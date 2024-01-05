Caleb Ewan elite wins men's Australian criterium title

Caleb Ewan won the men's criterium title at the Federation University Australian Road National Championships on his debut in Jayco AlUla colours.

Ewan made a solo attack with 20 laps to go but was still strong enough to dominate the sprint finish in downtown Ballarat after a lead out from his new teammates.

Jensen Plowright (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was second and Sam Welsford (Bora-Hansgrohe).

It was Ewan's fourth criterium title but his first since 2018.

"It was pretty good..." Ewan said modestly immediately after his victory.

"It was pretty hard all day. No breaks really managed to get away, so it was a tough race but in the last part we got organised for a bunch sprint."

More to follow.

🥇 Caleb Ewan's first race back with GreenEdge Cycling is a win as he takes the sprint at the Australian Road Nationals Criterium! 🇦🇺4th time a winner, but his first since 2018! Plowright and Welsford round out the podium! #sbscycling #couchpeloton #Roadnats24 pic.twitter.com/oxmdiu8ObfJanuary 5, 2024 See more