Baloise Belgium Tour: Campenaerts wins stage 4

Evenepoel maintains overall lead with one stage remaining

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Victor Campenaerts wins stage 4 at the Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Victor Campenaerts wins stage 4 at the Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Baloise Belgium Tour stage 4 winner Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Victor Campenaerts wins stage 4 at the Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Victor Campenaerts wins stage 4 at the Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel after stage 4 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amaury Capiot finishes stage 4 at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Victor Campenaerts wins stage 4 at the Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Victor Campenaerts wins stage 4 at the Baloise Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel on the podium at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel in the leader's jersey at the Belgium Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:40:17
2Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
3Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:02
5Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:01:04
6Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
7Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
8Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
9Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels sauzen - Bingoal
10Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep12:17:11
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:53
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:58
4Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:27
5Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:02:28
6Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:02:30
7Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:37
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:02:38
9DE GENDT Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles

