Baloise Belgium Tour: Jasper Philipsen blasts to powerful stage 3 bunch sprint win
Alpecin-Deceuninck fastman claims first victory since Classic Brugge-DePanne in March
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was in full command on stage 3 of the Tour of Belgium, making up for his botched sprint on the previous day by sprinting to an uncontested victory in Scherpenheuvel-Zichem.
Philipsen's team did a textbook lead-out, dropping the Belgian on the front with 200 metres to go and no other rider could even come alongside.
Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty) finished second and third on the stage a bike length behind, with stage 2 winner Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) in fourth.
Stage 1 winner and race leader Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X) used the 'golden kilometre' trio of time bonus sprints to ensure he would head into stage 4 in the leader's jersey.
More later...
Results
Baloise Belgium Tour: Jasper Philipsen blasts to powerful stage 3 bunch sprint winAlpecin-Deceuninck fastman claims first victory since Classic Brugge-DePanne in March
