Caleb Ewan elite wins men's Australian criterium title

By Simone Giuliani
Contributions from
Stephen Farrand
 published

Jayco AlUIa lead out new sprinter to continue dominance of the 2024 championships

Caleb Ewan wins the 2024 Australian Federation University Road National Championships criterium
Caleb Ewan wins the 2024 Australian Federation University Road National Championships criterium (Image credit: Henry Yates/6ft8photographer)

Caleb Ewan won the men's criterium title at the Federation University Australian Road National Championships on his debut in Jayco AlUla colours. 

Ewan made a solo attack with 20 laps to go but was still strong enough to dominate the sprint finish in downtown Ballarat after a lead out from his new teammates. 

Jensen Plowright (Alpecin-Deceuninck)  was second and Sam Welsford (Bora-Hansgrohe).

It was Ewan's fourth criterium title but his first since 2018.  

"It was pretty good..." Ewan said modestly immediately after his victory. 

"It was pretty hard all day. No breaks really managed to get away, so it was a tough race but in the last part we got organised for a bunch sprint."  

More to follow. 

