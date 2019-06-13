Trending

Evenepoel escapes to win stage 2 of Baloise Belgium Tour

Young Belgian takes race lead

Image 1 of 11

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 11

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 11

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 11

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 11

Thomas Sprengers (Topsport Vlaanderen) leads the combativity classification

Thomas Sprengers (Topsport Vlaanderen) leads the combativity classification
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 11

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 11

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 11

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 11

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 11

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 11

Fabio Jakobsen leads the sprint home

Fabio Jakobsen leads the sprint home
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Young Belgian phenom Remco Evenepoel continued a string of impressive results, soloing in to victory and the race lead on stage 2 of the Baloise Belgium Tour. The Deceuninck-Quickstep rider escaped with Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) in the closing stages, but Campenaerts crashed in a narrow bend, leaving Evenepoel to tackle the last 9km alone.

For the double junior world champion, holding off the peloton was no problem, and 42 seconds after Evenepoel celebrated his stage win, his teammate Fabio Jakobsen led the peloton across the line ahead of Tim Merlier (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal).

Evenepoel now leads Jakobsen in the GC by 51 seconds with Merlier third on the same time.

"It's my first pro win and it really means a lot to me. When I crossed the finish line, I saw my parents and that was just so beautiful. For me it's very important that they were here and I could share this moment with them. It's incredible when you see the names here at the start, I never thought I could actually win my first race here, despite bringing a good form into the race", Evenepoel said.

On a 180km-long stage that featured some of the cobbled climbs of the Classics, including the Muur-Kapelmuur, Evenepoel made a leading split on the first of two closing circuits with around 20 riders.

Evenepoel attacked with Campenaerts, opening a 20-second lead with 10 kilometers to go, and after Campenaerts crashed, the 19-year-old continued to build on his advantage.

"The harder the race was, the better I felt, so I tried to save my legs as much as possible during the stage, especially as I knew I could do something in the finale. That's what I did on the penultimate climb and I felt it was the perfect moment, as behind me they had some doubts and were looking at each other. Having done a recon last week, I knew the parcours and I pushed hard going into the corners as the kilometers ticked down."

Now with a 51 second lead in the general classification and a 9.2km individual time trial around Grimbergen ahead, Evenepoel is not yet focusing on winning the overall.

"The race is far from being over and I really don't think about the GC. I just want to enjoy this moment together with the team. Thirteen is supposed to mean bad luck, but surely, not for me. I love this number, it's my lucky number and winning on June 13 with bib number 13 on my back and on home turf makes it even more special", he said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:26:04
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:42
3Tim Merlier (Bel) Corendon-Circus
4Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
5Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
8Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
12Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
14Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel
15Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
16Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
18Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
19Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
20Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
21Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
22Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
23Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
24Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
25Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
27Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Arne Marit (Bel) Belgium0:01:46
31Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
32Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
33Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
34Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
35Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:42
36Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:46
37Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
38Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
39Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
40Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel
42David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
43Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
44Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
45Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
46Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
47Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
48Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
49Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
51Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
52Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
53Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
54Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
55Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
56Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
57Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
58Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
59Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
60Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
61Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:54
62Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Belgium0:01:58
63Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
64Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
65Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
66Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
67Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium0:02:02
68Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel0:02:10
69Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium0:02:56
70Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:05
71Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:03:57
72Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Cibel0:03:58
73Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:04:00
74Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:40
75Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
77Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
78Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:05:29
79Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
80Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel0:07:00
81Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
83Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex0:10:38
84Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel
85David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
86Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
87Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
88Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
89Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
91Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
92Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
93Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal0:10:41
94Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
95Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:11:36
96Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:12:02
97Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:14:49
98Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
99Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
100Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
101Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
102Jens Reynders (Bel) Belgium
103Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
104Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
105Cedric Beullens (Bel) Belgium
106Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
107Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
108Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
109Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
110Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
111Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
112Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
113Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
114Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
115Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
116Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
117Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
119Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
120Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
121Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
122Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
123Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
124Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel
125Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
126Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
127Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:15:53
128Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal0:16:57
129Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
130Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
131Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
132Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
133Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
134Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
135Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
136Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
137Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
138Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
139Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
140Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
141Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
142Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
143Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFVictor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFNicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFOscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFRyan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
DNSGuillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep30pts
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep25
3Tim Merlier (Bel) Corendon-Circus22
4Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles19
5Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
6Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium15
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy13
8Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo12
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel11
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep10

Super 8 Checkpoint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions10pts
2Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles8
3Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus6
4Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole4
5Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo2

Super 8 Checkpoint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus10pts
2Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus8
3Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
4Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles4
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Super 8 Checkpoint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy10pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium6
4Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles4
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:03
2Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:02
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:01

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:03
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium0:00:02
3Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:00:01

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:03
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium0:00:02
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:01

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep13:19:36
2Corendon-Circus0:00:42
3Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
4Cofidis Solutions Credits
5Lotto Soudal
6Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:01:46
7Telenet Fidea Lions
8Roompot-Charles
9Wallonie Bruxelles0:02:50
10Trek-Segafredo
11Belgium0:03:02
12Cibel0:03:14
13Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:54
14Astana Pro Team0:06:48
15Team Arkea-Samsic0:08:04
16Israel Cycling Academy0:11:54
17Total Direct Energie0:12:02
18Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal0:15:43
19Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:15:53
20Tarteletto-Isorex0:21:50
21Burgos-BH0:30:07
22Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:30:12

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep8:41:03
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:51
3Tim Merlier (Bel) Corendon-Circus
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium0:00:57
5Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:59
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:00
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
9Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:01
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
11Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
13Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
14Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
15Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
19Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic
20Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
21Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
22Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
23Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
24Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
26Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
27Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel
28Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
29Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Arne Marit (Bel) Belgium0:02:05
32Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
33Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
34Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
35Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
36Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
37Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
38Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
39Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
41Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
42Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
44Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
45Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
46Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
47Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
48Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
49Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
50Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
52Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
53Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
54Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
55Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
56David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
57Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel
58Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
59Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
60Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
61Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:13
62Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Belgium0:02:17
63Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
64Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
65Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
66Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium0:02:21
67Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel0:02:29
68Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:02:56
69Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium0:03:15
70Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:24
71Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Cibel0:04:17
72Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:04:19
73Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:59
74Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
75Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
76Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:05:29
78Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:05:48
79Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:07:19
80Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel
81Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:08:18
83Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex0:10:57
84Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel
86Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
87Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
88Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
89Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
90Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
91Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
92Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal0:11:00
93Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
94David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:11:36
95Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH0:12:21
96Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:12:34
97Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:14:47
98Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel0:15:02
99Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH0:15:08
100Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
101Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
102Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
103Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
105Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
106Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
107Cedric Beullens (Bel) Belgium
108Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
109Jens Reynders (Bel) Belgium
110Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
111Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
112Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
113Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
114Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
115Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
116Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
117Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
118Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
119Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
121Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:15:47
122Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
123Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:16:12
124Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:16:21
125Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:17:11
126Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:16
127Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
128Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
129Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
130Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
131Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
132Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
133Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
134Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
135Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
136Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:17:32
137Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:18:29
138Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:18:44
139Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
140Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:19:34
141Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:20:52
142Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
143Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH0:27:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep47pts
2Tim Merlier (Bel) Corendon-Circus47
3Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles38
4Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep30
5Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles30
6Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium30
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy25
8Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep17
9Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus17
10Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal13
11Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo12
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel11
13Arne Marit (Bel) Belgium11
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
15Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy10

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise34pts
2Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles32
3Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole30
4Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel26
5David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex18
6Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions12
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy11
8Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus10
9Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles10
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
11Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles9
12Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus8
13Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus8
14Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium7
15Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
16Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole6
17Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
18Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo4

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-QuickStep26:05:30
2Corendon-Circus0:00:42
3Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
4Cofidis Solutions Credits
5Lotto Soudal
6Roompot-Charles0:01:42
7Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:46
8Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
9Wallonie Bruxelles0:02:50
10Trek-Segafredo
11Belgium0:03:02
12Cibel0:03:14
13Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:54
14Astana Pro Team0:06:48
15Team Arkea-Samsic0:08:04
16Israel Cycling Academy0:11:54
17Total Direct Energie0:12:02
18Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal0:15:43
19Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:15:53
20Tarteletto-Isorex0:21:50
21Burgos-BH0:30:07
22Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:30:12

 

Latest on Cyclingnews