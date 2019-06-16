Trending

Baloise Belgium Tour: Evenepoel takes overall victory

Coquard wins crash-hit sprint finish

Image 1 of 15

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 15

The day's breakaway during stage 5 at the Belgium Tour

The day's breakaway during stage 5 at the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 15

Remco Evenepoel wins the 2019 Baloise Belgium Tour

Remco Evenepoel wins the 2019 Baloise Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 15

Eros Capecchi and Fabio Sabatini finish the final stage of the Belgium Tour

Eros Capecchi and Fabio Sabatini finish the final stage of the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 15

Sprinters bear down on the line during stage 5 at the Belgium Tour

Sprinters bear down on the line during stage 5 at the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 15

Bryan Coquard won the final stage of the Belgium Tour

Bryan Coquard won the final stage of the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 15

Tim Wellens, Remco Evenepoel and Victor Campenaerts on the final Belgium Tour podium

Tim Wellens, Remco Evenepoel and Victor Campenaerts on the final Belgium Tour podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 15

Tim Wellens, Remco Evenepoel and Victor Campenaerts on the final Belgium Tour podium

Tim Wellens, Remco Evenepoel and Victor Campenaerts on the final Belgium Tour podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 15

Remco Evenepoel crashed in the final 3km of the stage

Remco Evenepoel crashed in the final 3km of the stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 15

Sprinters bear down on the line during stage 5 at the Belgium Tour

Sprinters bear down on the line during stage 5 at the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 15

Sprinters bear down on the line during stage 5 at the Belgium Tour

Sprinters bear down on the line during stage 5 at the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 15

Sprinters bear down on the line during stage 5 at the Belgium Tour

Sprinters bear down on the line during stage 5 at the Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 15

Bryan Cocquard wins the final stage in Belgium

Bryan Cocquard wins the final stage in Belgium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 15

Remco Evenepoel wins the 2019 Baloise Belgium Tour

Remco Evenepoel wins the 2019 Baloise Belgium Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 15

Bryan Cocquard wins the final stage in Belgium

Bryan Cocquard wins the final stage in Belgium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) secured overall victory at the Baloise Tour of Belgium, despite going down in a late crash as the sprinters fought for the stage victory.

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) won the sprint by taking a wide line as other sprinters clashed with each other.

Evenepoel rode the finish alone, with a hole in his shorts but a smile on his face, knowing he was to be crowned the overall winner. The 19-year-old revelation won stage 2 and then defended his lead in the final stages with strong support from Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) finished second overall at 52 seconds, with his teammate Tim Wellens third overall at 2:02 but Deceuninck-QuickStep won again, taking their 37th victory of the season. 

“I’m obviously delighted to win. It’s an amazing feeling, it hasn’t sunk in yet,” Evenepoel said.

It was a little bit difficult with what happened in the final sprint. But that’s okay; it’s a huge relief to get over the finish and win, without any of teammates being harmed.

“I’m going to be the youngest winner of the Tour and that’s a great achievement, I’m thrilled. The team again did well to make sure nobody got away again on the final flat stage. I have to thank them for the work they did.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel3:17:15
2Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix Lille Métropole
3Emīls Liepins (Lat) Wallonie-Bruxelles
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
5Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
6Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
7Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
8Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
9Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep15:49:17
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:52
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:22
4Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:28
5Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:02:29
6Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
8Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:38
9Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:02:29
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles

