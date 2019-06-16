Image 1 of 15 Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 The day's breakaway during stage 5 at the Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 Remco Evenepoel wins the 2019 Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 15 Eros Capecchi and Fabio Sabatini finish the final stage of the Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 Sprinters bear down on the line during stage 5 at the Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 Bryan Coquard won the final stage of the Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 Tim Wellens, Remco Evenepoel and Victor Campenaerts on the final Belgium Tour podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 Tim Wellens, Remco Evenepoel and Victor Campenaerts on the final Belgium Tour podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 15 Remco Evenepoel crashed in the final 3km of the stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 Sprinters bear down on the line during stage 5 at the Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 Sprinters bear down on the line during stage 5 at the Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Sprinters bear down on the line during stage 5 at the Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 Bryan Cocquard wins the final stage in Belgium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 15 Remco Evenepoel wins the 2019 Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 15 Bryan Cocquard wins the final stage in Belgium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) secured overall victory at the Baloise Tour of Belgium, despite going down in a late crash as the sprinters fought for the stage victory.

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) won the sprint by taking a wide line as other sprinters clashed with each other.

Evenepoel rode the finish alone, with a hole in his shorts but a smile on his face, knowing he was to be crowned the overall winner. The 19-year-old revelation won stage 2 and then defended his lead in the final stages with strong support from Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) finished second overall at 52 seconds, with his teammate Tim Wellens third overall at 2:02 but Deceuninck-QuickStep won again, taking their 37th victory of the season.

“I’m obviously delighted to win. It’s an amazing feeling, it hasn’t sunk in yet,” Evenepoel said.

It was a little bit difficult with what happened in the final sprint. But that’s okay; it’s a huge relief to get over the finish and win, without any of teammates being harmed.

“I’m going to be the youngest winner of the Tour and that’s a great achievement, I’m thrilled. The team again did well to make sure nobody got away again on the final flat stage. I have to thank them for the work they did.

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 3:17:15 2 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix Lille Métropole 3 Emīls Liepins (Lat) Wallonie-Bruxelles 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 5 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 6 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 7 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 8 Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 9 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert