders.

The man from North Van and an integral part of the BC Bike Race, Andreas Hestler (Rocky Mountain) developed a winning strategy.

"You got to roll off the gas for a minute before dropping in. Let the legs relax. If you can't just pin it without changing pace. I learned that from riding with Wade (Simmons)." With a 23rd in the overall it's not as if he took the whole race easy.

Chris Sheppard took second place, most likely boosted by his shred down the Highway 102 gravity enduro stage, when he was dropping a tired Barry Wicks and chasing down Neil Kindree who all posted a faster time than Hestler.



Full Results

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing 1:11:28 2 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona 0:03:24 3 Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono 0:03:37 4 Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain 0:03:59 5 Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory 0:04:29 6 Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team 0:05:59 7 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:06:45 8 Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale 0:07:00 9 Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP 0:07:20 10 Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply 0:07:53 11 Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon 0:08:05 12 Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 1 0:08:09 13 Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept 0:08:23 14 Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory 0:09:05 15 Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse 0:09:14 16 Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race 0:11:03 17 Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling 0:11:19 18 Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix 0:11:33 19 Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept 0:11:53 20 Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes © 0:12:00 21 Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis 0:12:33 22 Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher 0:13:06 23 David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné 0:13:16 24 Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun 0:14:29 25 James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son 0:14:40 26 Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus 0:14:53 27 Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge 0:15:15 28 Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana 0:15:26 29 David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy 0:15:45 30 Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano 0:16:44 31 Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails 0:17:13 32 Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman 0:17:32 33 Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team 0:17:48 34 Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing 0:17:49 35 Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT 0:18:33 36 Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails 0:18:41 37 David Hemming (USA) Kings of Yeah 0:19:29 38 Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing 0:19:55 39 Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes 0:20:03 40 Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko 0:20:04 41 Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat 0:20:15 42 Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl 0:21:55 43 Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack 0:22:05 44 Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error 0:22:28 45 Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon 0:22:48 46 Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance 0:25:05 47 Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience 0:25:17 48 Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo 0:26:06 49 Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team 0:26:20 50 Mike Brain (Aus) Freo 0:26:25 51 Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 1 0:27:30 52 Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo 0:28:10 53 Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport 0:28:47 54 Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman 0:28:58 55 Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike 0:29:06 56 Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing 0:29:19 57 Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike 0:29:35 58 Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 0:29:37 59 Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft 0:30:00 60 George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds 0:30:11 61 Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles 0:31:20 62 Unknown 0:32:11 63 Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy 0:32:39 64 Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek 0:32:56 65 James Knapp (USA) Knapp 66 Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers 0:33:00 67 Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda 0:33:14 68 Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl 0:33:28 69 Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me 0:34:01 70 Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.0 0:34:32 71 Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR 0:34:43 72 Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington 0:35:15 73 Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde 0:35:36 74 Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 1 0:35:53 75 Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC 0:36:25 76 Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera 0:38:11 77 Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice 0:38:16 78 Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes 0:38:54 79 Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle 0:40:16 80 David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit 0:40:21 81 Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It 0:40:57 82 Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy 0:41:19 83 Phil Deguise (Can) CCN 0:43:24 84 Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team 0:43:29 85 Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-2 0:44:14 86 Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas 0:44:44 87 Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU 0:45:39 88 John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew 0:46:50 89 Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew 0:46:51 90 Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack 0:46:52 91 Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M3 92 Carl Landry (Can) The Lando 93 Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas 0:47:58 94 Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-1 0:48:23 95 Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go 0:49:00 96 Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas 0:49:29 97 Rodrigo Medina (USA) G40 0:55:52 98 Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder 0:57:44 99 Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood 1:00:00 100 Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock 1:00:01 101 Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_2 1:00:26 102 Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney 1:00:44 103 Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 1 1:01:46 104 Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha 1:04:42 105 Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman 1:05:14 106 Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag 1:08:47 107 Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 1 1:09:36 108 Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust 1:10:06 109 Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat 1:12:43 110 Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm 111 Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO 1:13:01 112 Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun 1:15:54 113 Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY 1:18:22 114 Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles 1:22:20 115 Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop 1:22:21 116 Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh 117 Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA 1:23:03 118 Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke 1:26:41 119 Sergio Stephanou (Bra) G40 1:27:28

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms (Can) Kona 1:35:27 2 Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne 0:02:36 3 Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate 0:04:14 4 Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain 0:09:17 5 Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon 0:10:35 6 Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing 0:12:15 7 Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo 0:13:32 8 Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey 0:20:45 9 Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub 0:24:31 10 Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys 0:25:10 11 Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies 0:26:56 12 Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla 0:37:29 13 Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua 0:56:11 14 Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans 0:56:32 15 Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do? 0:58:16

Solo master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin 1:21:02 2 Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS 0:06:24 3 Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man 0:09:19 4 Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction 0:10:50 5 Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie 0:11:08 6 Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep 0:14:07 7 Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther 0:14:35 8 Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right 0:14:59 9 Simon Christie (Aus) Wish! 0:16:00 10 Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile 0:16:53 11 Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES 0:17:53 12 Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz 0:17:55 13 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power 0:18:30 14 Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team 0:18:53 15 Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-2012 0:19:21 16 William Carry (Can) Crank 0:19:37 17 David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed 0:20:40 18 Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles 0:20:52 19 Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit 0:22:54 20 Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox 0:23:14 21 Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_2 0:23:15 22 Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze 0:23:17 23 Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 1 0:23:28 24 Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team 0:24:59 25 Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser 0:25:47 26 Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance 0:25:49 27 Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 2 0:26:20 28 Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari 0:26:56 29 Bruce Nash (Can) TBD 0:27:26 30 Don Gill (Can) careys guy 0:28:39 31 Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana 0:29:07 32 Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one ) 0:30:18 33 Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel 34 Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster 0:31:04 35 Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing 36 Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD 0:31:06 37 Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath 0:31:22 38 Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders 0:31:29 39 Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers 0:31:36 40 Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy 0:31:58 41 Damon Steele (USA) DPS 0:32:08 42 Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz 0:32:49 43 Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-2012 0:32:56 44 Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini 0:33:22 45 Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team 0:33:24 46 Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex 0:34:00 47 Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam 0:35:30 48 Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren 0:35:46 49 Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus 0:35:57 50 Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert 0:36:30 51 Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator 0:37:13 52 Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle 0:37:28 53 Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler 0:37:33 54 Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos 0:37:44 55 Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay 0:38:15 56 Travis Martin (USA) Skittles 0:38:29 57 Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery 0:38:54 58 James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo 0:39:22 59 Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse 0:39:43 60 Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport 0:41:12 61 Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion 0:41:20 62 Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine 0:42:40 63 Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle 0:44:27 64 Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast 0:44:46 65 Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro 0:44:52 66 Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd. 0:45:36 67 Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz 0:45:39 68 Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner 0:45:59 69 Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch! 0:47:13 70 Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper 0:47:54 71 Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba 0:52:11 72 99-2 0:52:34 73 John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing 0:54:47 74 Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing 0:55:36 75 Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon 0:57:27 76 Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear 0:58:20 77 Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut 0:58:56 78 Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks 0:59:13 79 Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers 1:01:18 80 Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers 1:01:19 81 Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 1 1:01:30 82 Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes 1:02:06 83 Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori 1:02:07 84 Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve 1:03:10 85 Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards 1:07:18 86 Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate 87 Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack 1:09:38 88 John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo 1:14:49 89 Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC 1:15:10 90 Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman 1:17:39 91 Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing 1:19:06 92 Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday 1:20:02 93 Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås 1:24:16

Solo master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team 1:52:42 2 Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis 0:05:32 3 Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport 0:25:03 4 Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin 0:32:38 5 Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport 0:32:45 6 Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila 0:44:00

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA) 1:15:57 2 Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can) 0:02:55 3 Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can) 0:03:31 4 Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA) 0:11:20 5 Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can) 0:13:02 6 Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can) 0:13:19 7 Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA) 0:14:53 8 Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can) 0:15:01 9 Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr) 0:19:55 10 John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus) 0:20:05 11 Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra) 0:20:30 12 Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel) 0:23:25 13 Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra) 0:25:50 14 Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA) 0:25:54 15 Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth) 0:26:50 16 Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus) 0:28:03 17 James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can) 0:28:47 18 Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can) 0:28:52 19 Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den) 0:31:53 20 Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra) 0:32:10 21 Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA) 0:33:04 22 Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) 0:38:29 23 Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa) 0:39:04 24 Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus) 0:54:53 25 Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can) 1:00:21 26 Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA) 1:01:13 27 Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA) 1:02:24 28 Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg) 1:02:27 29 Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus) 1:03:45 30 Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel) 1:07:17 31 Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE) 1:08:04 32 Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger) 1:08:49 33 Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned) 1:13:39 34 Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus) 1:14:10 35 Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr) 1:17:21 36 Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can) 1:17:51 37 Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can) 1:29:11

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can) 2:03:27 2 Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA) 0:08:27 3 Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA) 0:16:46 4 Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus) 0:25:59 5 Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can) 0:34:38

Duo mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can) 1:40:33 2 Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi) 0:08:36 3 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can) 0:11:23 4 Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can) 0:13:44 5 Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe) 0:18:13 6 Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile) 0:20:30 7 Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi) 0:23:30 8 Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland) 0:24:06 9 Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can) 0:28:31 10 Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can) 0:32:38 11 Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can) 0:34:11 12 Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can) 0:44:33 13 Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA) 0:56:20 14 Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA) 1:11:49

Duo veteran 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can) 1:27:50 2 Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can) 0:05:28 3 Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA) 0:12:36 4 Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can) 0:14:43 5 Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can) 0:14:59 6 Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA) 0:16:33 7 Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can) 0:16:55 8 Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can) 0:18:00 9 Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can) 0:18:22 10 Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can) 0:20:49 11 Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra) 0:22:24 12 Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can) 0:26:08 13 Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile) 0:29:18 14 Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can) 0:32:09 15 Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can) 0:32:58 16 Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can) 0:36:05 17 Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can) 0:37:55 18 John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can) 0:39:09 19 Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can) 0:47:08 20 Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger) 0:53:02 21 Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA) 1:08:19

Duo veteran men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernie Shiao (USA) & Paul Stahman (USA) 1:40:55 2 Robert Schorn (USA) & Steve Cullinan (USA) 0:12:37 3 Kim Berg (Den) & Steen Hoppe (Den) 0:12:57 4 Jeff Doss (USA) & Randall Toltzman (USA) 0:14:08 5 Lothar Schaer (Swi) & Beat Kowaleff (Swi) 0:19:50 6 Voree Smith (USA) & Vanoy Smith (USA) 0:19:57

Solo men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neal Kindree (Can) Specialized/EMD Serono 16:15:52 2 Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory Racing 0:00:15 3 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:18:52 4 Matt Hadley (Can) Xprezo-Borsao factory 0:52:02 5 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona 0:52:46 6 Carter Hovey (Can) MongoliaBikeChallengeOrbeaSMP 1:15:59 7 Guido Thaler (Aus) Craft - Rocky Mountain 1:22:15 8 Benoit Simard (Can) Nativo Concept 1:23:09 9 Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory off-Raod Team 1:50:22 10 Michael Robinson (Can) Glendale 1:55:42 11 Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply 1:57:18 12 Marty Lazarski (Can) Devinci Factory 1:57:41 13 Dave Nairn (Aus) Cranky Horse 2:09:34 14 Jonah Clark (Can) Icycle Sport - Midnight Sun 2:23:57 15 Donavan Davis (USA) chad davis 2:39:20 16 Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon 2:40:22 17 Brent Miller (NZl) Niner Bikes NZ / Pushbikes © 2:45:06 18 Dain Zaffke (USA) Easton Cycling 3:02:15 19 Aaron Elwell (USA) TwinSix 3:22:19 20 Chris Fisher (Aus) Chris Fisher 3:23:15 21 Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Bike 1 3:35:04 22 David Huntley (Can) Cycle Therapy 3:44:47 23 Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BC Bike Race 3:48:20 24 James Minifie (Can) Midnight Son 3:53:34 25 David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné 3:55:07 26 Andy Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing 3:58:00 27 Adrien Mantez (Bel) Enter Sandman 3:58:25 28 Matt Ewonus (Can) Team Ewonus 4:04:03 29 Paul Burbidge (Can) Paul Burbidge 4:05:19 30 Nelson Rocha (Can) Pedaling Towards Nirvana 4:24:00 31 Ashley Hayat (Aus) Ashley Hayat 4:24:21 32 Kevin Massicotte (Can) Nativo Concept 4:26:54 33 Bas Van Dooren (Ned) Shimano 4:27:01 34 Jordan Tesluk (Can) Jessica Carlin RMT 4:36:06 35 Chuck Cosman (Can) lululemon 4:42:12 36 Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing Team 4:44:11 37 Erik Keniston (USA) Singletrack Bikes 4:45:27 38 Cedric Parys (Bel) Secret Trails 4:51:10 39 Erik Bakke (Can) Deadgoat Racing 4:52:01 40 Grant Hvizdos (Can) High maintenance 4:58:36 41 David Hemming (USA) Kings of Yeah 5:01:56 42 Peter Tondl (Can) Team Tondl 5:03:55 43 Martin Campoy (Bel) Sandman Team 5:03:58 44 Sami Inkinen (USA) Hardtails 5:13:24 45 Joal Borggard (Can) Single Track 1 5:30:18 46 Pedro Bento (Por) Ribabike 5:40:04 47 Andy Sanidas (USA) Wraith Bicycles 5:51:28 48 Daniel Humm (USA) Made Nice 6:00:18 49 Jake Wetzel (Can) Adera 6:04:12 50 Yannick Bouet (Can) Trial and Error 6:12:07 51 Kent Allison (NZl) Team Brockman 6:33:42 52 Jeremy Gackle (Can) Gack Attack 6:49:58 53 Brett Mackintosh (Aus) BrettMack 6:50:09 54 Evan Wise (Can) Red Banjo 6:53:53 55 Mike Brain (Aus) Freo 6:59:09 56 Erick Azzi (Bra) ABicicletaria Bike Experience 7:00:43 57 Andrew Cavaletto (USA) SV Cycle Sport 7:01:15 58 Matt Byers (USA) Bitty 10.0 7:05:42 59 Robert Biard (USA) 787 Racing 7:35:14 60 Craig Johns (NZl) Team KiwiRoo 7:38:46 61 Rogerio Moda (Bra) Rogerio Moda 7:46:34 62 Maciek Machowski (Pol) BikeBoard Maciek 7:46:46 63 Unknown 7:48:03 64 Barry Petzold (USA) Cycle Loft 7:50:04 65 Robin Richardson (Can) SAR Buds 1 8:33:32 66 Noud Donders (Ned) El Don Nl 8:34:38 67 Michael Povaschuk (Can) Rocky Mountain M3 8:34:47 68 Jeff Pearson (Can) Gacks Support Crew 8:35:57 69 Jesse Harrington (USA) Harrington 8:37:16 70 Mike Daws (Aus) El Miko 8:39:47 71 Carl Landry (Can) The Lando 8:49:36 72 Bryce Blake (Can) Ozzies-AVR 8:49:48 73 George Beatteay (Can) SAR Buds 9:00:57 74 Morton Dennis (Can) Morton Oak Bay Bikes 9:16:37 75 Eric Zubick (USA) That Guy 9:39:53 76 Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 9:47:31 77 Ryan Hyde (Can) Ryan Hyde 9:55:52 78 Jason Dimmig (USA) Bend Punks 1 10:00:49 79 Mateus Merlo Zandona (Bra) Tchebikers 10:09:14 80 Kaesy Gladwin (Can) HBCC 10:15:03 81 Garry Davoran (Irl) Connemara MTB-1 10:53:12 82 James Knapp (USA) Knapp 10:53:47 83 Jarrad Brooks (Aus) Team Me 10:59:04 84 Mike Wood (Can) Team Foo Foo Tic It 11:32:43 85 John Merrett (Can) Landry's Support Crew 11:41:18 86 Phil Deguise (Can) CCN 11:46:31 87 Jorge Hayler (USA) Ratas 11:49:42 88 Ian Schiller (USA) Team Sheezy 12:02:31 89 Romain Bayle (Can) Romain Bayle 12:07:51 90 Tyler Hollema (Can) Team Van Go 12:26:48 91 David Tolmach (USA) Team Rabbit 12:48:40 92 Jesse Purden (Can) Team Boke 12:59:10 93 Louis Mazzante (USA) Bicycling Mag 13:09:21 94 Andres Errazuriz (Chi) Ratas 13:25:25 95 Mike Levy (Can) Pinkbike 13:31:58 96 Jose Piñera (Chi) Ratas 13:41:24 97 Karl Verbruggen (Can) Koen-2012_2 14:42:18 98 Paul Harpe (Can) Adrenaline Racing 1 14:45:07 99 Andrew Whelton (Irl) Connemara MTB-2 14:52:48 100 Kristof Seyen (Bel) Swooth Mountainbike Team 15:10:36 101 Shane Lindsay (Can) Granny Ring Grinder 15:34:30 102 Antoine Geysen (Bel) Sandman 15:34:37 103 Liam Kerney (Can) Liam Kerney 15:39:52 104 Toby Sorensen (Can) HTFU 16:14:26 105 Pieter Mey (Can) Toerseun 17:35:39 106 Scott Wood (Aus) Woodrock 17:47:29 107 Matt Bailey (GBr) Wilderness Trust 17:57:13 108 Janitha Jayaweera (98052) Janitha 18:21:24 109 Adriano Di Pietro (Aus) Rockwood 18:27:00 110 Wayne Campbell (GBr) ZIMBO 19:39:14 111 Rodrigo Medina (USA) G40 19:49:27 112 Erik Holmlund (Can) XEA 20:11:26 113 Hein Herbst (RSA) William's Bike Shop 20:24:20 114 Jean-Pierre Viljoen (Can) Olympia Cycles 20:28:42 115 Ryan Walsh (RSA) Ryan Walsh 20:28:52 116 Rob Carle (Bot) ISPYDAFLY 20:39:29 117 Mathieu Laguë (Aus) Mat The Brat 21:44:23 118 Jason Hamm (Can) Jason Hamm 21:44:27 119 Sergio Stephanou (Bra) G40 21:54:57

Solo women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Simms (Can) Kona 20:25:12 2 Melinda Jackson (Aus) Team KiwiRoo 2:30:06 3 Hannah Thorne (NZl) Hannah Thorne 2:51:26 4 Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak Ergon 3:18:53 5 Pam Frentzel-Beyme (USA) Gripped Racing 3:53:19 6 Rahel Rüegge (Swi) Swisschocolate 4:16:19 7 Fanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain 4:20:07 8 Melanie Webb (Aus) Spidermonkey 6:59:30 9 Sandra Hardy (Can) Muddbunnies 7:30:01 10 Christie Simon (Can) Wild Bettys 8:31:37 11 Lea-Marie Bowes-Lyon (Can) Lyon Cub 9:23:16 12 Julia Lovecchio (Can) Hoopla 12:23:36 13 Carla Stalmans (Bel) KOEN 2012 Carla Stalmans 14:04:43 14 Julia O'Shannassy (Can) What did I do? 15:24:07 15 Jo Nie Sua (Sin) Team Sua 16:30:53

Solo master men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mannie Heymans (Nam) Ormin 18:06:02 2 Chad Forrest (China) Peiking Man 1:45:18 3 Craig Gillett (Can) SIMBS 1:57:32 4 Chris Birch (Can) Drew Bragg Rocks the Mike Right 2:46:29 5 Al Killick (NZl) Team Panther 3:02:49 6 Steve Mackenzie (Can) Steve MacKenzie 3:09:24 7 Matteo Abel (Can) Ridge to Valley Construction 3:49:28 8 Allister Darichuk (Can) It's 5:30 go back to sleep 4:00:45 9 Robert Schultz (Can) Robert Schultz 4:14:29 10 Simon Christie (Aus) Wish! 4:16:39 11 Joris Ermens (Bel) Koen-2012 5:07:00 12 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) Pedal Power 5:20:46 13 Ken Kozel (Can) Cruze 5:38:09 14 Richard Willcox (Can) Richard Willcox 5:41:31 15 Deon Wilkins (RSA) Saronsberg Wine 5:46:07 16 Tim Keep (RSA) Pure Adventure Wear 5:48:30 17 Neil Evans (GBr) Manchester Wheelers 5:50:34 18 Graeme Lister (Can) Sherri's Team 6:14:34 19 Primoz Gulin (Slo) Team DES-FLES 6:22:28 20 Craig Mclaren (Can) Craig McLaren 6:33:44 21 Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana 6:36:54 22 Thomas Greene (USA) Jra Cycles 6:40:03 23 Bill Darrah (USA) Peak Performance 6:42:31 24 Carlos Agredano (Bel) Swooth Mtb Team 6:42:44 25 Werner Crols (Bel) Koen-2012_2 6:43:01 26 Ron Faithfull (USA) Pro Wheel Builders 6:44:16 27 William Carry (Can) Crank 6:50:20 28 Jim Simons (USA) ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex 7:04:02 29 Juan Pablo Santiagos (Chi) Transandeschallenge Chile 7:04:17 30 Mark Stephenson (Can) Deadgoat Racing 1 7:17:37 31 Mike Carter (USA) Mike's Team 7:19:00 32 Niall Mcgrath (Can) Niall McGrath 7:28:02 33 Ross Phillips (Can) Yukon Spirit 7:38:57 34 Don Gill (Can) careys guy 7:44:27 35 Cooper Fowler (USA) Team BCD 7:46:23 36 Scott Calley (USA) Cranky Wingnut 7:47:23 37 Paulo Marques (GBr) Kalahari 7:50:51 38 Jeff Soulier (USA) Beach Cruiser 7:51:35 39 Mike Russell (Can) Lonewolf ( Pack of one ) 7:52:10 40 David Benjes (USA) Bitty Bitty Single Speed 7:59:52 41 James Baergen (Can) Big Daddy Jimbo 8:01:49 42 Ted Smith (Can) Smith Cycle 8:06:17 43 Dominique Quesnel (Can) East Coaster 8:27:39 44 Kristof Lombaerts (Bel) kristoffel 8:27:43 45 Steve Connor (Can) Sprockethedz 8:34:23 46 Iain Lowe (Can) Red Raw Racing 8:34:47 47 Bruce Nash (Can) TBD 8:39:16 48 Frederic Savre (Fra) Velo Vert 8:42:38 49 Wade Luksay (Can) Wade Luksay 8:45:08 50 Graeme Fitch (Can) Harbour Air 2 9:01:16 51 Rob Doyle (Can) Simbos 9:09:22 52 Milosz Kedracki (Pol) BikeBoard Milosz 9:10:09 53 Angelo Brunacini (USA) Brunacini 9:45:18 54 Mark Nijhoff (Ned) Koen-2012 9:56:08 55 Damon Steele (USA) DPS 9:56:24 56 Jeff Brown (Can) Radialmotion 10:22:52 57 Richard Ebner (Can) David Mitchell Co. Ltd. 10:33:46 58 Travis Martin (USA) Skittles 10:42:16 59 Scott Mccallum (Can) Ouch! 10:53:01 60 Adam Michalik (Pol) BikeBoard Adam 10:54:40 61 John Jaques (Can) Jaques Racing 10:56:43 62 Chuck Hashey (USA) Bubba Boy 11:06:22 63 Mike Lynn (Can) Dadulator 11:14:43 64 Doug Terry (Can) Tim Hortons Whitehorse 11:32:29 65 Stan Valnicek (Can) Sisyphus 11:43:39 66 Andy Conde (USA) Bad Mamba Jamba 11:44:03 67 Edward Fryatt (USA) Team Las Vegas Cyclery 11:51:42 68 Franc Vanderven (USA) Toast 11:52:12 69 Tiaan Luies (Can) Zorro 11:54:43 70 Michael Jennings (USA) SV Cycle Sport 11:55:54 71 Eduardo Llach (USA) Team Sheeper 12:07:50 72 Ross Chafe (Can) Happy Birthday 12:20:30 73 Bob Faulkner (Can) Team Faulkner 12:23:00 74 Geoff Huenemann (Can) Bike over Teakettle 12:47:38 75 Unknown 13:27:21 76 Michael Kehler (Can) Mike Kehler 13:56:35 77 Nick Swanson (HKg) Zippycat Racing 14:19:27 78 Helio Masuyama (Bra) Tchebikers 15:09:18 79 Mike Fife (USA) Bend Punks 15:13:19 80 Jorge Stelzer (Bra) Tchebikers 15:13:22 81 Andy Rothlisberger (Swi) The Swizzly Grizzlies 1 15:37:28 82 Thomas Seelig (Aus) TommyfromFori 15:49:03 83 Dion Workman (Aus) Bloke with Spokes 15:49:07 84 Jon Watts (Can) Woo-Hoo Jon 16:03:44 85 Nick Gordon (GBr) Operation Six Pack 16:45:06 86 Marc Lucero (USA) Wreck-Reational Hazards 17:27:49 87 John Campbell (Aus) mullalloo 18:21:53 88 Richard Abercrombie (USA) Team Clean Slate 18:54:37 89 Derek Chung (HKg) TSM Racing DC 19:24:58 90 Marc Haentjens (Bel) Sandman 19:46:01 91 Steve Swenson (Can) Solo Steve 19:54:19 92 Michael Honing (Can) Michael Honing 20:02:38 93 Anders Bäverås (Swe) Bäverås 20:11:28

Solo master women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Beck (Can) Muddbunnies Race Team 26:52:31 2 Tricia Davis (USA) tricia davis 1:42:00 3 Roberta Wilson (Can) amino vega sport 4:16:26 4 Robin Nadig (Can) Vega Sport 6:46:56 5 Cindy Garvin (Can) Cindy Garvin 11:04:55 6 Myra Mattila (Can) Myra Mattila 11:56:33

Duo men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Turner (USA) & Jason Sager (USA) 17:06:54 2 Kevin Calhoun (Can) & Keith Stark (Can) 0:36:28 3 Colin Kerr (Can) & Greg Day (Can) 0:51:01 4 Garett Heitman (USA) & Jake Heitman (USA) 3:00:35 5 Michael Colwill (Can) & Scott Martin (Can) 3:16:31 6 Nic Lamond (Can) & Simon Lamond (RSA) 3:28:35 7 Mike Blennerhassett (Can) & Mike Sarnecki (Can) 3:39:43 8 Mike Hunter (Can) & Wade Simmons (Can) 3:42:24 9 Scott Edmunds (Can) & Tom Zidek (Can) 5:07:23 10 Reinout De Mey (Bel) & Rob Bruyndonckx (Bel) 5:07:59 11 Oscar Balsalobre Vila (Swi) & Stephane Wiand (Fra) 5:56:07 12 Marcelo De Barros Sampaio (Bra) & Gustavo Astolphi (Bra) 6:00:44 13 Adrian Scott (Aus) & Gavin Rumbles (GBr) 6:21:45 14 John Carney (Aus) & Brett Van Son (Aus) 6:25:18 15 Simon Dec (Aus) & James Lobegeiger (Aus) 7:29:55 16 James Scramstad (Can) & Sean Guidi (Can) 7:32:49 17 Andy Higginbotham (RSA) & Greig Jansen (Eth) 8:00:13 18 Joachim Thrane (Den) & Mogens Thrane (Den) 8:19:52 19 Ryan Arnold (USA) & Marshall Evans (USA) 8:20:32 20 Simon Megy (Fra) & Francois Feyt (Fra) 9:02:14 21 Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) 10:03:52 22 Jordi Bigas (Spa) & David Frehner (Spa) 10:16:41 23 Tony Doran (USA) & Steve Vittone (USA) 10:30:17 24 Jef Wouters (Bel) & Louis Wouters (Bel) 14:47:50 25 Faizan Dhanani (Can) & Paul Robertson (Can) 15:58:19 26 Daniel Rappange (Ned) & Ragnar De Jongh (Ned) 17:06:03 27 Philip Mason (Aus) & Michael Rowell (Aus) 17:15:43 28 Alex Welsh (HKg) & Jack Wilson (HKg) 17:33:01 29 Shaun Samuelson (USA) & Chris Baker (USA) 17:50:28 30 Darryl Sobering (USA) & Aaron May (Can) 18:23:01 31 Scott Bromfield (Aus) & Andrew Bull (Aus) 18:24:23 32 Florian Reichert (Ger) & Matthias Hüller (Ger) 18:28:52 33 Dirk Erasmus (RSA) & Beukes J Vorster (Can) 19:15:50 34 Mike Groger (UAE) & Robert Diehl (UAE) 19:19:01 35 Mike Day (Aus) & Matthew Overington (Aus) 21:06:48 36 Morgan Meredith (USA) & Brice Minnigh (USA) 21:10:25 37 Joe Campbell (GBr) & Rowan Jarrett (GBr) 22:32:30

Duo women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberly Ridgeway (USA) & Ann Blair (USA) 30:29:10 2 Maureen Rupert (Can) & Pam Heatherington (Can) 0:59:46 3 Star Affolter (USA) & Grace Ragland (USA) 3:34:18 4 Belinda Brooks (Aus) & Cindy Morgan (Aus) 5:24:44 5 Susan Holm (Can) & Pam Hauck (Can) 6:02:22

Duo mixed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Salusbury (Can) & Megan Rose (Can) 22:47:54 2 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Isabelle Dumas (Can) 2:24:32 3 Tania Radic (Chile) & Patricio Fernandez (Chile) 4:32:40 4 Nadia Pépin (Can) & Pascal Pepin (Can) 5:15:30 5 Amanda Mitchell (Zimbabwe) & Steven Scott (Zimbabwe) 5:24:33 6 Marion De Coulon Perret (Swi) & Lionel Perret (Swi) 5:30:44 7 Bucher Andreas (Swi) & Bünter Christina (Swi) 5:55:44 8 Tamara Howes (Can) & Richard Howes (Can) 7:38:06 9 Rachael Mirvish (Can) & Brad Hunter (Can) 7:54:45 10 Conor Dolan (Ireland) & Orla Baxter (Ireland) 9:21:43 11 Philip Dickinson (NZl) & Julie Melanson (Can) 9:22:19 12 Janice Clements (Can) & Brad Clements (Can) 11:04:34 13 Christopher Mileski (USA) & Kerri Schewe (USA) 16:47:15 14 Shannon Van Der Walt (RSA) & Ian Van Der Walt (RSA) 18:35:15

Duo veteran 80+ final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Handford (Can) & Matthew Handford (Can) 19:59:47 2 Paul Reinis (Can) & Simon Dove (Can) 1:12:27 3 Matt Germon (USA) & Jay Provencher (USA) 2:40:21 4 Trevor Williams (Can) & Gerry Day (Can) 3:48:54 5 Scotty Aitken (Can) & Ian Kennedy (Can) 4:06:41 6 Trevor Wallace (Can) & Tim Dunn (Can) 4:17:30 7 Carlos Cardemil (Chile) & Patricio Diaz (Chile) 4:30:52 8 Graham Garrison (Can) & Jeff Spence (Can) 4:51:24 9 Joey Roa (Can) & Jonathan Webb (Can) 5:12:04 10 Sean Buehler (USA) & Marc Schwartz (USA) 5:39:06 11 Jean Philippe Langlois (Fra) & David Delapierre (Fra) 6:21:13 12 Tyler Jordan (Can) & Chris Carter (Can) 6:38:36 13 Arnold Vanderhelm (Can) & Brett Merrington (Can) 7:34:22 14 Johnny Yeaman (Can) & Derek Macneil (Can) 7:53:28 15 Terry Dixon (Can) & Jamie Broughton (Can) 8:51:35 16 Kelly Wilson (Can) & Marshall Cram (Can) 9:37:10 17 John Dearie (Can) & Richard Dustan (Can) 10:29:08 18 Jason Limongelli (Can) & Charles Davis (Can) 11:08:10 19 Brad Ross (USA) & Bruce Ross (Can) 11:15:41 20 Markus Graf (Ger) & Reinhold Zahn (Ger) 14:19:12 21 Warren Tutton (Can) & John Tymo (USA) 19:59:12