Fergus Browning claims Australia's U23 road title day after being 'knocked off by a car'

Fergus Browning (Trinity Racing) won the U23 men's road race at the Federation University Australian Road National Championships on Saturday, quickly turning around after the worst of lead ins to the event, having been 'knocked off by a car' just the day before.

Browning won the two-way sprint with Matthew Greenwood (Team BridgeLane) who had headed out solo on his own with three laps to go in the 139.2km event on the Buninyong circuit, but was caught by Browning on the final lap as he took advantage of the shrinking gap to bridge from the chase.

It was then down to a sprint of the chasing group of seven for the final podium place, with Matthew Fox claiming third ahead of Oscar Chamberlain (Decathlon AG2R La Mondial), with the winner of the junior world time trial title in 2023 having just made the shift up to the U23 category.



The 12 lap race – which accumulated more than 200m of elevation gain with each circuit which passes over the climb on Mount Buninyong Road – was the last U23 race of the event, with Blake Agnolettto (ARA Skip Capital) claiming the criterium title and Jackson Medway (Team BridgeLane) the time trial.

More to come ...