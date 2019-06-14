Trending

Baloise Belgium Tour: Tim Wellens wins stage 3 time trial

Lotto Soudal rider in the overall lead

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:46
2Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Belgium0:00:01
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:02
4Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:03
5Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:04
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:05
7Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:06
8Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:08
9Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:00:11

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep8:51:52
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:00
4Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:03
5Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:06
6Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:17
7Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:18
8Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium
9Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:19
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:01:28

