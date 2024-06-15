Baloise Belgium Tour: Aranburu powers to stage 4 victory

By
published

Movistar man beats Gautherat, Philipsen in Durbuy

Alex Aranburu (Movistar) won stage 4 of the Baloise Belgium Tour
Alex Aranburu (Movistar) was the fastest to the finish line in an uphill sprint to take the stage 4 victory at the Baloise Belgium Tour.

Aranburu came around runner-up Pierre Gautherat (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) to take the win as Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) punched up the climb to take third place on the day.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

