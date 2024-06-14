Baloise Belgium Tour: Jasper Philipsen blasts to powerful stage 3 bunch sprint win

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 2 winner Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) surrounded by his teammates in the pack (Image credit: Getty Images) Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was in full command on stage 3 of the Tour of Belgium, making up for his botched sprint on the previous day by sprinting to an uncontested victory in Scherpenheuvel-Zichem.

Philipsen's team did a textbook lead-out, dropping the Belgian on the front with 200 metres to go and no other rider could even come alongside.

Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty) finished second and third on the stage a bike length behind, with stage 2 winner Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) in fourth.

Stage 1 winner and race leader Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X) used the 'golden kilometre' trio of time bonus sprints to ensure he would head into stage 4 in the leader's jersey.



More later...

Results

