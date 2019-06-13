Image 1 of 11 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 11 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 11 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 11 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 11 Thomas Sprengers (Topsport Vlaanderen) leads the combativity classification (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 11 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 11 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 11 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 11 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 11 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 11 Fabio Jakobsen leads the sprint home (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Young Belgian phenom Remco Evenepoel continued a string of impressive results, soloing in to victory and the race lead on stage 2 of the Baloise Belgium Tour. The Deceuninck-Quickstep rider escaped with Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) in the closing stages, but Campenaerts crashed in a narrow bend, leaving Evenepoel to tackle the last 9km alone.

For the double junior world champion, holding off the peloton was no problem, and 42 seconds after Evenepoel celebrated his stage win, his teammate Fabio Jakobsen led the peloton across the line ahead of Tim Merlier (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal).

Evenepoel now leads Jakobsen in the GC by 51 seconds with Merlier third on the same time.

"It's my first pro win and it really means a lot to me. When I crossed the finish line, I saw my parents and that was just so beautiful. For me it's very important that they were here and I could share this moment with them. It's incredible when you see the names here at the start, I never thought I could actually win my first race here, despite bringing a good form into the race", Evenepoel said.

On a 180km-long stage that featured some of the cobbled climbs of the Classics, including the Muur-Kapelmuur, Evenepoel made a leading split on the first of two closing circuits with around 20 riders.

Evenepoel attacked with Campenaerts, opening a 20-second lead with 10 kilometers to go, and after Campenaerts crashed, the 19-year-old continued to build on his advantage.

"The harder the race was, the better I felt, so I tried to save my legs as much as possible during the stage, especially as I knew I could do something in the finale. That's what I did on the penultimate climb and I felt it was the perfect moment, as behind me they had some doubts and were looking at each other. Having done a recon last week, I knew the parcours and I pushed hard going into the corners as the kilometers ticked down."

Now with a 51 second lead in the general classification and a 9.2km individual time trial around Grimbergen ahead, Evenepoel is not yet focusing on winning the overall.

"The race is far from being over and I really don't think about the GC. I just want to enjoy this moment together with the team. Thirteen is supposed to mean bad luck, but surely, not for me. I love this number, it's my lucky number and winning on June 13 with bib number 13 on my back and on home turf makes it even more special", he said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:26:04 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:42 3 Tim Merlier (Bel) Corendon-Circus 4 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 5 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 8 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 10 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 12 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 14 Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel 15 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 16 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 18 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 19 Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 20 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 21 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 22 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 23 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 24 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 25 Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 27 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Arne Marit (Bel) Belgium 0:01:46 31 Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles 32 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 33 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 34 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 35 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:42 36 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:46 37 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 38 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 39 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 40 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel 42 David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 43 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 44 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 45 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 46 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 47 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 48 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 49 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 51 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 52 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 53 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 54 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 55 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 56 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 57 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 58 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 59 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 60 Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 61 Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:01:54 62 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Belgium 0:01:58 63 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 64 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 65 Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 66 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 67 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium 0:02:02 68 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel 0:02:10 69 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 0:02:56 70 Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:03:05 71 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:57 72 Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Cibel 0:03:58 73 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:04:00 74 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:40 75 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 77 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 78 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:29 79 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 80 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel 0:07:00 81 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 83 Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:10:38 84 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel 85 David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 86 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 87 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 88 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 89 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 91 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 92 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 93 Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:10:41 94 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 95 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:11:36 96 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:12:02 97 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:14:49 98 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 99 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 100 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 101 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH 102 Jens Reynders (Bel) Belgium 103 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 104 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 105 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Belgium 106 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 107 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 108 Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 109 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 110 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 111 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 112 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 113 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 114 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 115 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 116 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 117 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 119 Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 120 Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 121 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 122 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 123 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 124 Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel 125 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles 126 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 127 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:15:53 128 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:16:57 129 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 130 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 131 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 132 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 133 Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 134 Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 135 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 136 Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 137 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 138 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 139 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 140 Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 141 Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 142 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 143 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie DNF Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-BH DNF Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team DNF Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles DNF Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles DNF Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles DNF Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal DNS Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 pts 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 3 Tim Merlier (Bel) Corendon-Circus 22 4 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 19 5 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 6 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium 15 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 13 8 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 12 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 11 10 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10

Super 8 Checkpoint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 10 pts 2 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 8 3 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 6 4 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 4 5 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 2

Super 8 Checkpoint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 10 pts 2 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 8 3 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 4 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 4 5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Super 8 Checkpoint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 10 pts 2 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium 6 4 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 4 5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:03 2 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:02 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:01

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:03 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium 0:00:02 3 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:01

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:03 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium 0:00:02 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:01

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 13:19:36 2 Corendon-Circus 0:00:42 3 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 4 Cofidis Solutions Credits 5 Lotto Soudal 6 Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:01:46 7 Telenet Fidea Lions 8 Roompot-Charles 9 Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:50 10 Trek-Segafredo 11 Belgium 0:03:02 12 Cibel 0:03:14 13 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:54 14 Astana Pro Team 0:06:48 15 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:04 16 Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:54 17 Total Direct Energie 0:12:02 18 Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:15:43 19 Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:15:53 20 Tarteletto-Isorex 0:21:50 21 Burgos-BH 0:30:07 22 Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:30:12

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8:41:03 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:51 3 Tim Merlier (Bel) Corendon-Circus 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium 0:00:57 5 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:59 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:00 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 9 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:01:01 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 11 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 13 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 14 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 15 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles 19 Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa Samsic 20 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 21 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 22 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 23 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 24 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 26 Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 27 Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel 28 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 29 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Arne Marit (Bel) Belgium 0:02:05 32 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 33 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 34 Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles 35 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 36 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 37 Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 38 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 39 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 41 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 42 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 44 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 45 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 46 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 47 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 48 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 49 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus 50 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 52 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 53 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 54 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 55 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 56 David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus 57 Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel 58 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 59 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 60 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 61 Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:02:13 62 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Belgium 0:02:17 63 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 64 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 65 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 66 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium 0:02:21 67 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel 0:02:29 68 Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:02:56 69 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 0:03:15 70 Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:03:24 71 Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Cibel 0:04:17 72 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:04:19 73 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:59 74 Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 75 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 76 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:29 78 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:48 79 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:07:19 80 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel 81 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:08:18 83 Floris Gerts (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:10:57 84 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel 86 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 87 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 88 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 89 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 90 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 91 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 92 Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:11:00 93 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 94 David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:11:36 95 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:12:21 96 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:12:34 97 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:14:47 98 Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel 0:15:02 99 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:15:08 100 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 101 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 102 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 103 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 105 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 106 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 107 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Belgium 108 Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 109 Jens Reynders (Bel) Belgium 110 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 111 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 112 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 113 Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 114 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 115 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 116 Krister Hagen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 117 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles 118 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 119 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 121 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:15:47 122 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 123 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:16:12 124 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:21 125 Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:17:11 126 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:16 127 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 128 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 129 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 130 Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 131 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 132 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 133 Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 134 Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 135 Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 136 Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:17:32 137 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:18:29 138 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:18:44 139 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 140 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:34 141 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:20:52 142 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 143 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:27:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 47 pts 2 Tim Merlier (Bel) Corendon-Circus 47 3 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 38 4 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 5 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 30 6 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium 30 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 25 8 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 9 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 17 10 Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 13 11 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 12 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 11 13 Arne Marit (Bel) Belgium 11 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 15 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 10

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 pts 2 Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 32 3 Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 30 4 Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel 26 5 David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 18 6 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 12 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 11 8 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 10 9 Kenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 10 10 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 11 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles 9 12 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 8 13 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 8 14 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium 7 15 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 16 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 6 17 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 18 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 4