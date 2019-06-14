Baloise Belgium Tour: Tim Wellens wins stage 3 time trial
Lotto Soudal rider in the overall lead
Stage 3: Grimbergen (ITT) -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:46
|2
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:01
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:02
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:03
|5
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:04
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:05
|7
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:06
|8
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:08
|9
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8:51:52
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:57
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:00
|4
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:03
|5
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:06
|6
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:17
|7
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:18
|8
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium
|9
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:19
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:01:28
