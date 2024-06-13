Baloise Belgium Tour: Tim Merlier beats Jasper Philipsen to take stage 2 victory in uphill sprint

By
published

Olav Kooij third in Knokke-Heist

Jump to:
Image 1 of 5
KNOKKEHEIST BELGIUM JUNE 13 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 93rd Baloise Belgium Tour 2024 Stage 2 a 1842km stage from Merelbeke to KnokkeHeist on June 13 2024 in KnokkeHeist Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Tim Merlier sprints to victory on stage 2 at the Baloise Belgium Tour(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) claimed his 11th win of the season and put his name higher on the list of the sport's fastest sprinters as he beat Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Olav Kooij (Visma-Leasea a Bike) to win the second stage of the Baloise Tour of Belgium in Knokke-Heist.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

Latest on Cyclingnews