Baloise Belgium Tour: Evenepoel takes overall victory
Coquard wins crash-hit sprint finish
Stage 5: Tongeren - Beringen
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) secured overall victory at the Baloise Tour of Belgium, despite going down in a late crash as the sprinters fought for the stage victory.
Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) won the sprint by taking a wide line as other sprinters clashed with each other.
Evenepoel rode the finish alone, with a hole in his shorts but a smile on his face, knowing he was to be crowned the overall winner. The 19-year-old revelation won stage 2 and then defended his lead in the final stages with strong support from Deceuninck-QuickStep.
Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) finished second overall at 52 seconds, with his teammate Tim Wellens third overall at 2:02 but Deceuninck-QuickStep won again, taking their 37th victory of the season.
“I’m obviously delighted to win. It’s an amazing feeling, it hasn’t sunk in yet,” Evenepoel said.
It was a little bit difficult with what happened in the final sprint. But that’s okay; it’s a huge relief to get over the finish and win, without any of teammates being harmed.
“I’m going to be the youngest winner of the Tour and that’s a great achievement, I’m thrilled. The team again did well to make sure nobody got away again on the final flat stage. I have to thank them for the work they did.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|3:17:15
|2
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix Lille Métropole
|3
|Emīls Liepins (Lat) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|6
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|7
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|8
|Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|9
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:49:17
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:52
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:22
|4
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:28
|5
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|6
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|8
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:38
|9
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
