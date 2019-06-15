Baloise Belgium Tour: Campenaerts wins stage 4
Evenepoel maintains overall lead with one stage remaining
Stage 4: Seraing -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:40:17
|2
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:02
|5
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:04
|6
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|7
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|8
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels sauzen - Bingoal
|10
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12:17:11
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:53
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:58
|4
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:27
|5
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:28
|6
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|7
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:37
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:02:38
|9
|DE GENDT Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
