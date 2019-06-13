Evenepoel escapes to win stage 2 of Baloise Belgium Tour
Young Belgian takes race lead
Stage 2: Knokke-Heist - Zottegem
Young Belgian phenom Remco Evenepoel continued a string of impressive results, soloing in to victory and the race lead on stage 2 of the Baloise Belgium Tour. The Deceuninck-Quickstep rider escaped with Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) in the closing stages, but Campenaerts crashed in a narrow bend, leaving Evenepoel to tackle the last 9km alone.
For the double junior world champion, holding off the peloton was no problem, and 42 seconds after Evenepoel celebrated his stage win, his teammate Fabio Jakobsen led the peloton across the line ahead of Tim Merlier (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal).
Evenepoel now leads Jakobsen in the GC by 51 seconds with Merlier third on the same time.
"It's my first pro win and it really means a lot to me. When I crossed the finish line, I saw my parents and that was just so beautiful. For me it's very important that they were here and I could share this moment with them. It's incredible when you see the names here at the start, I never thought I could actually win my first race here, despite bringing a good form into the race", Evenepoel said.
On a 180km-long stage that featured some of the cobbled climbs of the Classics, including the Muur-Kapelmuur, Evenepoel made a leading split on the first of two closing circuits with around 20 riders.
Evenepoel attacked with Campenaerts, opening a 20-second lead with 10 kilometers to go, and after Campenaerts crashed, the 19-year-old continued to build on his advantage.
"The harder the race was, the better I felt, so I tried to save my legs as much as possible during the stage, especially as I knew I could do something in the finale. That's what I did on the penultimate climb and I felt it was the perfect moment, as behind me they had some doubts and were looking at each other. Having done a recon last week, I knew the parcours and I pushed hard going into the corners as the kilometers ticked down."
Now with a 51 second lead in the general classification and a 9.2km individual time trial around Grimbergen ahead, Evenepoel is not yet focusing on winning the overall.
"The race is far from being over and I really don't think about the GC. I just want to enjoy this moment together with the team. Thirteen is supposed to mean bad luck, but surely, not for me. I love this number, it's my lucky number and winning on June 13 with bib number 13 on my back and on home turf makes it even more special", he said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:26:04
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:42
|3
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|4
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|5
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|12
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|14
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel
|15
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|16
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|18
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|19
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|20
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|21
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|22
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|23
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|24
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|25
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|27
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Arne Marit (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:46
|31
|Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
|32
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|33
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|34
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|35
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:42
|36
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:46
|37
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel
|42
|David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|43
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|44
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|45
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|46
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|47
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|48
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|49
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|51
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|53
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|54
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|55
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|56
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|57
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|58
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|59
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|60
|Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|61
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:54
|62
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:58
|63
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|64
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|65
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|66
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|67
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:02
|68
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel
|0:02:10
|69
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:56
|70
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:03:05
|71
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:03:57
|72
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Cibel
|0:03:58
|73
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:04:00
|74
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:40
|75
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|77
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|78
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:29
|79
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|80
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel
|0:07:00
|81
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|83
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:10:38
|84
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel
|85
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|86
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|87
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|88
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|89
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|91
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|92
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|93
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:10:41
|94
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|95
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:11:36
|96
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:12:02
|97
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:14:49
|98
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|99
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|100
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|101
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|102
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Belgium
|103
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|105
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Belgium
|106
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|108
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|109
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|110
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|112
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|113
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|115
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|116
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|117
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|119
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|120
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|121
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|122
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|124
|Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel
|125
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
|126
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|127
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:15:53
|128
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:16:57
|129
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|130
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|132
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|133
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|134
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|135
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|136
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|137
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|138
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|139
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|140
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|141
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|142
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|143
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|DNS
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|pts
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|3
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|22
|4
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|19
|5
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|6
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium
|15
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|8
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|11
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|10
|pts
|2
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|8
|3
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|6
|4
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|4
|5
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|10
|pts
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|8
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|4
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4
|5
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium
|6
|4
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4
|5
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:03
|2
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:02
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:03
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:02
|3
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:03
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:02
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:19:36
|2
|Corendon-Circus
|0:00:42
|3
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|4
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:01:46
|7
|Telenet Fidea Lions
|8
|Roompot-Charles
|9
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:50
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Belgium
|0:03:02
|12
|Cibel
|0:03:14
|13
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:54
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:48
|15
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:08:04
|16
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:54
|17
|Total Direct Energie
|0:12:02
|18
|Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:15:43
|19
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:15:53
|20
|Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:21:50
|21
|Burgos-BH
|0:30:07
|22
|Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:30:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8:41:03
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:51
|3
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:57
|5
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:59
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:00
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|9
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:01
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|11
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|13
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|14
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|15
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|19
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
|20
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|21
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|22
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|23
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|24
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|26
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|27
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel
|28
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Arne Marit (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:05
|32
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|33
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|34
|Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
|35
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|37
|Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|38
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|39
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|41
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|45
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|46
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|47
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|48
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|49
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|50
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|52
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|53
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|54
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|55
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|56
|David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|57
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel
|58
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|60
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|61
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:13
|62
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:17
|63
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|64
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|65
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:21
|67
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel
|0:02:29
|68
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:02:56
|69
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:15
|70
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:03:24
|71
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Cibel
|0:04:17
|72
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:04:19
|73
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:59
|74
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|75
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|76
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:29
|78
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:48
|79
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:07:19
|80
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel
|81
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:08:18
|83
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:10:57
|84
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel
|86
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|87
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|88
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|89
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|90
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|91
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|92
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:11:00
|93
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|94
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:11:36
|95
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:12:21
|96
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:12:34
|97
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:14:47
|98
|Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel
|0:15:02
|99
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:15:08
|100
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|101
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|102
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|105
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|106
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Belgium
|108
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|109
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Belgium
|110
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|111
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|112
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|113
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|114
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|115
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|116
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|117
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
|118
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|119
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|121
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:15:47
|122
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:16:12
|124
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:21
|125
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:17:11
|126
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:16
|127
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|128
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|129
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|131
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|132
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|133
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|134
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|135
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|136
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:17:32
|137
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:18:29
|138
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:18:44
|139
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|140
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:34
|141
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:20:52
|142
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|143
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:27:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|47
|pts
|2
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|47
|3
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|38
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|5
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|30
|6
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium
|30
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|25
|8
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|17
|10
|Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|13
|11
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|11
|13
|Arne Marit (Bel) Belgium
|11
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|15
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|pts
|2
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|32
|3
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|30
|4
|Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel
|26
|5
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|18
|6
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|12
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|8
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|10
|9
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|10
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|11
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|9
|12
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|8
|13
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|8
|14
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium
|7
|15
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|16
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|6
|17
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|18
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|26:05:30
|2
|Corendon-Circus
|0:00:42
|3
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|4
|Cofidis Solutions Credits
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|Roompot-Charles
|0:01:42
|7
|Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:46
|8
|Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|9
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:50
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Belgium
|0:03:02
|12
|Cibel
|0:03:14
|13
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:54
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:48
|15
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:08:04
|16
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:54
|17
|Total Direct Energie
|0:12:02
|18
|Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:15:43
|19
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:15:53
|20
|Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:21:50
|21
|Burgos-BH
|0:30:07
|22
|Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:30:12
