Baloise Belgium Tour: Søren Wærenskjold wins opening time trial, takes leader's jersey

Søren Wærenskjold at the Baloise Belgium Tour
Mathias Vacek competing in the opening time trial at the 2024 Baloise Belgium Tour
Edoardo Affini competing in the opening time trial at the 2024 Baloise Belgium Tour
Rune Herregodts competing in the opening time trial at the 2024 Baloise Belgium Tour
Alex Aranburu competing in the opening time trial at the 2024 Baloise Belgium Tour
Daan Hoole competing in the opening time trial at the 2024 Baloise Belgium Tour
Josef Cerny competing in the opening time trial at the 2024 Baloise Belgium Tour
Søren Wærenskjold celebrates at podium as points jersey leader during stage 1 at the Baloise Belgium Tour
Søren Wærenskjold celebrates at podium as general classification leader during stage 1 at the Baloise Belgium Tour

Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) won the opening time trial at the Baloise Belgium Tour, and secured the event's first leader's jersey in Beringen.

The Norwegian time trial champion covered the 12km course in a winning time of 13:24, beating runner-up Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) by two seconds and third-placed Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Wanty) by 10 seconds.

Wærenskjold now leads the overall classification ahead of Vacek and Herregodts as the race heads into stage 2's 184km race from Merelbeke to Knokke-Heist on Thursday.

Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek) set the fastest early time with a 13:42 on the 12km individual time trial in Beringen. His time lasted until Alex Aranburu (Movistar) put in a surprising ride to go a second quicker.

He, too, was eclipsed when Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) came through much faster in 13:26.48.

The race was neutralised due to a medical emergency on the course, delaying the start of the rest of the field.

When racing resumed, Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X) powered to the fastest time two seconds faster, a winning time that saw him take the stage and the overall race lead.

Results

