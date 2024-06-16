Tim Merlier beats Jasper Philipsen in Baloise Belgium Tour final stage sprint showdown

By
published

Top Belgian sprinters battle in Brussels as Wærenskjold seals overall race victory

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) won the final stage of the 2024 Baloise Belgium Tour
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) won the final stage of the 2024 Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) claimed the final stage 5 victory at the Baloise Belgium Tour, his second win in the five-day race. Merlier out-paced rivals Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel-Premier Tech) in the bunch sprint in Brussels.

"The shape is still OK. It's the best sprint of the week, so I'm happy with it. What can I say, I won today, again, so, I'm really happy," Merlier said.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

